SYDNEY, Sept 2 (IFR) - Market briefs
China fears hit stocks (S&P -2.9%) and oil (-10.0%), boost volatility
Gold up as dollar, shares fall on China worries
SNB's Jordan: CHF clearly overvalued, will have to live w/neg rates for
considerable time, current neg rates not the lowest possible point
US Fed's Rosengren says liftoff timing less important than pace of tightening,
low inflation gives Fed latitude to hike slowly, oil price fall could bring less
inflationary pressure
U.S. construction spending rises to seven-year high
US Markit Mfg PMI Final Aug 53, 52.9-prev
US ISM Mfg PMI Aug 51.1, f/c 52.6, 52.7-prev
CA RBC Mfg PMI SA Aug 49.4, 50.8-prev
BR Markit Mfg PMI Aug 45.8, 47.2-prev
MX Markit Mfg PMI Aug 52.4, 52.9-prev
Canada hit by recession as economic growth shrank in Q2
Canada's Harper: econ back on track, cites June GDP growth, strong growth
exp'd for rest of year
NZ's Fonterra: Dairy prices rise (+10.9%), volumes drop at auction
Macro themes in play
Stocks down hard after latest China moves; markets demanding more risk premium
as uncertainty grows over disparate PBOC policy outcomes; government
intimidation of stock bears noted
Fed rate hike chances slip; curve steepens as treasuries trade poorly on
suspected Chinese selling; growing unease as bond safe haven now seen as less
effective
Session a tale of two dollars; down agst EUR, JPY on risk aversion; up sharply
agst EM/high beta on stock/commodity weakness
Oil, CRB down hard; AUD, BRL new lows; CAD in recession with neg Q2 GDP
EUR/USD
Near 1.1275 at NY open after Europe reject rally to 200-HMA
Early USD bid sees slide to 1.1235/40, US ISM miss sees lift above 1.1280
Slight pullback bought as stock slide deepens, lift near 1.1315 takes hold
Little pullback, pair 1.1315; closed above the 200-DMA
Rally fm Aug 28 low may have legs, RSIs biased up, DE-US spreads tighten
Abv 1.1365/70 likely see rally accelerate, ECB looms, may temper bulls
USD/JPY
119.54 low in USD/JPY came just ahead of NY's return as stocks slid again
Japan stocks hit worse than US or EA stocks after big JPY Cap Ex miss
Low probed 38.2% of rebound from Aug's low at 119.61 w scant bounce
Below-f/c US ISM no help, though 2-yr spreads little moved by it
Japan Econ Min Amari says deflation not defeated yet
Kuroda's reluctance to talk QQE3 despite missed CPI tgt scares yen shorts
EM/JPY crosses doing even worse than USD/JPY as oil slide resumed
EUR/JPY slide removed 135 Aug low before Bolli bounce; Cloud caps
GBP/USD
Sterling's recovery, from lows 1.5310, after weak UK PMI short lived
Pound rallied 1.5373 (daily pvt) before reversing twd 1.5300 by NY's close
Weak oil & global equities weighed as Mfg PMI's were weak globally
China/commodity weakness had traders push back outlook for UK rate hike
EUR/GBP rallied above 0.7353 200-DMA, putting the bulls back in control
Closing above upper 30-d Bolli 0.7374, further res 0.7421 Aug 24 flash hi
USD/CHF
21-DMA again capped USD/CHF ahead of late-Asia de-risking slide began
Kijun & Fri's low at 0.9581/80 were breached, but lows only 0.9569 so far
Swiss Aug Mfg PMI 52.2 vs prev 48.7, 49.7 exp
SNB's Jordan again cited defenses v overvalued franc
EUR/CHF up at 1.0870-80 range top since the Aug 24 panic session
1.0880-900 offers overcome, 1.0964 Aug 12 peak & upper Bolli next targets
Soft US ISM keeps Sep Fed-hike doubts up; USD heavy
USD/CAD
O/N range 1.3125/3233, Noram range 1.3116/226, close 1.3204 (+34 pips in NY)
Brent crude -8.6%, WTI -7.8%, alum. +0.4% (Sep) copper -1.6% gold +0.6%
AUD/CAD -0.6%, 0.9285, CAD/JPY -1.5%, 90.65, EUR/CAD +1.3%, 1.4919
DXY -0.4% (-0.13% NY trade) Soft US Mfg ISM data, stocks & bonds lower
Rumors China liquidating bond holdings undermining US asset sentiment
Q2 Cda GDP beat f/c - oil fall offset; Wed ADP & US factory ords
AUD/USD
Bear pressure in Europe after post-RBA gains erased, near 0.7085 into NY
Pressure remains in NY as commodities soft & AUD/JPY sinks below 84.00
Aug 24 low breaks, new low of 0.7015 hit, EUR/AUD lift 1.6100 adds weight
Option interest into 0.7000 stems slide, bounce is meager, 0.7019 close
AUS Q2 GDP risk in Asia, techs suggest lower, April 2009 low in play
NZD/USD
Tight range in NY after sharp drop in Europe on China & NZD/JPY slide
Some NY action after Fonterra sees GDT PI +10.9% and WMP +12.1%
Pair lifts from 0.6320/25 area, lower volume sold tempers gains
Offers into 0.6360/65 area cap and pair sits near 0.6335 late
Techs suggest lower still, RSIs weigh while 10 & 21-DMAs bearishly aligned
Sub-0.6315/20 should see added bear pressure be applied
LATAM
USD/MXN end NY session highs brushes against Banxico offer by 16.9507
Commodity weakness the early culprit, weak equities add to weak MXN
Banxico analyst poll sees inflation rising in 2016
USD/BRL NY cl days high 3.6850, weak Mfg PMI/trade data add to recent woes
USD/CLP ends flat at 691.50, despite weak copper; BCCh MPR may hikes YE'15
USD/COP up 1.85% by 3111 oil off 7.7% weighs heavily on oil sensitive COP
Fed's Rosengren downplays rate hike timing
Rosengren sees gradual Fed rate hikes, downplays timing
Says little econ difference whether liftoff moved forward, backward
Says more modest tightening cycle necessary and appropriate
Global growth woes, volatile mkts call question more labor mkt tightening
He's sounding as if he's accepting a hike
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* Volatility remains "full on" witb crude futures contracts down 10% overnight
* Key "risk off" currency AUD/JPY down a whopping 3.0%
* Stocks down around 3.0% on China woes, first of month position adjustments
* USD/AXJ circumspect - MYR NDFs marked higher (crude) but overall moves tame
* We are in last week of Northern summer holidays - volatility to remain high
USD/KRW traded an 1170-1183 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 1171.8. The Kospi
closed down 1.4%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.4053-1.4122 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.4090. The
Straits Times closed down 1.3%.
USD/MYR traded a 4.1470-4.1920 range in Asia in Tuesday; last 4.1620. The KLSE
index closed down 0.2%.
USD/IDR traded a 14065-14097 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 14095. The IDX
Composite closed down 2.1%.
USD/PHP traded a 46.66-78 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 46.685. The PSE index
closed down 0.2%.
USD/THB traded a 35.69-83 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 35.73. Thai Set
closed down 1.45%.
USD/TWD traded a 32.315-509 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.42. The Taiex
closed down 1.4%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.3752 sharply lower than the previous
6.3893 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3632-6.3758 range; last at 6.3645. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.4175; range 6.4077-6.4476. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.5860-6.5880. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.3%. The property sub
sector closed down 0.6%.
USD/INR traded a 66.18-46 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 66.20. The Sensex
closed down 2.2%.
The week ahead
Central banks The ECB meets this week and while no one is looking for further
action, many expect the ECB to take the opportunity to jawbone the EUR lower.
Key data in the week ahead
There is plenty of key data in week ahead, but US payrolls always attracts most
attention. This is especially true this week, as the jobs data could persuade
the Fed to finally commence tightening at the Sept 17 FOMC meeting or convince
them to hold off until conditions ripen. The market is expecting plus 220k jobs;
unemployment to ease from 5.3% to 5.2% and average hourly earnings to ease to
plus 0.2% from pus 0.4%. If those expectations are met or exceeded - the market
will likely start to price in a strong chance of a Sept lift-off and the USD
will knee-jerk higher as a result. There is plenty of key US data leading up to
the NFPs including ISM Services; ADP US jobs data; International Trade data;
Factory Orders and Durable Goods to name a few.
EZ data in the week ahead includes Services PMI and Retail Sales Thursday and
finally Q2 GDP Friday. Key UK data in week ahead include Services PMI Thursday.
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 14275 14295 14260 14270-14290 USD/JPY 121.26 119.25 119.38
INR 66.80 66.85 66.74 66.82-85 EUR/USD 1.1332 1.1209 1.1315
KRW 1177 1183 1177.5 1179-1180 EUR/JPY 136.22 134.68 135.18
MYR 4.1620 4.1890 4.1740 4.1970-10 GBP/USD 1.5407 1.5300 1.5305
PHP 46.82 46.88 46.85 46.84-89 USD/CAD 1.3261 1.3116 1.3259
TWD 32.39 32.46 32.40 32.38-40 AUD/USD 0.7155 0.7014 0.7019
CNY 1-mth 6.4200 6.4130 6.4150-80 NZD/USD 0.6389 0.6318 0.6330
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5200-30 USD/SGD 1.4140 1.4053 1.4123
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5950-80 USD/THB 35.83 35.69 35.72
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16058 -470 -2.84 10-year 2.16% 2.21%
S&P 500 1914 -58 -2.96 2-year 0.71% 0.74%
NASDAQ 4636 -141 -2.94 30-year 2.92% 2.96%
FTSE 6059 -189 -3.02 Spot Gold($) 1140.00 1135.10
DAX 10016 -243 -2.37 Nymex 44.19 49.20
Nikkei 18166 -725 -3.84 Brent 48.59 52.91
