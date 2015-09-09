Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
SYDNEY, Sept 10 (IFR) - Market briefs Wall Street gives up early gains, Dollar up vs yen, euro, GBP slips after weak data; BoE eyed US JOLTS Job Open Jul +5.753m, f/c 5.288m, +5.323m-prev; Record High ECB's Praet says market partly reversed QE impact on bank funding Bank of Canada holds rate at 0.5%, says past cuts still giving stimulus Reuters Poll-Bank of England to raise rates in Q1 2016, following U.S. Fed US TR IPSOS PCSI Sep 53.9, 54.2-prev CA BoC Rate Decision N/A 0.5%, f/c 0.5%, 0.5%-prev CA TR IPSOS PCSI Sep 49.1, 49.8-prev BR TR IPSOS PCSI Sep 34.2, 37.8-prev MX TR IPSOS PCSI Sep 40.5, 39.3-prev MX 12-Month Inflation Aug 2.59%, f/c 2.62%, 2.74%-prev Macro themes in play Stocks fade from higher open on back of Shanghai/Nikkei spoof; market underwhelmed by AAPL new product offering; commodities and currencies never impressed with equity bounce; benchmark AUD trades heavy, can't hold 200 hma; JOLTS record Job Openings suggests Fed behind curve CAD lower despite better housing data, BOC unch on rates; dragged down by oil; WTI -3.5%, CRB rolls over US rates slip from O/N rise, Fed Funds futures keep Sep rate hike chances under 30%; USD side of FX pairs quiet with no rate driver; EUR and JPY down, trade with stocks in NYC session; GBP down on IP miss; BOE tomorrow EM steady, caught between higher equities and lower commodities Dovish RBNZ get Asia off to a lively start US job openings at record highs (Full Story), Apple weighed on Wall Street (Full Story) - Eurofirst 300 +1.4%, following the positive Asian lead, S&P -1.4% & VIX +5.3%. EZ yields mostly a little higher - 10yr Bunds +1bps to 0.697% (Full Story), 10yr UST yields flat @ 2.19%. CLc1 oil fell 4% on over supply (Full Story), copper +0.4% & CRB -1.3%. FX saw consolidation, as USD/JPY +0.6%, gave back part of the Tokyo gains; DXY, EUR & AUD flat, GBP -0.2%, USD/CHF +0.3% & USD/CAD +0.35% with oil. NZD +0.65% into RBNZ, who cut 25pts with a dovish statement (Full Story)- NZD plunged 1.4%. Australian Jobs lead a full data schedule in Asia - link.reuters.com/zaz55w Soft Wall Street & dovish RBNZ likely to undermine risk in Asia - N225 futures closed -0.7%. Currency summaries prepared by the New York IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD Pressured in Europe on upbeat risk sentiment & wider DE-US spreads 1.1150 NY open, further spread widening & strong US equities sees 1.1132 Risk sours & stocks sell-off, EUR/USD steadily climbs in NY US equities give up all gains & go negative, pair's ascent pierces 200-HMA 1.1205/20 resistance under threat late in the day China inflation data and BoE meeting the risks for EUR tomorrow USD/JPY 7.7% N225 surge o/n squeezed out USD/JPY shorts into NY USD-JPY 2-yr spreads hit a post-GFC high after strong JOLTS data USD/JPY rally to 121.20 eroded as stocks began to slip, taking Tsy ylds dn Falling commodity prices also did little to confirm the o/n N225 squeeze USD/JPY bears have an edge unless up TL fm Jan low at 120.86 is cleared Assorted supports by 120.20 and 119.60 Crossed all dragged up by O/N yen dive; need N225 & CRB to rise further Corp Goods Prices, Machine Orders & weekly flows out tonight GBP/USD Cable ran into resistance at 1.5404 ahead of Tues high at 1.5413 Weak UK IP/MP data pushed the pound to low at 1.5350 by 200-DMA IP data miss had traders rethink A Q1 '16 UK rate hike, weighing on cable Thurs UK rates exp'd to remain on hold, hike vote will be watched One vote to hike, as per Rtrs f/c, may weaken GBP further EUR/GBP found support by 21-DMA (0.7247), rallied to 0.7290 on NY close USD/CHF Failure to extend USD/CHF much past Tuesday's high o/n triggered P/T sales The move was partly driven by CHF/JPY buying amid a 7.7% N225 surge USD/CHF's slide held above Tuesday's low as the JPY move was digested EUR/CHF also fell on CHF's inherited haven dominance as JPY fell Here, again, Tuesday's low is intact, as is the high at 1.0983 (Bolli top) Lots of bank research out on why Fed can/can't hike next week Strong JOLTS report taken as bad news for nervous stocks & USD/CHF USD/CAD O/N rg 1.3177/239, Noram rg 1.3155/275, close 1.3241 (+7 pips in NY) Brent -3.7%, WTI -3.4%, alum. +1.2% (Sep) copper +0.15%, gold -1.2% AUD/CAD +0.3%, 0.9289, CAD/JPY +1.62%, 90.87, EUR/CAD -0.73%, 1.4750 DXY +0.04% (-0.3% in NY trade) US stocks -0.7/-0.4%, opened +0.7/0.85% Apple stocks weighing despite new product launches (Apple -0.65%) BoC rate decision unch, upbeat on US econ, global growth concerns AUD/USD Sold in Europe, near 0.7035 into NY open, bull pressure in early NY Commodity & stock rallies combine with JPY weakness see pair near 0.7060 Gains fade as risk sours and JPY strengthens, hovers near 0.7020 late Risk of further gains, daily RSI biased up & AU-US spreads widening August China inflation data and Oz jobs the data risks in Asia NZD/USD Pair ignores general USD strength, rallies in early NY NZD/USD clears Sep 3 high and rally extends to 0.6424 Risk sentiment sours NY afternoon & JPY rallies, slips towards 0.6400 late RBNZ due shortly, 25 bps cut f/c, seems priced in, some call for 50 bps If mkt surprised with 50 bps recent rally likely gets erased LATAM USD/MXN reversed early losses below key 21-DMA (16.7770) support Risk rally fizzles after US JOLTS beat, uncertainty over Sep Fed meet USD/MXN rallies off 16.7250 low eyes 10-DMA (16.8567) res into NY close USD/BRL end NY session by 3.8100, Rousseff/Levy austerity plan feels heat Biz leaders losing patience w/Rousseff as she cuts govt spending USD/CLP down a touch to 689 reversed early losses, as copper erases gains ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ reverses higher o/n as risk sours during NY afternoon * Stocks pared early gains with losses picking up steam in the afternoon * Risk rally little more than a one day wonder - FOMC Sept nerves mainstay * NZD in the spotlight after NY closed; dovish RBNZ sees NZD/USD down 1.7% * AUD/USD follows in kind down 0.5% - Asia expected to follow suit on their open USD/KRW traded an 1189.1-1195.5 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 1189.4. The Kospi closed up 2.96%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4113-1.4180 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4171. The Straits Times closed up 1.5%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2950-4.3385 range in Asia in Wednesday; last 4.3250. The KLSE index closed up 1.0%. USD/IDR traded a 14230-14280 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 14255. The IDX Composite closed up 0.65%. USD/PHP traded a 46.78-88 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 46.855. The PSE index closed up 0.7%. USD/THB traded a 35.90-36.12 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 36.10. Thai Set closed up 1.2%. USD/TWD traded a 32.498-63 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.53. The Taiex closed up 3.57%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3632 slightly lower than the previous 6.3639 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3640-6.3796 range; last at 6.3778. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4680; range 6.4449-6.4720. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6430-6.6480. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.3%. The property sub sector closed up 2.7%. USD/INR traded a 66.24-46 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 66.41. The Sensex closed up 1.6%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14440 14450 14405 14440-14460 USD/JPY 121.20 119.82 120.52 INR 66.86 67.09 66.84 67.07-12 EUR/USD 1.1217 1.1132 1.1207 KRW 1195 1192 1188 1192.5-93.5 EUR/JPY 135.19 134.26 135.09 MYR 4.3180 4.3425 4.3035 4.3350-00 GBP/USD 1.5404 1.5350 1.5373 PHP 46.93 47.15 47.05 47.04-08 USD/CAD 1.3275 1.3155 1.3260 TWD 32.56 32.54 32.47 32.53-55 AUD/USD 0.7071 0.7005 0.7015 CNY 1-mth 6.4320 6.4280 6.4300-20 NZD/USD 0.6424 0.6339 0.6405 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5720-50 USD/SGD 1.4180 1.4113 1.4172 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6500-30 USD/THB 36.22 35.90 36.20 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16254 -239 -1.45 10-year 2.195% 2.185% S&P 500 1942 -27 -1.39 2-year 0.74% 0.735% NASDAQ 4757 -55 -1.14 30-year 2.955% 2.96% FTSE 6229 +83 +1.35 Spot Gold($) 1107.60 1121.90 DAX 10303 +32 +0.31 Nymex 44.11 45.94 Nikkei 18770 +1343 +7.71 Brent 47.35 49.32 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)
