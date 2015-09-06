SYDNEY, Sept 7 (IFR) - News from the weekend G20 calls for more reform/growth initiatives and less reliance on cheap credit * G20 Finance ministers agreed to step up reform efforts but nothing concrete * Many but not all support China's efforts to move towards market determined exchange rate * G20 meeting won't be a market mover on Monday morning The G20 finance ministers' weekend meeting agreed in principle to boost global growth through economic reform, but there wasn't anything set in stone. Ministers agreed that low interest rates alone weren't enough to boost disappointing global growth. China's recent move to allow the CNY to weaken was discussed on the sidelines with many at the meeting supporting China's steps towards a freed-up exchange rate, but Japanese FinMin Aso said China should have been cleared in their explanation for the move. There wasn't anything coming out of the G20 that will move markets on Monday morning. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com BAML report shows investors continue to flee EM at break-neck pace * Investors withdrew a staggering USD5.2 billion out of EM equities week end Sept 2 * The outflow brought redemptions over the last four weeks to USD24 billion * Cumulative outflow now so large it is flashing a "buy" signal, BAML said Fri Flow analysis released on Friday by BAML using EPFR data showed global investors continuing to flee EM assets at a startling pace. Fears that China's slowing economy will negatively impact commodities and EM sentiment. The eventual Fed tightening will place even more pressure on some EM entities with USD debt continues to significantly impact flows. BAML said in its note that the pace of the cumulative outflow is so great it is flashing a contrarian buy signal. This is the first time it has done so since June 2013. Back then, emerging market stocks rose 3.8% in the subsequent four weeks and 13% over 13 weeks, according to BAML. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com North America news and data * US Non-Farm Payrolls Aug +173k, f/c 220k, +245k-prev * US Unemployment Rate Aug 5.1%, f/c 5.2%, 5.30%-prev * US Average Earnings MM Aug 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, 0.20%-prev * US Average Workweek Hrs Aug 34.6h, f/c 34.5h, 34.5h-prev * Fed's Lacker: Jobs data 'good,' doesn't change outlook for rate hikes * G20 vows transparency on rate moves as global growth disappoints * G20 communiqué drafters reject EM push to cast rate hikes as risk * ECB's Nowotny says ABS-buying scheme less successful than hoped * Canada employment change 12 K (minus 4.5K expected) * Canada unemployment rate 7.0% (6.8% excpected) * Canada Ivey SA PMI 58 (52 expected) Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme for Friday's trading was a divergence of views regarding Fed expectations following a fairly confusing US payroll report. * While headline jobs number fell short of expectations - other details of the report suggested the US labor market was still improving and might provide the excuse for the Fed to hike rates when they meet in a little over a week. * The drop in unemployment form 5.3% to 5.1% put the rate within the Fed's target range. Average hourly earnings and "average hours worked" came in better than expected while there was also an upward revision to previous two months job number. Analysts also suspect the plus 173K jobs number will be revised higher in the months to come. * Economists and those in the market who were already inclined to believe the Fed will commence the tightening cycle at this month's meeting believe the US jobs report cements that view - while those who believe the Fed will hold off remain convinced the mixed jobs picture and the market volatility associated with a Fed hike will convince the Fed to hold fire. * Fed Fund futures are still only pricing in only a 32% chance of a September hike and a bit more than a 50% chance they will hike before the end of the year. * The Treasury market reacted to the US payroll data by flattening the yield curve, which suggests a greater number of investors see a higher probability the Fed will hike in a little over a week after the US jobs number. * The 2-yr Treasury yield was volatile after the release of the US NFPs. It initially fell to 0.66% on the weaker headline jobs number - before reversing to 0.73% when the details of the report were analyzed. The 2-yr closed up 1bp at 0.71%. The 10-yr yield closed at 2.12% - down 4bps from Thursday's close. * One thing for sure was that equity markets didn't react well to the US payroll report. Investors didn't appreciate the lack of clarity in the report and in some ways it was the worst of both worlds. In other words the US jobs report wasn't strong enough to alleviate global growth and future company earnings concerns - while at the same time strong enough to convince the Fed to pull the tightening lever when they meet Sept 16 and 17. * The German DAX gave back all of Thursday's 2.7% gain post-ECB and closed down 2.7% on Friday. For the week the German DAX fell 2.5%. * The Dow fell 272 points or 1.66% lower at 16,102; S&P fell 30 points or 1.5% lower at 1,921 and NASDAQ fell 49.5 points or 1.05% lower at 4,684. For the week the Dow fell 3.25%; the S&P fell 3.4% and the NASDAQ fell 3.0% for the week. * Key commodities also reacted to the US payrolls in a negative fashion. London Copper slid 2.4%; NYMEX Crude fell 1.5%; iron ore fell 1.4% and gold slipped just two bucks to 1,123. * EM assets and currencies fell hard after the US payroll report with the MSCI LATAM Index falling 2.1%. The iShares Morgan Stanley Emerging Market ETF plunged nearly 3% and 4.85% for the week. USD/BRL soared 3.8% to a fresh 13-year high. * The fall in EM assets/ccys, equity market weakness and growing possibility the Fed will hike in September combined to send risk/commodity currencies significantly lower. NZD/USD fell 1.86% to 0.6277 while the AUD/USD fell 1.55% to a fresh 6-year low at 0.6908. * The rush to safe-haven plays in the FX market sent AUD/JPY down 2.45% and NZD/JPY down 2.7% on the day. * USD/CAD closed 0.8% higher at 1.3280 despite better than expected Canada jobs and PMI data. CAD did outperform AUD and NZD with AUD/CAD falling around 0.7%. * USD/JPY fell as low as 118.60 due to the rise in risk aversion and unwinding of carry trades associated with that rise. USD/JPY closed the day at 119.05 - down 0.9% on the day. * EUR/USD closed a very choppy session 0.13% higher at 1.1138. There were various factors offsetting each other to keep EUR/USD relatively stable. * EUR/USD was supported by big fall in German DAX that forced long DAX/short EUR positions to square up. Also providing support was safe-haven flow into EUR due to the Euro zone's large current account surplus. * Capping EUR/USD was divergent central bank expectations, as the market sees a decent chance of more ECB easing at the same time it is forced to price in Fed tightening in the weeks/months ahead. * GBP/USD fell 0.5% to 1.5173, as the BOE is seen hiking rates well after the Fed starts - and EUR/GBP buying also added weight. Wrap up The focus Monday will be on the reopening of the Shanghai Composite after the four-day weekend. The mood in Asia last week was set by unusual activity in the S&P futures before major Asian stock markets opened each day. Asian markets calmed a bit when China closed for the long weekend, but it could be a fairly volatile start to the week with China returning after European markets and Wall Street fell hard in reaction to the US non-farm payroll report. The weaker than expected US jobs headline was balanced by a bigger than expected drop in US unemployment, better than expected hourly earnings and upward revisions to the previous two months job numbers. Most who believed the Fed would commence the tightening cycle at the September 16/17 FOMC remained convinced they will after the data release. Moves in FX market indicate players are very nervous and risk-averse. AUD/JPY is the FX market's fear barometer and the cross slid almost 2.5% Friday. The market will likely remain on edge at start of the week and into Tuesday's China trade data. The market will keep a close eye on Japanese investor reaction to the big falls in AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY. A break below 82.00 in AUD/JPY could see a fairly quick move to 80.30 which is the 50% retracement of 55.10/105.45 move. AUD/USD is trending lower and should remain under heavy pressure at the start of the week at least. The huge outflows from EM's and large intervention by Asian emerging market central banks is resulting in some of those c/bank reserve managers to sell down AUD reserves accumulated when those same central banks were trying to keep their currencies from strengthening too quickly. The flight from EM shows no sign of letting up and may continue until the Fed finally pulls the tightening trigger. EUR/USD is benefiting from increased market volatility, but one would have to think that once the markets finally calm down - EUR/USD will be a screaming sell based on divergent c/bank expectations. Probably best strategy is to let technical analysis be guide as to when to go short. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ to open sharply higher on Monday after 'risk' trades sold hard Fri * US NFP a mixed result with Sept rate hike odds barely changed * EM assets/currencies along with commodities & commodity currencies hammered * Key risk barometer down AUD/JPY down 2.4% and 6.0% for the week * Unwinding of JPY crosses along with long stocks now in full swing USD/KRW traded an 1187.6-1193.6 range in Asia on Friday; last 1193.4. The Kospi closed down 1.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4146-1.4187 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.4166. The Straits Times closed down 1.45%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2370-4.2600 range in Asia in Friday; last 4.2560. The KLSE index closed down 0.85%. USD/IDR traded a 14170-14190 range in Asia on Friday; last at 14170. The IDX Composite closed down 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 46.705-78 range in Asia on Friday; last 46.73. The PSE index closed down 0.65%. USD/THB traded a 35.81-87 range in Asia on Friday; last at 35.84. Thai Set closed down 0.9%. USD/TWD traded a 32.516-579 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.55. The Taiex closed down 1.2%. USD/CNY Chinese markets were closed Thursday/Friday for Victory day celebrations. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4535; range 6.4480-6.4552. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6250-6.6350. USD/INR traded a 66.15-525 range in Asia on Friday; last at 66.465. The Sensex closed down 2.2%. The week ahead - China in focus with China trade and inflation data Key data in the week ahead China growth fears have been a driving force for all markets of late and the coming week sees China trade data Tuesday followed on Thursday by inflation data. China's stock market reopens Monday after being closed Thursday and Friday. It will be a relatively quiet week for US data with Friday's UoM Sentiment the highlight. Monday is a US holiday. EZ data include EZ sentiment and German Industrial Output data Monday, German trade Tuesday and revised Q2 GDP Wednesday. Japan Q2 GDP will be released Monday with the market expecting a decline of 1.8% Q/Q. It will be an important week for Aus data, as RBA expectations have taken a dovish turn of late. The highlights will be NAB Business Confidence to be released Tuesday and Aus employment data Thursday. The market is expecting +5k jobs and unemployment rate to ease to 6.2% from 6.3%. Central Bank focus Bank of Canada meets Wednesday and is expected to leave rates unchanged at 0.50%. RBNZ meet Thursday and are expected to cut rates 25bps to 2.75%. The key will be forward guidance on future easing and how the RBNZ judges the impact of external factors. The Bank of England also meets Thursday and they are expected to stand pat. Focus will be on BOE Minutes and vote. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 6th September Equities S&P The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are all pointing lower again, but 5-dma hasn't crossed below the 10-dma yet to confirm a trend lower is underway. S&P remains under pressure and only a break and close above 2,010 will suggest a bottom is in place. The 50% retracement of the 2,134 all-time high/1,867 low comes in at 2,001 while the descending 20-dma comes in around 2,000. A break below 1,867 targets the Oct 2014 low at 1,820. {Last 1,921} DAX Not yet trending lower, but a couple of more down days will confirm a downtrend is in place. Key resistance formed between a double top around 10,380 and the 20-dma at 10,430. Support formed at 10,925 with a break below targeting the Aug 24 trend low at 9,338. {Last 10,038} ASX It is trending lower again with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The 38.2 fibo of the 3,120 GFC low/5,997 2015 high comes in at 4,900 and a close below that level would be bearish. Resistance found at the 20-dma at 5,230 and a close above that level would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 5,040} SSEC Trend lower lost momentum last week, as the 5-dma is now pointing higher. Resistance is at the 38.2 fibo of the 4,005/2,850 move at 3,290; a break above that level would suggest the trend lower has run its course. Major resistance is at the 200-dma at 3,695. Support is found at the Aug 26 trend low at 2,850 and a break below that level targets former resistance at 2,445. {Last 3,160} Commodities Gold has stopped trending and is in consolidation mode. The break and close below the 20-dma at 1,130 shifts the pressure to the downside. The 61.8 fibo of the 1,077/1,168 move comes in at 1,112 and a break below that level targets 1,080/1,090. {Last 1,123} Iron Ore is consolidating between 50/60 and isn't trending at all. The key 200-dma descends to 60 while there are a number of daily lows just ahead of 50. A break above 60 would be bullish and target the June 13 trend high at 63.39. A break below 50 targets the July 8 trend low at 44.10. {Last 55.00} Lon Copper isn't trending but chopping around in a range. Key resistance is at the 50-dma at 5,320 with a break above targeting the July 29 trend high at 5,398. Key support at the 61.8 of the 4,855/5,314 move at 5,030 with a break below targeting 4,850/4,900. {Last 5,120} NYMEX Crude is trending higher, with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The trend is unconvincing due to the extremely choppy price action. Key resistance is found around 53.00 where the 200-dma and the 61.8 of the 62.55/37.75 move converge. Support is found at the 20-dma at 43.00 and a break below would confirm the trend higher has ended and a test of the lows below 40.00 is likely. {Last 46.05} FX EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction. The 20-dma at 1.1215 is acting like a pivot point and a close above that level is needed for EUR/USD to re-establish upward momentum. Support has formed ahead of 1.1085 and a break below that level targets the 1.1015/20. {Last 1.1138} USD/JPY The price action Friday has USD/JPY just starting to trend lower according to the moving average studies. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are pointing lower and as of Friday they are aligned in a bearish formation. The target of this move is the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 116.28. Support ahead of that level comes in at 118.25. A break back above the 200-dma would warn the trend lower will be negated and short-lived. {Last 119.05} AUD/USD is trending lower and the trend is intensifying. Resistance is found at the 10-dma at 0.7080 and a break above that reading would warn the trend lower is losing momentum. Minor support at a monthly low at 0.6855 and a break below that level would put 0.6285 in focus. {Last 0.6908} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14360 14500 14370 14460-14510 USD/JPY 120.19 118.60 119.05 INR 66.90 67.20 66.92 67.14-18 EUR/USD 1.1190 1.1090 1.1150 KRW 1192.5 1201.5 1186.8 1202-1203 EUR/JPY 133.64 132.24 132.66 MYR 4.2600 4.2990 4.2650 4.3000-100 GBP/USD 1.5279 1.5164 1.5173 PHP 46.86 47.11 46.86 47.09-14 USD/CAD 1.3290 1.3160 1.3280 TWD 32.58 32.71 32.475 32.72-74 AUD/USD 0.7022 0.6908 0.6908 CNY 1-mth 6.4390 6.4300 6.4300-30 NZD/USD 0.6407 0.6270 0.6277 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5550-00 USD/SGD 1.4249 1.4146 1.4249 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6300-50 USD/THB 36.01 35.81 36.00 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16102 -273 -1.67 10-year 2.13% 2.16% S&P 500 1921 -30 -1.53 2-year 0.71% 0.695% NASDAQ 4684 -49 -1.05 30-year 2.89% 2.935% FTSE 6043 -151 -2.44 Spot Gold($) 1123.60 1125.60 DAX 10038 -280 -2.71 Nymex 45.79 46.70 Nikkei 17792 -390 -2.15 Brent 49.36 50.61 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)