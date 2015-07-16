SYDNEY, July 17 (IFR) -
Thursday Night Headlines
* Fed's Yellen: needs to be sure not to tighten too late & be faced w/faster
pace on increases
* ECB's Draghi: (policy unch) QE proceeding smoothly, intended to run until Sept
'16 & in any case until inflation path is consistent w/target
* ECB's Draghi: ECB raised ELA to Greek bks (EUR900mln), total exposure to
Greece is EUR130bln, doesn't want to underplay difficulty that ECB had making
decisions on Greece
* ECB's Draghi: expects Greece to repay ECB on Jul 20, also due to repay IMF;
says there was no decision on haircuts of Greek collateral
* US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 281k, f/c 285k, 296k-prev
* US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.215m, f/c 2.295m, 2.327m-prev
* US Philly Fed Business Index Jul 5.7, f/c 12, 15.2-prev
* Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem: says deal w/Greece is good, credible deal, will put
Greek economy back on track
* BOE's Carney: decision as to when to start UK hikes will likely come into
sharper relief near YE '15
* BOE's Carney: firming of inflation will become more apparent as the effects of
past commodity price falls drop out of the annual inflation rate around YE
* Brazil House speaker weighs possibility of Rousseff impeachment
* EZ Jun Infl. final 0.0% m/m, 0.2% y/y vs prev 0.2%/0.2%. 0.0%/0.2% exp
* CH May Retail sales -1.8% y/y vs prev 1.6%
Macro Themes in Play
* Global carry trade back on in full effect; Euro stocks up big as Greek deal
approved; DAX highest in nearly 2 months; EUR and JPY back as preferred funders;
Spanish, Italian bond yields fall back below 2%; Nasdaq fresh 15 yr highs
* Greek reaction much more negative; debt restructuring uncertain despite urging
of IMF; tough times ahead; Greek stocks lower; banks said to re-open Monday
* DXY at new closing high since April; Cable down but outperforms as cross falls
to 7+ yr lows
* CAD leaks to new lows on recession fears; AUD up on China bounce but capped by
200-hma; NZD down as markets pushes rate cut bet after BOC move and commodities
fall; MXN left out of EM rally as oil lease auction disappoints
Overnight Currency summaries prepared by the NY/IFR BUZZ team
EUR/USD
* Bear pressure applied in Europe, NY keeps pressure on early on claims data
* Draghi initially hawkish = downside risks contained; up fm 1.0870 near 1.0900
* Draghi then notes conditions restored to raise ELA, DAX rallies/EUR/USD lower
* Pair dives down to 1.0855, DE-US yield spreads near wides helps move lower
* Losses erode though as USD stumbles, squeeze to 1.0926 ensues; 1.0880 late
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY popped to 124.18 high after below-f/c Claims, ranged afterward
* 1.3b of 124 expiries & a weak Philly Fed dragged down to 123.86 regional low
* Late Yellen testimony so far taken in stride; Tsy curve bear flattens more
* 124.45-57 the next grouping of rsst, Cloud top & Wed's 123.26 low key sppt
* EUR/JPY largely followed EUR/USD's lead; dn early, up on ELA, dn again
* Closing by 61.8% of the 133.31-137.80 rise at 135.03
* GBP/JPY filled chart gap up to 193.90 into Carney's comments
GBP/USD
* Divergent BoE/ECB monetary policy sees EUR/GBP slide to 0.6963
* Draghi: QE in place at least Sep '16, APP front-loaded by EUR3b in May/Jun
* Carney Sees inflation pickup, more rate clarity by YE '15, hikes to be gradual
* 0.6970 was 8-yr low on Draghi comments, 0.6963 post-Carney lows in NY aft
* GBP/USD sup at 1.5561 by hourly cloud base, traded 1.5590-1.5615 most of NY
* GBP strength best expressed ex-USD as sentiment for UK hike in Q1 '16 picks up
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF is now clear of the Cloud & the 200-DMA; latter at 0.9525
* Apr 28 hi, up channel top off May base & 50% of Mar-May dive are by 0.9600
* USD broadly higher again; DXY by May 27 recovery peak at 97.77 again
* Tight EUR/CHF range just above week's lows & lower Bolli, below 30-DMA
* ECB raised Greek ELA 900mln; only partial relief; banks still closed
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2911/45, NorAm range 1.2905/62, closed 1.2960 (+16 pips in NY)
* Brent crude +0.8%, WTI -0.9%, aluminum -0.2% (Aug) copper -0.2%, gold -0.3%
* AUD/CAD closed +0.7%, 0.9592, CAD/JPY "unch", 95.70, EUR/CAD -0.25%, 1.4096
* DXY +0.51%, mainly due to a weak EUR/USD as doubts about Greek deal weigh
* Oil prices mixed, Brent up UK oil field power outages, WTI down- Cushing data
* US weekly claims -15k, Philly Fed data soft, Cda Intl Secs foreign flow-5.45bn
AUD/USD
* Profit taking bounce off 0.7350 takes hold in Europe, near 0.7385 into NY open
* Lift persists as AUD firm on X's, AUD/NZD up to 1.1370, EUR/AUD down to 1.4649
* AUD/USD lifts further, tests 200-HMA, makes 0.7438 high, USD slip aids lift
* USD slide abates and pair hovers above 0.7400 late in the day
NZD/USD
* Tight range in Europe as mkt digests losses in Asia, near 0.6520 at NY open
* Early USD weakness sees light p/t; pair lifts to hourly res near 0.6555/60
* USD sees slow rebound; NZD/USD slides & erases all early NY gains
* Near 0.6510 late in the day & mkt now eyes 0.6395/.06415 support zone
LATAM
* US PPI beat lifts MXN off early 15.63 lows; BoC rate cut hits oil MXN weakens
* USD/MXN moves back near top of recent range ends NY session by 15.7800
* USD/BRL holds near 3.1350, shrugs off falling tax revenues
* USD/CLP off early lows after BCCh rate hold Tues night and China GDP beat
* CLP ends NY session 'unched' by 643, despite lower US yields, copper -0.9%
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ trades familiar ranges o/n to those of Wednesday
* DXY up 0.5% again but comes mostly on the back of EUR/USD weakness
* Some relief for AUD/USD but NZD/USD stays hard down on rate cut woes
* Mkt pricing in 36% chance of Sept rate cut but 4/5 economists say Fed will cut
* Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia closed today
USD/KRW traded an 1145.9-1150.4 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1149.2. The
Kospi closed up 0.7%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3649-1.3686 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3662. The
Straits Times closed up 0.4%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.8045-3.8085 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.8070. The
KLSE index closed down 0.0%.
USD/IDR Indonesian markets closed for holidays until Thursday 22 July.
USD/PHP traded a 45.24-28 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 45.25. The PSE
index closed up 0.75%.
USD/THB traded a 34.17-23 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 34.21. Thai Set
closed down 0.4%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.07-10 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.072. The Taiex
closed down 0.1%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1173 slightly higher than the previous
6.1152 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2090-6.2100 range; last at 6.2095. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2139; range 6.2134-6.2167. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2670-6.2680. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.1%. The property sub
sector closed up 0.5%.
USD/INR traded a 63.47-54 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.515. The Sensex
closed up 0.9%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
17 Jul 07:30 TH Forex Reserves
17 Jul 07:30 TH Currency Swaps
17 Jul 11:30 IN FX Reserves
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13445 13465 13440 13440-13470 USD/JPY 124.18 123.74 124.14
INR 63.73 63.78 63.71 63.73-76 EUR/USD 1.0963 1.0855 1.0873
KRW 1149 1150.5 1144 1147.5-1148 EUR/JPY 135.86 134.76 135.08
MYR 3.8180 3.8150 3.8050 3.8100-20 GBP/USD 1.5650 1.5561 1.5608
PHP 45.45 45.48 45.43 45.40-43 USD/CAD 1.2970 1.2905 1.2957
TWD 31.11 31.155 31.06 31.08-10 AUD/USD 0.7438 0.7350 0.7406
CNY 1-mth 6.1260 6.1235 6.1240-60 NZD/USD 0.6604 0.6498 0.6517
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1760 6.1750-70 USD/SGD 1.3686 1.3641 1.3669
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2670-90 USD/THB 34.23 34.16 34.205
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 18120 +70 +0.39 10-year 2.35% 2.35%
S&P 500 2124 +17 +0.80 2-year 0.66% 0.63%
NASDAQ 5163 +64 +1.26 30-year 3.11% 3.14%
FTSE 6796 +42 +0.63 Spot Gold($) 1145.30 1150.10
DAX 11717 +177 +1.54 Nymex 51.00 51.60
Nikkei 20600 +137 +0.67 Brent 57.60 57.30
