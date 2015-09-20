SYDNEY, Sept 21 (IFR) - News from the weekend Fed officials indicate Thursday decision was "close call" and "pressure packed * SF Fed President Williams (voter) said decision was close call * Williams still expects rate increase this year but need more proof before hike * St Louis Fed President Bullard (non-voter) said he would have voted for hike * Bullard said meeting was "pressure packed" on debate over domestic/global considerations It appears the two-day Fed meeting was a lively one, as Fed members were divided over whether to hike due to domestic economic strength or hold off due to global uncertainty. SF Fed President Williams (voter) said arguments for and against were balanced, but in the end he and others felt more proof was needed regarding the impact of slowing global demand and improvement of the US economy. St Louis fed President Bullard (non-voter) disagreed with the decision to remain on hold and worried the FOMC voters had paid too much attention to recent financial market gyrations. Bullard said the economy is near full employment, and inflation will almost certainly rise - leaving the Fed's near seven-year stay at near zero rates out of line with the broad economic picture. The comments from the Fed officials strongly suggest that both the October and December FOMC meetings will be "live". John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com BAML flow data shows biggest flow into developed market equities in 10 weeks * Net $23.8bln into equity funds - the largest in 10 weeks * Emerging market equity funds outflows $2.2bln - 10th straight week of outflows Equity fund inflows for the week ending Sept 16 was $23.8bln - largest in 10 weeks, according to the BAML flow report using EPFR data. The flows into US equity funds was the largest this year, but included an unusually large $11.4 BLN into a US exchange traded fund. The move out of EM's continued for a 10th straight week - taking it to over $60bln for year, but $2.2bln was smallest in 10 weeks. In fixed income, investors pulled $1.9 billion from emerging market bond funds, the eighth straight weekly outflow. The data was compiled prior to the FOMC meeting and it will be interesting to see how investors reacted to the Fed's decision to remain on hold and deliver a relatively dovish statement when next week's report is released. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com North America news and data * Wall Street slumps as Fed fuels global growth concerns * Fed Funds futures price first U.S. rate hike in January 2016 (52% chance) * Gold hits near 3-week high as Fed rate decision weighs on dollar * China's Yuan not far from equilibrium (China IMF exec director) * ECB's Coeure: global growth prospects have darkened; worsened markedly in EM * ECB's Coeure: Monetary policy cannot restore growth in long term * BOE's Haldane: If downside risks materialize BOE could need to loosen mon pol * BOE's Haldane: possible solutions to persistent lower rates include higher inflation targets, permanent QE * BRL hits 13-year low as Brazil crisis offsets Fed boost Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme for Friday's trading was the back and forth price action, as investors debated whether the cautious Fed was a positive for emerging markets and risk assets in general or a decidedly negative event due to the Fed's view that emerging market volatility was a threat to financial stability and global growth - while adding to global deflationary pressures. * By the end of the day the negative reaction held sway - even though "quadruple witching hour" for contract expiries had a negative impact on price action. * European equity markets and Wall Street sold off hard with the German DAX falling over 3.0% and the S&P closed down over 1.6%. * The negative mood shift started in late Asia when AXJ equity markets gave back some of the gains made early in the session when the Fed's decision to leave rates on hold and dovish statement was greeted with relief. * European stock markets ignored the positive closes in Asia and fell throughout the day, as concerns a dovish Fed would result in a stronger EUR/USD and negatively flow back on European exports in a slowing global economy. * While EUR/USD eventually fell due to expectations the ECB might take further easing action to combat the negative impact of a stronger Euro - the European equity market appeared to receive no comfort from the prospect of more ECB QE. * The German DAX closed down 3.0% and for the week it fell 2.0%. The London FTSE fell 1.3% on Friday and closed the week it eked out a 0.2% gain. * Wall Street followed the negative lead from Europe and all sectors closed in negative territory - with the S&P Bank Index falling another 2.3% and it is down 5.3% from Thursday's high before the FOMC decision. * The VIX closed at 22,28 - up over 5% from Thursday's close at 21.4. For the week the VIX fell around 4% from last week's close at 23.20. * Key commodities were hit hard - with gold the notable exception. The dovish Fed and speculation of more easing action from the likes of the ECB and BOJ pushed gold 0.7% higher to 1,339 and for the week gold soared 2.8%. * NYMEX Crude continues its volatile ways - falling 4.7%. Amazingly - despite huge day to day swings - NYMEX Crude closed the week unchanged at 44.68. London Copper slid 2.5% on Friday and fell 2.16% for the week. * Iron ore managed to gain 0.5% on Friday to close at 57.10 - but for the week it fell 2.5%. * Despite the falls in equity and commodities and despite deepening concerns over the state of emerging markets - the two best performing major currencies on Friday were NZD and AUD. * NZD/USD rose 0.9% while the NZD gained close to 1.5% against the EUR. * AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7280 when rally in AXJ equity markets coincided with gains in key commodities. AUD/USD tumbled from the high when mood turned ugly and European equities, Wall Street and some key commodities fell sharply. * AUD/USD retreated to 0.7186 before closing at 0.7198 - up 0.3% on the day. AUD/USD was underpinned against deeper losses by EUR/AUD selling. The combination of an upbeat testimony from RBA Governor Stevens and speculation the ECB may have to ease more - sent EUR/AUD around 1.5% lower on the day. * US Treasury yields continued to move lower - as uncertainty over Fed expectations has led many to believe the first Fed rate hike may not take place until well into 2016. * The 2-yr Treasury yield fell 3bps to 0.67% and is down 14bps from the pre-FOMC quote at 0.81%. The 10-yr yield closed down 8bps at 2.13% and is down 16bps from the pre-FOMC quote at 2.21%. The 2-yr yield had a bearish outside week reversal. * Despite the fall in UST yields and rise in risk aversion - USD/JPY closed only marginally lower at 119.07 versus Thursday's close at 120.03. Talk in the market that BOJ may have to increase easing efforts helped to limit USD/JPY downside. * The inverse correlation between European equities and the EUR appears to have finally ended. * EUR was a major beneficiary from equity market weakness in recent weeks, but that wasn't the case on Friday and EUR was the worst performing major currency last week despite the fall in the German DAX last week and dovish Fed event. EUR/USD traded up to 1.1460 on Friday before staging a vicious reversal back to 1.1267 at one stage late in the US session. The move lower was prompted by speculation the ECB would resort to further easing measures to cap the EUR rise. EUR/USD closed at 1.1300 - down 1.17% on the day. * The negative turn in sentiment that took place in Europe and continued through the US session sent emerging market currencies and risk assets lower and reversed gains made during the Asian session when the Fed decision was viewed in a positive light for EM. * MSCI LATAM Equity Index fell 1.6%, the USD/BRL rose 1.2% on Friday while iShares MS Emerging Market ETF fell 1.85% and closed around 4.0% lower than Thursday's high before the FOMC decision. Wrap up The financial markets are in a quandary following the Fed's decision to remain on hold and issue a relatively dovish statement. The markets ended up taking a negative view of the Fed's concern over global developments and the idea that a slowing China economy and emerging market volatility/stress is enough to stop the Fed from raising rates in line with the improving US economy. Focusing on Fed Chair Yellen's press conference - the slowing China economy isn't the main concern, but rather the financial market stress that is emanating from the China economic fears. Yellen referred to tightening financial conditions in emerging markets - aside from China - and the potential for the tightening of those markets to further depress inflationary pressures. The problem for investors and market watchers is how to gauge when the Fed will be able to look past the gyrations caused by China fears/emerging market stress and commence the tightening cycle. Yellen and other Fed officials who have shared their view after the Fed decision - continue to emphasize that a Fed hike before year-end remains the likely outcome, but it is extremely difficult to imagine the factors that caused the Fed to blink last week will dissipate before the October FOMC meeting at least. A lot can change in the three months before the December FOMC meeting, but China uncertainty and financial market volatility could easily extend into 2016. Fed critics feel the decision to keep rates on hold and highlight global concerns will only serve to heighten investor uncertainty regarding China and emerging markets in general. Perhaps a more balanced view in the aftermath of the Fed decision is that the Fed doesn't have to rush to raise rates due to the lack of inflation pressures and their relatively dovish statement was more of an explanation as to why they stood pat rather than a signal to the market that rate hikes are off the table indefinitely. The lack of inflation pressures allows the Fed to pick the right time for lift-off and given the recent turmoil in emerging markets and concerns expressed by the likes of the RBA over how China will shift their massive reserves to counter outflows - the Fed may have felt they would have added to the turmoil by choosing to hike last week. The combination of China selling out of US Treasuries, the Fed commencing a tightening cycle and less market liquidity due to the absence of market makers could have resulted in Treasury yields rising to levels that would negatively impact emerging markets and the domestic US economy. In any case the Fed uncertainty should dominate price action in all markets in the coming weeks. The FX market looks a bit confused at the moment. It is difficult to explain why AUD and NZD were the best performing major currencies on Friday and last week for that matter given the steep falls in equities and key commodities after the Fed decision. AUD tends to be a proxy for China and emerging market sentiment - and the special mention made by the Fed to China and EM has supposedly heightened negative sentiment. Volatility remains high, which is negative for carry trades and all of the talk of slowing global demand usually provides a backdrop for selling the antipodean currencies. For the last several weeks the EUR has been a major beneficiary of market turmoil, but during the US session on Friday the EUR was hammered across the board. Either we are seeing the start of significant changes in correlations or thin Friday trading created some anomalies that will correct in the coming week. Tokyo will be in holiday for the start of the coming week, so all eyes will be on AXJ currencies and equities for direction clues during the Asian sessions at least. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex reversed most if not all of the Fridays Asian session moves * EUR/USD seemingly the trigger which fell hard on more QE talk * EUR move at odds with EZ equities which ignored Asia gains ending hard down * KRW NDFs rallied 10 Won to 1173; USD/SGD rallied from blw 1.39 to abv 1.40 * Commodities and commodity currencies also reversed gains - CRB fell 2.0% USD/KRW traded an 1161.5-1171.6 range in Asia on Friday; last 1162.8. The Kospi closed up 1.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3890-1.4017 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3910. The Straits Times closed up 0.94%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2050-4.2500 range in Asia on Friday; last at 4.2050. The KLSE Index closed up 2.1%. USD/IDR traded a 14375-14480 range in Asia on Friday; last at 14375. The IDX Composite closed up 1.05%. USD/PHP traded a 46.40-57 range in Asia on Friday; last 46.415. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 35.48-855 range in Asia on Friday; last at 35.505. Thai Set closed up 0.57%. USD/TWD traded a 32.34-464 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.35. The Taiex closed up 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.3607 slightly lower than the previous 6.3670 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3598-6.3649 range; last at 6.3643. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3925; range 6.3905-6.4025. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5700-6.5720. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.4%. The property sub sector closed up 0.75%. USD/INR traded a 65.665-66.22 range in Asia on Friday; last at 65.67. The Sensex closed up 0.2%. The week ahead - Relatively quiet as market digests Fed uncertainty It is a relatively quiet week ahead in terms of data and central bank events. The market will continue to digest the decision by the Fed to leave rates on hold. While the decision to stay put wasn't a surprise - the relatively dovish statement was unexpected. Adding to the confusion was a "neutral" Fed Chair Yellen press conference. Yellen was a bit more hawkish than the Fed statement while a bit more dovish than the market expected the statement/presser would be leading into the big event. The focus of global markets will be on developments in the emerging markets and China in particular. The performance of China equity markets and the policymakers' response to the markets will be major themes for the rest of 2015. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly light calendar in the US. Existing Home Sales will be out Monday followed on Thursday by Durable Goods and New Home Sales. Friday sees the final read of Q2 US GDP. With China in focus - this Wednesday's Caixin China flash Manufacturing PMI will be a key event with the market expecting 47.5 - slightly higher than last months' 47.1. If it comes in weaker than expected it could put added pressure on EM assets/currencies, commodities and the AUD. A stronger result may bring some much needed relief. Flash PMI across the Euro zone will be out this Wednesday as well. German IFO will be released on Thursday. The key event in Japan this week will be CPI on Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities S&P was lining up for a trend higher before the negative price action Thursday and Friday further clouded the short-term outlook. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but they aren't pointing higher. The 20-dma is a pivot point and it came in at 1,953 on Friday and held the fall. A close below the 20-dma targets the 61.8 fibo of the 1,867/2,020 move at 1,925. Key resistance at the 61.8 fibo of the 2,134/1,867 move at 2,032. {Last 1,958} DAX Short-term moving averages are neutral, but could be set to line up in a bearish formation. Key support is found at 9.780 which is the 61.8 fibo of the 9,935/10.512 move and a break and close below targets the Aug 24 trend low at 9,335. A break and close above the 20-dma at 10,130 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 9,916} ASX Short-term moving averages are neutral and aren't indicating a trend in either direction. The longer-term moving average study is bearish with the 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. A break back above the 50-dma at 5,365 is needed to relieve the downward pressure. A daily close below 5,000 would be bearish, as there has been numerous dips below that level, but not yet a daily close below. {Last 5,170} SSEC is trending lower - with the 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The trend isn't convincing due to the choppy price action and lack of follow-through. A break back above the 20-dma at 3,150 would negate the down-trend. A break and close below 2,993 would see the trend lower accelerate and target the Aug 26 trend low at 2,850. {Last 3,099} Commodities Gold The trend lower in gold ended and there is now a neutral setup. Key fibo resistance comes in at the 61.8 of the 1,168/1,098 move at 1,141 and a break above that level targets the 100-dma at 1,150. {Last 1,139} Iron Ore The trend higher in iron ore lost momentum last week, as the 5-dma turned lower and is about to cross below the 10-day - which would signal the trend higher has stalled out. Once again the 200-dma has proven to be formidable resistance and that reading comes in around 59.45. Iron ore has remained below the 200-dma since January 2014 - so if and when it finally breaks it should be followed by a significant rally. Support is found at the 20-dma at 55.75 and a break below that level targets 53.10. {Last 57.10} Lon Copper {Last 5,253.80} NYMEX Crude closed the week flat despite some huge price swings in between. The 20-dma managed to contain spikes lower since Aug 28 and that reading comes in ard 44.45. A break and close below the 20-dma would be bearish and a break below the Sept 10 trend low at 43.36 targets another run below 40.00. A break above the Aug 31 trend high at 49.33 is needed to reignite the trend. {Last 44.68} FX EUR/USD The moving average studies are neutral, but were starting to point higher before Friday's volatile price action. Key fibo resistance at the 61.8 of the 1.1715/1.1087 move at 1.1475. Key support at 1.1215 where last week's low and the 200-dma converge. {Last 1.1300} USD/JPY The whippy price action last week isn't giving any signal that a trend in either direction is forming. USD/JPY appears trapped in an 118.50/121.50 range until further notice. {Last 119.97} AUD/USD is starting to line up in a bullish formation - with the 5-dma above the 10-dma and the 10-dma above the 20-dma. The 20-dma is still pointing lower - so it is not yet trending higher. A daily close above the 55-dma at 0.7265 would be bullish and put the Aug 11 0.7440 trend high in focus. A fall below the 20-dma at 0.7080 would be bearish and initially target the 61.8 of the 0.6892/0.7280 move at 0.7040. {Last 0.7198} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14510 14500 14460 14520-14570 USD/JPY 120.42 119.04 119.97 INR 66.11 66.24 66.06 66.18-22 EUR/USD 1.1460 1.1276 1.1300 KRW 1162.2 1174.5 1163 1173.5-1174 EUR/JPY 137.30 135.28 135.60 MYR 4.1900 4.2120 4.1990 4.2230-80 GBP/USD 1.5659 1.5517 1.5527 PHP 46.35 46.40 46.37 46.53-56 USD/CAD 1.3230 1.3013 1.3227 TWD 32.24 32.40 32.25 32.39-42 AUD/USD 0.7280 0.7163 0.7198 CNY 1-mth 6.3875 6.3850 6.3860-80 NZD/USD 0.6458 0.6347 0.6409 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.4935 6.4910-60 USD/SGD 1.4017 1.3887 1.4003 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5700-800 USD/THB 35.855 35.48 35.66 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16385 -290 -1.74 10-year 2.135% 2.19% S&P 500 1958 -32 -1.61 2-year 0.68% 0.68% NASDAQ 4827 -67 -1.37 30-year 2.935% 3.01% FTSE 6104 -83 -1.34 Spot Gold($) 1139.10 1134.00 DAX 9916 -314 -3.07 Nymex 44.90 46.85 Nikkei 18432 +260 +1.43 Brent 47.74 49.20 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)