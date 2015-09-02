SYDNEY, Sept 2 (IFR) - Market briefs  U.S. crude oil stocks rise 4.7m barrels, biggest 1-wk rise since April; opec oil o/p falls * Gold eases after 4-day gain, awaiting signal on U.S. rates * Beige Book sees tightening labor mkts, continued growth * US ADP National Employment Aug 190.0k, f/c 201k, 177k-prev * US Labor Costs Revised Q2 -1.4%, f/c -1%, 0.5%-prev * US Productivity Revised Q2 3.3%, f/c 2.8%, 1.3%-prev * US Durables Ex-Transpt R MM Jul 0.4%, 0.6%-prev * US Nondef Cap Ex-Air R MM Jul 2.1%, 2.2%-prev * US Factory Ex-Transp MM Jul -0.6%, 0.6%-prev * BR Industrial Output YY Jul -8.9%, f/c -6.2%, -2.8%-prev, another data miss * Brazil's Rousseff says fiscal deficit temporary, Levy not weakened * Templeton's Mark Mobius says China's stock selling curbs "alarming" * Bill Gross: Fed tightening cycle could create self-inflicted financial instability, may have missed window to hike rates in early 2015 Macro themes in play  Dollar rebounds agst EUR, JPY as stocks recover, pairs continue to trade like equity derivatives; EM and commodity currencies better as metals, oil bounce; no new ground broken ahead of Friday US payrolls data; markets already in holiday mode  US short rates slip as ADP Employment, NY ISM and Factory Orders all miss; Sep rate hike odds drop below 30%  Expectations low for anything from ECB tomorrow but not impossible to think Draghi might want to send a message to stocks and bond markets, both of which are substantially lower from start of QE Currency Summaries provide by IFR/BUZZ New York team EUR/USD  Bear pressure applies in NY after a rally near 1.1300 in Europe rejected  NY opens 1.1280 and sells early on, USD generally bid & EUR X's were soft  Rally in US equities drive pair lower, 1.1210/25 tested, near 1.1240 late  Action limited pre-ECB, dovish talk exp, econ f'cast updates key for mkt  Choppy action likely to remains until even risk passes USD/JPY  A broad risk rebound in Asia caught USD/JPY; 119.70 Fibo held Ldn pullback  US data mixed, but the Beige Book reinforced the eventual Fed-hike camp  NFP in focus, though persistent initial Aug underestimates dog forecast  Kijun at 120.71 needs to be retaken to lessen the negative Ichi bias  Semi-official buying perhaps helping to stabilize USD/JPY & J stocks  Watching N225's ability to hold above last wk's low; TOPIX further above  EUR/JPY capped by 100-DMA, but lower 21-day Bolli props sub 135 so far  Other crosses higher with broader risk rebound  Weekly Flows, Nikkei PMI & Kiuchi Speech tonight GBP/USD  GBP/USD moved to 3-mos low by 1.5264 as mkt dials back BOE hike sentiment  UK Markit cons PMI miss (57.3 v 57.5 Rtrs f/c) aided in GBP's fall  Oil see-saws ending NY session +1% lifted GBP to 1.5315 into NY close  EUR/GBP ending NY by session low at 0.7340  Euro fell after US econ data, positions lightening ahead of Thurs ECB meet  Despite recent UK hike rethink, UK expected to begin to hike ahead of EZ USD/CHF  SNB's Jordan got some relief Wed as the CHF weakened widely  Move come after Jordan's "overvalued" reiteration Tues  USD/CHF low caromed off the Kijun by recent daily lows to 0.9700 so far  Looks to close above 21-DMA at 0.9676; upper 21-d Bolli 0.9971  161.8% Fibo of the Aug 24-25 base is at 0.9904 v Aug's 0.9903 peak  EUR/CHF probing past 1.0900, w little rsst until the 1.0964 Aug peak  USD data mixed, but Beige Book underpinned risk rebound/CHF sales USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3218/78, Noram rg 1.3200/3325, close 1.3279 (+7 pips in NY)  Brent crude +1.9%, WTI +1.9%, alum. -0.16%, copper +1.4%, gold -0.5%  AUD/CAD +0.4%, 0.9336, CAD/JPY +0.63%, 90.52, EUR/CAD -0.52%, 1.4920  DXY +0.4% (+0.1% NY) Choppy day, soft US data but stronger Beige Book  WTI whipped 46.32/ 43.21 / 46.77; EIA +4.7mn bbl build forced sell off  Beige book improved risk sentiment, popped oil & stocks AUD/USD  Europe attempts to clear Asia low but fails, near 0.70 into NY open  Short covering persists, ADP miss helps move along, slight dip gets bought  Pair tests res near 0.7050 late on commodity lift, little pullback seen  L-T techs bearish, daily flashes warnings, RSIs diverged on new low  Oz AiG PSI, retail sales & trade balance for July the data risks in Asia  Looming US NFP data likely to limit any reaction to Oz data NZD/USD  Limited ranges in Europe & NY, pair basically sticks in 0.6315/70 range  Below f/c US ADP allowed for a lift as bears lighten up a bit  Action hemmed in by short covering pre-NFP & weak commodity prices  L-T techs bearish but s-t shows some risk of a squeeze, daily RSI diverged  If NFP is soft the squeeze likely ensues & a test of Aug's high is likely LATAM  USD/BRL avoided the general yaw of the markets & rose above 3.76, +1.6%  More negative data (Jul IP m/m -1.5% v-0.1% Rtrs f/c) aided the USD's rise  Rousseff on wires says fiscal deficit temporary, mkt skeptical  USD/MXN reversed o/n strength moved off o/n hi 16.98, opened NY by 16.92  Early rally in oil, sideways US data USD/MXN 16.8120, ends session 16.86  Oil the key driver, crude inv build weighed on oil lifted USD  USD/CLP off early 684 NY low reversing to end 690, copper rallies 1.1% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ barely changed in offshore dealings despite strong Wall St recovery * Wall Street up 2.0%; crude +1.2%: copper +1.0%; gold down 0.5% * Market "bunkering" down ahead of Friday's US NFP + long weekend (holiday Mon) * China closed now until Monday for Victory Day * CN extend FX purchase to cover reserve requirements to cover all derivatives USD/KRW traded an 1175.4-1181.7 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 1180.7. The Kospi closed up 0.05%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4114-1.4157 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4138. The Straits Times closed down 0.16%. USD/MYR traded a 4.1750-4.2280 range in Asia in Wednesday; last 4.2070. The KLSE index closed down 1.2%. USD/IDR traded a 14105-14135 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 14125. The IDX Composite closed down 0.25%. USD/PHP traded a 46.69-74 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 46.705. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 35.71-795 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 35.745. Thai Set closed up 0.74%. USD/TWD traded a 32.425-50 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.465. The Taiex closed up 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3619 sharply lower than the previous 6.3752 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3554-6.3665 range; last at 6.3559. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4538; range 6.4135-6.4580. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6300-6.6350. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.4%. The property sub sector closed down 1.5%. USD/INR traded a 66.11-32 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 66.195. The Sensex closed down 0.95%. The week ahead Central banks The ECB meets this week and while no one is looking for further action, many expect the ECB to take the opportunity to jawbone the EUR lower. Key data in the week ahead There is plenty of key data in week ahead, but US payrolls always attracts most attention. This is especially true this week, as the jobs data could persuade the Fed to finally commence tightening at the Sept 17 FOMC meeting or convince them to hold off until conditions ripen. The market is expecting plus 220k jobs; unemployment to ease from 5.3% to 5.2% and average hourly earnings to ease to plus 0.2% from pus 0.4%. If those expectations are met or exceeded - the market will likely start to price in a strong chance of a Sept lift-off and the USD will knee-jerk higher as a result. EZ data in the week ahead includes Services PMI and Retail Sales Thursday and finally Q2 GDP Friday. Key UK data in week ahead include Services PMI Thursday. AUS data in the week ahead includes Retail Sales and Trade data on Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14325 14345 14315 14320-14350 USD/JPY 120.46 119.22 120.33 INR 66.68 66.68 66.63 66.64-67 EUR/USD 1.1320 1.1216 1.1228 KRW 1185 1187 1183 1184.85.5 EUR/JPY 135.80 134.75 135.09 MYR 4.2170 4.2350 4.2200 4.2210-60 GBP/USD 1.5326 1.5264 1.5299 PHP 46.88 46.96 46.87 46.90-92 USD/CAD 1.3325 1.3200 1.3268 TWD 32.47 32.52 32.485 32.48-50 AUD/USD 0.7049 0.6982 0.7037 CNY 1-mth 6.4300 6.4250 6.4300-20 NZD/USD 0.6369 0.6312 0.6347 CNY 6-mth 6.5510 6.5500 6.5480-20 USD/SGD 1.4188 1.4114 1.4156 CNY 1-yr 6.6260 6.6220 6.6260-90 USD/THB 35.795 35.71 35.77 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16351 +293 +1.82 10-year 2.19% 2.16% S&P 500 1949 +35 +1.83 2-year 0.71% 0.71% NASDAQ 4750 +114 +2.46 30-year 2.95% 2.92% FTSE 6083 +24 +0.40 Spot Gold($) 1134.00 1140.00 DAX 10048 +32 +0.32 Nymex 46.05 44.19 Nikkei 18095 -70 -0.39 Brent 50.50 48.59 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)