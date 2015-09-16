SYDNEY, Sept 17 (IFR) - North America news and data * USD pressured by decline in inflation, US CPI MM, SA Aug -0.1%, f/c 0%, 0.1% * US Real Wkly Earnings MM Aug 0.7%, 0.1%-prev, Jul revised lwr fm 0.4%, saps headline strength * Another failed auction sends German yields to 2-wk high, German-U.S. yield gap tops 100bps * Traders hold rate-hike view after CPI, OIS rates see 29% chance of Fed hike * U.S. home builder sentiment near decade high in Sept, highest since Oct 2005 * BOE's Forbes: Int rates will need to increase in the not-too-distant future to ensure inflation doesn't overshoot 2% target * BOE's Weale: Chinese developments are one reason I have not voted for rate hike * BOE's Carney: MPC will have to feel its way as it goes on interest rates * Reuters Poll: Fed expected to hold fire on rates in very close call, (45/80) Macro themes in play  Pre-Fed position adjustment drives trading activity; stocks, oil, EM all up, markets fear squeeze on trend trades if Fed holds; dollar broadly weaker, DXY closes below 200 dma  Rates steady as US CPI prints as expected, core reading slips to 1.8% YoY; futures market prices rate hike at 25% chance  GBP up big on wages data beat; USDJPY higher with stocks; EUR firms on Bund market pressure  Commodities higher, CRB above 40-dma for first time since June; AUD, CAD, MXN dragged higher; precious metals strong but not enough to change minds Currency summaries prepared by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Europe slams pair from 1.1300 as USD rallies & DE-US yield spreads widen * Near 1.1220 at NY open, slide reverses after CPI data as UST yields slip * Shorts scramble to cover as USD gains erode, pair hits 1.1321 high * EUR/JPY lift above 136.60 & commodity lift aid rise, pair slips from high late * JPY bounce sees EUR/JPY near 136.15 late, pulls EUR/USD towards 1.1290 * Mkt now awaits Fed, only about 25% chance of 25bps hike priced by FFF mkt * If no hike seen EUR/USD likely rallies towards September high USD/JPY * Brief pullback on below-f/c US CPI caught by 100-HMA, hourly Tenkan * Yen widely weaker amid rising N225, other risk measure into FOMC * S&P's Japan downgrade of no consequence * Most doubt Fed will hike; others think hike mostly priced in, on hold after * 120.73 high pierced 21-DMA & Kijun, but not 200-DMA at 120.83 * Yen only CCY that traditionally gains when Fed starts tightening * If they don't hike it's risk-on/JPY-off depending on forward guidance, DOTS * Japanese econ clearly dragging, but BOJ keeping QQE3 in reserve for Oct * 119 & 121.80 are key pivot points in any post-FOMC vol * Big GBP/JPY rebound on UK labor data & off key support; 187.81 key * Another EUR/JPY rebound into the Cloud; top key at 137.18 GBP/USD * GBP rallied near 1.55 on better than exp'd earnings/employ data * Earnings +2.9% vs +2.5% f/c. ILO jobless rate falls to 5.5% * Cable moved to high near 1.5530 below daily cloud base at 1.5531, cl at 1.55 * Hawkish TSC testimony by BOE's Weal, McCafferty & Forbes * EUR/GBP slides to 0.7262 (six-day low) vs 0.7360 Asia high * Rising UK hike sentiment (now Q1 2016) coupled w/lingering EZ malaise hit X USD/CHF * On the eve of the FOMC, the haven franc was an outperformer * US CPI a shade below f/c and a WTI rebound also hurt USD/CHF * USD/CHF managed to find support for a 3rd day on the 0.9671 Cloud top * Swiss economic prospects hit 2015 high in ZEW poll * EUR/CHF's continued its slow chop away from Fri's spike high * Probed below the Tenkan at 1.0926, but Kijun's key at 1.0881 * Soft EZ CPI & QE upping talk by ECBers in the background USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3211/53, Noram range 1.3161/251, close 1.3175 (-60 pips in NY) * Brent crude +4.3%, WTI +5.9%, alum. +0.65% (Oct) copper +1.0%, gold +1.25% * AUD/CAD +0.24%, 0.9465, CAD/JPY +0.95%, 91.54, EUR/CAD -0.4%, 1.4866 * DXY -0.3% (-0.45% in NY) US stocks +0.3/0.6% (up approx 0.25% in NY) * Soft US CPI data dropped 10-Yr UST yields briefly, weighed on DXY & USD/CAD * +1.7% Cda Mfg sales vs +1.0% f/c also lifted CAD. All eyes on Thurs FOMC AUD/USD * Dip from Europe's high sees pair near 0.7145 into NY open, dip gets bought * US headline CPI miss sees UST yields slips from high and USD weakens * Commodities & commodity ccys get a boost, AUD/USD lifts toward Aug 28 high * Pair near highs late as commodity & stocks lifts keep risk sentiment upped * Techs bullish, t-l off May high cleared, 10&21 DMAs rise & RSIs biased up * RBA bulletin due late, impact likely limited as mkt awaits Fed NZD/USD  Choppy action in Europe & NY session, pair holds roughly 0.6335/80  Europe squashes rally & NY opens near range bottom, range top neared in NY  Kiwi unable to benefit from general USD weakness as AUD/NZD lifts to 1.133  Pair near mid-point of range late in the day as mkt awaits Fed LATAM * USD weak after mixed US data, commodities adjust pre-Fed (Thursday) * USD/CLP lead the way lower, ends NY by session low near 676.50 * BCCh held rate steady at 3% but guidance turns more hawkish, copper +1% * USD/MXN broke below 21-DMA support hit low in NorAm session by 16.5550 * Ends NY session by 16.59 as oil rallied 5+%, US yields a tad higher pre-Fed * USD/BRL -0.73% ends NY by 3.8380, despite continue political hostility ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ thru OTC/NDF mkts remained under pressure o/n in the lead into FOMC * MYR NDFs got within a whisker of 4.20 before closing in NY at 4.2040/80 * Another big correction in the crude price = WTI +6.0%; Brent +4.5% * The near 5% gain in the SHCOMP provided a platform for moderate stock gains * FX, commodities and equities have priced out a rate hike - danger if Fed goes USD/KRW traded an 1175.9-1181.5 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 1175.9. The Kospi closed up 2.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3979-1.4030 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4002. The Straits Times closed up 0.94%. USD/MYR Malaysian markets closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. USD/IDR traded a 14410-14460 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 14458. The IDX Composite closed down 0.34%. USD/PHP traded a 46.645-745 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 46.65. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 35.89-36.03 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 36.02. Thai Set closed up 0.8%. USD/TWD traded a 32.506-591 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.51. The Taiex closed up 0.9%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3712 slightly higher than the previous 6.3665 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3692-6.3744 range; last at 6.3709. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4037; range 6.4015-6.4091. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5900-6.5940. The Shanghai Composite closed down 4.9%. The property sub sector closed up 6.4%. USD/INR traded a 66.345-51 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 66.46. The Sensex closed up 1.0%. The week ahead - Waiting for the Fed The debate on whether or not the Fed will finally pull the tightening trigger will likely rage until the FOMC announces its decision Thursday afternoon US time. Fed expectations seem to shift on a daily basis and sometimes twice a day, as the market tries to guess whether the Fed will focus on the improving US labor market and hike rates 25bps or take into consideration global growth concerns and market volatility and hold off once again. What makes predicting the Fed decision even more difficult is conjecture that some of the core FOMC voters may not have their minds made up on what course of action to take when they enter the two-day meeting starting Wednesday. The price action in the futures, equity and FX market late last week suggests there is a bias towards the Fed staying on hold - in which case we will go through all of this again before the December meeting. If the Fed does decide to stand pat - the market will closely watch the "dot plots" and closely listen to Yellen's presser for clues as to whether or not a Dec rate hike is likely. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14620 14600 14590 14560-14590 USD/JPY 120.73 120.10 120.58 INR 66.76 66.85 66.63 66.63-65 EUR/USD 1.1321 1.1214 1.1294 KRW 1175 1179 1171.5 1171-1172 EUR/JPY 136.62 135.16 136.06 MYR 4.2280 4.2280 4.2010 4.2040-80 GBP/USD 1.5528 1.5330 1.5497 PHP 46.73 46.70 46.61 46.58-62 USD/CAD 1.3253 1.3161 1.3169 TWD 32.45 32.50 32.43 32.42-44 AUD/USD 0.7200 0.7124 0.7198 CNY 1-mth 6.3990 6.3975 6.3950-80 NZD/USD 0.6379 0.6334 0.6366 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5130-70 USD/SGD 1.4034 1.3960 1.3970 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5870-10 USD/THB 36.05 35.85 35.86 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16740 +140 +0.84 10-year 2.295% 2.285% S&P 500 1995 +17 +0.87 2-year 0.81% 0.805% NASDAQ 4889 +28 +0.59 30-year 3.085% 3.07% FTSE 6229 +91 +1.49 Spot Gold($) 1119.50 1105.50 DAX 10227 +39 +0.38 Nymex 47.25 45.10 Nikkei 18171 +145 +0.81 Brent 49.91 46.60 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)