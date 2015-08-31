SYDNEY, August 31 (IFR) - Latest from Jackson Hole - Fischer and Carney stay
the course
* Fed Fischer spoke Sat - expressing confidence inflation will return to target
* BOE Carney said China concerns weren't impacting if and when they raise rates
According to a Reuters report from Jackson Hole - neither the Fed's Fischer nor
the Bank of England's Mark Carney sounded overly concerned about a China
economic slowdown and hinted that whether or not there will be rate hikes won't
be contingent on what is happening in China unless there is a negative flow-back
on to their domestic economies. Fischer expected US inflation to rebound and the
impact of the stronger US dollar was fading as a factor impacting inflation.
Carney said a slowdown in China could depress UK inflation further but it did
not, for now, change his central bank's position on when and how it might raise
rates. Carney reiterated that the decision on when the BOE should start raising
rates will become clearer closer to the end of the year.
GBP has underperformed recently due to a dovish turn in BOE expectations related
to China economic concerns. The comments from Carney suggest that the BOE isn't
yet overly concerned about the China factor. This could result in GBP gaining
back some of the lost ground against EUR and JPY. EUR/GBP completed a bearish
outside day Friday - setting the cross for more losses in the sessions ahead.
BAML flow report shows record equity fund outflow in week ending Aug 26
* Investors withdrew USD29.5bln from equity funds in week ending Aug 26
* Highest weekly outflow on record as China fears reached epic proportions
* Investors withdrew USD19bln Tuesday - 2nd largest single day outflow since
series began
* EM equity funds saw USD10.5bln of withdrawals - highest since Jan 2008
* EM bond funds saw USD4.5bln withdrawn - highest this year
The BAML flow report using EPFR data showed the extent of the storm before the
calm that resulted in one of the most volatile weeks since the height of the
GFC. The data showed flows as of the end of Wednesday - just when markets
started to calm and become more settled into the end of the week. Investors
fleeing risk took shelter in low-risk money market funds that took in $22 BLN
USD. While the numbers are staggering, many Wall Street analysts warn that it
isn't capitulation just yet. Capitulation normally takes place after a period of
prolonged pain. The fall and recovery last week was very quick and many
investors didn't have time to panic and get out.
North America news and data
* Fed's Fischer (voter): if decision is close recent data will influence it,
can't wait for case to be overwhelming to hike (CNBC)
* Fed's Fischer: High level of confidence moving back to 2% inflation, some
factors affecting inflation are temporary (CNBC)
* Fed's Fischer: slower Chinese growth has little impact on US exports (CNBC)
* Fed's Lockhart (voter): US econ in quite solid mode of expansion, mkts make
him less resolute on Sept hike (MNI)
* Lockhart: 50/50 assessment of Sept hike reasonable, finc'l turmoil must be
considered
* Fed's Mester (non-voter): Econ can sustain an increase in rates, looking at
finc'l mkt volatility
* Fed's Kocherlakota (non-voter): would consider more easing, will take some
time to get to 2% inflation target (CNBC)
* Fed's Bullard (non-voter): Willing to hike once then 'hang out' if inflation
remains too low, would be hesitant to raise rates if mkt volatility continues
through Sept meeting (Reuters)
* Bullard: Hiking rates will signal confidence in US market, US fundamentals
look good (BBG)
* US Consumption, Adjusted MM Jul 0.3%, f/c 0.4%, 0.3%-prev
* US PCE Price Index MM Jul 0.1%, 0.2%-prev
* US U Mich Sentiment Final Aug 91.9, f/c 93, 92.9-prev
* Brazil markets fall as economy in deeper-than-expected recession
Themes from Friday's trading
* The main themes for Friday's trading were 1) fading China hard landing fears
2) a hawkish turn in Fed expectations following comments from V/Chair Fischer
and 3) a second consecutive day of huge gains in the crude oil price.
* Global equity markets relatively calm with most indices ending the day flat.
* Wall Street was choppy, but ended the day flat to mixed, as fading concerns
that China will experience a hard landing/financial crises was offset by an
increased chance the Fed will hike in September.
* Dow closed an incredibly volatile week up 1.1% and 8.2% higher than the plunge
low hit Monday. S&P ended the week with a 0.9% gain while the NASDAQ rose 2.6%.
* European equity markets were mixed with German DAX closing 0.2% lower; London
FTSE gained 0.9% led by 1.95% gain in Mining Index; CAC closed up 0.36% gain.
* For the week German DAX managed a 1.7% gain and rallied over 10% from Monday's
plunge low. London FTSE gained around 1.0% for the week and 8.3% higher than
Monday's low while French CAC ended the week with a 0.9% gain.
* The MSCI LATAM index eased 0.3% on Friday while managing a 2.2% gain for the
week and rallied over 11% from Monday's low.
* It was a wild week for the iShares Morgan Stanley EM ETF. It eased 1.3% on
Friday, but gained 3.15% for the week and rallied over 12% from Monday's low.
* The VIX index closed virtually unchanged at 26.05 Friday and for week it fell
7% from last week's close at 28.02. The VIX traded as high as 53.29 on Monday -
the highest level since Feb 2009 - before falling over 50% into Friday's close.
* Comments from Fed V/Chair Stanley Fischer suggested that the FOMC meeting in
September will be "live" if the upcoming US payroll data is solid and financial
conditions remain relatively stable.
* Short-term US yields pushed higher on Fischer's comments after already
tracking higher following the stronger US GDP report on Thursday and the
relative calm on markets after the wild swings Monday/Tuesday.
* According to OIS pricing - the market is now pricing in a 37% chance of a Sept
Fed hike and a 78% chance they will raise by the end of the December meeting.
That is up from 20% and 50% priced in on Tuesday.
* The 2-yr Treasury yield closed up 5bps Friday at 0.73%. That is up 19bps from
Monday's low and 10bps higher than last week's close. The 10-yr Treasury yield
closed up 2bps at 2.18% and it rose 13bps from last week's close at 2.05%.
* The move up in UST yields sent USD/JPY 0.55% higher to close at 121.70. JPY
was one of the key beneficiaries of extreme investor risk aversion seen early in
the week - so it was one of the biggest losers when markets calmed late in week.
* USD/JPY rose 4.8% from Monday's 116.15 low while AUD/JPY soared 6.2% from lows
hit on Monday.
* One of the big stories from Friday's trading was the remarkable recovery in
the crude oil price.
* NYMEX Crude had its second largest two-day rally in 25 years, as massive
shorts taken on the break below 40 covered in an end of seek short-covering
frenzy. The move higher was blamed on a potential hurricane in Florida, tension
in Yemen and refinery outages, but it was mostly about a market paring back a
huge short position.
* NYMEX Crude rose 6.2% to 45.22 and two day gain from Thursday's low was 15.8%.
For week NYMEX Crude rose 11.8% and completed a bullish outside week reversal.
* Iron ore competed for the headlines with a gain of 4.1% to 55.50. For the week
Iron ore finished flat.
* Lon Copper eased 0.1% on Friday - but managed a 1.6% gain for the week and it
rallied 5.8% from Monday's plunge low.
* Despite USD gains against JPY and EUR - Gold rose 0.7% on Friday. For the week
- gold fell 2.3% as risk aversion receded late in the week.
* Despite solid gains in some of key commodities - AUD and CAD only made modest
ground against USD - as the hawkish turn in Fed expectations provided an offset.
* AUD/USD rose 0.1% to 0.7175, but AUD/JPY gained 0.65% and EUR/AUD fell 0.6%.
* USD/CAD closed the day flat despite the strong gains in crude oil
* The biggest move in the FX majors was a 1.0% fall in EUR/CHF after much
stronger than expected Swiss GDP forced a buildup of EUR/CHF longs to unload.
* EUR took the role of safe-haven currency last week and by and large maintained
its inverse relationship with the German DAX. EUR/USD traded up to 1.1715 on
Monday when the German DAX along with global equities was crushed and closed the
week 4.50% off the Monday high - as the German DAX rallied 8.3% in that time.
Wrap up The mood coming into the coming week is a lot calmer than it was at
this time last week. China fears reached a crescendo on Monday, as investors
scrambled out of risk assets in a frenzied fashion. The panic seemed overdone,
as a potential slowdown in China doesn't necessarily portend a crisis. The
recovery of global equity markets and the surge higher in some of the key
commodities from the intraweek lows suggests investors are being more
circumspect. China still has plenty of ammunition to combat a significant
setback to their economy and avoid systemic risks that the market started to
price in at the start of last week. The move by the PBOC to cut the lending and
RRR rate on Tuesday may have convinced investors that the selling spiral was
overdone. There are plenty of analysts warning that the market calm may be
temporary and strong recoveries are common in bear markets. Many feel that
"capitulation" is needed before a bottom will be in place and even though the
moves last week were brutal - the time period was too short to cause the kind of
investor pain that precedes capitulation. The price action over the coming week
will be important in determining the direction in key markets into year-end.
The focus now shifts to the Fed and there is plenty of key US data in week ahead
to shape Fed expectations. As of the middle of last week - consensus view was
the Fed wouldn't consider hiking in Sept and was unlikely to do so this side of
2016. The calming markets and comments from Fed officials suggest that a Sept
liftoff for the Fed tightening cycle is still possible and a Dec rate hike is
probable if they hold off in Sept. If markets remain relatively calm - there
should be a lot of sideways action before the US non-farm payroll data on
Friday. There is the potential for plenty of volatility around the US jobs
report, as it is even more important so close to a major FOMC meeting.
FX market appears to still be bracing for more market volatility - based on the
muted reaction by AUD and CAD to the big gains in commodity prices Friday. And
looking at weekly tables - it is clear "safe-haven" JPY made strong gains
against AUD and NZD despite the net gains in equity and commodity markets on a
weekly open/close basis and the rise in US Treasury yields. If markets remain
calm it is likely there will be adjustments higher by AUD, NZD and CAD against
the JPY. The massive bullish outside week reversal in crude oil last week
should see decent follow-through in the week ahead and that should support the
oversold CAD.
RBA meeting will attract a lot of attention. RBA is expected to stand pat, but
the statement will be carefully scoped to see if the China fears were enough for
the RBA to reinstate a clear easing bias. RBA view on China is well regarded by
the markets and other central banks. It is obvious from the comments being made
form Jackson Hole that many high placed central bankers from around the world
aren't completely sure of what is going on in the world's 2nd largest economy.
With the Australian economy so closely tied to China - the RBA tries harder than
most to monitor China's economic heartbeat. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* It was a mixed albeit modest session for USD/AXJ on Friday night
* Stocks closed flat as attention turn to J Hole/Sept Fed expectations
* Fed told in no uncertain terms by other c/banks to get on with it = Sept hike
* USD/MYR NDFs sharply lower as crude rose another 5% on top of Thursdays 10%
* USD/SGD higher courtesy of unwind of short MYR/SGD positions
* Might see some reaction to J Hole Monday = higher US Dollar
USD/KRW traded an 1173.5-1178.5 range in Asia on Friday; last 1173.6. The Kospi
closed up 1.56%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3975-1.4050 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.4037. The
Straits Times closed up 0.35%.
USD/MYR traded a 4.1850-4.2330 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 4.1950. KLSE
index closed up 0.7%.
USD/IDR traded a 13995-14035 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13980. The IDX
Composite closed up 0.35%.
USD/PHP traded a 46.64-76 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 46.735. The PSE
index closed up 1.1%.
USD/THB traded a 35.625-92 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 35.86. Thai Set
closed up 0.6%.
USD/TWD traded a 32.24-328 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.26. The Taiex
closed up 2.5%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.3986 sharply lower than the previous
6.4085 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3844-6.3970 range; last at 6.3885. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.4586; range 6.4500-6.4785. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.6420-6.6480. The Shanghai Composite closed up 4.9%. The property sub
sector closed up 7.4%.
USD/INR traded a 66.02-66.21 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 66.17. The
Sensex closed up 0.6%.
The week ahead - China still a concern but focus back on the Fed
* Big event week coming after a week of high volatility
* C/bank meetings in focus along with data to shape central bank expectations
* Main event will be US non-farm payrolls on Friday
* China still in focus after China concerns sent market reeling early last week
Central banks
The RBA meets on Tuesday and while they are expected to remain on hold, there
was a significant dovish turn in RBA expectations last week when markets roiled
and China growth fears intensified. A number of RBA watchers and analysts
started to predict the possibility the RBA might ease policy either in October
or November. The markets calmed by the end of last week and the China fears
appeared to subside. The RBA has indicated they are reluctant to ease further
and the bar for further easing is quiet high. Unless the RBA is deeply concerned
over the state of play in China - the RBA statement might not change that much
from the previous statements. This could give the AUD some support or at least
cushion further falls. If the RBA does reinstate a clear easing bias - it could
result in the AUD/USD slipping back below 0.7000 - especially if China PMI data
is weak and Fed expectations turn hawkish.
The ECB also meets this week and while no one is looking for further action,
many expect the ECB to take the opportunity to jawbone the EUR lower.
Key data in the week ahead
There is plenty of key data in week ahead, but US payrolls always attracts most
attention. This is especially true this week, as the jobs data could persuade
the Fed to finally commence tightening at the Sept 17 FOMC meeting or convince
them to hold off until conditions ripen. The market is expecting plus 220k jobs;
unemployment to ease from 5.3% to 5.2% and the average hourly earnings to ease
to plus 0.2% from pus 0.4%. If those expectations are met or exceeded - the
market will likely start to price in a strong chance of a September lift-off and
the USD will knee-jerk higher as a result. There is plenty of key US data
leading up to the NFPs including ISM MFG.; ISM Services; ADP US jobs data;
International Trade data; Factory Orders and Durable Goods to name a few.
China Mfg PMI is out on Tuesday with the market expecting 49.7 for the official
and 47.1 for CAXIN version. A dip below 50 means mfg is in contraction and if
the official version comes in worse that the 49.7 expected it could reignite
China fears and rattle markets.
EZ data in the week ahead includes Flash Inflation on Monday; Mfg PMI Tuesday;
Services PMI and Retail Sales Thursday and finally Q2 GDP on Friday. Key UK data
in the week ahead includes Mfg PMI on Tuesday and Services PMI Thursday. It will
be a very quiet week in Japan.
It will be busy in Australia. Besides the RBA decision Tuesday - AUS data in the
week ahead includes TD-MI inflation, Business Inventories, Company Profits and
Private Sector/Housing Credit on Monday; Building Approvals, Current Account
and net export contribution to GDP Tuesday -followed by GDP Wednesday. Thursday
will see Retail Sales and Trade data. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 30th August
Equities
S&P is a mixed picture following last week's wild price action. The short-term
trend lower isn't as convincing. Resistance is found at the 50% retracement of
the 2,132/1,867 move at 2,000. Stronger resistance is found at 2,030/35 where
the 20-dma and 61.8 fibo of the aforementioned move converge. Support comes in
at Oct 2014 spike low at 1,820. {Last 1,989]
DAX The short-term trend lower showing signs of fatigue, as the 5-dma is now
pointing higher. The 10-dma has been decent resistance on pullbacks and that
reading will come in around 10,300 - very close to where it finished on Friday.
Support is found at 9,200 which is a weekly low from Jan 2014 while the 200-dma
around 11,000 is key resistance. {Last 10,298}
ASX The strong gains at the end of last week resulted in the short-term trend
lower losing momentum. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are still aligned in
a bearish formation, but the 5-dma is now pointing higher. There is a lot of
resistance between 5,325 and 5,425 including the 50% retracement of 5,727/4,928
(5,328) move, the 20-dma (5,380) and the 61.8 fibo of aforementioned move at
5,422. Key support is found at 38.2 of 3,120/5,997 move at 4,900. {Last 5,264}
SSEC Despite the late week recovery - the ShComp continues to trend lower - with
the 5, 10, and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bearish formation and
pointing lower. Key resistance is found at the 200-dma at 3,670. {Last 3,234}
Commodities
Gold The choppy trend higher ended last week, as the 5-dma turned lower and is
about to cross below the 10-dma. Key support is found at the 20-dma around 1,120
and a break below that level targets former support zone between 1,075/1,105. A
break above 1,170 would likely signal the trend higher has resumed. {Last 1,134}
Iron Ore Iron ore isn't trending at present and consolidation looks set to
continue. A break above the key 200-dma at 60.55 would be bullish and signal a
bottom is in place. A break below 50.00 would shift the pressure to the downside
and likely set up another test of the trend low at 44.10. {Last 55.50}
Lon Copper The short-term trend lower in Lon Copper has ended for the time
being, as the 5-dma has turned higher and is about to cross above the 10-dma -
while Friday's close was above the 20-dma at 5,125. The longer-term moving
average studies remain bearish while the 50-dma at 5,370 holds. {Last 5,135}
NYMEX Crude stopped trending lower last week, as the 5, 10 & 20-day moving
averages have turned higher - even though they remain in a bearish formation.
The completion of a bullish outside week reversal was a bullish event and might
be signaling that a significant bottom is in place at 37.75. A break above the
38.2 fibo of 61.57/37.75 move at 46.90 would add greater weight to the argument
that a bottom is in place. A fall below the 20-dma at 42.60 would warn the trend
lower is about to resume. {Last 45.22}
FX
EUR/USD stopped trending higher - as the 5-dma turned lower even though the 5,
10 and 20 day moving averages remain in a bullish formation. Key support has
formed at 1.1155 where the 20-dma and 61.8 fibo of the 1.0807/1.1715 move
converge. A break below 1.1100 targets 1.1015/20. A break above 1.1370 would
shift the pressure back to the upside. {Last 1.1187}
USD/JPY is trending lower, as the 5.10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up
in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The 5-dma is starting to flatten out
- warning of a loss of downward momentum. Key resistance comes in around 121.80
where the 10-dma and 61.8 fibo of 125.28/116.15 move converge. A break above
121.80 targets the base of the daily ichimoku cloud at 122.50. {Last 121.70}
AUD/USD is trending lower, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up
in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. Only a break above the 20-dma at
0.7300 would indicate the trend lower is losing steam and a correction higher is
likely. {Last 0.7175} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
