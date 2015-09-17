MEDIA-India's Tata Sons to invest 20 bln rupees more in telecom arm - Business Standard
SYDNEY, Sept 18 (IFR) - North America news and data * Fed holds rates steady in nod to global econ weakness, USD falls, USTs rally * Yellen: global developments likely to put downward pressure on inflation * Fed's Yellen: no significant changes in committees' outlook for inflation * Fed's Yellen: net export drag reflects appreciation of USD, recent drop in oil rise of USD transitory * OIS rates see 67% chance of Fed hike in Dec, 80% chance of hike in Jan '16 * US Initial Jobless Claims 264k, f/c 275k, 275k-prev, fall to 8-wk low * U.S. C/A narrows sharply in second quarter, -109.7b v -111.3b Rtrs f/c * Philly Fed factory activity contracts unexpectedly in Sept, -6 vs 6 Rtrs f/c * SNB signals negative rates for foreseeable future, 3-mos Libor target unchange * Brazil president may roll back proposed spending cuts, taxes (Paulo) * Copper drops from peak after Chile mines unscathed by quake Macro themes in play Dollar down hard as Fed holds, lowers PCE and interest rate expectations; odds for year-end hike now barely better than 50/50 Yellen cites inflation target now primary trigger, says OK with unemployment rate could overshooting lower Stocks fly initially as strong USD/lower commodities/underperforming EM trades reversed; DXY cracks 200 dma Commodities so far not impressed, oil ends lower; will be key to trajectory of EM bounce Currency summaries prepared by the NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * Limited action in Europe's morning and early NY hovers 1.1310/30 * DE-US spreads tighten to keep pair aloft early on * Bear pressure after better than f/c claims, hits 1.1294 before bounce pre-Fed * Unch rates & lowered PCE & core PCE projection sink USD & UST yields * Spreads tighten; pair spikes above 1.1420 & clears 50 Fib of Aug-Sept drop * Pair dips near 1.1380 on EUR/JPY slip below 136.80 but then recovers * USD & 2yr UST yields stay near lows late and see pair clear 1.1430 late * Techs lean bullish, 21-DMA support & RSIs are biased up USD/JPY * Fed inaction, dovish steer slams Tsy ylds & USD/JPY steady 121 offers * Spikes below hrly Cloud & daily Tenkan by 120 as 2-yr spread plunge * Bigger worry for JPY bears is stocks not getting a lift on lower rates * EUR/JPY ran stops above 137.18 cloud top; hit 76.4% Fibo at 137.40 * GBP/JPY popped just above Kijun & 50% of Aug-Sep slide at 187.81-2 * Fed inaction, USD pullback should increase risk BOJ launches QQE3 in Oct * BOJ Minutes from Aug 6-7 meeting tonight GBP/USD * GBP/USD moves above cloud top res (1.5561) after Fed keeps rate steady * Pound rallies to high at 1.5628, ending session 1.5620 * Resistance at 1.5665 76.4% Fib and 1.5721 Aug 26 high * Dovish Fed likely keeps BOE hawks from voting for UK hike * EUR/GBP moved to flash high at 0.7322 moved back near 0.73 on NY close * BOE likely on hold until after Q1 '16, ECB until at least Sep '16 weighs on X USD/CHF * USD plowed by inert Fed and a dovish steer; USD/CHF dives into Cloud * Now below 21-DMA & by 38.2% of Aug-Sep rise at 0.9608 * 50% Fibo, Kijun & 200-DMA are all by 0.9542 v Cloud base at 0.9527 * EUR/CHF again found supply by 1.10 (1.0995 high) * SNB left policy unchanged as expected; -75bp Libor limits CHF demand USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3169/04, Noram range 1.3073/202, close 1.3160 (-18 pips in NY) * Brent crude -1.1%, WTI -0.6%, alum. +0.55% (Oct) copper +1.4%, gold +1.3% * AUD/CAD "unch", 0.9475, CAD/JPY +0.04%, 91.40, EUR/CAD +0.7%, 1.4969 * DXY -0.9% (-1.07% in NY) US stocks +0.25/0.6% (up approx 0.4/0.5% in NY) * USD traded heavy all day unch FOMC- USD/CAD tailspin 1.3073/197 post decision * CAD CPI due tomorrow, f/c "0" m/m, 1.3% y/y, core +0.2%, 2.1% y/y AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning, USD & UST yields were elevated * Pair near 0.7170 into NY open, better claims data keeps pressure on * Hits 0.7137 low before bouncing; lift sees it near 0.7175 into the Fed * Dovish Fed sees spike up on UST yield dive & commodity/stock rallies * Rally stalls just shy of the 55-DMA, pair pulls back near 0.7180 late * Techs are bullish, RSIs biased up, bull hammer on monthly NZD/USD Steady slide lower in Europe's morning after 0.6380 res hold in Asia NY opens near 0.6335 bear pressure applied early as USD & UST yields firm Slide persists into after, bounces toward 0.6340 ahead of Fed Dovish Fed result sees shorts scramble to cover, spike up 0.6450 neared Bounce for USD & UST yields sees pair pull back near 0.6355 late LATAM * USD weakens after Fed holds rate steady cite Int'l developments, fin mkts yawn * USD/MXN moves to low at 16.3650 just below Aug 19 low 16.3730, back abv 16.40 * US yields fall, US-MX yield diff rising adds to MXN support, US equities mixed * USD/BRL reverses most of day's gains falls to 3.84 as NY session ends * Report: Pres Rousseff dialing back spending cuts weighs on BRL * USD/CLP ends NorAm session by 679 (pre-Fed), copper +0.39%, Chile holiday Fri
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Fed leaves rates unchanged whilst Yellen presser seen as dovish * In the cold hard light of day Yellen still leaves door open for an Oct move * USD trounced on the headline but when reversal came it was nasty * DXY ended up down 1.0% but blame rests solely here with EUR/USD up 1.25% * AXJ & commodity ccy's gave up their initial gains returning to pre FOMC levels USD/KRW traded an 1164.6-1172.7 range in Asia on Thursday; last 1165.9. The Kospi closed up 0.05%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3959-1.4005 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3992. The Straits Times closed up 0.94%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2350-4.2680 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 4.2500. The KLSE Index closed up 2.1%. USD/IDR traded a 14445-14458 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 14455. The IDX Composite closed up 1.05%. USD/PHP traded a 46.43-58 range in Asia on Thursday; last 46.44. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 35.68-87 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 35.73. Thai Set closed up 0.57%. USD/TWD traded a 32.35-439 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.38. The Taiex closed up 1.4%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.3670 slightly lower than the previous 6.3712 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3647-6.3707 range; last at 6.3660. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4080; range 6.3995-6.4089. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5880-6.5910. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.0%. The property sub sector closed down 2.1%. USD/INR Indian markets closed for a public holiday on Thursday. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14600 14640 14610 14540-14570 USD/JPY 120.99 119.80 120.03 INR 66.52 66.58 66.15 66.48-52 EUR/USD 1.1442 1.1283 1.1434 KRW 1168.2 1169 1161 1168.5-69.5 EUR/JPY 137.40 136.09 137.22 MYR 4.2340 4.2180 4.1800 4.2060-00 GBP/USD 1.5628 1.5487 1.5591 PHP 46.55 46.58 46.32 46.48-52 USD/CAD 1.3205 1.3073 1.3180 TWD 32.45 32.425 32.24 32.38-40 AUD/USD 0.7277 0.7137 0.7177 CNY 1-mth 6.4000 6.3970 6.3970-00 NZD/USD 0.6446 0.6312 0.6352 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5130-50 USD/SGD 1.4019 1.3885 1.3985 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5900-40 USD/THB 35.87 35.57 35.765 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16675 -65 -0.39 10-year 2.19% 2.295% S&P 500 1990 -5 -0.26 2-year 0.68% 0.81% NASDAQ 4894 +5 +0.10 30-year 3.01% 3.085% FTSE 6187 -42 -0.68 Spot Gold($) 1134.00 1119.50 DAX 10230 +3 +0.03 Nymex 46.85 47.25 Nikkei 18432 +260 +1.43 Brent 49.20 49.91
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)
