Thursday Night Headlines * Fed's Yellen: needs to be sure not to tighten too late & be faced w/faster pace on increases * ECB's Draghi: (policy unch) QE proceeding smoothly, intended to run until Sept '16 & in any case until inflation path is consistent w/target * ECB's Draghi: ECB raised ELA to Greek bks (EUR900mln), total exposure to Greece is EUR130bln, doesn't want to underplay difficulty that ECB had making decisions on Greece * ECB's Draghi: expects Greece to repay ECB on Jul 20, also due to repay IMF; says there was no decision on haircuts of Greek collateral * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 281k, f/c 285k, 296k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.215m, f/c 2.295m, 2.327m-prev * US Philly Fed Business Index Jul 5.7, f/c 12, 15.2-prev * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem: says deal w/Greece is good, credible deal, will put Greek economy back on track * BOE's Carney: decision as to when to start UK hikes will likely come into sharper relief near YE '15 * BOE's Carney: firming of inflation will become more apparent as the effects of past commodity price falls drop out of the annual inflation rate around YE * Brazil House speaker weighs possibility of Rousseff impeachment * EZ Jun Infl. final 0.0% m/m, 0.2% y/y vs prev 0.2%/0.2%. 0.0%/0.2% exp * CH May Retail sales -1.8% y/y vs prev 1.6% Macro Themes in Play * Global carry trade back on in full effect; Euro stocks up big as Greek deal approved; DAX highest in nearly 2 months; EUR and JPY back as preferred funders; Spanish, Italian bond yields fall back below 2%; Nasdaq fresh 15 yr highs * Greek reaction much more negative; debt restructuring uncertain despite urging of IMF; tough times ahead; Greek stocks lower; banks said to re-open Monday * DXY at new closing high since April; Cable down but outperforms as cross falls to 7+ yr lows * CAD leaks to new lows on recession fears; AUD up on China bounce but capped by 200-hma; NZD down as markets pushes rate cut bet after BOC move and commodities fall; MXN left out of EM rally as oil lease auction disappoints Overnight Currency summaries prepared by the NY/IFR BUZZ team EUR/USD * Bear pressure applied in Europe, NY keeps pressure on early on claims data * Draghi initially hawkish = downside risks contained; up fm 1.0870 near 1.0900 * Draghi then notes conditions restored to raise ELA, DAX rallies/EUR/USD lower * Pair dives down to 1.0855, DE-US yield spreads near wides helps move lower * Losses erode though as USD stumbles, squeeze to 1.0926 ensues; 1.0880 late USD/JPY * USD/JPY popped to 124.18 high after below-f/c Claims, ranged afterward * 1.3b of 124 expiries & a weak Philly Fed dragged down to 123.86 regional low * Late Yellen testimony so far taken in stride; Tsy curve bear flattens more * 124.45-57 the next grouping of rsst, Cloud top & Wed's 123.26 low key sppt * EUR/JPY largely followed EUR/USD's lead; dn early, up on ELA, dn again * Closing by 61.8% of the 133.31-137.80 rise at 135.03 * GBP/JPY filled chart gap up to 193.90 into Carney's comments GBP/USD * Divergent BoE/ECB monetary policy sees EUR/GBP slide to 0.6963 * Draghi: QE in place at least Sep '16, APP front-loaded by EUR3b in May/Jun * Carney Sees inflation pickup, more rate clarity by YE '15, hikes to be gradual * 0.6970 was 8-yr low on Draghi comments, 0.6963 post-Carney lows in NY aft * GBP/USD sup at 1.5561 by hourly cloud base, traded 1.5590-1.5615 most of NY * GBP strength best expressed ex-USD as sentiment for UK hike in Q1 '16 picks up USD/CHF * USD/CHF is now clear of the Cloud & the 200-DMA; latter at 0.9525 * Apr 28 hi, up channel top off May base & 50% of Mar-May dive are by 0.9600 * USD broadly higher again; DXY by May 27 recovery peak at 97.77 again * Tight EUR/CHF range just above week's lows & lower Bolli, below 30-DMA * ECB raised Greek ELA 900mln; only partial relief; banks still closed USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2911/45, NorAm range 1.2905/62, closed 1.2960 (+16 pips in NY) * Brent crude +0.8%, WTI -0.9%, aluminum -0.2% (Aug) copper -0.2%, gold -0.3% * AUD/CAD closed +0.7%, 0.9592, CAD/JPY "unch", 95.70, EUR/CAD -0.25%, 1.4096 * DXY +0.51%, mainly due to a weak EUR/USD as doubts about Greek deal weigh * Oil prices mixed, Brent up UK oil field power outages, WTI down- Cushing data * US weekly claims -15k, Philly Fed data soft, Cda Intl Secs foreign flow-5.45bn AUD/USD * Profit taking bounce off 0.7350 takes hold in Europe, near 0.7385 into NY open * Lift persists as AUD firm on X's, AUD/NZD up to 1.1370, EUR/AUD down to 1.4649 * AUD/USD lifts further, tests 200-HMA, makes 0.7438 high, USD slip aids lift * USD slide abates and pair hovers above 0.7400 late in the day NZD/USD * Tight range in Europe as mkt digests losses in Asia, near 0.6520 at NY open * Early USD weakness sees light p/t; pair lifts to hourly res near 0.6555/60 * USD sees slow rebound; NZD/USD slides & erases all early NY gains * Near 0.6510 late in the day & mkt now eyes 0.6395/.06415 support zone LATAM * US PPI beat lifts MXN off early 15.63 lows; BoC rate cut hits oil MXN weakens * USD/MXN moves back near top of recent range ends NY session by 15.7800 * USD/BRL holds near 3.1350, shrugs off falling tax revenues * USD/CLP off early lows after BCCh rate hold Tues night and China GDP beat * CLP ends NY session 'unched' by 643, despite lower US yields, copper -0.9% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ trades familiar ranges o/n to those of Wednesday * DXY up 0.5% again but comes mostly on the back of EUR/USD weakness * Some relief for AUD/USD but NZD/USD stays hard down on rate cut woes * Mkt pricing in 36% chance of Sept rate cut but 4/5 economists say Fed will cut * Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia closed today USD/KRW traded an 1145.9-1150.4 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1149.2. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3649-1.3686 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3662. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8045-3.8085 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.8070. The KLSE index closed down 0.0%. USD/IDR Indonesian markets closed for holidays until Thursday 22 July. USD/PHP traded a 45.24-28 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.25. The PSE index closed up 0.75%. USD/THB traded a 34.17-23 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 34.21. Thai Set closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 31.07-10 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.072. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1173 slightly higher than the previous 6.1152 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2090-6.2100 range; last at 6.2095. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2139; range 6.2134-6.2167. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2670-6.2680. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.1%. The property sub sector closed up 0.5%. USD/INR traded a 63.47-54 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.515. The Sensex closed up 0.9%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 17 Jul 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 17 Jul 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 17 Jul 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13445 13465 13440 13440-13470 USD/JPY 124.18 123.74 124.14 INR 63.73 63.78 63.71 63.73-76 EUR/USD 1.0963 1.0855 1.0873 KRW 1149 1150.5 1144 1147.5-1148 EUR/JPY 135.86 134.76 135.08 MYR 3.8180 3.8150 3.8050 3.8100-20 GBP/USD 1.5650 1.5561 1.5608 PHP 45.45 45.48 45.43 45.40-43 USD/CAD 1.2970 1.2905 1.2957 TWD 31.11 31.155 31.06 31.08-10 AUD/USD 0.7438 0.7350 0.7406 CNY 1-mth 6.1260 6.1235 6.1240-60 NZD/USD 0.6604 0.6498 0.6517 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1760 6.1750-70 USD/SGD 1.3686 1.3641 1.3669 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2670-90 USD/THB 34.23 34.16 34.205 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18120 +70 +0.39 10-year 2.35% 2.35% S&P 500 2124 +17 +0.80 2-year 0.66% 0.63% NASDAQ 5163 +64 +1.26 30-year 3.11% 3.14% FTSE 6796 +42 +0.63 Spot Gold($) 1145.30 1150.10 DAX 11717 +177 +1.54 Nymex 51.00 51.60 Nikkei 20600 +137 +0.67 Brent 57.60 57.30

