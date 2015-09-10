SYDNEY, Sept 11 (IFR) - Market briefs * U.S. jobless claims drop; imported inflation remains weak (import pxs -1.8%) * Greek bailout review in October to pave way for debt talks, added to Eur bid * Brazil's Levy: government discussing measures to fix budget, determined to achieve '16 budget surplus target * Brazil's currency, stock futures drop on S&P downgrade to junk * Fitch still sees elements supporting Brazil's investment grade, direction of ratings is negative * Other big EM names in crosshairs after Brazil downgrade, S&P IQ says CDS marts eye Russia, Turkey & Venezuela as potential downgrades * Reuters Poll Majority of economists ECB to extend QE beyond Sept 2016 to battle low inflation Macro themes in play * USD bulls lose their nerve as Fed decision approaches, market odds for rate hike continue to leak lower; EUR squeezed above 200-dma in thin NYC trade; Euro stocks not buying Praet comments on QE * JPY steady; market can't decide if just another Asian currency or a safe haven; Yamamoto effect short-lived; Cable highest close in 2 weeks * EM generally better on higher US stocks and commodities but overshadowed by big moves from NZD rate cut and BRL downgrade * Crude up despite stockpile build, still in recent range, CAD up but timid; Copper highest in 6 weeks Currency summaries prepared by the New York IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Under pressure in Europe's morning on USD strength & wider DE-US yield spreads * Hits 1.1172 before bouncing near 1.1195 at NY's open; dips toward 1.1180 early * Dip gets bought though as USD bid wanes, steady ascent for EUR/USD ensues * USD weakness persists & yield spreads widen, pair's ascent quickens * Overnight high & 200-DMA get pierced, stops are run and pair spikes higher * Rally extends to 1.1296 high, little pullback as pair near 1.1285 late * Techs leans bullish, RSIs biased up & pair holds above 10 & 200-DMAs * Pair may extend recent lift to 1.1360/70 zone USD/JPY * NY winding down with USD/JPY little changed as risk-rebound subsides * Tsy curve flattening ahead of next week's FOMC also dampening * 121.38 O/N high on QQ3 chatter from lawmaker was by 21-DMA * Hourly Cloud offers some support, but biggest support cluster is by 120 * EUR/JPY gains extended by late EUR bid to 21 & 100-DMA by 136.20 GBP/USD * Cable rose to 1.5449 (2wk high) on upbeat MPC minutes * Pullback to 1.5387 reversed on Lon cl, rallied to 1.5476 Eur buy stops tripped * GBP helped by positive UK home price data, sentiment for early UK rate hike * EUR/GBP helped off 0.7244 post-MPC low by p/t on shorts, ECB extension of APP * ECB's Praet: market partly reversed QE impact on bank funding USD/CHF * USD/CHF fell back into Ldn close but held Tues' 0.9700 low; 0.9697 Tenkan * USD weakness & EUR strength were the main drivers * Aug peak at 0.9903 looks doable after interim backing and filling * EUR/CHF firmed back toward the week's high& upper 30-day Bolli band USD/CAD * O/N rg 1.3187/289, Noram rg 1.3179/280, close 1.3195 (NY -30 pips) * Brent crude +2.4%, WTI +3.5%, alum. +0.25% (Sep) copper +0.9%, gold +0.7% * AUD/CAD +0.57%, 0.9350, CAD/JPY +0.8%, 91.40, EUR/CAD +0.27%, 1.4895 * DXY -0.5% (-0.65% in NY trade) US stocks +0.75/0.95%, opened -0.2/-0.07% * Energy stocks and Apple lifted the market. US claims data upbeat at 275k * Canadian data disappointed but NY's 2% oil pop offset AUD/US * AUD/USD rose to threaten 0.71 during the European am as USD/CNH tanked * NY opens near 0.7075; Slide extends to 0.7045 as USD is firm * Risk-on sentiment, led by stock & commodity lifts, sees pair lift near 0.7095 * Broad based USD weakness permeates mkt in afternoon allows pair to hit 0.7100 NZD/USD * Under pressure for most of NY after Europe's rise stalls at the 200-HMA * Near 0.6305 at NY open, slides to 0.6267, post-RBNZ low cannot be tested * Broad based USD weakness takes hold pair spikes up and tests near 0.6320 * NZD still worst performer on the day but bears frustrated no new l-t low set * Break of Sep 7 low needed to give bears full control again LATAM * USD/BRL reversed early high by 3.9161 after S&P downgrade of Brazil * Pair ends NorAm by 3.85 after broad dollar selloff related to EUR/USD stops * Fitch: there are still elements supporting Brazil's inv grade * USD/MXN off o/n high by 16.9940, blw 21-DMA sup to low by daily Kijun 16.7025 * Commodity rally also aids EM/LatAm appreciation, oil ending NY +4% * USD/CLP closes NY 685 copper rallied 0.9%, China exp'd to accommodate further Some telltale signs of c/bank US Treasury selling After much speculation, some telltale signs of China selling short-end UST's have emerged, on top of potential selling by risk parity funds. The most obvious data for finding evidence -- Fed custody holdings -- has suggested only minor selling at best. Yet the sharp contraction in US 2-yr swap spreads since Aug 20, on top of the volatile and high o/n general collateral (GC) repo rates, suggest a glut of paper on the market from large players shedding holdings (keeping UST yields high relative to swap rates despite jittery equities). Today o/n GC repo is quoted at 23 bps, keeping that rate relatively high and well above the uncollateralized o/n USD LIBOR rate of 13.5 bps. Also note the widening yield of off-the-run 3-yr USTs to on-the run, another such sign of possible selling of older issues at the short end. Keep watching custody holdings, US swap spreads and GC repo rates for signs of more UST collateral run-off (selling). ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ fell hard late Asia on CNY/CNH contraction and continue lower o/n * Moves slowed offshore as market stays in a state of limbo ahead of FOMC (17th) * NZD/USD failed to recover from dovish RBNZ closing down 1.7%; AUD/NZD up 2.5% * PBOC aligns CNH and CNY to let them trade more freely [ID: nIFRc5W17K] * State Chinese banks behind large USD/CNH offers inaccessible to many players USD/KRW traded an 1192.7-1198.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last 1194.4. The Kospi closed up 1.45%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4144-1.4240 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.4166. The Straits Times closed down 1.37%. USD/MYR traded a 4.3260-4.3750 range in Asia in Thursday; last 4.3300. The KLSE index closed up 0.65%. USD/IDR traded a 14265-14335 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 14330. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 46.85-97 range in Asia on Thursday; last 46.85. The PSE index closed down 0.7%. USD/THB traded a 36.13-26 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 36.16. Thai Set closed down 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 32.485-649 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.485. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.3772 sharply higher than the previous 6.3632 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3687-6.3866 range; last at 6.3772. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4105; range 6.3900-6.4825. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6000-6.6030. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.4%. The property sub sector closed down 1.0%. USD/INR traded a 66.42-76 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 66.43. The Sensex closed down 0.4%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14530 14535 14470 14460-14490 USD/JPY 121.38 119.97 120.61 INR 66.90 66.95 66.75 66.71-76 EUR/USD 1.1296 1.1172 1.1281 KRW 1188 1190.5 1183 1184-1185 EUR/JPY 136.20 134.76 136.07 MYR 4.3220 4.3150 4.2950 4.3000-40 GBP/USD 1.5476 1.5339 1.5447 PHP 47.08 47.05 46.90 46.90-92 USD/CAD 1.3289 1.3179 1.3252 TWD 32.46 32.43 32.30 32.32-35 AUD/USD 0.7100 0.6947 0.7070 CNY 1-mth 6.4075 6.3980 6.4000-50 NZD/USD 0.6381 0.6256 0.6287 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5040-90 USD/SGD 1.4240 1.4121 1.4135 CNY 1-yr 6.5800 6.5720 6.5600-50 USD/THB 36.26 36.00 36.02 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16330 +77 +0.47 10-year 2.225% 2.185% S&P 500 1952 +10 +0.53 2-year 0.74% 0.735% NASDAQ 4796 +39 +0.83 30-year 2.99% 2.96% FTSE 6156 -73 -1.17 Spot Gold($) 1110.60 1121.90 DAX 10210 -93 -0.90 Nymex 45.65 45.94 Nikkei 18300 -471 -2.51 Brent 48.70 49.32