SYDNEY, August 27 (IFR) - Market Briefs  Stock markets diverge, commodities fall as China jitters persist  U.S. crude down after big gasoline build  UST's lower - erase gains tied to Fed's Dudley that downplay Sept hike  Fed's Dudley: Sept rate hike seems less compelling than a few wks ago, Int'l developments have increased downside risks to US econ, wants to see more data before making judgment on first hike  ECB's Praet global econ risk, commodity prices raise downside risk to inflation  Japan's Hamada: don't think BOJ needs to ease immediately, can wait to gauge impact of China turmoil, USD/JPY at 116/118 not a risk to Abenomics  China: to lower imp/exp fees, quicken development of leasing sector  Fitch ST macro outlook on China likely to be overdone, spillover effects from more protracted slowdown could have significant regional & global credit implications  US Durable Goods Jul 2%, f/c -0.4%, 4.1%-prev  US Nondefe Cap Ex-Air Jul 2.2%, f/c 0.4%, 1.4%-prev  Peru c/bank says to restrict NDFs to defend currency Macro Themes in Play  US stocks rally hard as NY Fed Pres Dudley casts doubt on September rate hike (despite stellar Durables data today); points to global developments, low oil prices; bonds, EUR and JPY all fall as safety trades unwound  GBP collapses but holds multi-month uptrend; EURGBP stalls again 200 dma  Commodities down, CRB, Copper, AUD, CAD, NZD all new closing lows; EM steady, saved by higher stock markets; Shanghai weighs Currency Summaries prepared by NT IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD  Mon's high ricocheted off wkly Cloud base, 55-WMA & channel top  Wed's slide erased Mon's surge and 200-DMA nears at 1.1322  Risk-recovery & ECB's Praet's talk about QE options being open weighed  Durables beat fresh meat for yld-driven sellers; interrupted by Dudley co  Daily Kijun & 61.8% of 1.1016-117.15 rise are at 1.1281/83  50% of 1.0808-1.1715 & weekly Tenkan are at 1.1261 & key Friday USD/JPY  Inside day for USD/JPY as US Durables added to the o/n risk improvement  Early high by 120 on Durables was trimmed by Dudley's dovish remarks  Better bids below 119 & latter Dudley comments revived, but 120's intact  Tues.'s 120.40 high by July low & Tues.'s 118.25 low & 50% Fibo bracket  Key rsst is at 120.71-73 from the Kijun, 200-DMA & 50% of Aug range  No sense of panic yet fm Abe camp about USD/JPY; Kuroda tonight  CPI on Friday also widely watched for potential dip into deflation  EUR/JPY fell to 200-DMA, set to close below Cloud; Praet QE talk hurt GBP/USD  GBP remained weak into the NY session, despite positive UK CBI (ret sales)  US durables beat lifts USD, short-stg traders push out UK hike to Q3 '16  GBP/USD ends NY near 1.5468 low despite dovish Fed's Dudley  Less compelling view of US hike reduces sentiment for early UK hike  Citi/YouGov poll reduces year-ahead inflation expectations  EUR/GBP remained firm - NY high at 0.7364 before reversing to 0.7338  Late US equity rally and falling USTs weakened the EUR into the NY close USD/CHF  CHF again mimicking EUR v USD, & both giving back recent risk-off gains  USD/CHF back above lower 21-d Bolli & reverting toward 21-DMA (0.9686)  200-DMA next hurdle at 0.9539; Kijun & 50% Fibo are at 0.9581  US Durables beat lifted USD, but Dudley comments caused a brief pullback  EUR/CHF's low caromed off the rising 21-DMA at 1.0761 to little effect USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3275/350, Noram rg 1.3252/3340, close 1.3333 (+47 pips in NY)  Brent +0.6%, WTI -1.25%, alum. -1.4% (Sep) copper -2.5% gold -1.0%  AUD/CAD -0.4%, 0.9464, CAD/JPY +0.7%, 89.66, EUR/CAD -1.4%, 1.5140  DXY +0.5%, US 10-Yr yld reversed O/N declines, buoyed USD  WTI dropped almost 1% in NY, Brent "unch": p/t US stocks, +2.4/2.6%  US durable goods data a big beat; US GDP revision tomorrow's focus AUD/USD  AUD leaks lower all session to new closing lows for move  Copper, CRB follow suit  Markets still pricing more fallout from China to come  0.7250 (Monday, Tuesday intraday highs) becomes key pivot NZD/USD  NZD/USD broke below lower 21-d Bolli sup after Dudley statement  Commodity weakness as well as global equity slide weighs on Kiwi  Daily pivot supports by 0.6406, then daily kijun at 0.6370  UST curve flattening reverses as Sep hike sentiment subsides, US equities hold gains  AUD/NZD pushes higher despite weak AUD as NZD selling ramps up  China equities key driver; mkt waits on measures to stabilize weakness LATAM  USD/MXN trade 16.99-17.31 in NY, rallied off early low after US durables b  Liquidity challenged markets plus continued commodity-related selling  USD/MXN ends 17.17, resistance at 17.2776 Thurs Banxico intervention area  USD/BRL moved to new multi-year high at 3.6550 before reversing to 3.6250  USD/CLP ends NorAm up 0.6% at 706.25, despite much weaker copper (-2.75%) Fed's Dudley connects the dots to market turmoil Finally, a top Fed official has given voice to investors' suspicions that recent ructions in the global markets can have serious consequences for their plans to start normalizing rates. By now, of course, Dudley's comments were not so much a revelation as an acknowledgment. As the old gag might have it: Dudley knows that markets know that the Fed knows that this could be something serious. For emphasis, he connected recent events to the Fed's dual mandate, saying global market turmoil could impact U.S. employment prospects and China's slowdown can affect prices of U.S. goods and services. Though the Fed is "a long way from" reverting to QE, Dudley's comments add weight to the argument of those who think it missed its chance to hike. Of course, Fed officials had also appeared anxious to get rates off zero before something bad happened. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Wall St rally hard on Fed Dudley who basically takes Sept rate hike off table * S&P500 and Dow up 3.9%; Nasdaq up 4.2% - USD main beneficiary against G7 * USD/AXJ falls but big gaps in NDFs say not a lot of dealing taking place * Dudley comments however double edged sword - a sign of weakness/ not strength * Asia unlikely to follow the US euphoria - look for USD/AXJ to base early today USD/KRW traded an 1185-1194.3 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 1186. The Kospi closed up 2.57%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3985-1.4083 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4015. The Straits Times closed down 0.45%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2350-4.3030 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 4.2480. KLSE index closed up 1.05%. USD/IDR traded a 14090-14122 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 14120. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 46.57-74 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 46.72. The PSE index closed up 0.6%. USD/THB traded a 35.52-70 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 35.62. Thai Set closed down 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 32.40-719 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.48. The Taiex closed up 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3987 slightly higher than the previous 6.3987 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.4032-6.4293 range; last at 6.4105. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4850; range 6.4812-6.5125. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6900-6.6950. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.3%. The property sub sector closed down 1.0%. USD/INR traded a 66.07-66.375 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 66.15. The Sensex closed down 1.2%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14320 14320 14270 14290-14310 USD/JPY 120.03 118.45 119.95 INR 66.63 66.68 66.60 66.42-47 EUR/USD 1.1562 1.1290 1.1315 KRW 1189 1189.5 1185 1184.5-85.5 EUR/JPY 137.58 135.46 135.69 MYR 4.2380 4.2560 4.2430 4.2200-50 GBP/USD 1.5721 1.5453 1.5462 PHP 46.88 46.86 46.82 46.78-82 USD/CAD 1.3350 1.3252 1.3293 TWD 32.51 32.52 32.395 32.47-49 AUD/USD 0.7157 0.7070 0.7123 CNY 1-mth 6.5000 6.4900 6.4880-00 NZD/USD 0.6519 0.6410 0.6440 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.6300 6.6160-10 USD/SGD 1.4084 1.3985 1.4059 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6880-40 USD/THB 35.70 35.52 35.64 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16286 +620 +3.95 10-year 2.18% 2.07% S&P 500 1940 +73 +3.90 2-year 0.68% 0.605% NASDAQ 4698 +192 +4.25 30-year 2.935% 2.80% FTSE 5979 -102 -1.68 Spot Gold($) 1124.60 1140.50 DAX 9997 -131 -1.29 Nymex 39.16 39.37 Nikkei 18377 +570 +3.20 Brent 43.64 43.38 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)