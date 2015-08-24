SYDNEY, August 25 (IFR) - Macro themes in play * Markets plunge as PBOC fails to hold Shanghai; Dow down > 1000 on open; trading algos all one-way; VIX trades 53 * Question: is this summer illiquidity or are stocks succumbing to weight of 3 years of poorly performing HY credit, commodities and yields? * DXY hit hard as Fed rate hike odds shrink; Sep priced at 1-in-5, Dec at 2-in-5 * Commodities collapse, oil -6%; EM at new lows, EEM -20% YTD EUR/USD  EUR only outdone in the derisking scrum by frantic yen purchases  EUR/USD to 1.1715, barely above 55-WMA/wkly Cloud btm (1.1702/670)  Sppt by removed 1.15 KOs; broken dn TL by 1.14 & 200-DMA at 1.1332  Rise stalled by US equity index limit-dn triggers, but may only slow it  M-T tech tgts are 1.2212/26 fm 50% Fibo, wkly Cloud top & weekly Kijun  DAX bottom today by the up TL fm '11 & '14 lows after gap below 100-WMA USD/JPY  USD/JPY imploded into NY with EBS posting a 116.15 low v 15's 115.85 low  Weekly Cloud top at 115.96 also nearly reached before rebound to 119.47  US indices limit dn triggers helping to interrupt broader derisking event  Weekly Cloud base & 161.8% off summer's topping pattern are at 111.42/59  AUD/JPY & other hi-beta crosses hit multi-year lows in early mayhem  EUR/JPY low 136 breached Cloud that supported last week before rebound GBP/USD  O/N range 1.5630/728, NY range 1.5722/1.5804, last 1.5750 (+32 pips in NY)  Corp supply help cap EUR/GBP ahead 0.7350 and 200-DMA 0.7372 in London  Blasted through in NY, 0.7421 paid as markets melted EUR/USD 1.1715 paid  US equities -4.0/-5.% at one stage, recouped to -2.75/-3.0% last  Market still extremely choppy (S&P rebound high -0.9%, last -2.9%)  All eyes on Asian stocks, slew of EZ & US data on tap tomorrow [page:2417] USD/CHF  USD/CHF plunged below the daily Cloud on manic derisking into NY  0.9260 EBS low & then a rebound above the Cloud base at 0.9364  June 29-30 lows at 0.9244/47 last props ahead of 0.9151 June nadir  Much higher net spec IMM EUR shorts v CHFs underpins EUR/CHF  Cross found sppt last week at the up TL fm July & by the 21-DMA  Offers ahead of 1.0900 capping thus far; 1.0840 Kijun on-close pivot USD/CAD  O/N range 1.3180/273, Noram rg 1.3132/3290, close 1.3245 (-10 pips in NY)  Brent crude -7.0%, WTI -5.9%, alum. -2.5% (Sep) copper -2.45% gold -0.6%  AUD/CAD -1.3%, 0.9507, CAD/JPY -3.5%, 89.58, EUR/CAD +2.3%, 1.5354  DXY -1.7% (-0.8% NY trade) lift of EUR hedges as DAX crumbled, US stocks  Oil plunged 3.5% in NY trade as US stocks joined global melt (-4.2/-3.9%) AUD/USD  AUD flushed with stock, commodity markets  New closing low after panic drop to .7044  No counter to algo selling on NYC open  Tech levels mean nothing; all eyes on PBOC and China NZD/USD  Tech levels mean nothing as algos all one way on NYC open  Illiquidity across all markets; NZDUSD trades .6200  All eyes today on PBOC; China market in the lead  One potential positive for NZD is that today not a new closing low LATAM  USD/MXN drilled to fresh highs in global equity & commodity meltdown  USD/MXN traded to 17.2505 paid completing tech objective after 17.00 break  EUR hedges unwound as DAX plunged, stocks in EM & developed marts crushed  USD/BRL ends NY 3.5560 +1.7% after fresh USD high (3.5792) Bovespa -2.06%  USD/CLP rallied to 708.74 NY hi, clsd 703.8, IPSA -2.4%, Sep copper -2.3% ASIAN CURRENY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Wild night - Dow opened down 1100 points - things got better but not a lot * Wall Street eventually closed down 3.5-4.5%; Europe closed down 4-5% * AUD/JPY -8%, NZD/JPY -11% at one stage - clsd down 5% and 6% respectively * USD/AXJ thru PTC and NDF markets tame compared to antipodean duo * Move on the NY open looks exhaustive but need SHCOMP to settle/recover first USD/KRW traded an 1196.1-1200 range in Asia on Monday; last 1199. The Kospi closed down 2.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4084-1.4168 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.4133. The Straits Times closed down 4.3%. USD/MYR traded a 4.1825-4.2590 range in Asia on Monday; last at 4.2580. KLSE index closed down 2.7%. USD/IDR traded a 13995-14050 range in Asia on Monday; last at 14040. The IDX Composite closed down 4.0%. USD/PHP traded a 46.65-845 range in Asia on Monday; last at 46.815. The PSE index closed down 6.7%. USD/THB traded a 35.59-85 range in Asia on Monday; last at 35.77. Thai Set closed down 4.7%. USD/TWD traded a 32.84-998 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.841. The Taiex closed down 4.8%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.3862 slightly lower than the previous 6.3964 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3897-6.4060 range; last at 6.4044. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4995; range 6.4490-6.5010. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6700-6.6750. The Shanghai Composite closed down 8.45%. The property sub sector closed down 9.765. USD/INR traded a 66.295-74 range in Asia on Monday; last at 66.66. The Sensex closed down 5.9% OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14350 14430 14330 14400-14440 USD/JPY 122.12 116.15 118.41 INR 67.12 67.55 67.20 67.52-58 EUR/USD 1.1713 1.1370 1.1620 KRW 1204.7 1209.2 1188 1193.5-94.5 EUR/JPY 138.95 136.00 137.46 MYR 4.2460 4.2800 4.2300 4.2540-90 GBP/USD 1.5804 1.5630 1.5778 PHP 47.00 47.10 46.95 46.94-99 USD/CAD 1.3290 1.3140 1.3287 TWD 33.01 33.145 32.84 32.90-94 AUD/USD 0.7312 0.7044 0.7155 CNY 1-mth 6.4950 6.4700 6.4950-75 NZD/USD 0.6685 0.6200 0.6477 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.6300-60 USD/SGD 1.4168 1.4060 1.4099 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6850-950 USD/THB 35.85 35.59 35.65 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15871 -589 -3.58 10-year 2.01% 2.045% S&P 500 1893 -78 -3.94 2-year 0.58% 0.62% NASDAQ 4526 -180 -3.83 30-year 2.73% 2.735% FTSE 5899 -289 -4.66 Spot Gold($) 1155.20 1160.50 DAX 9648 -477 -4.71 Nymex 38.28 40.45 Nikkei 18541 -895 -4.61 Brent 42.45 45.46 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)