SYDNEY, Sept 16 (IFR) - North America news and data * Headline U.S. retail sales rise misses f'cast but core up 0.4% as expected, and July revised higher * U.S. industrial output falls more than expected in August, but previous month revised up; Empire State dismal at -14.67 * Moody's: Brazil fiscal plan positive; c/bank chief says FX fall helps manufacturers, inflation to fall in 2016 * Bond investors stand pat before Fed meeting - JPMorgan - RTRS * EM stock allocations at all-time low with underweight at 34% - BAML poll Macro themes in play  Stocks, dollar recover, break off from neg Asian action; DAX, S&P still in bear pennants; markets choppy ahead of Fed  Rates higher despite US data miss; IP, Retail Sales weaker than exp; Bunds lead bond selloff; odds for Thursday rate hike unch at 1-in-4  Cable breaks 200 dma support; CHF weak as equities rally; EUR, JPY fade  Commodity currencies little changed with CRB; CAD trading almost non-existent in small range; BRL hammered as budget honeymoon short-lived Currency Summaries prepared by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * NY opens near mid-point of Europe's rg, bull run to hourly res near 1.1330 * Lift fails as USD begins taking back overnight losses & UST yields rally * US misses shrugged off, DE-US spreads widen & USD goes broadly bid * EUR/USD slips to a 1.1259 low before bouncing, near 1.1280 late in the day * JPY weakness sees EUR/JPY lift toward 135.90, helped EUR/USD bounce * Daily techs warn longs, Sep 15 doji sees downside today & RSI biased down * More pair for longs possible ahead of the Fed USD/JPY * Static BOJ in the face of weakening J data, Tankan, brought a 119.40 low * USD rallied in NY w 2-yr Tsy ylds highest since '11 & stocks up as well * Risk traders also may notice two-day SSEC dive shrugged off in Ldn, NY * Highly correlated N225 futures' rise with S&Ps added to intraday yen slide * USD/JPY's 21-DMA & Kijun by 121.70 are key resistance * EUR/JPY well off 135 low, but looks to close below the Cloud * GBP/JPY's recovery ltd, after it retested Thur's 184.18 low today * BOJ monthly Econ Report & Aug Machine Tool Orders on tap tonight GBP/USD * Cable dips below 200 dma ahead of jobs/wages data tomorrow * UK rate market weighs, not validating more hawkish BOE language * Weale, Forbes rate talk blunted by 0% headline inflation number * Dollar broadly higher as stocks recover; EURGBP firm USD/CHF * USD's rally, w 2-yr Tsy ylds highest since '11 & stocks up, lifted USD/CHF * USD/CHF caromed off the cloud top again before the NorAm USD rally * Key is whether Tsy ylds & stocks can extend their joint rise * Risk traders also watching to see if S&Ps delink from SSEC will last * EUR/CHF stuck between the tenkan & the upper 30-d Bolli * Nowotny said QE extension was thinkable (an attempt to talk dn EUR?) USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3238/67, Noram range 1.3227/73, close 1.3246 (unch in NY) * AUD/CAD -0.3%, 0.9434, CAD/JPY +0.55%, 90.92, EUR/CAD -0.45%, 1.4938 * DXY +0.37% (+0.4% in NY) US stocks +1.17/1.45% (up approx 1-1.1% in NY) * Retail sales headlines near f/c, control group & revisions solid numbers * US Mfg data a bust, US CPI due Weds, FOMC main event Thurs AUD/USD * Heavy commodity prices keep pair near Asia's low in Europe's morning * NY opens near 0.7330, lingers near the open early on but bear pressure ensues * USD slide reverses, AUD/USD slides to 0.7085, bounce takes hold on soft JPY * AUD/JPY lifts from 85.05 towards 85.75, AUD/USD lifts above 0.7220 late * Techs warn longs, doji forms a t-l off May high & daily RSI diverges on s-t hi * Pair likely to stay choppy until Fed, RBA's Debelle speaks later NZD/USD  Near Asia's high in early NY as USD soft in Europe's morning  USD's fortunes turn in NY, retail sales prior revised up, UST yields climb  NZD/USD slips below 0.6295 as yields put in an impressive rally  Pair bounces towards 0.6330 late as USD & rate ascents stall LATAM * USD/BRL opened S.P. 3.8052, traded 3.8290/3.8833, Closed 3.8665 * Traders skeptical CPMF will pass, Moody's positive * Tombini upbeat says high rates temporary * USD/MXN traded tight 16.6950/7890, USD up - retail sales/ UST yields * USD/CLP 683.50 as copper +1%, today's BCCh MPC seen hawkish * Minority sees +25bp; COP unch c 3023.0, IGBC +0.3%, Brent +0.5% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ thru OTC/NDF markets mixed o/n but moves not significant * As we enter final countdown to Thursday FOMC, UST yields blast higher * Some of the move technical but retail sales revision got ball rolling * USD 10-yr yield up 10.5bps; USD 2-yr yield up 7.5bps; 30-yr yield up 11.5bps * Plenty to talk about what the Fed should do - Larry Summers a firm NO USD/KRW traded an 1179.2-1186.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 1186.7. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3989-1.4067 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.4007. The Straits Times closed down 1.0%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2940-4.3175 range in Asia in Tuesday; last 4.3050. The KLSE index closed up 0.45%. USD/IDR traded a 14355-14410 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 14405. The IDX Composite closed down 1.0%. USD/PHP traded a 46.68-785 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 46.77. The PSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/THB traded a 35.88-36.05 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 35.94. Thai Set closed down 0.5%. USD/TWD traded a 32.52-598 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.55. The Taiex closed down 0.55%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.3665 slightly lower than the previous 6.3709 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3655-6.3720 range; last at 6.3700. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3995; range 6.3962-6.4049. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5900-6.5950. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.5%. The property sub sector closed down 4.6%. USD/INR traded a 66.34-475 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 66.37. The Sensex closed down 0.6%. The week ahead - Waiting for the Fed The debate on whether or not the Fed will finally pull the tightening trigger will likely rage until the FOMC announces its decision Thursday afternoon US time. Fed expectations seem to shift on a daily basis and sometimes twice a day, as the market tries to guess whether the Fed will focus on the improving US labor market and hike rates 25bps or take into consideration global growth concerns and market volatility and hold off once again. What makes predicting the Fed decision even more difficult is conjecture that some of the core FOMC voters may not have their minds made up on what course of action to take when they enter the two-day meeting starting Wednesday. The price action in the futures, equity and FX market late last week suggests there is a bias towards the Fed staying on hold - in which case we will go through all of this again before the December meeting. If the Fed does decide to stand pat - the market will closely watch the "dot plots" and closely listen to Janet Yellen's presser for clues as to whether or not a December rate hike is likely. Key US data in the week ahead Wednesday US CPI will be released and while the market may react to any miss of expectations - it must be remembered that CPI is not the favoured inflation gauge for the Fed. Key global data and events in the week ahead The key events for the EZ in the week ahead include final inflation data on Wednesday. Wednesday sees UK employment data and Thursday by UK Retail Sales. The SNB meets on Thursday and while not expected to change policy they are expected to retain a dovish tone. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14590 14620 14600 14580-14600 USD/JPY 120.66 119.40 120.41 INR 66.85 66.87 66.77 66.85-89 EUR/USD 1.1329 1.1259 1.1269 KRW 1182 1183 1179.5 1180-1180.5 EUR/JPY 136.39 135.00 135.72 MYR 4.2960 4.2900 4.2670 4.2660-10 GBP/USD 1.5456 1.5330 1.5345 PHP 46.85 46.83 46.82 46.80-82 USD/CAD 1.3273 1.3227 1.3248 TWD 32.55 32.54 32.47 32.47-49 AUD/USD 0.7166 0.7085 0.7141 CNY 1-mth 6.4040 6.4000 6.4035-55 NZD/USD 0.6369 0.6294 0.6355 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5195-35 USD/SGD 1.4067 1.3989 1.4019 CNY 1-yr 6.5950 6.5880 6.5965-95 USD/THB 36.05 35.88 35.94 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16600 +229 +1.40 10-year 2.285% 2.18% S&P 500 1978 +25 +1.28 2-year 0.805% 0.73% NASDAQ 4861 +55 +1.15 30-year 3.07% 2.955% FTSE 6138 +53 +0.88 Spot Gold($) 1105.50 1108.60 DAX 10188 +56 +0.56 Nymex 45.10 44.12 Nikkei 18026 +61 +0.34 Brent 46.60 46.47 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)