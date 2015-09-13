SYDNEY, Sept 14 (IFR) - News from the weekend China data mixed as Retail Sales a bit better and IP a bit worse * China released key monthly data on Sunday and the results were mixed * August Industrial Output rose 6.1% Y/Y vs expectations of a 6.4% rise * August Retail Sales rose 10.8% Y/Y vs expectations of a 10.5% rise * August Fixed Asset Investment rose 10.9% Y/Y vs expectations of an 11.1% rise China data out Sunday showed that government efforts to boost the consumer and services sector of the economy were working, as Retail Sales beat expectations. The weaker than expected Industrial Output data reinforces concerns that the industrial sector of China's economy continues to struggle - but it was still an improvement over the previous month's 6.0% result. The key data points were relatively close to expectations, so it is unlikely there will be a sustained reaction in the markets on Monday, as FOMC decision Thursday will dominate price action and sentiment in the week ahead. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com BAML flow data shows investors still fleeing risk assets * EPFR data showed investors pulling out of EM assets and global equities * Investors pulled another 19BLN fm equity funds making it 46BLN over past 4 wks * EM equity funds shed another 4.5BLN - ninth straight week of losses * Year to data outflow from Emerging Market funds stands at 58BLN Despite signs of stabilization in equity and emerging markets - the latest BAML flow report released on Friday showed nervous investors continue to pull out of riskier assets and piling into safe-haven destinations. Bank of America analysts said in the report: "Trading rules all say "buy" and risk assets have stabilized over the past week  but investors are struggling to add risk here because of 1) the lack of growth momentum 2) expectations of an "event" in emerging markets/commodities/Wall St and 3) a widespread view of lack of liquidity making bonds/stocks untradeable." John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com North America News and data * U.S. PPI above f/c but inflation pressures still tame * UoM consumer sentiment index Sept falls to one-year low, 1/5-yr inf f/c rises * CHF weakest since Jan chaos, EUR/CHF tops 1.10 first time since SNB lifted cap * USTs gain before FOMC; Traders position for curve flattening on rate increase * Oil slumps on Goldman call, stocks mixed before Fed meeting * Goldman, Commerzbank cut oil forecasts on oversupply; prices to remain lower for longer (GS) * U.S. Treasury's Lew urges China to open economy further * S&P keeps credit rating for Greece unchanged but warns of future downgrade * Mexico industrial output unexpectedly rises in July, Factory output fell 0.5% Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme Friday was a dovish turn in Fed expectations, as the latest pulse on what the Fed will do next week seems to be favoring the Fed holding off from commencing the long awaited tightening cycle. * The futures market is only pricing in around a 25% chance the Fed will hike at the conclusion of their two-day meeting Thursday while economists also appeared to be losing conviction a rate hike is likely. * Polls released by Reuters and the Wall Street Journal show around a 50% chance the Fed will hike 25bps Sept 17 down from around 80% in August. * Friday's UoMich Sentiment Survey plunged from 91.9 to 85.7 - lowest reading in a year. The poor sentiment number was seen as providing another excuse for the Fed to hold fire. * Despite the weaker US data and poor lead from Europe - Wall Street posted a solid gain, resulting in the S&P posting its best weekly gain since July. * Fading expectations the Fed will hike on Thursday appears to be the main driver of Wall Street gains. * Dow closed up 102 points or 0.6% higher at 16,433; S&P closed up 8.7 points or 0.45% higher at 1,961; NASDAQ closed up 26 points, or 0.5% higher at 4,822. * For the week Dow gained 2.1%; the S&P rose 2.1% and the NASDAQ gained 3.0%. * European equity markets moved lower in quiet trading on Friday following a sluggish lead from Asia and a move lower in Crude oil. * German DAX fell 0.85%; French CAC closed 1.0% lower and London FTSE closed down 0.6%. For the week the German DAX gained 0.85%; the French CAC rose 0.55% and the London FTSE gained 1.24%. * Despite another week of choppy price action and the looming Fed decision - VIX index continued to calm down. VIX closed Friday at a still elevated 23.20 down 4.8% from Thursday's close at 24.37. The VIX fell 16.5% from last week's close at 27.80 and it is a whopping 56.45% lower than the Aug 24 spike high at 53.29. * The story in commodity markets was a decent fall in NYMEX Crude after Goldman lowered their price forecasts. NYMEX Crude fell 2.8% to 44.63 while Brent Crude fell 1.5% to 48.14. For the week NYMEX Crude fell 3.1% and Brent fell 2.96%. * Other key commodities were flat to mixed on Friday. Lon Copper eased 0.5%, but for week it soared 4.9%. Iron ore was flat Friday - but had weekly gain of 5.4%. Gold fell 4 bucks Friday despite some USD weakness and for week it eased 1.4%. * The weak UoMich sentiment survey helped to push UST yields a bit lower - with the 2-yr yield easing 3bps to 0.70% and 10-yr yield eased 4bps to 2.18%. For the week the 2-yr Treasury yield was flat while the 10-yr Treasury yield rose 6bps. * The main feature of FX trading on Friday was EUR strength due mainly to short covering ahead of the key FOMC meeting in the week ahead. * Much of the EUR strength was technical in nature, as EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY and EUR/USD broke above the key 200-day moving averages in all three pairings. * EUR/USD started to move higher following the weak UoMich survey and the dovish turn in Fed expectations. Stops were triggered late in the US session above 1.1325 to 1.1350 - before closing at 1.1337. The break and close above the 38.2 fibo of the 1.1715/1.1087 move at 1.1325 targets 50% of that move around 1.1400. * EUR/GBP gained 0.6% Friday after weak UK construction data provided the excuse for the market to trigger EUR/GBP stops above 0.7330 to close at 0.7343. EUR/GBP buying resulted in GBP/USD easing 0.10% - as GBP and CAD were the only major currencies to lose ground against the USD Friday. * USD/JPY closed the day virtually unchanged at 120.57 - as EUR/JPY buying offset the dovish turn in Fed expectations. * NZD was the best performing currency Friday due to short covering in NZD/USD and profit taking in AUD/NZD longs. NZD/USD gained 0.5% Frid to close at 0.6320. * AUD/USD continued it recovery from sub-0.6900 due to the dovish turn in Fed expectations and the strong performances in both copper and iron ore last week. AUD/USD closed up 0.25% at 0.7088. Wrap up The China data released on Sunday is unlikely going to have a sustained impact on Monday's trading. Even though China's industrial output slightly missed expectations - it was still a slight improvement over the previous month and retail sales exceeded expectations and also come in higher than the previous month. The price action at the end of last week suggested the market is a bit more relaxed about China than it was in previous weeks. Emerging market assets/currencies along with assets and currencies linked to EM sentiment (e.g. AUD and Copper) are showing signs of bottoming and performed relatively well last week. The big test for EM sentiment will be when the Fed commences the tightening cycle and that could be as early as Thursday. The FOMC meeting on Thursday will be a huge event no matter what is decided and said by the Fed. Analysts are divided on whether or not the Fed will hike and the lack of consensus has both sides of the argument believing they are making a brave call against the flow of popular opinion. The markets appear to be pricing in no change by the Fed at this meeting - so if the Fed does pull the tightening trigger there might be a decent reaction. The knee-jerk reaction in the FX world would likely be active USD buying - especially against EM currencies and currencies of central banks looking to ease policy in the coming months. It would likely be volatile, for if the Fed was to raise rates 25 BPs they would likely go to great lengths assuring the markets that this tightening cycle will be an extremely gentle one. This could lead to reversals lower for the USD and a potential "buy the rumour/sell the fact" event for the USD. If the Fed decides to remain on hold the USD would likely sell off. If there is a relief rally in equity and emerging markets - the beaten down "risk currencies" such as AUD, NZD and EM CCYs would likely rally the hardest. Once again it would be a choppy reaction with reversals if the Fed signals that a December liftoff is likely. It should be a quiet start to the week with no major US data and trading will be especially light in the US due to the Jewish holiday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ eased thru OTC and NDF mkts Friday night on FOMC position adj's * UoM data soft but this close to Fed decision will have little impact * China data out Sunday (retail sales/IP) mixed (IP worse/ret sales better) * Market pricing out a Sept rate Fed rate hike but remains a real possibility * Fed having 2nd thoughts since China turbulence but must hike at some stage USD/KRW traded an 1181.4-1186 range in Asia on Friday; last 1184.5. The Kospi closed down 1.06%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4073-1.4148 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.4140. Singapore markets closed on Friday for polling day. USD/MYR traded a 4.2800-4.3260 range in Asia in Friday; last 4.3150. The KLSE index closed down 0.65%. USD/IDR traded a 14295-14330 range in Asia on Friday; last at 14330. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 46.77-90 range in Asia on Friday; last 46.89. The PSE index closed up 0.25%. USD/THB traded a 35.95-36.16 range in Asia on Friday; last at 36.085. Thai Set closed down 1.0%. USD/TWD traded a 32.335-544 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.535. The Taiex closed up 0.45%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.3719 slightly lower than the previous 6.3772 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3636-6.3771 range; last at 6.3750. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4145; range 6.3785-6.4174. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5780-6.5820. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. The property sub sector closed up 2.1%. USD/INR traded a 66.32-58 range in Asia on Friday; last at 66.54. The Sensex closed down 0.0%. The week ahead - Waiting for the Fed The debate on whether or not the Fed will finally pull the tightening trigger will likely rage until the FOMC announces its decision Thursday afternoon US time. Fed expectations seem to shift on a daily basis and sometimes twice a day, as the market tries to guess whether the Fed will focus on the improving US labor market and hike rates 25 BPs or take into consideration global growth concerns and market volatility and hold off once again. What makes predicting the Fed decision even more difficult is conjecture that some of the core FOMC voters may not have their minds made up on what course of action to take when they enter the two-day meeting starting Wednesday. The price action in the futures, equity and FX market late last week suggests there is a bias towards the Fed staying on hold - in which case we will go through all of this again before the December meeting. If the Fed does decide to stand pat - the market will closely watch the "dot plots" and closely listen to Janet Yellen's presser for clues as to whether or not a December rate hike is likely. Before the Fed meets there will be some key US data - including the August CPI on Wednesday. Key US data in the week ahead Monday should be very quiet with no key data and a Jewish holiday. US Retail Sales will be released Tuesday along with US Industrial Output. Wednesday US CPI will be released and while the market may react to any miss of expectations - it must be remembered that CPI is not the favoured inflation gauge for the Fed. Key global data and events in the week ahead The key events for the EZ in the week ahead include EZ IP Monday, German ZEW Tuesday and final inflation data on Wednesday. UK inflation data will be released on Tuesday - followed Wednesday by employment data and Thursday by Retail Sales. The SNB meets on Thursday and while not expected to change policy they are expected to retain a dovish tone. The main event in Australia in the week ahead will be the RBA Minutes released on Tuesday. Recent commentary from the RBA suggests the bar to easing rates again remains high and while they are watching events in China closely - they haven't shown any alarm regarding China growth decline and market turmoil. The key events for New Zealand in the week ahead will be current account and GDP on Tuesday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Commodities Gold The moving average studies indicate that gold might be starting to trend lower. 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and are starting to point lower. Key support is found at 1,077; a break below that level will put the psychologically important 1,000 in focus. A break above the 20-dma at 1,128 is needed to negate the bearish technical picture. {Last 1,108} Iron Ore is gently trending higher with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation - all pointing higher. There is strong resistance approaching with the key 200-dma descending to 59.77. Iron ore has been below the 200-dma since early January 2014 and a break above would be a bullish event. The target on a break above 59.80 is the June high at 65.40. {Last 58.50} Lon Copper has started trending higher and it looks convincing at this stage. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation and are pointing higher. Key fibo resistance is at the 38.2 of the 6,481/4,855 move at 5,475. A break above that level targets the 100-dma at 5,660. A break below the 10-dma at 5,235 would warn that upward momentum is waning. {Last 5,370} NYMEX Crude trend higher ended very quickly, as the volatile price action has resulted in the 5-dma crossing back below the 10-dma. Price falls have held above the 20-dma - validating the reading as key support. The 20-dma comes in at 43.50 on Monday and a break below targets the 61.8 of the 37.75/49.33 move at 42.18. {Last 44.63} FX EUR/USD isn't yet trending higher, but another few days of gains and it will be. The break above the 38.2 of the 1.1715/1.1087 move at 1.1325 targets the 50% of that move at 1.1400. Support is at 1.1245/50 where the 20-day and 200-day moving averages converging. {Last 1.1337} USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction and range trading continues. Strong resistance has formed at the 61.8 of the 125.27/116.15 move at 121.80. A break above 121.80 targets the base of daily ichimoko cloud at 123.14. {Last 120.57} AUD/USD stopped trending lower, as the 5-dma is now pointing higher and crossed the 10-dma Friday. There is decent resistance around 0.7100 which capped gains Thursday/Friday and is also the 38.2 fibo of the 0.7440/0.6892 move. More resistance comes in at the 20-dma at 0.7125/30. A break above that level would suggest a bottom is in place and a move towards 0.7200/30 is underway. A break and close below the 10-dma at 0.7020 would likely return the pressure to the downside. {Last 0.7088} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14510 14535 14505 14490-14452 USD/JPY 120.97 120.36 120.57 INR 66.91 66.96 66.75 66.69-74 EUR/USD 1.1350 1.1254 1.1337 KRW 1187.5 1187 1183 1183-1184 EUR/JPY 136.91 135.73 136.68 MYR 4.3170 4.3150 4.2890 4.2950-80 GBP/USD 1.5461 1.5400 1.5433 PHP 47.00 47.05 46.90 46.85-90 USD/CAD 1.3310 1.3216 1.3268 TWD 32.57 32.56 32.47 32.43-46 AUD/USD 0.7092 0.7035 0.7088 CNY 1-mth 6.4135 6.4050 6.4100-30 NZD/USD 0.6328 0.6282 0.6320 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5160-90 USD/SGD 1.4174 1.4073 1.4132 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5860-10 USD/THB 36.16 31.95 36.02 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16433 +103 +0.63 10-year 2.19% 2.225% S&P 500 1961 +9 +0.45 2-year 0.715% 0.74% NASDAQ 4822 +26 +0.54 30-year 2.955% 2.99% FTSE 6118 -38 -0.61 Spot Gold($) 1106.90 1110.60 DAX 10124 -86 -0.85 Nymex 44.78 45.65 Nikkei 18264 -35 -0.19 Brent 48.15 48.70 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)