SYDNEY, Sept 4 (IFR) - Market briefs * ECB leaves key rates unchanged, sees '15 inflation 0.1% v 0.3% in Jun; '16 inf 1.1 v 1.5% in Jun * ECB's Draghi: issue share limit will be increased from 25% to 33% in QE, on case by case basis * Draghi: renewed downside risks have emerged for growth, inflation outlook * Draghi: QE intended to run until Sep '16, may run beyond if necessary * Draghi: inflation to rise twd end of yr, partly due to base effects from oil * IMF: Fed has flexibility to hold off w/rate hikes, no comment on timing * U.S. Treasury's Lew: China must allow market forces to drive Yuan up (CNBC) * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 282k, f/c 275k, 270k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.257m, f/c 2.250m, 2.266m-prev * US Markit Comp Final PMI Aug 55.7, 55-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx Aug 56, 59.6-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx Aug 50.8, 53.7-prev * BR Markit Comp PMI Aug 44.8, 40.8-prev, A beat vs prev but still well below 50 * Brazil's finance minister cancels G20 trip to meet Rousseff Macro Themes in Play  EUR/USD & EUR X's lower others after ECB raised QE per-issue buying limit & dovish Draghi comments, with self-serving endorsement of a Fed hike  EUR's drop brought broader lift to the USD against most  US data were mixed, even ISM Services beat, with a drop in the Employment Index, but little ED net change  Friday's Jobs report shrouded in uncertainty due to historical pattern of large net upward revisions to Aug NFP report;  Some wondering if the Fed rate hike trade has already been priced into most asset classes; others bracing for more fallout Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ New York team EUR/USD * Quiet in Europe near 1.1220 at NY open, lifts near 1.1240 pre-Draghi * Draghi notes to issue share limit increase & renewed downside risks hit EUR * Also notes QE may run beyond Sep 2016, EUR hit harder across the board * Pair dives to 1.1108 before bouncing above 1.1150, bears pounce though * 55-DMA pierced & pair go on to make new 1.1088 low, bounce sees 1.1123 late * US Aug jobs data in focus, if solid - 1.1020/25 support to be tested USD/JPY * EUR/JPY's slide the main yen mover after ECB's QE tweak & dovish Draghi * Cross plunged from by 135 to 133.13, right by the May low at 133.10 * Eyeing a close below the weekly Kijun & 50% of the Apr-Jun rise at 133.57 * A 133 break would target the 61.8% at 131.80 & nearby Mar-Apr wkly highs * USD/JPY dipped to 119.65 on EUR/JPY selling, just below Wed's Ldn low * Daily Kijun at 120.72 capped the o/n high & remains bearishly aligned GBP/USD * GBP/USD moved to 3-mos lows at 1.5234 after weak UK svcs PMI * Pound continued lower in sympathy w/the EUR after dovish Draghi presser * ECB to increase issue share limit to 33%; extend QE past Sep '16 if necessary * Cable hit a low at 1.5219 before reversing to 1.5260 by the NY close * EUR/GBP lower as the ECB lowered inflation and growth f/c, ends NY by 0.7285 * Despite recent weak UK data, EZ growth/inflation lags UK favoring GBP strength USD/CHF * ECB's raised QE issue limit & dovish Draghi presser hammered EUR/CHF * Trading north of 1.0900 beforehand & fell to 1.0827, below Wed's low * Cross remains above the tenkan at 1.0818, but 1.09+ offers loom * USD/CHF was dragged up to 0.9770 by EUR's fall * Aug 17 swing high & Aug 11 low by 0.9800 are the next hurdles * Wed's close above the 21-DMA 0.9673 hints at retest of Aug's 0.9903 high * 161.8% Fibo of the Aug 24-25 range is also at 0.9904 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3252/84, Noram range 1.3135/3289, close 1.3194 (-69 pips in NY) * Brent crude +0.34%, WTI +1.0%, alum. +1.6% (Sep) copper +2.1%, gold -0.8% * AUD/CAD -0.85%, 0.9255, CAD/JPY +0.33%, 90.92, EUR/CAD -1.46%, 1.4670 * DXY +0.55% (all NY trade) Dovish ECB crushed EUR/USD, macros sold EUR/CAD * WTI whipped 45.48/46.42 bbl in NY; Cda trade deficit -0.59bn, -200 vs June rev * Twin jobs reports due, Canada f/c -4.5k, NFP +220k consensus 190k whisper nbr AUD/USD * Pair in 0.7000/30 range in early NY, opens near the bottom of range * Spikes up to range top on USD dive, commodity rally and EUR slide * Range top breaks as AUD demand upped, model & macros buy AUD vs JPY & EUR * Lift extends and matches Asia high at 0.7063, gains fade quickly though * EUR/AUD lifts from 1.5447 low, USD bounces & commodities slip, near 0.702 late NZD/USD  Tight range early NY as pair hovered below 0.6360, US data little impact  Pair spikes up suddenly as USD dives & commodities rally  EUR's dive sinks EUR/NZD toward 1.7340, aids NZD/USD rise  Hits 0.6415 high, offers 6415/40 (hourly highs, 200-HMA) zone cap gains  USD recovers a bit, EUR bounces & commodities slip, pair near 0.6390 late  Little data to drive overnight, US jobs data the main focus LATAM * LatAm's did their now usual chop, ending Pre-NFP session near 'unched' * USD/BRL moved to early high at 3.8163, reversed to 3.74 by days end * Talk of FinMin Levy departing & more weak data, PMI's at 44.8 * USD/MXN ending NY 16.82, moved steadily lower off Asia hi by Fib res at 16.95 * Weak US data pushed pair to low 16.75 before position squaring ahead of US NFP * USD/CLP closed 690, copper up 2.3% and talk of slow rate hikes lifted the CLP * USD/COP lower as oil rally (+1.25%) lifted the peso WTI & JPY shorts at risk if Fed hike is fully priced in Despite BOJ QQEs, negative correlation between oil and USD/JPY remained fairly strong the past few years, making the durability of oil's recent rebound a key issue for the now aged Abenomics/Fed hike hope USD/JPY uptrend. WTI flirting with monthly close below its up TL dating to '98, now at 46.66, but probes below it since Jan have yet to hold. Massively O/S monthly studies hold out hope for a major mean reversion toward key resistance by 75, which, if it occurred, would suggest USD/JPY nearer to 105. Japanese buyers, many of them public pension funds looking to maintain raised risk allocations into foreign stocks & bonds, plus the BOJ's QQE2, caught USD/JPY last week and remain a cushion, but a lot is riding on Fed tightening trades. Question whether this event already priced in. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Mixed performance o/n; USD/XJ soft early then rallied again in NY * Last minute NFP position adjustments + dovish Draghi * Market unsure over NFP result - unlikely to make much difference to Fed * China absent again today - Asia will get the business out of the way early * US holiday Monday (end of Northern summer holidays) = could be volatile USD/KRW traded an 1182.9-1190.6 range in Asia on Thursday; last 1190.3. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4151-1.4180 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.4162. The Straits Times closed up 0.98%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2150-4.2480 range in Asia in Thursday; last 4.2430. The KLSE index closed up 0.8%. USD/IDR traded a 14150-14168 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 14165. The IDX Composite closed up 0.7%. USD/PHP traded a 46.72-80 range in Asia on Thursday; last 46.73. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 35.74-87 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 35.835. Thai Set closed up 0.8%. USD/TWD traded a 32.471-535 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.535. The Taiex closed up 0.75%. USD/CNY Chinese markets are closed Thursday/Friday for Victory day celebrations. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4536; range 6.4410-6.4545. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6250-6.6350. USD/INR traded a 66.17-29 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 66.24. The Sensex closed up 1.2%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14360 14405 14350 14350-14370 USD/JPY 120.70 119.65 120.09 INR 66.58 66.64 66.40 66.53-56 EUR/USD 1.1244 1.1087 1.1123 KRW 1192.5 1195 1188 1192-1193 EUR/JPY 135.34 133.13 133.59 MYR 4.2540 4.2500 4.2410 4.2440-90 GBP/USD 1.5315 1.5219 1.5255 PHP 46.92 46.95 46.92 46.90-93 USD/CAD 1.3289 1.3135 1.3177 TWD 32.54 32.63 32.53 32.57-60 AUD/USD 0.7063 0.6991 0.7017 CNY 1-mth 6.4310 6.4290 6.4270-00 NZD/USD 0.6415 0.6331 0.6396 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5520-60 USD/SGD 1.4180 1.4107 1.4165 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6280-10 USD/THB 35.90 35.74 35.835 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16375 +24 +0.14 10-year 2.16% 2.19% S&P 500 1951 +2 +0.12 2-year 0.695% 0.71% NASDAQ 4733 -17 -0.36 30-year 2.935% 2.95% FTSE 6194 +111 +1.82 Spot Gold($) 1125.60 1134.00 DAX 10318 +270 +2.69 Nymex 46.70 46.05 Nikkei 18182 +87 +0.48 Brent 50.61 50.50 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)