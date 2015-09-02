SYDNEY, Sept 2 (IFR) - Market briefs
U.S. crude oil stocks rise 4.7m barrels, biggest 1-wk rise since April; opec
oil o/p falls
* Gold eases after 4-day gain, awaiting signal on U.S. rates
* Beige Book sees tightening labor mkts, continued growth
* US ADP National Employment Aug 190.0k, f/c 201k, 177k-prev
* US Labor Costs Revised Q2 -1.4%, f/c -1%, 0.5%-prev
* US Productivity Revised Q2 3.3%, f/c 2.8%, 1.3%-prev
* US Durables Ex-Transpt R MM Jul 0.4%, 0.6%-prev
* US Nondef Cap Ex-Air R MM Jul 2.1%, 2.2%-prev
* US Factory Ex-Transp MM Jul -0.6%, 0.6%-prev
* BR Industrial Output YY Jul -8.9%, f/c -6.2%, -2.8%-prev, another data miss
* Brazil's Rousseff says fiscal deficit temporary, Levy not weakened
* Templeton's Mark Mobius says China's stock selling curbs "alarming"
* Bill Gross: Fed tightening cycle could create self-inflicted financial
instability, may have missed window to hike rates in early 2015
Macro themes in play
Dollar rebounds agst EUR, JPY as stocks recover, pairs continue to trade like
equity derivatives; EM and commodity currencies better as metals, oil bounce; no
new ground broken ahead of Friday US payrolls data; markets already in holiday
mode
US short rates slip as ADP Employment, NY ISM and Factory Orders all miss; Sep
rate hike odds drop below 30%
Expectations low for anything from ECB tomorrow but not impossible to think
Draghi might want to send a message to stocks and bond markets, both of which
are substantially lower from start of QE
Currency Summaries provide by IFR/BUZZ New York team
EUR/USD
Bear pressure applies in NY after a rally near 1.1300 in Europe rejected
NY opens 1.1280 and sells early on, USD generally bid & EUR X's were soft
Rally in US equities drive pair lower, 1.1210/25 tested, near 1.1240 late
Action limited pre-ECB, dovish talk exp, econ f'cast updates key for mkt
Choppy action likely to remains until even risk passes
USD/JPY
A broad risk rebound in Asia caught USD/JPY; 119.70 Fibo held Ldn pullback
US data mixed, but the Beige Book reinforced the eventual Fed-hike camp
NFP in focus, though persistent initial Aug underestimates dog forecast
Kijun at 120.71 needs to be retaken to lessen the negative Ichi bias
Semi-official buying perhaps helping to stabilize USD/JPY & J stocks
Watching N225's ability to hold above last wk's low; TOPIX further above
EUR/JPY capped by 100-DMA, but lower 21-day Bolli props sub 135 so far
Other crosses higher with broader risk rebound
Weekly Flows, Nikkei PMI & Kiuchi Speech tonight
GBP/USD
GBP/USD moved to 3-mos low by 1.5264 as mkt dials back BOE hike sentiment
UK Markit cons PMI miss (57.3 v 57.5 Rtrs f/c) aided in GBP's fall
Oil see-saws ending NY session +1% lifted GBP to 1.5315 into NY close
EUR/GBP ending NY by session low at 0.7340
Euro fell after US econ data, positions lightening ahead of Thurs ECB meet
Despite recent UK hike rethink, UK expected to begin to hike ahead of EZ
USD/CHF
SNB's Jordan got some relief Wed as the CHF weakened widely
Move come after Jordan's "overvalued" reiteration Tues
USD/CHF low caromed off the Kijun by recent daily lows to 0.9700 so far
Looks to close above 21-DMA at 0.9676; upper 21-d Bolli 0.9971
161.8% Fibo of the Aug 24-25 base is at 0.9904 v Aug's 0.9903 peak
EUR/CHF probing past 1.0900, w little rsst until the 1.0964 Aug peak
USD data mixed, but Beige Book underpinned risk rebound/CHF sales
USD/CAD
O/N rg 1.3218/78, Noram rg 1.3200/3325, close 1.3279 (+7 pips in NY)
Brent crude +1.9%, WTI +1.9%, alum. -0.16%, copper +1.4%, gold -0.5%
AUD/CAD +0.4%, 0.9336, CAD/JPY +0.63%, 90.52, EUR/CAD -0.52%, 1.4920
DXY +0.4% (+0.1% NY) Choppy day, soft US data but stronger Beige Book
WTI whipped 46.32/ 43.21 / 46.77; EIA +4.7mn bbl build forced sell off
Beige book improved risk sentiment, popped oil & stocks
AUD/USD
Europe attempts to clear Asia low but fails, near 0.70 into NY open
Short covering persists, ADP miss helps move along, slight dip gets bought
Pair tests res near 0.7050 late on commodity lift, little pullback seen
L-T techs bearish, daily flashes warnings, RSIs diverged on new low
Oz AiG PSI, retail sales & trade balance for July the data risks in Asia
Looming US NFP data likely to limit any reaction to Oz data
NZD/USD
Limited ranges in Europe & NY, pair basically sticks in 0.6315/70 range
Below f/c US ADP allowed for a lift as bears lighten up a bit
Action hemmed in by short covering pre-NFP & weak commodity prices
L-T techs bearish but s-t shows some risk of a squeeze, daily RSI diverged
If NFP is soft the squeeze likely ensues & a test of Aug's high is likely
LATAM
USD/BRL avoided the general yaw of the markets & rose above 3.76, +1.6%
More negative data (Jul IP m/m -1.5% v-0.1% Rtrs f/c) aided the USD's rise
Rousseff on wires says fiscal deficit temporary, mkt skeptical
USD/MXN reversed o/n strength moved off o/n hi 16.98, opened NY by 16.92
Early rally in oil, sideways US data USD/MXN 16.8120, ends session 16.86
Oil the key driver, crude inv build weighed on oil lifted USD
USD/CLP off early 684 NY low reversing to end 690, copper rallies 1.1%
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ barely changed in offshore dealings despite strong Wall St recovery
* Wall Street up 2.0%; crude +1.2%: copper +1.0%; gold down 0.5%
* Market "bunkering" down ahead of Friday's US NFP + long weekend (holiday Mon)
* China closed now until Monday for Victory Day
* CN extend FX purchase to cover reserve requirements to cover all derivatives
USD/KRW traded an 1175.4-1181.7 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 1180.7. The
Kospi closed up 0.05%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.4114-1.4157 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4138. The
Straits Times closed down 0.16%.
USD/MYR traded a 4.1750-4.2280 range in Asia in Wednesday; last 4.2070. The KLSE
index closed down 1.2%.
USD/IDR traded a 14105-14135 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 14125. The IDX
Composite closed down 0.25%.
USD/PHP traded a 46.69-74 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 46.705. The PSE index
closed down 0.2%.
USD/THB traded a 35.71-795 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 35.745. Thai Set
closed up 0.74%.
USD/TWD traded a 32.425-50 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.465. The Taiex
closed up 0.2%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3619 sharply lower than the previous
6.3752 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3554-6.3665 range; last at 6.3559. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.4538; range 6.4135-6.4580. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.6300-6.6350. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.4%. The property sub
sector closed down 1.5%.
USD/INR traded a 66.11-32 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 66.195. The Sensex
closed down 0.95%.
The week ahead
Central banks The ECB meets this week and while no one is looking for further
action, many expect the ECB to take the opportunity to jawbone the EUR lower.
Key data in the week ahead There is plenty of key data in week ahead, but US
payrolls always attracts most attention. This is especially true this week, as
the jobs data could persuade the Fed to finally commence tightening at the Sept
17 FOMC meeting or convince them to hold off until conditions ripen. The market
is expecting plus 220k jobs; unemployment to ease from 5.3% to 5.2% and average
hourly earnings to ease to plus 0.2% from pus 0.4%. If those expectations are
met or exceeded - the market will likely start to price in a strong chance of a
Sept lift-off and the USD will knee-jerk higher as a result.
EZ data in the week ahead includes Services PMI and Retail Sales Thursday and
finally Q2 GDP Friday. Key UK data in week ahead include Services PMI Thursday.
AUS data in the week ahead includes Retail Sales and Trade data on Thursday.
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 14325 14345 14315 14320-14350 USD/JPY 120.46 119.22 120.33
INR 66.68 66.68 66.63 66.64-67 EUR/USD 1.1320 1.1216 1.1228
KRW 1185 1187 1183 1184.85.5 EUR/JPY 135.80 134.75 135.09
MYR 4.2170 4.2350 4.2200 4.2210-60 GBP/USD 1.5326 1.5264 1.5299
PHP 46.88 46.96 46.87 46.90-92 USD/CAD 1.3325 1.3200 1.3268
TWD 32.47 32.52 32.485 32.48-50 AUD/USD 0.7049 0.6982 0.7037
CNY 1-mth 6.4300 6.4250 6.4300-20 NZD/USD 0.6369 0.6312 0.6347
CNY 6-mth 6.5510 6.5500 6.5480-20 USD/SGD 1.4188 1.4114 1.4156
CNY 1-yr 6.6260 6.6220 6.6260-90 USD/THB 35.795 35.71 35.77
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 16351 +293 +1.82 10-year 2.19% 2.16%
S&P 500 1949 +35 +1.83 2-year 0.71% 0.71%
NASDAQ 4750 +114 +2.46 30-year 2.95% 2.92%
FTSE 6083 +24 +0.40 Spot Gold($) 1134.00 1140.00
DAX 10048 +32 +0.32 Nymex 46.05 44.19
Nikkei 18095 -70 -0.39 Brent 50.50 48.59
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)