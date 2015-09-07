SYDNEY, Sept 8 (IFR) - Market briefs * Jon Hilsenrath in WSJ: San Francisco Fed's Williams Sees Rate Increase 'This Year' If Risks Dissipate  SNB FX reserves at 531.820bln end July vs prev 516.037bln end Jun  China CSI300 closes down 3.4% at 3,250 points  SSEC closes down 2.5% at 3,080 points  China FX reserves shrink by $93.9bln in Aug, largest amount on record  China offshore Yuan 1,200 pips weaker than onshore yuan, widest spread since Sept 2011  DE Jul Industrial O/P 0.7% m/m vs prev -0.9% rvsd. 1.0% exp  EZ Sept SENTIX index 13.6 vs prev 18.4. 16.1 exp  Norway Jul Manufacturing O/P -1.6% m/m. -0.9% exp  BoJ officials don't have full confidence in growth of econ; sources - BBG

Currency Summaries prepared by BUZZ London desk due to absence of NY EUR/USD  EUR/USD sees limited action with most traders sidelined for US Labor Day  German industry output 0.7% mm vs 1.0% f/c  Euro zone Sentix falls to 13.6 in September for 18.4 in August (f/c 16.1)  EUR/USD initially lower to 1.1122 then trades 1.1175 despite softer data  Dax up 0.43% after China stocks closed down 3.43%  Bullish EUR/USD techs eyed after breaks below but closes above 55/100-DMAs USD/JPY  USD/JPY has been capped @119.59, offers are said to come in @119.70  Spot & Nikkei futures continue to track each other quite closely  30/60-day USD/JPY log correlation with Nikkei futures both above +0.75  Nikkei 225 Index officially closes up +0.38%  EUR/JPY remains firm intra-day, but now meeting strong resistance  Focus on today's 133.30 peak, recall 132.67 was the low today  Weak while trading persists below 133.57  133.57 - 50% retrace of the 126.08-141.06 April/June rise  An offered EUR/USD will continue to weigh on the cross GBP/USD  GBP rallies 1.5168-1.5268 in the EU session  Upmove surprises the majority and occurs with few possible drivers  Capped by top hourly Ichimoku cloud @ 1.5270 & Sep 4 peak 1.5279  Tesco sales Korean assets eyed positive but too early for flows  MPC seen undeterred by China volatility/slowdown in aim to raise rates  10 year UK/US rates narrow 4.5bp but on UST movement  Traders eye move as a squeeze of spec shorts in US hol thinned liquidity  UK's manufacturing lobby slashes 2015 growth forecast as export orders slump USD/CHF  USD/CHF bulls favored despite trading off dble 0.9770 top fm last week  Plays 0.9709/40 on the day but supported by 100 HMA at 0.9686  The cross maintains a bid tone, trades up to 1.0860 before stalling  Tech closes above the 21 DMA (1.0832) keep the bulls in front  Rise in FX reserves data fits with speculation that SNB has been active USD/CAD  Peaked 1.3290 after NFP, setback 1.3226 after, consolidates since  1.3245-1.3284 today with US/Canada out. 1.3233 Tenkan-sen initial support  Post NFP setback low 1.3226 before Fri's daily low 1.3160 and Thurs 1.3135  Kijun-sen 1.3153, Solid support double bottom last Tues/Mon 1.3116-17  Resistance 1.3325, last Mon's 1.3327 hi. 11yr hi 1.3353 Aug 25  Oil off small, minimal impact on CAD today. BoC Wed - no chg 0.5% f/cast AUD/USD  Breached .6900 barrier early Asia for 0.6892 (6yr low). Profit takes after  Exporters, Initial China stock gains all propped, Copper gains since  0.6949 recovery peak before fresh sales. Consolidates now but stays heavy  Next support 0.6855 (1 Apr 2009 low), then 0.6790 (31 Mar 2009 low)  Resistance today's high before Fri's 0.7022 peak.  Global risk sentiment/China/commods remain drivers FX OPTIONS  US holiday limits flow/liquidity, lack of option expiries today  Vols opened the week firmer, especially 1mth contracts  AUD/USD 1mth revisits recent/long term 14.0 peak after 0.69 erased  Cross/JPY vols boosted - 1mth AUD/JPY another new 2yr high  Global risk sentiment/stocks/commods all still driving FX and vols ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ higher again despite US/CAD holiday overnight * AXJ weakness continues to build momentum - CNY-CNH divergence a highlight * USD/CNH rallies to 6.4920 - more than 1200 pips from onshore = discount 1.9% * MYR NDFs explore mid 4.30 range; IDR NDFs scale 14500 * No circuit breaker in site at this stage with Fed still undecided on Sept hike * Fed Williams a centrist has moved to the fence from two rate cuts in 2015 USD/KRW traded an 1197.5-1207.1 range in Asia on Monday; last 1203.7. The Kospi closed down 0.15%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4224-1.4272 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.4264. The Straits Times closed down 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2930-4.3370 range in Asia in Monday; last 4.3275. The KLSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 14220-14250 range in Asia on Monday; last at 14245. The IDX Composite closed down 2.6%. USD/PHP traded a 46.86-95 range in Asia on Monday; last 46.92. The PSE index closed down 1.8%. USD/THB traded a 35.955-36.08 range in Asia on Monday; last at 36.07. Thai Set closed up 0.05%. USD/TWD traded a 32.651-739 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.685. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.3584 slightly lower than the previous 6.3619 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3560-6.3699 range; last at 6.3659. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4806; range 6.4451-6.4853. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6550-6.6620. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.5%. The property sub sector closed down 3.4%. USD/INR traded a 66.57-86 range in Asia on Monday; last at 66.84. The Sensex closed down 1.2%.

The week ahead China in focus with China trade and inflation data Key data in the week ahead China growth fears have been a driving force for all markets of late and the coming week sees China trade data Tuesday followed on Thursday by inflation data. It will be a relatively quiet week for US data with Friday's UoM Sentiment the highlight. EZ data include German trade Tuesday and revised Q2 GDP Wednesday. It will be an important week for Aus data, as RBA expectations have taken a dovish turn of late. The highlights will be NAB Business Confidence to be released Tuesday and Aus employment data Thursday. The market is expecting +5k jobs and unemployment rate to ease to 6.2% from 6.3%. Central bank focus Bank of Canada meets Wednesday and is expected to leave rates unchanged at 0.50%. RBNZ meet Thursday and are expected to cut rates 25bps to 2.75%. The key will be forward guidance on future easing and how the RBNZ judges the impact of external factors. The Bank of England also meets Thursday and they are expected to stand pat. Focus will be on BOE Minutes and vote. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 6th September Equities S&P The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are all pointing lower again, but 5-dma hasn't crossed below the 10-dma yet to confirm a trend lower is underway. S&P remains under pressure and only a break and close above 2,010 will suggest a bottom is in place. The 50% retracement of the 2,134 all-time high/1,867 low comes in at 2,001 while the descending 20-dma comes in around 2,000. A break below 1,867 targets the Oct 2014 low at 1,820. {Last 1,921} DAX Not yet trending lower, but a couple of more down days will confirm a downtrend is in place. Key resistance formed between a double top around 10,380 and the 20-dma at 10,430. Support formed at 10,925 with a break below targeting the Aug 24 trend low at 9,338. {Last 10,038} ASX It is trending lower again with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages lined up in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The 38.2 fibo of the 3,120 GFC low/5,997 2015 high comes in at 4,900 and a close below that level would be bearish. Resistance found at the 20-dma at 5,230 and a close above that level would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 5,040} SSEC Trend lower lost momentum last week, as the 5-dma is now pointing higher. Resistance is at the 38.2 fibo of the 4,005/2,850 move at 3,290; a break above that level would suggest the trend lower has run its course. Major resistance is at the 200-dma at 3,695. Support is found at the Aug 26 trend low at 2,850 and a break below that level targets former resistance at 2,445. {Last 3,160} Commodities Gold has stopped trending and is in consolidation mode. The break and close below the 20-dma at 1,130 shifts the pressure to the downside. The 61.8 fibo of the 1,077/1,168 move comes in at 1,112 and a break below that level targets 1,080/1,090. {Last 1,123} Iron Ore is consolidating between 50/60 and isn't trending at all. The key 200-dma descends to 60 while there are a number of daily lows just ahead of 50. A break above 60 would be bullish and target the June 13 trend high at 63.39. A break below 50 targets the July 8 trend low at 44.10. {Last 55.00} Lon Copper isn't trending but chopping around in a range. Key resistance is at the 50-dma at 5,320 with a break above targeting the July 29 trend high at 5,398. Key support at the 61.8 of the 4,855/5,314 move at 5,030 with a break below targeting 4,850/4,900. {Last 5,120} NYMEX Crude is trending higher, with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The trend is unconvincing due to the extremely choppy price action. Key resistance is found around 53.00 where the 200-dma and the 61.8 of the 62.55/37.75 move converge. Support is found at the 20-dma at 43.00 and a break below would confirm the trend higher has ended and a test of the lows below 40.00 is likely. {Last 46.05} FX EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction. The 20-dma at 1.1215 is acting like a pivot point and a close above that level is needed for EUR/USD to re-establish upward momentum. Support has formed ahead of 1.1085 and a break below that level targets the 1.1015/20. {Last 1.1138} USD/JPY The price action Friday has USD/JPY just starting to trend lower according to the moving average studies. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are pointing lower and as of Friday they are aligned in a bearish formation. The target of this move is the top of the weekly ichimoku cloud at 116.28. Support ahead of that level comes in at 118.25. A break back above the 200-dma would warn the trend lower will be negated and short-lived. {Last 119.05} AUD/USD is trending lower and the trend is intensifying. Resistance is found at the 10-dma at 0.7080 and a break above that reading would warn the trend lower is losing momentum. Minor support at a monthly low at 0.6855 and a break below that level would put 0.6285 in focus. {Last 0.6908} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14490 No Trades 14530-14570 USD/JPY 119.59 118.66 119.27 INR 67.23 67.30 67.26 67.27-32 EUR/USD 1.1177 1.1122 1.1171 KRW 1206 1207 1206 1205-1205.5 EUR/JPY 133.34 132.67 133.27 MYR 4.3430 No Trades 4.3340-80 GBP/USD 1.5290 1.5168 1.5271 PHP 47.05 No Trades 47.18-23 USD/CAD 1.3310 1.3245 1.3309 TWD 32.80 32.81 32.80 32.80-82 AUD/USD 0.6951 0.6892 0.6921 CNY 1-mth 6.4390 6.4370 6.4360-90 NZD/USD 0.6305 0.6244 0.6260 CNY 6-mth No Trades N/A USD/SGD 1.4284 1.4224 1.4279 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6570-30 USD/THB 36.15 35.955 36.10 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16102 Mkt Clsd 10-year 2.13% 2.13% S&P 500 1921 Mkt Clsd 2-year 0.71% 0.71% NASDAQ 4684 Mkt Clsd 30-year 2.89% 2.89% FTSE 6075 +32 +0.53 Spot Gold($) 1119.90 1123.60 DAX 10109 +71 +0.71 Nymex 46.05 45.79 Nikkei 17860 +68 +0.38 Brent 47.76 49.36

(Reporting by Peter Whitley)