SYDNEY, Sept 18 (IFR) - North America news and data * Fed holds rates steady in nod to global econ weakness, USD falls, USTs rally * Yellen: global developments likely to put downward pressure on inflation * Fed's Yellen: no significant changes in committees' outlook for inflation * Fed's Yellen: net export drag reflects appreciation of USD, recent drop in oil rise of USD transitory * OIS rates see 67% chance of Fed hike in Dec, 80% chance of hike in Jan '16 * US Initial Jobless Claims 264k, f/c 275k, 275k-prev, fall to 8-wk low * U.S. C/A narrows sharply in second quarter, -109.7b v -111.3b Rtrs f/c * Philly Fed factory activity contracts unexpectedly in Sept, -6 vs 6 Rtrs f/c * SNB signals negative rates for foreseeable future, 3-mos Libor target unchange * Brazil president may roll back proposed spending cuts, taxes (Paulo) * Copper drops from peak after Chile mines unscathed by quake Macro themes in play  Dollar down hard as Fed holds, lowers PCE and interest rate expectations; odds for year-end hike now barely better than 50/50  Yellen cites inflation target now primary trigger, says OK with unemployment rate could overshooting lower  Stocks fly initially as strong USD/lower commodities/underperforming EM trades reversed; DXY cracks 200 dma  Commodities so far not impressed, oil ends lower; will be key to trajectory of EM bounce Currency summaries prepared by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Limited action in Europe's morning and early NY hovers 1.1310/30 * DE-US spreads tighten to keep pair aloft early on * Bear pressure after better than f/c claims, hits 1.1294 before bounce pre-Fed * Unch rates & lowered PCE & core PCE projection sink USD & UST yields * Spreads tighten; pair spikes above 1.1420 & clears 50 Fib of Aug-Sept drop * Pair dips near 1.1380 on EUR/JPY slip below 136.80 but then recovers * USD & 2yr UST yields stay near lows late and see pair clear 1.1430 late * Techs lean bullish, 21-DMA support & RSIs are biased up USD/JPY * Fed inaction, dovish steer slams Tsy ylds & USD/JPY steady 121 offers * Spikes below hrly Cloud & daily Tenkan by 120 as 2-yr spread plunge * Bigger worry for JPY bears is stocks not getting a lift on lower rates * EUR/JPY ran stops above 137.18 cloud top; hit 76.4% Fibo at 137.40 * GBP/JPY popped just above Kijun & 50% of Aug-Sep slide at 187.81-2 * Fed inaction, USD pullback should increase risk BOJ launches QQE3 in Oct * BOJ Minutes from Aug 6-7 meeting tonight GBP/USD * GBP/USD moves above cloud top res (1.5561) after Fed keeps rate steady * Pound rallies to high at 1.5628, ending session 1.5620 * Resistance at 1.5665 76.4% Fib and 1.5721 Aug 26 high * Dovish Fed likely keeps BOE hawks from voting for UK hike * EUR/GBP moved to flash high at 0.7322 moved back near 0.73 on NY close * BOE likely on hold until after Q1 '16, ECB until at least Sep '16 weighs on X USD/CHF * USD plowed by inert Fed and a dovish steer; USD/CHF dives into Cloud * Now below 21-DMA & by 38.2% of Aug-Sep rise at 0.9608 * 50% Fibo, Kijun & 200-DMA are all by 0.9542 v Cloud base at 0.9527 * EUR/CHF again found supply by 1.10 (1.0995 high) * SNB left policy unchanged as expected; -75bp Libor limits CHF demand USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3169/04, Noram range 1.3073/202, close 1.3160 (-18 pips in NY) * Brent crude -1.1%, WTI -0.6%, alum. +0.55% (Oct) copper +1.4%, gold +1.3% * AUD/CAD "unch", 0.9475, CAD/JPY +0.04%, 91.40, EUR/CAD +0.7%, 1.4969 * DXY -0.9% (-1.07% in NY) US stocks +0.25/0.6% (up approx 0.4/0.5% in NY) * USD traded heavy all day unch FOMC- USD/CAD tailspin 1.3073/197 post decision * CAD CPI due tomorrow, f/c "0" m/m, 1.3% y/y, core +0.2%, 2.1% y/y AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning, USD & UST yields were elevated * Pair near 0.7170 into NY open, better claims data keeps pressure on * Hits 0.7137 low before bouncing; lift sees it near 0.7175 into the Fed * Dovish Fed sees spike up on UST yield dive & commodity/stock rallies * Rally stalls just shy of the 55-DMA, pair pulls back near 0.7180 late * Techs are bullish, RSIs biased up, bull hammer on monthly NZD/USD  Steady slide lower in Europe's morning after 0.6380 res hold in Asia  NY opens near 0.6335 bear pressure applied early as USD & UST yields firm  Slide persists into after, bounces toward 0.6340 ahead of Fed  Dovish Fed result sees shorts scramble to cover, spike up 0.6450 neared  Bounce for USD & UST yields sees pair pull back near 0.6355 late LATAM * USD weakens after Fed holds rate steady cite Int'l developments, fin mkts yawn * USD/MXN moves to low at 16.3650 just below Aug 19 low 16.3730, back abv 16.40 * US yields fall, US-MX yield diff rising adds to MXN support, US equities mixed * USD/BRL reverses most of day's gains falls to 3.84 as NY session ends * Report: Pres Rousseff dialing back spending cuts weighs on BRL * USD/CLP ends NorAm session by 679 (pre-Fed), copper +0.39%, Chile holiday Fri