SYDNEY, Sept 2 (IFR) - Market briefs  China fears hit stocks (S&P -2.9%) and oil (-10.0%), boost volatility  Gold up as dollar, shares fall on China worries  SNB's Jordan: CHF clearly overvalued, will have to live w/neg rates for considerable time, current neg rates not the lowest possible point  US Fed's Rosengren says liftoff timing less important than pace of tightening, low inflation gives Fed latitude to hike slowly, oil price fall could bring less inflationary pressure  U.S. construction spending rises to seven-year high  US Markit Mfg PMI Final Aug 53, 52.9-prev  US ISM Mfg PMI Aug 51.1, f/c 52.6, 52.7-prev  CA RBC Mfg PMI SA Aug 49.4, 50.8-prev  BR Markit Mfg PMI Aug 45.8, 47.2-prev  MX Markit Mfg PMI Aug 52.4, 52.9-prev  Canada hit by recession as economic growth shrank in Q2  Canada's Harper: econ back on track, cites June GDP growth, strong growth exp'd for rest of year  NZ's Fonterra: Dairy prices rise (+10.9%), volumes drop at auction Macro themes in play  Stocks down hard after latest China moves; markets demanding more risk premium as uncertainty grows over disparate PBOC policy outcomes; government intimidation of stock bears noted  Fed rate hike chances slip; curve steepens as treasuries trade poorly on suspected Chinese selling; growing unease as bond safe haven now seen as less effective  Session a tale of two dollars; down agst EUR, JPY on risk aversion; up sharply agst EM/high beta on stock/commodity weakness  Oil, CRB down hard; AUD, BRL new lows; CAD in recession with neg Q2 GDP Currency Summaries provide by IFR/BUZZ New York team EUR/USD  Near 1.1275 at NY open after Europe reject rally to 200-HMA  Early USD bid sees slide to 1.1235/40, US ISM miss sees lift above 1.1280  Slight pullback bought as stock slide deepens, lift near 1.1315 takes hold  Little pullback, pair 1.1315; closed above the 200-DMA  Rally fm Aug 28 low may have legs, RSIs biased up, DE-US spreads tighten  Abv 1.1365/70 likely see rally accelerate, ECB looms, may temper bulls USD/JPY  119.54 low in USD/JPY came just ahead of NY's return as stocks slid again  Japan stocks hit worse than US or EA stocks after big JPY Cap Ex miss  Low probed 38.2% of rebound from Aug's low at 119.61 w scant bounce  Below-f/c US ISM no help, though 2-yr spreads little moved by it  Japan Econ Min Amari says deflation not defeated yet  Kuroda's reluctance to talk QQE3 despite missed CPI tgt scares yen shorts  EM/JPY crosses doing even worse than USD/JPY as oil slide resumed  EUR/JPY slide removed 135 Aug low before Bolli bounce; Cloud caps GBP/USD  Sterling's recovery, from lows 1.5310, after weak UK PMI short lived  Pound rallied 1.5373 (daily pvt) before reversing twd 1.5300 by NY's close  Weak oil & global equities weighed as Mfg PMI's were weak globally  China/commodity weakness had traders push back outlook for UK rate hike  EUR/GBP rallied above 0.7353 200-DMA, putting the bulls back in control  Closing above upper 30-d Bolli 0.7374, further res 0.7421 Aug 24 flash hi USD/CHF  21-DMA again capped USD/CHF ahead of late-Asia de-risking slide began  Kijun & Fri's low at 0.9581/80 were breached, but lows only 0.9569 so far  Swiss Aug Mfg PMI 52.2 vs prev 48.7, 49.7 exp  SNB's Jordan again cited defenses v overvalued franc  EUR/CHF up at 1.0870-80 range top since the Aug 24 panic session  1.0880-900 offers overcome, 1.0964 Aug 12 peak & upper Bolli next targets  Soft US ISM keeps Sep Fed-hike doubts up; USD heavy USD/CAD  O/N range 1.3125/3233, Noram range 1.3116/226, close 1.3204 (+34 pips in NY)  Brent crude -8.6%, WTI -7.8%, alum. +0.4% (Sep) copper -1.6% gold +0.6%  AUD/CAD -0.6%, 0.9285, CAD/JPY -1.5%, 90.65, EUR/CAD +1.3%, 1.4919  DXY -0.4% (-0.13% NY trade) Soft US Mfg ISM data, stocks & bonds lower  Rumors China liquidating bond holdings undermining US asset sentiment  Q2 Cda GDP beat f/c - oil fall offset; Wed ADP & US factory ords AUD/USD  Bear pressure in Europe after post-RBA gains erased, near 0.7085 into NY  Pressure remains in NY as commodities soft & AUD/JPY sinks below 84.00  Aug 24 low breaks, new low of 0.7015 hit, EUR/AUD lift 1.6100 adds weight  Option interest into 0.7000 stems slide, bounce is meager, 0.7019 close  AUS Q2 GDP risk in Asia, techs suggest lower, April 2009 low in play NZD/USD  Tight range in NY after sharp drop in Europe on China & NZD/JPY slide  Some NY action after Fonterra sees GDT PI +10.9% and WMP +12.1%  Pair lifts from 0.6320/25 area, lower volume sold tempers gains  Offers into 0.6360/65 area cap and pair sits near 0.6335 late  Techs suggest lower still, RSIs weigh while 10 & 21-DMAs bearishly aligned  Sub-0.6315/20 should see added bear pressure be applied LATAM  USD/MXN end NY session highs brushes against Banxico offer by 16.9507  Commodity weakness the early culprit, weak equities add to weak MXN  Banxico analyst poll sees inflation rising in 2016  USD/BRL NY cl days high 3.6850, weak Mfg PMI/trade data add to recent woes  USD/CLP ends flat at 691.50, despite weak copper; BCCh MPR may hikes YE'15  USD/COP up 1.85% by 3111 oil off 7.7% weighs heavily on oil sensitive COP Fed's Rosengren downplays rate hike timing Rosengren sees gradual Fed rate hikes, downplays timing  Says little econ difference whether liftoff moved forward, backward  Says more modest tightening cycle necessary and appropriate  Global growth woes, volatile mkts call question more labor mkt tightening  He's sounding as if he's accepting a hike ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Volatility remains "full on" witb crude futures contracts down 10% overnight * Key "risk off" currency AUD/JPY down a whopping 3.0% * Stocks down around 3.0% on China woes, first of month position adjustments * USD/AXJ circumspect - MYR NDFs marked higher (crude) but overall moves tame * We are in last week of Northern summer holidays - volatility to remain high USD/KRW traded an 1170-1183 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 1171.8. The Kospi closed down 1.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4053-1.4122 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.4090. The Straits Times closed down 1.3%. USD/MYR traded a 4.1470-4.1920 range in Asia in Tuesday; last 4.1620. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/IDR traded a 14065-14097 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 14095. The IDX Composite closed down 2.1%. USD/PHP traded a 46.66-78 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 46.685. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 35.69-83 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 35.73. Thai Set closed down 1.45%. USD/TWD traded a 32.315-509 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.42. The Taiex closed down 1.4%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.3752 sharply lower than the previous 6.3893 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3632-6.3758 range; last at 6.3645. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4175; range 6.4077-6.4476. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5860-6.5880. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.3%. The property sub sector closed down 0.6%. USD/INR traded a 66.18-46 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 66.20. The Sensex closed down 2.2%. The week ahead Central banks The ECB meets this week and while no one is looking for further action, many expect the ECB to take the opportunity to jawbone the EUR lower. Key data in the week ahead There is plenty of key data in week ahead, but US payrolls always attracts most attention. This is especially true this week, as the jobs data could persuade the Fed to finally commence tightening at the Sept 17 FOMC meeting or convince them to hold off until conditions ripen. The market is expecting plus 220k jobs; unemployment to ease from 5.3% to 5.2% and average hourly earnings to ease to plus 0.2% from pus 0.4%. If those expectations are met or exceeded - the market will likely start to price in a strong chance of a Sept lift-off and the USD will knee-jerk higher as a result. There is plenty of key US data leading up to the NFPs including ISM Services; ADP US jobs data; International Trade data; Factory Orders and Durable Goods to name a few. EZ data in the week ahead includes Services PMI and Retail Sales Thursday and finally Q2 GDP Friday. Key UK data in week ahead include Services PMI Thursday. 