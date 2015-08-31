SYDNEY, August 31 (IFR) - Latest from Jackson Hole - Fischer and Carney stay the course * Fed Fischer spoke Sat - expressing confidence inflation will return to target * BOE Carney said China concerns weren't impacting if and when they raise rates According to a Reuters report from Jackson Hole - neither the Fed's Fischer nor the Bank of England's Mark Carney sounded overly concerned about a China economic slowdown and hinted that whether or not there will be rate hikes won't be contingent on what is happening in China unless there is a negative flow-back on to their domestic economies. Fischer expected US inflation to rebound and the impact of the stronger US dollar was fading as a factor impacting inflation. Carney said a slowdown in China could depress UK inflation further but it did not, for now, change his central bank's position on when and how it might raise rates. Carney reiterated that the decision on when the BOE should start raising rates will become clearer closer to the end of the year. GBP has underperformed recently due to a dovish turn in BOE expectations related to China economic concerns. The comments from Carney suggest that the BOE isn't yet overly concerned about the China factor. This could result in GBP gaining back some of the lost ground against EUR and JPY. EUR/GBP completed a bearish outside day Friday - setting the cross for more losses in the sessions ahead. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com BAML flow report shows record equity fund outflow in week ending Aug 26 * Investors withdrew USD29.5bln from equity funds in week ending Aug 26 * Highest weekly outflow on record as China fears reached epic proportions * Investors withdrew USD19bln Tuesday - 2nd largest single day outflow since series began * EM equity funds saw USD10.5bln of withdrawals - highest since Jan 2008 * EM bond funds saw USD4.5bln withdrawn - highest this year The BAML flow report using EPFR data showed the extent of the storm before the calm that resulted in one of the most volatile weeks since the height of the GFC. The data showed flows as of the end of Wednesday - just when markets started to calm and become more settled into the end of the week. Investors fleeing risk took shelter in low-risk money market funds that took in $22 BLN USD. While the numbers are staggering, many Wall Street analysts warn that it isn't capitulation just yet. Capitulation normally takes place after a period of prolonged pain. The fall and recovery last week was very quick and many investors didn't have time to panic and get out. North America news and data * Fed's Fischer (voter): if decision is close recent data will influence it, can't wait for case to be overwhelming to hike (CNBC) * Fed's Fischer: High level of confidence moving back to 2% inflation, some factors affecting inflation are temporary (CNBC) * Fed's Fischer: slower Chinese growth has little impact on US exports (CNBC) * Fed's Lockhart (voter): US econ in quite solid mode of expansion, mkts make him less resolute on Sept hike (MNI) * Lockhart: 50/50 assessment of Sept hike reasonable, finc'l turmoil must be considered * Fed's Mester (non-voter): Econ can sustain an increase in rates, looking at finc'l mkt volatility * Fed's Kocherlakota (non-voter): would consider more easing, will take some time to get to 2% inflation target (CNBC) * Fed's Bullard (non-voter): Willing to hike once then 'hang out' if inflation remains too low, would be hesitant to raise rates if mkt volatility continues through Sept meeting (Reuters) * Bullard: Hiking rates will signal confidence in US market, US fundamentals look good (BBG) * US Consumption, Adjusted MM Jul 0.3%, f/c 0.4%, 0.3%-prev * US PCE Price Index MM Jul 0.1%, 0.2%-prev * US U Mich Sentiment Final Aug 91.9, f/c 93, 92.9-prev * Brazil markets fall as economy in deeper-than-expected recession Themes from Friday's trading * The main themes for Friday's trading were 1) fading China hard landing fears 2) a hawkish turn in Fed expectations following comments from V/Chair Fischer and 3) a second consecutive day of huge gains in the crude oil price. * Global equity markets relatively calm with most indices ending the day flat. * Wall Street was choppy, but ended the day flat to mixed, as fading concerns that China will experience a hard landing/financial crises was offset by an increased chance the Fed will hike in September. * Dow closed an incredibly volatile week up 1.1% and 8.2% higher than the plunge low hit Monday. S&P ended the week with a 0.9% gain while the NASDAQ rose 2.6%. * European equity markets were mixed with German DAX closing 0.2% lower; London FTSE gained 0.9% led by 1.95% gain in Mining Index; CAC closed up 0.36% gain. * For the week German DAX managed a 1.7% gain and rallied over 10% from Monday's plunge low. London FTSE gained around 1.0% for the week and 8.3% higher than Monday's low while French CAC ended the week with a 0.9% gain. * The MSCI LATAM index eased 0.3% on Friday while managing a 2.2% gain for the week and rallied over 11% from Monday's low. * It was a wild week for the iShares Morgan Stanley EM ETF. It eased 1.3% on Friday, but gained 3.15% for the week and rallied over 12% from Monday's low. * The VIX index closed virtually unchanged at 26.05 Friday and for week it fell 7% from last week's close at 28.02. The VIX traded as high as 53.29 on Monday - the highest level since Feb 2009 - before falling over 50% into Friday's close. * Comments from Fed V/Chair Stanley Fischer suggested that the FOMC meeting in September will be "live" if the upcoming US payroll data is solid and financial conditions remain relatively stable. * Short-term US yields pushed higher on Fischer's comments after already tracking higher following the stronger US GDP report on Thursday and the relative calm on markets after the wild swings Monday/Tuesday. * According to OIS pricing - the market is now pricing in a 37% chance of a Sept Fed hike and a 78% chance they will raise by the end of the December meeting. That is up from 20% and 50% priced in on Tuesday. * The 2-yr Treasury yield closed up 5bps Friday at 0.73%. That is up 19bps from Monday's low and 10bps higher than last week's close. The 10-yr Treasury yield closed up 2bps at 2.18% and it rose 13bps from last week's close at 2.05%. * The move up in UST yields sent USD/JPY 0.55% higher to close at 121.70. JPY was one of the key beneficiaries of extreme investor risk aversion seen early in the week - so it was one of the biggest losers when markets calmed late in week. * USD/JPY rose 4.8% from Monday's 116.15 low while AUD/JPY soared 6.2% from lows hit on Monday. * One of the big stories from Friday's trading was the remarkable recovery in the crude oil price. * NYMEX Crude had its second largest two-day rally in 25 years, as massive shorts taken on the break below 40 covered in an end of seek short-covering frenzy. The move higher was blamed on a potential hurricane in Florida, tension in Yemen and refinery outages, but it was mostly about a market paring back a huge short position. * NYMEX Crude rose 6.2% to 45.22 and two day gain from Thursday's low was 15.8%. For week NYMEX Crude rose 11.8% and completed a bullish outside week reversal. * Iron ore competed for the headlines with a gain of 4.1% to 55.50. For the week Iron ore finished flat. * Lon Copper eased 0.1% on Friday - but managed a 1.6% gain for the week and it rallied 5.8% from Monday's plunge low. * Despite USD gains against JPY and EUR - Gold rose 0.7% on Friday. For the week - gold fell 2.3% as risk aversion receded late in the week. * Despite solid gains in some of key commodities - AUD and CAD only made modest ground against USD - as the hawkish turn in Fed expectations provided an offset. * AUD/USD rose 0.1% to 0.7175, but AUD/JPY gained 0.65% and EUR/AUD fell 0.6%. * USD/CAD closed the day flat despite the strong gains in crude oil * The biggest move in the FX majors was a 1.0% fall in EUR/CHF after much stronger than expected Swiss GDP forced a buildup of EUR/CHF longs to unload. * EUR took the role of safe-haven currency last week and by and large maintained its inverse relationship with the German DAX. EUR/USD traded up to 1.1715 on Monday when the German DAX along with global equities was crushed and closed the week 4.50% off the Monday high - as the German DAX rallied 8.3% in that time. Wrap up The mood coming into the coming week is a lot calmer than it was at this time last week. China fears reached a crescendo on Monday, as investors scrambled out of risk assets in a frenzied fashion. The panic seemed overdone, as a potential slowdown in China doesn't necessarily portend a crisis. The recovery of global equity markets and the surge higher in some of the key commodities from the intraweek lows suggests investors are being more circumspect. China still has plenty of ammunition to combat a significant setback to their economy and avoid systemic risks that the market started to price in at the start of last week. The move by the PBOC to cut the lending and RRR rate on Tuesday may have convinced investors that the selling spiral was overdone. There are plenty of analysts warning that the market calm may be temporary and strong recoveries are common in bear markets. Many feel that "capitulation" is needed before a bottom will be in place and even though the moves last week were brutal - the time period was too short to cause the kind of investor pain that precedes capitulation. The price action over the coming week will be important in determining the direction in key markets into year-end. The focus now shifts to the Fed and there is plenty of key US data in week ahead to shape Fed expectations. As of the middle of last week - consensus view was the Fed wouldn't consider hiking in Sept and was unlikely to do so this side of 2016. The calming markets and comments from Fed officials suggest that a Sept liftoff for the Fed tightening cycle is still possible and a Dec rate hike is probable if they hold off in Sept. If markets remain relatively calm - there should be a lot of sideways action before the US non-farm payroll data on Friday. There is the potential for plenty of volatility around the US jobs report, as it is even more important so close to a major FOMC meeting. FX market appears to still be bracing for more market volatility - based on the muted reaction by AUD and CAD to the big gains in commodity prices Friday. And looking at weekly tables - it is clear "safe-haven" JPY made strong gains against AUD and NZD despite the net gains in equity and commodity markets on a weekly open/close basis and the rise in US Treasury yields. If markets remain calm it is likely there will be adjustments higher by AUD, NZD and CAD against the JPY. The massive bullish outside week reversal in crude oil last week should see decent follow-through in the week ahead and that should support the oversold CAD. RBA meeting will attract a lot of attention. RBA is expected to stand pat, but the statement will be carefully scoped to see if the China fears were enough for the RBA to reinstate a clear easing bias. RBA view on China is well regarded by the markets and other central banks. It is obvious from the comments being made form Jackson Hole that many high placed central bankers from around the world aren't completely sure of what is going on in the world's 2nd largest economy. With the Australian economy so closely tied to China - the RBA tries harder than most to monitor China's economic heartbeat. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * It was a mixed albeit modest session for USD/AXJ on Friday night * Stocks closed flat as attention turn to J Hole/Sept Fed expectations * Fed told in no uncertain terms by other c/banks to get on with it = Sept hike * USD/MYR NDFs sharply lower as crude rose another 5% on top of Thursdays 10% * USD/SGD higher courtesy of unwind of short MYR/SGD positions * Might see some reaction to J Hole Monday = higher US Dollar USD/KRW traded an 1173.5-1178.5 range in Asia on Friday; last 1173.6. The Kospi closed up 1.56%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3975-1.4050 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.4037. The Straits Times closed up 0.35%. USD/MYR traded a 4.1850-4.2330 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 4.1950. KLSE index closed up 0.7%. USD/IDR traded a 13995-14035 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13980. The IDX Composite closed up 0.35%. USD/PHP traded a 46.64-76 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 46.735. The PSE index closed up 1.1%. USD/THB traded a 35.625-92 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 35.86. Thai Set closed up 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 32.24-328 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.26. The Taiex closed up 2.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.3986 sharply lower than the previous 6.4085 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3844-6.3970 range; last at 6.3885. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4586; range 6.4500-6.4785. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6420-6.6480. The Shanghai Composite closed up 4.9%. The property sub sector closed up 7.4%. USD/INR traded a 66.02-66.21 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 66.17. The Sensex closed up 0.6%. The week ahead - China still a concern but focus back on the Fed * Big event week coming after a week of high volatility * C/bank meetings in focus along with data to shape central bank expectations * Main event will be US non-farm payrolls on Friday * China still in focus after China concerns sent market reeling early last week Central banks The RBA meets on Tuesday and while they are expected to remain on hold, there was a significant dovish turn in RBA expectations last week when markets roiled and China growth fears intensified. A number of RBA watchers and analysts started to predict the possibility the RBA might ease policy either in October or November. The markets calmed by the end of last week and the China fears appeared to subside. The RBA has indicated they are reluctant to ease further and the bar for further easing is quiet high. Unless the RBA is deeply concerned over the state of play in China - the RBA statement might not change that much from the previous statements. This could give the AUD some support or at least cushion further falls. If the RBA does reinstate a clear easing bias - it could result in the AUD/USD slipping back below 0.7000 - especially if China PMI data is weak and Fed expectations turn hawkish. The ECB also meets this week and while no one is looking for further action, many expect the ECB to take the opportunity to jawbone the EUR lower. Key data in the week ahead There is plenty of key data in week ahead, but US payrolls always attracts most attention. This is especially true this week, as the jobs data could persuade the Fed to finally commence tightening at the Sept 17 FOMC meeting or convince them to hold off until conditions ripen. The market is expecting plus 220k jobs; unemployment to ease from 5.3% to 5.2% and the average hourly earnings to ease to plus 0.2% from pus 0.4%. If those expectations are met or exceeded - the market will likely start to price in a strong chance of a September lift-off and the USD will knee-jerk higher as a result. There is plenty of key US data leading up to the NFPs including ISM MFG.; ISM Services; ADP US jobs data; International Trade data; Factory Orders and Durable Goods to name a few. China Mfg PMI is out on Tuesday with the market expecting 49.7 for the official and 47.1 for CAXIN version. A dip below 50 means mfg is in contraction and if the official version comes in worse that the 49.7 expected it could reignite China fears and rattle markets. EZ data in the week ahead includes Flash Inflation on Monday; Mfg PMI Tuesday; Services PMI and Retail Sales Thursday and finally Q2 GDP on Friday. Key UK data in the week ahead includes Mfg PMI on Tuesday and Services PMI Thursday. It will be a very quiet week in Japan. It will be busy in Australia. Besides the RBA decision Tuesday - AUS data in the week ahead includes TD-MI inflation, Business Inventories, Company Profits and Private Sector/Housing Credit on Monday; Building Approvals, Current Account and net export contribution to GDP Tuesday -followed by GDP Wednesday. Thursday will see Retail Sales and Trade data. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 30th August Equities S&P is a mixed picture following last week's wild price action. The short-term trend lower isn't as convincing. Resistance is found at the 50% retracement of the 2,132/1,867 move at 2,000. Stronger resistance is found at 2,030/35 where the 20-dma and 61.8 fibo of the aforementioned move converge. Support comes in at Oct 2014 spike low at 1,820. {Last 1,989] DAX The short-term trend lower showing signs of fatigue, as the 5-dma is now pointing higher. The 10-dma has been decent resistance on pullbacks and that reading will come in around 10,300 - very close to where it finished on Friday. Support is found at 9,200 which is a weekly low from Jan 2014 while the 200-dma around 11,000 is key resistance. {Last 10,298} ASX The strong gains at the end of last week resulted in the short-term trend lower losing momentum. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still aligned in a bearish formation, but the 5-dma is now pointing higher. There is a lot of resistance between 5,325 and 5,425 including the 50% retracement of 5,727/4,928 (5,328) move, the 20-dma (5,380) and the 61.8 fibo of aforementioned move at 5,422. Key support is found at 38.2 of 3,120/5,997 move at 4,900. {Last 5,264} SSEC Despite the late week recovery - the ShComp continues to trend lower - with the 5, 10, and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bearish formation and pointing lower. Key resistance is found at the 200-dma at 3,670. {Last 3,234} Commodities Gold The choppy trend higher ended last week, as the 5-dma turned lower and is about to cross below the 10-dma. Key support is found at the 20-dma around 1,120 and a break below that level targets former support zone between 1,075/1,105. A break above 1,170 would likely signal the trend higher has resumed. {Last 1,134} Iron Ore Iron ore isn't trending at present and consolidation looks set to continue. A break above the key 200-dma at 60.55 would be bullish and signal a bottom is in place. A break below 50.00 would shift the pressure to the downside and likely set up another test of the trend low at 44.10. {Last 55.50} Lon Copper The short-term trend lower in Lon Copper has ended for the time being, as the 5-dma has turned higher and is about to cross above the 10-dma - while Friday's close was above the 20-dma at 5,125. The longer-term moving average studies remain bearish while the 50-dma at 5,370 holds. {Last 5,135} NYMEX Crude stopped trending lower last week, as the 5, 10 & 20-day moving averages have turned higher - even though they remain in a bearish formation. The completion of a bullish outside week reversal was a bullish event and might be signaling that a significant bottom is in place at 37.75. A break above the 38.2 fibo of 61.57/37.75 move at 46.90 would add greater weight to the argument that a bottom is in place. A fall below the 20-dma at 42.60 would warn the trend lower is about to resume. {Last 45.22} FX EUR/USD stopped trending higher - as the 5-dma turned lower even though the 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages remain in a bullish formation. Key support has formed at 1.1155 where the 20-dma and 61.8 fibo of the 1.0807/1.1715 move converge. A break below 1.1100 targets 1.1015/20. A break above 1.1370 would shift the pressure back to the upside. {Last 1.1187} USD/JPY is trending lower, as the 5.10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The 5-dma is starting to flatten out - warning of a loss of downward momentum. Key resistance comes in around 121.80 where the 10-dma and 61.8 fibo of 125.28/116.15 move converge. A break above 121.80 targets the base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 122.50. {Last 121.70} AUD/USD is trending lower, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. Only a break above the 20-dma at 0.7300 would indicate the trend lower is losing steam and a correction higher is likely. {Last 0.7175} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14150 14180 14145 14140-14165 USD/JPY 121.76 120.65 121.70 INR 66.57 66.63 66.54 66.54-59 EUR/USD 1.1310 1.1156 1.1187 KRW 1177.5 1186 1177.5 1180.5-81.5 EUR/JPY 136.62 135.32 135.78 MYR 4.1900 4.1730 4.1575 4.1620-50 GBP/USD 1.5442 1.5336 1.5392 PHP 46.88 46.90 46.84 46.83-85 USD/CAD 1.3300 1.3167 1.3200 TWD 32.24 32.38 32.30 32.32-34 AUD/USD 0.7206 0.7121 0.7175 CNY 1-mth 6.4500 6.4350 6.4450-00 NZD/USD 0.6506 0.6437 0.6459 CNY 6-mth 6.5600 6.5400 6.5550-20 USD/SGD 1.4094 1.3975 1.4092 CNY 1-yr 6.6210 6.6100 6.6250-00 USD/THB 35.92 35.625 35.83 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16643 -12 -0.07 10-year 2.18% 2.19% S&P 500 1989 +1 +0.06 2-year 0.72% 0.70% NASDAQ 4828 +15 +0.32 30-year 2.91% 2.93% FTSE 6248 +56 +0.90 Spot Gold($) 1135.40 1125.30 DAX 10299 -17 -0.16 Nymex 45.22 42.66 Nikkei 19136 +562 +3.03 Brent 49.93 47.62 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)