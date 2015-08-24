Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
SYDNEY, August 25 (IFR) - Macro themes in play * Markets plunge as PBOC fails to hold Shanghai; Dow down > 1000 on open; trading algos all one-way; VIX trades 53 * Question: is this summer illiquidity or are stocks succumbing to weight of 3 years of poorly performing HY credit, commodities and yields? * DXY hit hard as Fed rate hike odds shrink; Sep priced at 1-in-5, Dec at 2-in-5 * Commodities collapse, oil -6%; EM at new lows, EEM -20% YTD EUR/USD EUR only outdone in the derisking scrum by frantic yen purchases EUR/USD to 1.1715, barely above 55-WMA/wkly Cloud btm (1.1702/670) Sppt by removed 1.15 KOs; broken dn TL by 1.14 & 200-DMA at 1.1332 Rise stalled by US equity index limit-dn triggers, but may only slow it M-T tech tgts are 1.2212/26 fm 50% Fibo, wkly Cloud top & weekly Kijun DAX bottom today by the up TL fm '11 & '14 lows after gap below 100-WMA USD/JPY USD/JPY imploded into NY with EBS posting a 116.15 low v 15's 115.85 low Weekly Cloud top at 115.96 also nearly reached before rebound to 119.47 US indices limit dn triggers helping to interrupt broader derisking event Weekly Cloud base & 161.8% off summer's topping pattern are at 111.42/59 AUD/JPY & other hi-beta crosses hit multi-year lows in early mayhem EUR/JPY low 136 breached Cloud that supported last week before rebound GBP/USD O/N range 1.5630/728, NY range 1.5722/1.5804, last 1.5750 (+32 pips in NY) Corp supply help cap EUR/GBP ahead 0.7350 and 200-DMA 0.7372 in London Blasted through in NY, 0.7421 paid as markets melted EUR/USD 1.1715 paid US equities -4.0/-5.% at one stage, recouped to -2.75/-3.0% last Market still extremely choppy (S&P rebound high -0.9%, last -2.9%) All eyes on Asian stocks, slew of EZ & US data on tap tomorrow [page:2417] USD/CHF USD/CHF plunged below the daily Cloud on manic derisking into NY 0.9260 EBS low & then a rebound above the Cloud base at 0.9364 June 29-30 lows at 0.9244/47 last props ahead of 0.9151 June nadir Much higher net spec IMM EUR shorts v CHFs underpins EUR/CHF Cross found sppt last week at the up TL fm July & by the 21-DMA Offers ahead of 1.0900 capping thus far; 1.0840 Kijun on-close pivot USD/CAD O/N range 1.3180/273, Noram rg 1.3132/3290, close 1.3245 (-10 pips in NY) Brent crude -7.0%, WTI -5.9%, alum. -2.5% (Sep) copper -2.45% gold -0.6% AUD/CAD -1.3%, 0.9507, CAD/JPY -3.5%, 89.58, EUR/CAD +2.3%, 1.5354 DXY -1.7% (-0.8% NY trade) lift of EUR hedges as DAX crumbled, US stocks Oil plunged 3.5% in NY trade as US stocks joined global melt (-4.2/-3.9%) AUD/USD AUD flushed with stock, commodity markets New closing low after panic drop to .7044 No counter to algo selling on NYC open Tech levels mean nothing; all eyes on PBOC and China NZD/USD Tech levels mean nothing as algos all one way on NYC open Illiquidity across all markets; NZDUSD trades .6200 All eyes today on PBOC; China market in the lead One potential positive for NZD is that today not a new closing low LATAM USD/MXN drilled to fresh highs in global equity & commodity meltdown USD/MXN traded to 17.2505 paid completing tech objective after 17.00 break EUR hedges unwound as DAX plunged, stocks in EM & developed marts crushed USD/BRL ends NY 3.5560 +1.7% after fresh USD high (3.5792) Bovespa -2.06% USD/CLP rallied to 708.74 NY hi, clsd 703.8, IPSA -2.4%, Sep copper -2.3% ASIAN CURRENY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Wild night - Dow opened down 1100 points - things got better but not a lot * Wall Street eventually closed down 3.5-4.5%; Europe closed down 4-5% * AUD/JPY -8%, NZD/JPY -11% at one stage - clsd down 5% and 6% respectively * USD/AXJ thru PTC and NDF markets tame compared to antipodean duo * Move on the NY open looks exhaustive but need SHCOMP to settle/recover first USD/KRW traded an 1196.1-1200 range in Asia on Monday; last 1199. The Kospi closed down 2.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4084-1.4168 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.4133. The Straits Times closed down 4.3%. USD/MYR traded a 4.1825-4.2590 range in Asia on Monday; last at 4.2580. KLSE index closed down 2.7%. USD/IDR traded a 13995-14050 range in Asia on Monday; last at 14040. The IDX Composite closed down 4.0%. USD/PHP traded a 46.65-845 range in Asia on Monday; last at 46.815. The PSE index closed down 6.7%. USD/THB traded a 35.59-85 range in Asia on Monday; last at 35.77. Thai Set closed down 4.7%. USD/TWD traded a 32.84-998 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.841. The Taiex closed down 4.8%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.3862 slightly lower than the previous 6.3964 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3897-6.4060 range; last at 6.4044. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4995; range 6.4490-6.5010. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6700-6.6750. The Shanghai Composite closed down 8.45%. The property sub sector closed down 9.765. USD/INR traded a 66.295-74 range in Asia on Monday; last at 66.66. The Sensex closed down 5.9% OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14350 14430 14330 14400-14440 USD/JPY 122.12 116.15 118.41 INR 67.12 67.55 67.20 67.52-58 EUR/USD 1.1713 1.1370 1.1620 KRW 1204.7 1209.2 1188 1193.5-94.5 EUR/JPY 138.95 136.00 137.46 MYR 4.2460 4.2800 4.2300 4.2540-90 GBP/USD 1.5804 1.5630 1.5778 PHP 47.00 47.10 46.95 46.94-99 USD/CAD 1.3290 1.3140 1.3287 TWD 33.01 33.145 32.84 32.90-94 AUD/USD 0.7312 0.7044 0.7155 CNY 1-mth 6.4950 6.4700 6.4950-75 NZD/USD 0.6685 0.6200 0.6477 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.6300-60 USD/SGD 1.4168 1.4060 1.4099 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6850-950 USD/THB 35.85 35.59 35.65 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15871 -589 -3.58 10-year 2.01% 2.045% S&P 500 1893 -78 -3.94 2-year 0.58% 0.62% NASDAQ 4526 -180 -3.83 30-year 2.73% 2.735% FTSE 5899 -289 -4.66 Spot Gold($) 1155.20 1160.50 DAX 9648 -477 -4.71 Nymex 38.28 40.45 Nikkei 18541 -895 -4.61 Brent 42.45 45.46 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12