SYDNEY, Sept 15 (IFR) - North America News and data * EXCLUSIVE-China seizes up to $157bln of unspent local govt budgets - sources * Pimco's Ivascyn says below 50 pct chance Fed hikes rates this week * Australia's Turnbull promises "thoroughly liberal" govt after ousting Abbott * Brazil readies 65bln reais in new spending cuts, revenue; c/bank poll shows 2016 inflation, growth outlooks worsen * OPEC says signs of slowing U.S. production could reduce market imbalance in coming months * Canada posts budget surplus in 2014-15, earlier than expected Macro Themes in Play * Stocks lower as China, Japan, Europe falter; US yields steady across curve; Thursday rate hike chances priced in market at about 1-in-4; trading very quiet on lack of data; US Retail Sales Tuesday, expectations not high * EUR, GBP drift lower but hold 200 dma; UK rates breaking down as FTSE worst market in Europe, -7% YTD; USDJPY tracking S&P; CHF higher for 4th day * Commodity/EM currencies slightly better despite lower commodities; corrective; some hope for no Fed hike; AUD outperforms as Abbott upended * Oil down, Brent lowest close in nearly 3 weeks; Iron Ore rally stalls; mining/resources sector down hard, XME at lows of year Currency Summaries prepared by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD  New s-t trend high set in early Europe but gains fade into NY open  Pair near 1.1325 at NY open as DE-US spreads widen in USD's favor  Bear pressure early as JPY strength drives EUR/JPY briefly below 200-DMA  EUR/USD follows, tests hourly support near 1.1280/85 before bouncing  Weak USD & equity mkt slide allow bounce to 1.1320, nearby late in the day  Daily techs have bulls on edge, daily RSI diverges & doji candle forms  Fed risk looms, s-t longs might lighten up, might keep pair pressured USD/JPY  Soft Nikkei, Japan & China data set the risk-off/JPY up tone for the day  USD/JPY again found supply by the falling 21-DMA, breaking below 120  1.1bln of 119.90-120 expiries & a think tank call for no Fed hike weighed  Longer-term Tsy yields weighing as terminal FF rate's seen being lowered  No move seen by BOJ tonight despite BOJ CPI goals receding from reach  Some see Oct 30 QQE3, but impact would be ltd vs prior QQEs  EUR/JPY hi rejected by Aug 18 low & Cloud top; bearish engulfing candle GBP/USD  GBP ends softer as lower rates continue to weigh  Brexit now likely trickier proposition for Cameron with Corbyn ascendancy  Trading subdued ahead of Fed, lack of data  Cable trapped between 200 dma (1.5350) and 40 dma (1.5520) USD/CHF  Franc generally firmer to begin the weak; Aug Prod & Imp Prices below f/c  EUR/CHF succumbed to overbought pressures after Fri's pop past the Bolli  Uptrend's intact above Thur's 1.0922 low, but 1.10 handle draws in sellers  USD/CHF fell toward the Cloud top at 0.9665 as Fed tightening hopes fade  Weak close on tap, but lots of key US econ news into Thur's FOMC result USD/CAD  O/N range 1.3225/57, Noram range 1.3233/80, close 1.3265 (NY +25 pips)  Brent -3.5%, WTI -1.4%, alum. -1.1% (Oct) copper -1.8%, gold -0.4%  AUD/CAD +0.75%, 0.9463, CAD/JPY -0.15%, 90.49, EUR/CAD +0.11%, 1.5003  DXY +0.07% (unch in NY) US stocks -0.58/-0.55% (-0.3/-0.55% in NY)  There were no Noram stats today but a slew tomorrow, focus retail sales  Thur's FOMC decision a coin toss; lots of US data Wed/Thur [page:2417] AUD/USD  Bull pressure in Europe carries over to NY, near 0.7125 in early NY  General USD weakness & wider AU-US spreads trump soft commodity prices  Pairs clears the 21-DMA & rises to new s-t trend high of 0.7152  0.7155/05 zone ( series of daily highs, T-L off May high) looms though  Pair slips towards the 21-DMA & is near 0.7135 late  Techs lean bullish, RSIs biased up & long lower wick on monthly candle  RBA minutes Tues, impact might be limited due to Fed risk later in week NZD/USD  Tight range for NY as 0.6300/0.6340 roughly defined the bottom & top  Pair hugged the 200-hour MA for NY as traders await some key even risk due  Fonterra auction Tues; another upside result likely lifts NZD  Fed, if no hike NZD/USD likely lifts, mkt short & recent bears will cover  Pair then likely tests above 0.6500, l-t trend still bearish though  Above 0.6800/10 likely needed to dent l-t bear view LATAM  USD/BRL opened S.P. 3.8710, traded 3.8364/3.8932, Closed 3.8385  BRL higher as traders expect Gov to take measures to cut budget gap  Weekly survey reveals growth prospects downgraded [ID:nIFR9cC9Rc}  USD/MXN traded tight 16.7680/8585, traders edgy ahead of Fed  USD/CLP "unch" 687.75 despite copper drop, BCCh MPC Tues likely hawkish  Most see "unch"/hawkish tone as inflation persists, minority sees +25bp ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ thru OTC/NDF markets stable to slightly lower in offshore dealings * Last minute FOMC position adjustments dominate trading in most pairs * Market continues to price out the chance of Fed rate hike on Thursday * However market taking few chances with considerable scope for a hike Thurs * AUD/USD got a modest lift on new government leader USD/KRW traded an 1177.4-1184 range in Asia on Monday; The Kospi closed down 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4067-1.4130 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.4071. The Straits Times closed down 0.55%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2990-4.3250 range in Asia in Monday; last 4.3060. The KLSE index closed up 2.25%. USD/IDR traded a 14320-14340 range in Asia on Monday; last at 14340. The IDX Composite closed up 0.7%. USD/PHP traded a 46.73-81 range in Asia on Monday; last 46.735. The PSE index closed up 2.3%. USD/THB traded a 36.00-36.08 range in Asia on Monday; last at 36.055. Thai Set closed down 0.5%. USD/TWD traded a 32.434-563 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.515. The Taiex closed up 0.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.3709 slightly lower than the previous 6.3719 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3666-6.3761 range; last at 6.3679. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4055; range 6.3990-6.4140. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5940-6.5980. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.7%. The property sub sector closed down 1.5%. USD/INR traded a 66.30-495 range in Asia on Monday; last at 66.335. The Sensex closed up 0.8%. The week ahead - Waiting for the Fed The debate on whether or not the Fed will finally pull the tightening trigger will likely rage until the FOMC announces its decision Thursday afternoon US time. Fed expectations seem to shift on a daily basis and sometimes twice a day, as the market tries to guess whether the Fed will focus on the improving US labor market and hike rates 25bps or take into consideration global growth concerns and market volatility and hold off once again. What makes predicting the Fed decision even more difficult is conjecture that some of the core FOMC voters may not have their minds made up on what course of action to take when they enter the two-day meeting starting Wednesday. The price action in the futures, equity and FX market late last week suggests there is a bias towards the Fed staying on hold - in which case we will go through all of this again before the December meeting. If the Fed does decide to stand pat - the market will closely watch the "dot plots" and closely listen to Janet Yellen's presser for clues as to whether or not a December rate hike is likely. Before the Fed meets there will be some key US data - including the August CPI on Wednesday. Key US data in the week ahead US Retail Sales will be released Tuesday along with US Industrial Output. Wednesday US CPI will be released and while the market may react to any miss of expectations - it must be remembered that CPI is not the favoured inflation gauge for the Fed. Key global data and events in the week ahead The key events for the EZ in the week ahead include German ZEW Tuesday and final inflation data on Wednesday. UK inflation data will be released on Tuesday - followed Wednesday by employment data and Thursday by Retail Sales. The SNB meets on Thursday and while not expected to change policy they are expected to retain a dovish tone. The main event in Australia in the week ahead will be the RBA Minutes released on Tuesday. Recent commentary from the RBA suggests the bar to easing rates again remains high and while they are watching events in China closely - they haven't shown any alarm regarding China growth decline and market turmoil. The key events for New Zealand in the week ahead will be current account and GDP on Tuesday. A break above the 50% retracement of the 2,134/1,867 moves at 2,000 targets the 61.8 of that same move at 2,032. Support has formed at 1,935/1,940 and a break below 1,930 returns the pressure to the downside. {Last 1,961} DAX The German DAX has stopped trending lower, but isn't sending any clear directional signals at present. Key resistance has formed around 10,510 where last week's high and the 38.2 fibo of the 12,388/9,928 move converge. A break above 10,520 targets the 50-dma at 10,890. {Last 10,123} ASX stopped trending lower last week, as the 5-dma is now pointing higher and it crossed above the 10-dma. The ASX still appears technically vulnerable unless the price clears the Aug 28 high at 5,305. A close below 5,000 would be bearish and likely result in the resumption of the trend lower. {Last 5,071} SSEC Shanghai Composite has stopped trending lower as 5-dma now moving above 10-dma and both are pointing higher. Price action suggests consolidating rather than a start of a trend higher. Key resistance is found at 3,373 where former support and the 20-dma converge. Support has formed at 3,010/3,012. {Last 3,200} Commodities Gold The moving average studies indicate that gold might be starting to trend lower. 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation and are starting to point lower. Key support is found at 1,077; a break below that level will put the psychologically important 1,000 in focus. A break above the 20-dma at 1,128 is needed to negate the bearish technical picture. {Last 1,108} Iron Ore is gently trending higher with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation - all pointing higher. There is strong resistance approaching with the key 200-dma descending to 59.77. Iron ore has been below the 200-dma since early January 2014 and a break above would be a bullish event. The target on a break above 59.80 is the June high at 65.40. {Last 58.50} Lon Copper has started trending higher and it looks convincing at this stage. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation and are pointing higher. Key fibo resistance is at the 38.2 of the 6,481/4,855 move at 5,475. A break above that level targets the 100-dma at 5,660. A break below the 10-dma at 5,235 would warn that upward momentum is waning. {Last 5,370} NYMEX Crude trend higher ended very quickly, as the volatile price action has resulted in the 5-dma crossing back below the 10-dma. Price falls have held above the 20-dma - validating the reading as key support. The 20-dma comes in at 43.50 on Monday and a break below targets the 61.8 of the 37.75/49.33 move at 42.18. {Last 44.63} FX EUR/USD isn't yet trending higher, but another few days of gains and it will be. The break above the 38.2 of the 1.1715/1.1087 move at 1.1325 targets the 50% of that move at 1.1400. EUR/USD isn't yet trending higher, but another few days of gains and it will be. The break above the 38.2 of the 1.1715/1.1087 move at 1.1325 targets the 50% of that move at 1.1400. Support is at 1.1245/50 where the 20-day and 200-day moving averages converging. {Last 1.1337} USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction and range trading continues. Strong resistance has formed at the 61.8 of the 125.27/116.15 move at 121.80. A break above 121.80 targets the base of daily ichimoko cloud at 123.14. {Last 120.57} AUD/USD stopped trending lower, as the 5-dma is now pointing higher and crossed the 10-dma Friday. There is decent resistance around 0.7100 which capped gains Thursday/Friday and is also the 38.2 fibo of the 0.7440/0.6892 move. More resistance comes in at the 20-dma at 0.7125/30. A break above that level would suggest a bottom is in place and a move towards 0.7200/30 is underway. A break and close below the 10-dma at 0.7020 would likely return the pressure to the downside. {Last 0.7088} A break and close below the 10-dma at 0.7020 would likely return the pressure to the downside. {Last 0.7088} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14520 14525 14505 14510-14540 USD/JPY 120.85 119.85 120.23 INR 66.75 66.80 66.70 66.64-69 EUR/USD 1.1373 1.1283 1.1315 KRW 1183.5 1185 1183.2 1183.5-84.5 EUR/JPY 137.05 135.50 136.08 MYR 4.3090 Dealt 4.3020 4.2940-70 GBP/USD 1.5471 1.5373 1.5427 PHP 46.85 No Trades 46.79-83 USD/CAD 1.3280 1.3225 1.3265 TWD 32.54 32.54 32.48 32.47-49 AUD/USD 0.7152 0.7063 0.7138 CNY 1-mth 6.4060 6.4050 6.4055-65 NZD/USD 0.6345 0.6279 0.6331 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5185-05 USD/SGD 1.4130 1.4050 1.4075 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.5880 6.5895-15 USD/THB 36.08 36.00 36.02 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16371 -62 -0.38 10-year 2.18% 2.19% S&P 500 1953 -8 -0.41 2-year 0.73% 0.715% NASDAQ 4806 -16 -0.34 30-year 2.955% 2.955% FTSE 6085 -33 -0.54 Spot Gold($) 1108.60 1106.90 DAX 10132 +8 +0.08 Nymex 44.12 44.78 Nikkei 17966 -298 -1.63 Brent 46.47 48.15 (Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)