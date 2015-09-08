SYDNEY, Sept 9 (IFR) - Market briefs  Dollar mixed as reviving risk appetite drags on yen, euro  Shares rally on China stimulus hopes, strong European data  Copper jumps to 4-week peak after China data  US NFIB Business Optimism Idx Aug f/c 95.9, 95.4-prev  US Employment Trends Sept f/c 128.82, 127.64-prev  Mexico says can't consider oil output cut now, not in talks with OPEC Macro themes in play * Stock rally ignites commodities run; copper up 5%, Brent up 4%; sliding US rate hike chances support risk-on trade; Sept odds now 1-in-4 * Shanghai action still dictates terms of play across asset classes; major western equity indices still trade within confines of bear pennant formations * DXY down small as EM/high beta currencies fly, Oz big winner; EUR sideways * USDJPY mirrors S&P; Cable back above 200-dma ahead of BOE Thursday, M&A demand for Lloyd's insurance division * CHF weak, EURCHF highest since 1.20 floor broken in Jan; CAD, MXN, BRL all higher but not very impressive given big move in oil Currency summaries prepared by the New York IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD  Pair can't holds gains above 10-DMA in Europe, DE-US spreads weigh  Near 1.1175 into NY open, bull pressure early on as the USD sold broadly  1.1200 area tested but can't break & pair near 1.1175 late in the day  Heavy EUR crosses, especially vs commodity ccys, help pair stay heavy USD/JPY  USD/JPY btwn 200-HMA (120.23) & 100-HMA (119.66) in Ldn-NY trading  2-yr spreads extend gains fm Fri's Jobs report, while N225 futures firmed  A late SSEC rally set the risk-on/JPY-off tone for the rest of the day  USD/JPY far more correlated to N225, so stocks are key into FOMC  Kijun & 200-DMA at 120.71/81 are USD/JPY next hurdles  EUR/JPY's O/S rebound nears Tenkan & 50% Fibo at 134.43  GBP/JPY bounce off up TL from Oct neared July's low  AUD/JPY struggling to turn Mon's new trend low into a false break base GBP/USD  Cable rose to threaten 1.5415, the 38.2% Fib of 1.5820-1.5164 range  Amlin buyout by Mitsui insurance lifted GBP in early NY  GBP falls as risk rallies, relative safe havens long EUR,GBP & JPY exited  EUR/GBP bounces off Amlin buyout-induced low 0.7241, to 0.7271 by NY EOD  GBP/JPY bounced off 4-month low on the news before settling back at 184.20  Weak China trade data pot'l weight on UK econ, may delay UK liftoff USD/CHF  USD/CHF cleared the Aug 17 swing high by 0.9800 after basing at 0.9700  Solid US Jobs report Fri & late SSEC rally lifted risk (hurt CHF) drivers  Deeply negative CHF interest rates also a background USD/CHF buy  No sign of SNB intervention last week shows rate diffs doing the job  Aug USD/CHF peak & 161.8% Fibo objective at 0.9903//04 next targets  EUR/CHF pierced the 1.09674 Aug peak; 30-d Bolli by 1.0980 next rsst USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3240/310, Noram rg 1.3186/3267, close 1.3206 (-39 pips in NY)  Brent crude +3.75%, WTI -0.6%, alum. +1.8% (Sep) copper +5.0%, gold "unch"  AUD/CAD +0.72%, 0.9278, CAD/JPY +1.62%, 90.87, EUR/CAD -0.73%, 1.4750  DXY -0.18% (-0.1% in NY trade) US stocks +2.2/2.4%, risk appetite's higher  2nd tier US data today, NFIB & employment trends both beat previous  Tom Canadian housing starts, building permits and the BoC rate decision AUD/USD  Rise in Asia persists in Europe & NY, rallies in stock & commodities aid  NY opens 0.6985, bull pressure seen early on as oil, iron-ore, copper lift  Lift accelerates and nears 200-HMA as USD goes offered across the board  Sep 4 high cleared, little pullback seen  RBA's Lowe & Debelle speak later, China concerns likely to be noted  China August CPI & PPI the data risks due in Asia NZD/USD * Pair dips near 0.6265 in Europe's morning but dip bought * Near 0.6280 into NY open, rise persists for most of NY * Mkt ignores looming RBNZ cut, pair lifts on stock & commodity price rises * Broad based USD slide aids pair's lift toward the 10-DMA * NY afternoon sees limited action as pair lingers near 0.6340 * No NZ data to drive so action to come from external sources until RBNZ * 25 bps cut f/c, some call for 50 bps, if 50 bps NZD likely gets hit hard LATAM  LatAm CCY's rally w/broad EM space after weak China trade data  CN miss raises optimism of increased accommodation, US liftoff odds fall  USD/MXN moves off Mon highs to 21-DMA support by 16.75, remains offered  21-DMA underpinned USD/MXN since Jun '15 lows, Below eyes further losses  USD/BRL off 1% to 3.80, despite weak poll data, YE'15/'16 inflation rising  USD/CLP lags LatAm's, -0.6% to 690, despite 5% rally (1-mos hi) in copper USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ sharply lower as EM/Commodity Ccy's and Commodities recover * Soft China import number looked through - could imply more stimulus ahead * Wall Street came back from long w/e (long summer holiday) in buy mode * Combination of oversold position adjustments - especially in commodities * Nothing goes in a straight line - choppy mkts to persist now to FOMC USD/KRW traded a 1198.6-1208.8 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 1200.9. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4228-1.4296 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.4225. The Straits Times closed up 1.15%. USD/MYR traded a 4.3330-4.3695 range in Asia in Tuesday; last 4.3360. The KLSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 14260-14293 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 14275. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 46.925-47.04 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 46.93. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 36.125-36.23 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 36.20. Thai Set closed up 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 32.678-834 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.68. The Taiex closed up 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.3639 slightly higher than the previous 6.3584 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3610-6.3730 range; last at 6.3672. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4653; range 6.4575-6.4950. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6450-6.6500. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.9%. The property sub sector closed up 4.1%. USD/INR traded a 66.53-86 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 66.545. The Sensex closed up 1.8%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14520 14510 14450 14420-14550 USD/JPY 120.23 118.66 119.81 INR 67.10 67.00 66.78 66.77-81 EUR/USD 1.1230 1.1122 1.1204 KRW 1199.5 1200 1194.5 1195.5-96.5 EUR/JPY 133.40 132.67 134.24 MYR 4.3430 4.3350 4.3070 4.3100-50 GBP/USD 1.5413 1.5168 1.5396 PHP 47.15 47.08 47.02 46.98-02 USD/CAD 1.3310 1.3186 1.3208 TWD 32.66 32.63 32.565 32.50-52 AUD/USD 0.7039 0.6892 0.7018 CNY 1-mth 6.4200 6.4170 6.4100-50 NZD/USD 0.6355 0.6244 0.6342 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5500-30 USD/SGD 1.4284 1.4174 1.4177 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6250-00 USD/THB 36.23 36.01 36.015 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16493 +391 +2.43 10-year 2.185% 2.13% S&P 500 1969 +48 +2.51 2-year 0.735% 0.71% NASDAQ 4812 +128 +2.73 30-year 2.96% 2.89% FTSE 6146 +71 +1.18 Spot Gold($) 1121.90 1119.90 DAX 10271 +162 +1.61 Nymex 45.94 46.05 Nikkei 17427 -433 -2.43 Brent 49.32 47.76 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)