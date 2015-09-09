SYDNEY, Sept 10 (IFR) - Market briefs  Wall Street gives up early gains, Dollar up vs yen, euro, GBP slips after weak data; BoE eyed  US JOLTS Job Open Jul +5.753m, f/c 5.288m, +5.323m-prev; Record High  ECB's Praet says market partly reversed QE impact on bank funding  Bank of Canada holds rate at 0.5%, says past cuts still giving stimulus  Reuters Poll-Bank of England to raise rates in Q1 2016, following U.S. Fed  US TR IPSOS PCSI Sep 53.9, 54.2-prev  CA BoC Rate Decision N/A 0.5%, f/c 0.5%, 0.5%-prev  CA TR IPSOS PCSI Sep 49.1, 49.8-prev  BR TR IPSOS PCSI Sep 34.2, 37.8-prev  MX TR IPSOS PCSI Sep 40.5, 39.3-prev  MX 12-Month Inflation Aug 2.59%, f/c 2.62%, 2.74%-prev Macro themes in play  Stocks fade from higher open on back of Shanghai/Nikkei spoof; market underwhelmed by AAPL new product offering; commodities and currencies never impressed with equity bounce; benchmark AUD trades heavy, can't hold 200 hma; JOLTS record Job Openings suggests Fed behind curve  CAD lower despite better housing data, BOC unch on rates; dragged down by oil; WTI -3.5%, CRB rolls over  US rates slip from O/N rise, Fed Funds futures keep Sep rate hike chances under 30%; USD side of FX pairs quiet with no rate driver; EUR and JPY down, trade with stocks in NYC session; GBP down on IP miss; BOE tomorrow  EM steady, caught between higher equities and lower commodities Dovish RBNZ get Asia off to a lively start US job openings at record highs (Full Story), Apple weighed on Wall Street (Full Story) - Eurofirst 300 +1.4%, following the positive Asian lead, S&P -1.4% & VIX +5.3%. EZ yields mostly a little higher - 10yr Bunds +1bps to 0.697% (Full Story), 10yr UST yields flat @ 2.19%. CLc1 oil fell 4% on over supply (Full Story), copper +0.4% & CRB -1.3%. FX saw consolidation, as USD/JPY +0.6%, gave back part of the Tokyo gains; DXY, EUR & AUD flat, GBP -0.2%, USD/CHF +0.3% & USD/CAD +0.35% with oil. NZD +0.65% into RBNZ, who cut 25pts with a dovish statement (Full Story)- NZD plunged 1.4%. Australian Jobs lead a full data schedule in Asia - link.reuters.com/zaz55w Soft Wall Street & dovish RBNZ likely to undermine risk in Asia - N225 futures closed -0.7%. Currency summaries prepared by the New York IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD  Pressured in Europe on upbeat risk sentiment & wider DE-US spreads  1.1150 NY open, further spread widening & strong US equities sees 1.1132  Risk sours & stocks sell-off, EUR/USD steadily climbs in NY  US equities give up all gains & go negative, pair's ascent pierces 200-HMA  1.1205/20 resistance under threat late in the day  China inflation data and BoE meeting the risks for EUR tomorrow USD/JPY  7.7% N225 surge o/n squeezed out USD/JPY shorts into NY  USD-JPY 2-yr spreads hit a post-GFC high after strong JOLTS data  USD/JPY rally to 121.20 eroded as stocks began to slip, taking Tsy ylds dn  Falling commodity prices also did little to confirm the o/n N225 squeeze  USD/JPY bears have an edge unless up TL fm Jan low at 120.86 is cleared  Assorted supports by 120.20 and 119.60  Crossed all dragged up by O/N yen dive; need N225 & CRB to rise further  Corp Goods Prices, Machine Orders & weekly flows out tonight GBP/USD  Cable ran into resistance at 1.5404 ahead of Tues high at 1.5413  Weak UK IP/MP data pushed the pound to low at 1.5350 by 200-DMA  IP data miss had traders rethink A Q1 '16 UK rate hike, weighing on cable  Thurs UK rates exp'd to remain on hold, hike vote will be watched  One vote to hike, as per Rtrs f/c, may weaken GBP further  EUR/GBP found support by 21-DMA (0.7247), rallied to 0.7290 on NY close USD/CHF  Failure to extend USD/CHF much past Tuesday's high o/n triggered P/T sales  The move was partly driven by CHF/JPY buying amid a 7.7% N225 surge  USD/CHF's slide held above Tuesday's low as the JPY move was digested  EUR/CHF also fell on CHF's inherited haven dominance as JPY fell  Here, again, Tuesday's low is intact, as is the high at 1.0983 (Bolli top)  Lots of bank research out on why Fed can/can't hike next week  Strong JOLTS report taken as bad news for nervous stocks & USD/CHF USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3177/239, Noram rg 1.3155/275, close 1.3241 (+7 pips in NY)  Brent -3.7%, WTI -3.4%, alum. +1.2% (Sep) copper +0.15%, gold -1.2%  AUD/CAD +0.3%, 0.9289, CAD/JPY +1.62%, 90.87, EUR/CAD -0.73%, 1.4750  DXY +0.04% (-0.3% in NY trade) US stocks -0.7/-0.4%, opened +0.7/0.85%  Apple stocks weighing despite new product launches (Apple -0.65%)  BoC rate decision unch, upbeat on US econ, global growth concerns AUD/USD  Sold in Europe, near 0.7035 into NY open, bull pressure in early NY  Commodity & stock rallies combine with JPY weakness see pair near 0.7060  Gains fade as risk sours and JPY strengthens, hovers near 0.7020 late  Risk of further gains, daily RSI biased up & AU-US spreads widening  August China inflation data and Oz jobs the data risks in Asia NZD/USD  Pair ignores general USD strength, rallies in early NY  NZD/USD clears Sep 3 high and rally extends to 0.6424  Risk sentiment sours NY afternoon & JPY rallies, slips towards 0.6400 late  RBNZ due shortly, 25 bps cut f/c, seems priced in, some call for 50 bps  If mkt surprised with 50 bps recent rally likely gets erased LATAM  USD/MXN reversed early losses below key 21-DMA (16.7770) support  Risk rally fizzles after US JOLTS beat, uncertainty over Sep Fed meet  USD/MXN rallies off 16.7250 low eyes 10-DMA (16.8567) res into NY close  USD/BRL end NY session by 3.8100, Rousseff/Levy austerity plan feels heat  Biz leaders losing patience w/Rousseff as she cuts govt spending  USD/CLP down a touch to 689 reversed early losses, as copper erases gains ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ reverses higher o/n as risk sours during NY afternoon * Stocks pared early gains with losses picking up steam in the afternoon * Risk rally little more than a one day wonder - FOMC Sept nerves mainstay * NZD in the spotlight after NY closed; dovish RBNZ sees NZD/USD down 1.7% * AUD/USD follows in kind down 0.5% - Asia expected to follow suit on their open USD/KRW traded an 1189.1-1195.5 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 1189.4. The Kospi closed up 2.96%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4113-1.4180 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4171. The Straits Times closed up 1.5%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2950-4.3385 range in Asia in Wednesday; last 4.3250. The KLSE index closed up 1.0%. USD/IDR traded a 14230-14280 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 14255. The IDX Composite closed up 0.65%. USD/PHP traded a 46.78-88 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 46.855. The PSE index closed up 0.7%. USD/THB traded a 35.90-36.12 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 36.10. Thai Set closed up 1.2%. USD/TWD traded a 32.498-63 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.53. The Taiex closed up 3.57%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3632 slightly lower than the previous 6.3639 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3640-6.3796 range; last at 6.3778. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4680; range 6.4449-6.4720. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6430-6.6480. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.3%. The property sub sector closed up 2.7%. USD/INR traded a 66.24-46 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 66.41. The Sensex closed up 1.6%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14440 14450 14405 14440-14460 USD/JPY 121.20 119.82 120.52 INR 66.86 67.09 66.84 67.07-12 EUR/USD 1.1217 1.1132 1.1207 KRW 1195 1192 1188 1192.5-93.5 EUR/JPY 135.19 134.26 135.09 MYR 4.3180 4.3425 4.3035 4.3350-00 GBP/USD 1.5404 1.5350 1.5373 PHP 46.93 47.15 47.05 47.04-08 USD/CAD 1.3275 1.3155 1.3260 TWD 32.56 32.54 32.47 32.53-55 AUD/USD 0.7071 0.7005 0.7015 CNY 1-mth 6.4320 6.4280 6.4300-20 NZD/USD 0.6424 0.6339 0.6405 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5720-50 USD/SGD 1.4180 1.4113 1.4172 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6500-30 USD/THB 36.22 35.90 36.20 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16254 -239 -1.45 10-year 2.195% 2.185% S&P 500 1942 -27 -1.39 2-year 0.74% 0.735% NASDAQ 4757 -55 -1.14 30-year 2.955% 2.96% FTSE 6229 +83 +1.35 Spot Gold($) 1107.60 1121.90 DAX 10303 +32 +0.31 Nymex 44.11 45.94 Nikkei 18770 +1343 +7.71 Brent 47.35 49.32 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)