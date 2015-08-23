SYDNEY, Aug 24 (IFR) - News from the weekend All eyes on Asia Monday morning after Dow falls over 1,000 last week * US financial news networks schedule special programming to cover Asian session * Focus on ShComp after close below 200-day MA led to global equity rout * Analysts fear another down day in China will see spiral lower intensify Art Cashin from UBS told CNBC on Friday that US investors will be tuning in "Sunday night" US time to see what happens in China after the steep fall on the Shanghai Composite Friday sparked a selloff in global equity markets. Cashin said that the 1,000 point fall in the Dow last week was 70 to 80% due to China". CNBC will go to air at the Asian open with many of their US commentators to cover the Asian equity markets in a show called "Markets in Turmoil". The few remaining Wall Street bulls are calling on China to take action to short-circuit the selling spiral and there were rumours on Friday that the PBOC might lower interest rates and/or lower the RRR rate over the weekend and before the markets open Monday morning - but as of noon, Sunday Singapore time there wasn't any news from China regarding policy steps. There is still plenty of time between now and the market open for China to take some form of action. Cashin told CNBC that there was "gossip" on the floor that Chinese authorities would defend the 3,500 level on the Shanghai Composite and if that level gave way the selling spiral would continue. Key support for the Shanghai Composite comes in at the 3,373 July 9 trend low. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com BAML flow data underscores rout in emerging market assets * Investors continue to flee EM assets at an alarming pace * Investors pulled $6bln out of EM equity funds, 7th straight week * Emerging debt funds lost $2.5bln, biggest weekly loss since January 2014 * Outflows from global equity funds hit a 15-week high of $8.3bln in latest week * Safe haven UST and MM funds see large inflow as investors seek safe haven The exodus from all things emerging markets continued for a seventh straight week and showed no sign of letting up. EM equity funds saw another $6bln of outflows and it stands at $40bln so far this year. About $4bln were from AXJ equity funds - China the hardest hit. EM debt funds lost $2.5bln the highest in over 18 months. According to a Reuters report - BAML said it was not yet time to venture back into beaten-down emerging assets. It added however that another $15bln in redemptions in the next two weeks would trigger a "contrarian buy signal" for emerging stocks. Outflows from global equity funds hit a 15-week high of $8.3bln in the latest week , but remarkably European equity funds saw a net inflow despite the steep falls seen in European stock markets. Future reports should start showing outflows from European equity funds due to growing losses. Investors sought the safety of bonds and cash with $2.5bln flowing into funds dedicated to govt bonds and Treasuries - marking seven straight weeks of inflow - longest streak since Nov 2012. Money market funds took in $8.2bln - marking third straight week of inflows - longest since Nov 2014. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Friday Night Headlines * Fed's Bullard says Fed needs to hike rates despite markets -CNBC * Traders further pare bets on Sept Fed rate hike, OIS prices 27% chance * Oil sinks below $40 1st time since '09, longest weekly losing streak in 29 yrs * Copper clocks up seventh weekly loss on China gloom * Gold set for biggest weekly rise since January as stocks, dollar slide * US Markit Mfg PMI Flash Aug 52.9, f/c 54, 53.8 * CA CPI Inflation YY Jul 1.3%, f/c 1.4%, 1%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core YY Jul 2.4%, f/c 2.4%, 2.3%-prev * BR IPCA-15 Mid-Month CPI YY Aug 9.57%, f/c 9.57%, 9.25%-prev * MX Retail Sales MM Jun 1.1%, f/c 0.3%, 0.2%-prev Themes for Friday's trading * The main themes for Friday's trading the continuation of the meltdown of global equity markets, as China fears and the capitulation out of emerging market assets and currencies resulted in extreme risk aversion. * The weaker than expected Caxin China Flash MFG PMI and the 4.2% fall in the SHCOMP to close below the key 200-dma at 3,662 acted as triggers for investors to abandon risk assets and head into cash. * China sentiment has morphed from uncertainty and skepticism to outright fear, as the world's second biggest economy is now seen as a possible drag on global growth from its previous status as being the global economy's main driver. * The market appears to be pricing in worst case scenarios for China and EMs in general - as well as pricing in possibility of global deflation and recession. * Some analysts are now starting to compare the current EM stress to the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis - only this time around the global economy is more reliant on EM growth than it was 18 years ago. * The extreme rise in fear resulted in the VIX index to soar over 46% to 28.03. VIX rose a staggering 118% last week and had its highest weekly closing level since Nov 2011. * Wall Street under pressure all day following extremely weak leads from Asia & Europe. German DAX fell another 2.9% on Friday and had a weekly loss of 7.8%. * Investors have been loaded up with European equities since the ECB announced QE and the break of the 200-dma in the German DAX started a massive unwinding of those positions. * The Dow fell 530 points or 3.1% lower for its worst single day loss in nearly four years at 16,460 and for the second straight day it closed at the day's low. Stock market analysts say this is due to large institutions selling onto the close - as happened at the height of the GFC. * The S&P closed down 65 points or 3.2% lower at 1,971 while the NASDAQ fell 171 points or 3.5% lower at 4,706. * For the week the Dow fell 5.7% last week while the S&P fell 5.8% and the NASDAQ had a weekly loss of 6.8%. * Adding to global growth and deflation fears was a dip in NYMEX Crude below 40 for the first time since March 2009. NYMEX Crude closed at 40.45 - down 2.1% for the day and 4.8% for the week. NASDAQ was weighed down by a 6.1% fall in Apple shares, as China fears are seen as weighing on Apple's growth outlook. * While some key commodities remained under heavy pressure at or near multiyear lows - there wasn't the deep selloffs on Friday as was seen in the equity markets. This is partly due to the equity markets playing "catch-up" with commodity and bond markets that have been pricing in weak China demand and global growth sluggishness for some time. * London Copper fell 1.25% and was down 2.1% for the week. Iron Ore closed flat at 55.60 and ended the week with a 1.07% loss. Gold continued to benefit from liquidation of long USD positions against major currencies and safe haven flows. Gold closed up 0.7% at 1,160 and gained 4.1% for the week. * Turmoil in equity markets has forced liquidation of long USD positions against the EUR, CHF and JPY - while EM panic, global growth fears and sky high risk aversion has kept USD bid against EM currencies and most commodity currencies. * EUR/USD soared 1.3% on Friday, as an extremely short market has been forced to pare back due to fading expectations of a Fed hike in September and the unwinding of short EUR/USD/long European equity positions. * EUR gained across the board - rising 1.58% against the AUD, over 2.0% against the CAD, 1.3% against the GBP and eked out a 0.1% gain against the JPY. EUR/USD closed above the 200-dma (1.1337 on Friday) for the first time in over a year. * JPY was also in heavy demand, as long USD/JPY positions liquidated due to the extreme rise in risk aversion and falling US Treasury yields. USD/JPY fell 1.2% and JPY made strong gains against the commodity currencies and EM currencies. USD/JPY closed below the daily ichimoku cloud (base 122.37). * GBP underperformed on Friday due to EUR/GBP short covering. The global market turmoil has resulted in the market pricing out rate hikes by the Bank of England - which were the basis for the buildup of large EUR/GBP shorts. GBP/USD closed Friday unchanged around 1.5685. * The fall in NYMEX Crude below 40 at one stage, resulted in heavy selling of CAD against JPY and EUR. USD/CAD gained 0.7% Friday while the CAD fell around 2.0% against the EUR and JPY. * AUD/USD continued to show resilience due to the squeeze on long USD positions. The market is very short AUD/USD and the unwinding of all existing positions helped to offset the negative pulls emanating from EM and commodity weakness, huge spike in risk aversion and China economic fears. AUD/USD eased 0.3% while AUD suffered hefty losses against EUR and JPY. * EM currencies remained under heavy pressure with BRL and MXN falling over 1.0% Friday. Sentiment towards EM's is extremely bearish - as evidenced by the 3.0% fall in the Ishares/Morgan Stanley Emerging Market ETF on Friday. It fell 7.8% last week and is down nearly 26% since its May 5 high. * The market continued to price out a Sept rate hike - reduced on some models to a 34% probability in the September Fed funds futures contract, a decline from a 60% probability on Monday. * The 2-yr Treasury yield fell 5bps to 0.62% on Friday. That is down 11bps from last week's close and 14bps from the August high at 0.76%. The 10-yr Treasury yield eased 3bps to 2.05% after trading as low as 2.03% - the lowest yield traded since April 30. The 10-yr yield fell 14bps last week and is down 42bps from the July high at 2.47%. Wrap up It promises to be a very busy start to the week, as Asia has become the main focus for financial markets. The pressure will be on China's policymakers, as another fall in Chinese equities will add downward momentum to the spiraling global equity selloff that has widespread ramification on markets and global central banks/policymakers. There are a growing number of analysts referring to the rout in Emerging Markets as a "crisis" with some making comparisons to the 1997/98 Asian Financial Crisis. The extreme fear- mongers say this one could be a lot worse, as the global economy is far more reliant on emerging market growth (China growth in particular) than it was 18 years ago. The comparison seems to be a bit stretched, as the Asian Crisis was due to a few countries carrying large foreign debt burdens and relying on fresh foreign investment to fund the debts and fuel economic expansion. When the currency pegs gave way there was a huge reversal of investor flows and it turned into a sovereign debt crisis. Emerging market Asian countries and China in particular aren't in the same precarious position this time around and China has a massive surplus it can tap to fix what's broken. China has plenty of room to move on both the monetary policy and fiscal policy fronts, but recent policy missteps have dented the credibility of China's policymakers. The markets are pricing in worst case scenarios for China and if authorities in China somehow fail to deliver in time to avoid a meltdown despite the enormous reservoir of resources they can call upon - than the pricing is justified. However it seems far more likely China will emerge from the current funk and turn the situation around - in which case there are some very attractive prices available in the EM world and in other risk assets once the situation calms. Everyone assumed that the main risks for 2015 centered on the inevitable commencement of the Fed's tightening cycle. There is no doubt the start of the selloff in EM's and commodities was the result of investors pricing in possible impacts of the Fed tightening, but cautious investors have been rewarded for the wrong reasons. In trading it is always much better to be lucky than good. The quaking in global markets over the past week has had little to do with the Fed. In fact the "dovish" Fed Minutes and the roiling markets resulted in the markets pricing out the strong chance of a Sept liftoff for the Fed tightening cycle. It seems much more likely that if China and EM concerns didn't reach boiling point and the Fed did proceed to hike in September - it would have been a "sell the rumour/buy the fact" event for emerging market and other risk assets. One of the reasons given for the fall in the USD last week against EUR, CHF and JPY was due to the dovish shift in Fed expectations. That is true to some extent, but the USD was looking for an excuse to move lower in any case. The market has been accumulating long USD positions all year based on the Fed tightening outlook and it became one of the most overcrowded trades in history (exaggeration to make a point). The roiling emerging markets and weak commodity markets has allowed USD longs against EM CCYs and currencies such as the AUD and CAD to hang in there and in some cases add. But we might be seeing the start of long USD liquidation against EUR, JPY and CHF. EUR continues to get support from the falling European equity markets. There was a huge buildup of long European equity positions since the ECB started down the QE road. BAML investor flow reports back that up in a big way. Almost all of the foreign investments in European equities were hedged by EUR/USD sales. As investors start to liquidate losing European equity positions they will be lifting the short EUR/USD hedges. While there may be some volatility around constantly shifting Fed expectations - EUR/USD might surprise to the topside whether the Fed hikes or not. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex thru OTC and NDFs markets closed higher Friday as stocks sunk * Wall Street closed down over 3% and Europe nearly 3% in wake of SSEC 4% slide * Long held trades unravel in wake of the Fed's "wishy washy" minutes on Wed * The US is blaming China but the Fed should have hiked in June when they had an opening * EM's are in turmoil and things won't get better until the Fed moves on rates * Technical levels in many stock markets have broken forcing exit strategies USD/KRW traded an 1186-1195 range in Asia on Friday; last 1195. The Kospi closed down 1.9%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4026-1.4098 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.4078. The Straits Times closed down 1.3%. USD/MYR traded a 4.1250-4.1840 range in Asia on Friday; last at 4.1770. KLSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/IDR traded a 13890-13950 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13940. The IDX Composite closed down 2.4%. USD/PHP Philippine markets closed on Friday for a public holiday. USD/THB traded a 35.58-73 range in Asia on Friday; last at 35.68. Thai Set closed down 0.5%. USD/TWD traded a 32.56-735 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.63. The Taiex closed down 3.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.3864 slightly lower than the previous 6.3963 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3870-6.4000 range; last at 6.3887. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4461; range 6.4350-6.4542. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6220-6.6270. The Shanghai Composite closed down 4.2%. The property sub sector closed down 5.1%. USD/INR traded a 65.69-915 range in Asia on Friday; last at 65.84. The Sensex closed down 0.9%. John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 23 August 2015 Equities S&P - It won't come as a shock to hear the S&P has commenced trending lower. The close below the 200-dma Thursday set off a wave of selling and the price just blew through the July 7 trend low at 2044 with the greatest of ease. Key support is at the 100-week moving average around 1960. S&P has been above that reading for over 4-years and a break below targets the 61.8 Fibonacci of the 1,820/2,134 move at 1,940. Resistance is at former support around 2,040. {Last 1,971} DAX - The break below the 200-dma (10,955) opened resulted in a tsunami of selling, as investors the world over have been loading up with German equities since the first whiff of ECB QE. Support is found at the 100-week MA at 10,050 and the 61.8 fibo of the 8.354/12,390 move at 9.895. The moving average studies conform the DAX is clearly trending lower. {Last 10,124} ASX continues lower and is doing so in a convincing fashion. The 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation and pointing power. The break below the 2015 low at 5,267 targets the Dec 16, 2014 trend low at 5,142. There is strong support ahead of 5,000 including the 200-week MA at 5,022 so it would take something terrible to push the price below that level. The ASX needs to break and close above the 10-dma at 5,355 to check the strong downward momentum. {Last 5,214} SSEC - The fall below the key 200-dma (3,663 on Friday) ended the short-term trend higher and put the key 3,373.54 July 9 trend low in focus. The SHCOMP isn't yet trending lower, but a break below that level would likely confirm a trend lower is underway. Major fibo support is found at the 61.8 of the 1,849/5,178 move at 3,120. A break above 4,010 is needed to suggest a bottom is forming. {Last 3508} Commodities Gold is trending higher, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation and are all pointing higher. The first target of the trend higher is the key 200-day MA at 1,188 followed by the June 18 trend high at 1,205. Closer resistance is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 1,232/1,077 move at 1,173. Support is found at former resistance at 1,125 and a break below that level warns that upward momentum is waning. {Last 1,160} The trend higher in iron ore ended last week when the 5-dma started pointing lower and crossed below the 10-dma. Support is found at the 20-dma at 54.70 and a break below that level targets former resistance around 52.00. A break above the 61.8 fibo of the 65.40/44.10 move at 57.30 would restore upward momentum. {Last 56.30} Lon Copper continues to trend lower, but seems to be finding buying support on dips below 5,000. The next level of technical support is found at the 76.4 of the 2,817/10,190 move at 4,555. A break above the 20-dma at 6,358 is needed to suggest a bottom is starting for form. {Last 5,055} NYMEX Crude - The trend lower continues - with the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. There isn't any decent support until the 2008, GFC low at 32.40 and a daily close below 40 would put that level clearly in focus. A break and close above the 10-dma at 42.20 would relieve the downward pressure - while a break above the 20-dma at 44.37 would suggest the trend lower has ended. {Last 42.50} FX EUR/USD is clearly trending higher - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bullish formation and all pointing higher. The break and close above the 200-dma at 1.1337 targets stubborn resistance between 1.1440/70. EUR/USD has topped out numerous times in that window going back to mid-Feb. Support is found at former resistance at 1.1215 and a break below that level would target the 10-dma at 1.1135. {Last 1.1388} USD/JPY has just started to trend lower, as 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are pointing lower and are aligned in a bearish formation. USD/JPY broke and closed below key support levels on Friday including the base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 122.37, the 100-dma at 122.30 and the 61.8 fibo of the 120.31/125.28 move at 122.25. The target of this move is the 200-dma at 120.70. {Last 121.96} AUD/USD isn't trending in either direction and is consolidating between 0.7200/0.7450. Resistance is stiff around the 0.7500 level and a break above that level would likely confirm a trend higher is in place. Major support is found at the 61.8 fibo of the post float 0.4775 low/1.1081 post float high at 0.7185. A break below would likely confirm a trend lower. {Last 0.7315} OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14180 14290 14200 14220-14270 USD/JPY 123.50 121.81 121.96 INR 66.30 66.70 66.33 66.63-67 EUR/USD 1.1389 1.1230 1.1380 KRW 1195 1198 1190.5 1198-1199 EUR/JPY 139.00 138.16 139.00 MYR 4.1770 4.1900 4.1690 4.1900-50 GBP/USD 1.5724 1.5658 1.5685 PHP 46.90 46.91 46.89 46.89-94 USD/CAD 1.3193 1.3060 1.3185 TWD 32.73 32.80 32.65 32.73-75 AUD/USD 0.7360 0.7285 0.7315 CNY 1-mth 6.4440 6.4370 6.4370-00 NZD/USD 0.6708 0.6607 0.6683 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5470-30 USD/SGD 1.4098 1.4025 1.4079 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6210-60 USD/THB 35.73 35.58 35.68 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16460 -531 -3.12 10-year 2.045% 2.07% S&P 500 1971 -65 -3.19 2-year 0.62% 0.66% NASDAQ 4706 -171 -3.52 30-year 2.735% 2.745% FTSE 6188 -180 -2.82 Spot Gold($) 1160.50 1153.30 DAX 10125 -307 -2.94 Nymex 40.45 41.14 Nikkei 19436 -598 -2.98 Brent 45.46 46.15 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)