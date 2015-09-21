SYDNEY, Sept 22 (IFR) - Market briefs  Dollar rises on diverging Fed, ECB mon policy, Comments by Fed's Bullard, ECB's Praet boost dollar  Fed's Bullard: Powerful case to be made to raise US interest rates, chance of Oct rate hike (CNBC)  Fed's Lockhart: YE mkt operations not a barrier to Dec hike, watching European experiment w/neg rates  Traders expect first U.S. rate hike in 2016, Jan FF futures price 50% chance of hike (CME Fedwatch)  ECB's Nowotny: interest rates to stay low as long as growth is low, ECB has no particular CCY policy  ECB's Praet underlines ECB readiness to boost money printing if needed  BOC's Poloz: if we tried to offset CCY movements we would frustrate natural shifts in econ resources  US Existing Home Sales fall more than expected (Aug 5.31m, f/c 5.51m, 5.58m-prev)  Greece's Tsipras says 'first big battle' is Greek debt relief  Mexico's c.bank holds rate at 3%, Sees inflation well anchored, ready to act if necessary  China's Premier: no basis for further Yuan devaluation, aims to develop open, transparent capital mkts  Brazil '16 inflation f/c 5.70 vs 5.64% prev wk, '16 GDP growth -0.8% vs -0.6% prev wk (CB poll) Macro themes in play  EUR, JPY lower as expectations grow for ECB/BOJ response to Fed hold and weak global markets  Traders ignore Fed's Bullard and Lacker attempts to reestablish rate credibility; hawkish talk met with yawns; dollar/equity metric all that matters; October move chances steady at less than 20%  Commodity/EM currencies slump despite higher oil, metals; Street surprised by short-lived risk bounce; BRL new lows  GBP, CHF steady as EUR crosses hit hard; Greek stocks lower on Tsipras win Currency summaries EUR/USD  EU push pair blw 200-HMA after brief lift abv 1.1320, NY open near 1.1280  Bear pressure applied in early NY on dovish Coeure comments & firm USD  Slide's pace upped, UST yields lift, DE-US spreads widen & Praet dovish  Stops below 200-DMA & Sep 16 low run, drop extends and nears 1.1180  Little bounce seen, pair near 1.1190 late; Techs favor bears for now  Pair sub-10,21 & 200 DMAs and RSIs biased down, 55-DMA & Sept low in play USD/JPY  ECB's hints at QE increase, weak German PPI hurt EUR/JPY  The Sep 19 swing low at 135 was broken amid heavy EUR selling  USD/JPY extended Fri ricochet off the triangle base as Tsy ylds rebounded  Fed's delaying bias seen reinforced by USD gains; BOJ QQE3 an Oct risk  Tech tension building for B/O of recent triangle into Sep 28 Cloud plunge  Japanese holiday until Thur, key Japan & US data late week should restrain  Triangle wide at 119.12-121.04 Tues, narrowing 8 pips per session GBP/USD  EUR/GBP moved to 1-mos high a t0.7214 on dovish ECB talk (Praet/Nowotny)  Diverging UK/EZ rate paths back in focus, UK hike Q1 '16, EZ may extend QE  Fed's Bullard/Lockhart still see scope for US rate hikes in '15, lifts GBP  GBP/USD reversed European high at 1.5568 by daily pivot/Ichi cloud top  Moved to session low at 1.5480 on hawkish Fed members, ends NY by 1.5500  BoE's Haldane & Forbes sing different GBP tune USD/CHF  ECB's hints at expanded QE dragged EUR/CHF below key 1.0881 supports  O/B bearish divergence top confirmed; Cloud & Bolli targets by 1.0730  61.8% of the 1.0730-1.1050 rise at 1.0841 is nearby sppt; 1.0881 Kijun rst  Rise in sight deposits indicates SNB activity recently  Would expect a more active SNB on approach to Aug's low & up TL from Jun  USD/CHF's massive short squeeze began w Fri's 0.9527 Cloud base low  High cleared the Cloud top & Thur's post Fed high as Tsy ylds rebounded  Weak US Existing Home Sales helped cap the intraday surge  Swiss Aug Trade balance is out Tues USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3190/232, Noram rg 1.3176/266, close 1.3230 (+40 pips in NY)  Brent +3.0%, WTI +4.25%, alum. -0.25% (Oct) copper unch, gold -0.5%  AUD/CAD -0.64%, 0.9436, CAD/JPY +0.35%, 90.87, EUR/CAD -0.95%, 1.4802  DXY +1.08% (+0.44% in NY) US stocks +0.25/0.85% (S&P +0.3% in NY trade)  Soft Cda w'sale trade ("0") ignored, Gov Poloz lauded soft CAD  Said helped balance disinflationary pressure. Tues light data day AUD/USD  NY keep bear pressure going after Asia & Europe weigh the pair down  Opens near 0.7160, sees a brief lift above 0.7170 in the early going  Rally fades, commodity ccy's hit a bit on bad Caterpillar global sales  Slide accelerates as UST yields rally & USD broadly bid  Pair slips blw 200-HMA & nears 0.7120, only a small bounce, 0.7135 late  Techs lean bearish, 55-DMA caps, long upper wicks on recent day candles  Oz Q2 house price data due, China's Sep Caixin Mfg PMI a big risk Wed NZD/USD  NY opens near the 200-HMA after Europe & Asia apply bear pressure  Early action sees lift above 0.6360 but the rally fades quickly  UST yield rally helps firm up USD, commodity ccys generally soft  NZD/USD dives sharply, clears 200-HMA & presses 0.6300  Very little bounce seen, sub-0.6320 late; techs lean bearish  Pair sub-10 & 21 DMAs and RSIs now biased down LATAM  USD/MXN rallies off early NY lows 16.56, ends NY by 10-DMA res (16.7210)  Banxico holds rate at 3%, sees inflation well anchored  Hawkish leaning Lockhart (voter)/Bullard (non-voter) lift USD  USD/BRL flirts w/spot 4.000, puts in high at 3.9984, ends NY near highs  BCB poll data sees '16 inflation rising, GDP growth falling  USD/CLP ends NY 685.65 despite copper (+0.3%), UST yield rise lifts USD ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Messy and hard to read o/n session - push/pull post FOMC continues * UST yields sharply higher - 10-yrs +6.5bps on upcoming corporate issuance * US stocks close higher but off their highs as health care stocks cap * USD/AXJ extended Asian session gains but momentum slowed considerably * Fed looks as though they are trying to correct the ship - 2015 hike still live USD/KRW traded an 1170.4-1175.4 range in Asia on Monday; last 1174.7. The Kospi closed down 1.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3991-1.4081 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.4081. The Straits Times closed down 0.0%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2150-4.2640 range in Asia on Monday; last at 4.2610. The KLSE Index closed down 1.8%. USD/IDR traded a 14445-14460 range in Asia on Monday; last at 14455. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 46.455-56 range in Asia on Monday; last 46.47. The PSE index closed down 0.55%. USD/THB traded a 35.68-775 range in Asia on Monday; last at 35.775. Thai Set closed up 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 32.405-555 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.546. The Taiex closed down 1.8%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.3676 slightly higher than the previous 6.3607 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3670-6.3696 range; last at 6.3691. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4045; range 6.3905-6.4070. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5800-6.5830. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.9%. The property sub sector closed up 3.0%. USD/INR traded a 65.615-885 range in Asia on Monday; last at 65.74. The Sensex closed down 0.3%. The week ahead Relatively quiet as market digests Fed uncertainty It is a relatively quiet week ahead in terms of data and central bank events. The market will continue to digest the decision by the Fed to leave rates on hold. While the decision to stay put wasn't a surprise - the relatively dovish statement was unexpected. Adding to the confusion was a "neutral" Fed Chair Yellen press conference. Yellen was a bit more hawkish than the Fed statement while a bit more dovish than the market expected the statement/presser would be leading into the big event. The focus of global markets will be on developments in the emerging markets and China in particular. The performance of China equity markets and the policymakers' response to the markets will be major themes for the rest of 2015. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly light calendar in the US. On Thursday Durable Goods and New Home Sales are out. Friday sees the final read of Q2 US GDP. With China in focus - this Wednesday's Caixin China flash Mfg PMI will be a key event with the market expecting 47.5 - slightly higher than last months' 47.1. If it comes in weaker than expected it could put added pressure on EM assets/currencies, commodities and the AUD. A stronger result may bring some much needed relief. Flash PMI across the Euro zone will be out this Wednesday as well. German IFO will be released on Thursday. The key event in Japan this week will be CPI on Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities S&P was lining up for a trend higher before the negative price action Thursday and Friday further clouded the short-term outlook. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but they aren't pointing higher. The 20-dma is a pivot point and it came in at 1,953 on Friday and held the fall. A close below the 20-dma targets the 61.8 fibo of the 1,867/2,020 move at 1,925. Key resistance at the 61.8 fibo of the 2,134/1,867 move at 2,032. {Last 1,958} DAX Short-term moving averages are neutral, but could be set to line up in a bearish formation. Key support is found at 9.780 which is the 61.8 fibo of the 9,935/10.512 move and a break and close below targets the Aug 24 trend low at 9,335. A break and close above the 20-dma at 10,130 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 9,916} ASX Short-term moving averages are neutral and aren't indicating a trend in either direction. The longer-term moving average study is bearish with the 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. A break back above the 50-dma at 5,365 is needed to relieve the downward pressure. A daily close below 5,000 would be bearish, as there has been numerous dips below that level, but not yet a daily close below. {Last 5,170} SSEC is trending lower - with the 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The trend isn't convincing due to the choppy price action and lack of follow-through. A break back above the 20-dma at 3,150 would negate the down-trend. A break and close below 2,993 would see the trend lower accelerate and target the Aug 26 trend low at 2,850. {Last 3,099} Commodities Gold The trend lower in gold ended and there is now a neutral setup. Key fibo resistance comes in at the 61.8 of the 1,168/1,098 move at 1,141 and a break above that level targets the 100-dma at 1,150. {Last 1,139} Iron Ore The trend higher in iron ore lost momentum last week, as the 5-dma turned lower and is about to cross below the 10-day - which would signal the trend higher has stalled out. Once again the 200-dma has proven to be formidable resistance and that reading comes in around 59.45. Iron ore has remained below the 200-dma since January 2014 - so if and when it finally breaks it should be followed by a significant rally. Support is found at the 20-dma at 55.75 and a break below that level targets 53.10. {Last 57.10} NYMEX Crude closed the week flat despite some huge price swings in between. The 20-dma managed to contain spikes lower since Aug 28 and that reading comes in ard 44.45. A break and close below the 20-dma would be bearish and a break below the Sept 10 trend low at 43.36 targets another run below 40.00. A break above the Aug 31 trend high at 49.33 is needed to reignite the trend. {Last 44.68} FX EUR/USD The moving average studies are neutral, but were starting to point higher before Friday's volatile price action. Key fibo resistance at the 61.8 of the 1.1715/1.1087 move at 1.1475. Key support at 1.1215 where last week's low and the 200-dma converge. {Last 1.1300} USD/JPY The whippy price action last week isn't giving any signal that a trend in either direction is forming. USD/JPY appears trapped in an 118.50/121.50 range until further notice. {Last 119.97} AUD/USD is starting to line up in a bullish formation - with the 5-dma above the 10-dma and the 10-dma above the 20-dma. The 20-dma is still pointing lower - so it is not yet trending higher. A daily close above the 55-dma at 0.7265 would be bullish and put the Aug 11 0.7440 trend high in focus. A fall below the 20-dma at 0.7080 would be bearish and initially target the 61.8 of the 0.6892/0.7280 move at 0.7040. {Last 0.7198} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14600 14630 14620 14625-14645 USD/JPY 120.66 119.70 120.57 INR 66.03 66.05 66.02 66.04-08 EUR/USD 1.1330 1.1182 1.1189 KRW 1178 1181.5 1180 1179-1180 EUR/JPY 136.15 134.78 134.92 MYR 4.2700 4.2720 4.2670 4.2630-70 GBP/USD 1.5568 1.5480 1.5510 PHP 46.55 46.65 46.58 46.63-65 USD/CAD 1.3266 1.3182 1.3256 TWD 32.61 32.65 32.62 32.65-67 AUD/USD 0.7197 0.7122 0.7133 CNY 1-mth 6.3960 6.3955 6.3960-80 NZD/USD 0.6401 0.6300 0.6319 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.4935 6.5030-60 USD/SGD 1.4119 1.3991 1.4101 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.5750-850 USD/THB 35.86 35.68 35.83 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16510 +125 +0.77 10-year 2.20% 2.135% S&P 500 1967 +9 +0.46 2-year 0.71% 0.68% NASDAQ 4829 +2 +0.04 30-year 3.015% 2.935% FTSE 6109 +5 +0.08 Spot Gold($) 1133.60 1139.10 DAX 9949 +33 +0.33 Nymex 46.48 44.90 Nikkei 18070 Mkt Clsd Brent 48.72 47.74 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)