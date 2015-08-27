SYDNEY, August 28 (IFR) - Market briefs * Oil soars over 10% as deep shorts scramble for cover * China eases property invest rules for foreigners, expands debt-for-bond swap plan to 3.2t yuan * China c/bank official: Don't blame yuan devaluation for global market rout, Yuan to resume appreciation in 2-3 yrs (Reuters interview) * Fed's George says "this week's events complicate the rate picture" (CNBC) * Fed's Esther George says normalization process needs to begin (CNBC) * ECB's Coeure: EUR is an irreversible act not simply a fixed exch rate system * US GDP 2nd Estimate Q2 3.7%, f/c 3.2%, 2.3%-prev * US Core PCE Prices Prelim Q2 1.8%, f/c 1.8%, 1.8%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 271k, f/c 274k, 277k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.269m, f/c 2.250m, 2.256m-prev Macro themes in play * Stocks, yields extend rise as US Q2 GDP revised better; dollar higher against EUR, JPY as safety trade squeezed; US, Euro stocks up for the week * EM/commodity currencies up only modestly despite huge turn in oil, metals; WTI +10%, Atlantic hurricane a trigger * CAD up but turned away by 200 hma; AUD, NZD tepid, still wary of China pressure * Sep rate hike odds improve to about 1-in-4 chance; long rates steady, treasuries look to Fed custody holdings for sign of Chinese selling Currency Summaries prepared by NT IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD  EUR/USD broke Fri's 1.1230 low on US data, but Tsy yld rise was fleeting  Late US stocks swoon sent EUR/USD up toward broken Kijun at 1.1281  Decent EZ M3 & Lending data suggest ECB QE finding some traction  Today's 1.1364 high is below the Jul 24 low and the Tenkan; pivotal  Jackson Hole starts tonight as Fed hike odds favor waiting beyond Sep  German CPI Fri, but focus remains on stocks & negative corr to EUR/USD USD/JPY  USD/JPY's recovery got a fresh lift from strong US GDP rev & a Claims drop  Stops run above the Kijun, 200-DMA & 50% of Aug's slide at 120.71-74  121.40 high just shy of broken up TL off year's lows at 121.54 (58 Fri)  2-yr ylds spreads back up at Aug 18-19 levels when USD/JPY traded by 124  N225 & other DM stock indexes well off week-ago levels as doubts linger  PBoC interview suggesting Fed shouldn't hike only a passing USD drag  EUR/JPY pierced the 100-DMA at 135.50 intraday, but range is below Cloud  Japan CPI; BOJ still trying to look through near-zero figures GBP/USD  GBP/USD low at 1.5370 after US Q2 GDP beat, ends NY 1.5420  Cable weaker as sentiment of UK rate hike wanes, poll sees Q1 '16 hike  Futures see first UK hike Q2 '16, economists conviction waning  Markets eye J-hole Carney & Fed's Fischer discuss global inflation  Weak EUR leads cross lwr to low at 0.7279; mkt unwinds long DM/short EM  Cross support at 0.7271 38.2% Fib of 0.7027-0.7421 rg, blw 10-dma 0.7209 USD/CHF  USD/CHF rallied on a strong US Q2 GDP revision & another Claims drop  61.8% of the Aug slide cleared at 0.9657; 21-DMA the next hurdle at 0.9687  Negative CHF rates into the belly keep make it a funder vs USD & others  Huge recovery in risk from mid-week lows also lifting USD-CHF yld spreads  EUR/CHF also underpinned by yield spreads since the Jan floor removal  Offers into 1.0900 and 1.0950-70, with 1.10 seen as the new soft ceiling  Swiss Q2 GDP Fri, little change over Q1's -0.2/+1.1% qq/yy expected  Jackson Hole speeches likely to have more influence on USD/CHF USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3186/305, Noram range 1.3180/280, close 1.3218 (+12 pips in NY)  Brent crude +10.4%, WTI +10.5%, alum. +1.0% (Sep) copper +4.1% gold +0.2%  AUD/CAD +0.15%, 0.9476, CAD/JPY +1.34%, 91.34, EUR/CAD -1.06%, 1.4872  DXY +0.62% (+0.34% NY trade) EUR/USD sold off, US asset mgrs stock hedges  Oil jumped 5.0-5.3% in NY trade as US stocks joined global rally  US GDP beat f/c, claims -6k. Fri Cda PPI/RMPI, scads of US data AUD/USD  AUD up but no enthusiasm for long side  Big run in commodities has only minimal impact  Markets still cautious about China play  Monday/Tuesday reaction highs at 0.7250 key tech hurdle NZD/USD * NZD/USD off European highs near 0.6490, rallied on higher global equities * Market pressed to low in NY at 0.6433 after better US jobless & Q2 GDP data * Kiwi drifted higher as mkt moved to full on risk off, ending NY at 0.6470 * Broad commod rally (oil +10%, copper +4%) + equities, USD longs were lightened * NZD/USD traders cautious ahead of J-hole conf, further China volatility LATAM  USD longs exited vs LatAm/EM Space, despite US Q2 GDP beat  CN equities lead broad equity rally, commods follow (oil +10%, copper +4%)  USD/MXN to low in NY by 16.8380 ahead of 10-DMA, HF/Levered a/cs on offer  USD/BRL lags broad LatAm CCYs, ends NY by 3.5650 on weak budget data  USD/CLP sharply lower below 10-DMA sup (695.71), stable China, copper up Fed policy: Hope and fear If the Fed met this week, they surely wouldn't announce the hike they've been hoping to make for months. The doves have grown more hesitant, while hawks have become squeamish. But, they meet on Sept 16-17, and a lot can happen before then. Today's stock market recovery shows what difference a little bit of time can make. The price of oil, hit hard in markets' latest frenzy of fear, was up as much as 7%, lifting beaten down EM currencies like the Colombian peso. Meanwhile, U.S. data showed that as of Q2, at least, the economy had put this year's harsh winter in the past. A hike next month certainly appears less compelling than before, as Dudley said, and markets may still be deep in the woods. But a few more days like today, or just a bit of stability, may diminish some of the recent fear and alter the rate outlook again. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * US stocks recovered for a 2nd straight session but volatility remains * A nasty NY afternoon stock selloff was corrected into the close * The move higher in stocks force short covering in crude contracts * What start out as a trickle turned into a flood with WTI/Brent up over 10% * USD/AXJ eased modestly but little euphoria in FX mkts which stay cautious USD/KRW traded an 1181.9-1188.3 range in Asia on Thursday; last 1185.2. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3987-1.4074 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.4005. The Straits Times closed up 2.5%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2050-4.2595 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 4.2290. KLSE index closed up 1.35%. USD/IDR traded a 13990-14140 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13990. The IDX Composite closed up 4.5%. USD/PHP traded a 46.62-81 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 46.68. The PSE index closed up 2.2%. USD/THB traded a 35.60-69 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 35.65. Thai Set closed up 2.9%. USD/TWD traded a 32.302-493 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.302. The Taiex closed up 1.4%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.4085 slightly higher than the previous 6.4043 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.4014-6.4162 range; last at 6.4053. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4766; range 6.4722-6.4900. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6500-6.6600. The Shanghai Composite closed up 5.4%. The property sub sector closed up 7.2%. USD/INR traded a 65.86-66.145 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 66.04. The Sensex closed up 2.0%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14200 14185 14150 14150-14170 USD/JPY 121.40 119.79 121.03 INR 66.38 66.48 66.43 66.40-43 EUR/USD 1.1364 1.1203 1.1246 KRW 1181 1182.5 1173 1175.5-1176 EUR/JPY 136.41 135.26 136.03 MYR 4.1950 4.1950 4.1800 4.1850-75 GBP/USD 1.5508 1.5370 1.5403 PHP 46.82 46.85 46.75 46.75-77 USD/CAD 1.3305 1.3180 1.3198 TWD 32.15 32.29 32.20 32.22-24 AUD/USD 0.7181 0.7099 0.7168 CNY 1-mth 6.4625 6.4580 6.4600-20 NZD/USD 0.6490 0.6431 0.6468 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5810-60 USD/SGD 1.4074 1.3978 1.3990 CNY 1-yr 6.6570 6.6500 6.6500-50 USD/THB 35.69 35.60 35.65 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16655 +369 +2.27 10-year 2.19% 2.18% S&P 500 1987 +47 +2.43 2-year 0.70% 0.68% NASDAQ 4813 +115 +2.46 30-year 2.93% 2.935% FTSE 6192 +213 +3.56 Spot Gold($) 1125.30 1124.60 DAX 10316 +319 +3.19 Nymex 42.66 39.16 Nikkei 18574 +198 +1.08 Brent 47.62 43.64