SYDNEY, August 26 (IFR) - Market briefs * China cuts rates, reserve ratio after stocks plummet again * China Premier Li says no basis for continued Yuan depreciation * U.S. new home sales rise but miss f'cast; consumer confid beats with 7-mo high * Bridgewater's Dalio: Next big Fed move will be to ease, not tighten * Swiss parliament panel grills SNB's Jordan on negative rates impact Macro themes in play  Stocks bounce initially on China rate cut; EUR, JPY, bond prices all recede on flight to safety unwind; DXY retraces to 200 dma  CAD, BRL end at new lows; AUD trades poorly  Oil up but within yesterday's range; Copper +2%, all eyes on Shanghai  Dramatic reversal of the US morning stocks rally - up 3% before closing down 1.3%; selling accelerating in the last hour = no V-shaped recovery EUR/USD * EUR/USD's O/B risk-off peak Mon capped near 55-WMA & wkly Cloud base * Correction started by Monday's DAX low right by up TL fm '11 Euro crisis low * Decent IFO & PBoC's belated easing sparks for retreat to 1.1396 * Reversal in US afternoon as stocks gave up their morning gains * EUR/USD up sharply and returns to levels back above 1.1500 into the NY close USD/JPY * USD/JPY's post PBoC rebound ran into July's 120.41 low near the Tenkan * J public pensions touted USD/JPY, equity buyers' o/n to meet allocations * Some decoupling by other o/s mkts today, but rebounds mediocre * Stock selling rocketed in last hour in NY - USD/JPY closes below 119.00 GBP/USD * O/N range 1.5720/820, NY range 1.5682/1.5795, last 1.5687 (-100 pips in NY) * Corp supply once again capped EUR/GBP ahead of 200-DMA 0.7369 in London * NY traded EUR/GBP a relatively tight 0.72635/95 with EZ stocks on the boil * DAX closed near +5.0%, FTSE +3.1%, CAC +4.14 %, late US equities slide -1.3% USD/CHF * USD/CHF recovered some losses after good IFO & PBoC easing helped risk * US stocks still well below Friday's low & wobbling in the afternoon * USD/CHF rallied to 0.9506 then fell back below 0.9400 on late US stock slide * Swiss Parliament pressing SNB on potential Housing Bubble via sub-0 rates USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3144/299, Noram range 1.3184/3345, close 1.3338 (+150 pips in NY) * Brent +1.6%, WTI +2.9%, alum. +1.9% (Sep) copper +2.2% gold -1.2% * DXY +0.65% (up 1.2% at one stage) big turnaround as US stocks slumped into cl AUD/USD * Unimpressive bounces in both AUD and NZD despite strong stocks and commodities * AUD fails at Monday's intraday high at 0.7250; NZD turned back by 200 hma * Both currencies skeptical of China recovery - late fall on US stock slide OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14270 14290 14220 14320-14370 USD/JPY 120.40 118.25 118.86 INR 66.70 66.85 66.41 66.90-95 EUR/USD 1.1623 1.1396 1.1517 KRW 1184 1193.5 1176 1193-1194 EUR/JPY 138.59 136.50 136.89 MYR 4.1900 4.2240 4.1790 4.2200-50 GBP/USD 1.5820 1.5682 1.5687 PHP 46.72 46.90 46.72 46.86-90 USD/CAD 1.3353 1.3144 1.3337 TWD 32.45 32.68 32.35 32.68-70 AUD/USD 0.7250 0.7124 0.7131 CNY 1-mth 6.5225 6.5050 6.5050-70 NZD/USD 0.6562 0.6440 0.6472 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.6250-00 USD/SGD 1.4110 1.3942 1.4056 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6950-050 USD/THB 35.70 35.48 35.52 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 15666 -205 -1.29 10-year 2.07% 2.01% S&P 500 1867 -26 -1.35 2-year 0.605% 0.58% NASDAQ 4506 -20 -0.45 30-year 2.80% 2.73% FTSE 6081 +182 +3.09 Spot Gold($) 1140.50 1155.20 DAX 10128 +480 +4.97 Nymex 39.37 38.28 Nikkei 17807 -734 -3.96 Brent 43.38 42.45 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)