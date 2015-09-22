SYDNEY, Sept 23 (IFR) - Market briefs * Dollar extends gains against euro; Fed, ECB policy divergence weighs on euro * U.S. T-bill rates stay in neg territory amid expectations Fed may keep rates near zero into '16 * European shares sharply lower as Volkswagen dives; miners down * Copper hits 3-week low, biggest one-day fall in more than 2 months; China fears fortify bears * Gold dips as renewed rate rise bets lift dollar; commodities slide * Philadelphia Fed services sector index 29.3 in Sept, full-time emp IDX 4.9 in Sep vs 15.4 in Aug * HSBC, Bank of China (HK) given permission to issue bonds in CN's interbank mkt * BRL hits all-time low (4.0607) on political wrangling, higher US rate outlook * U.S. home prices up 0.6 pct in July (0.6% vs 0.20% in June) * OECD tells Europe to act fast with 1 million migrants expected Macro themes in play  Stocks down hard as Fed hold now seen more for dark cloud than silver lining; Europe crushed as ECB seen as being low on QE ammo; Euro rate markets price increasing probability of more neg rates but DAX not impressed; traders wonder of end of road for the great central bank put  Short rate markets in US, Europe and UK print contract highs, sends message of slowing growth; US Dec rate hike chances in market fall below 50% for first time despite 80% of economists' prediction in latest survey  Commodities, EM hammered on global macro outlook; BRL new lows  GBP down on CBI miss; JPY safe haven bid but within recent range; CHF firm Currency summaries prepared by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * 200-Day MA caps in Europe's morning, near 1.1170 into NY open * Bears press in NY; QE talk; EUR sinks on sour risk even as stocks fall * JPY rally sees EUR/JPY down to 133.33, helps EUR/USD pierce 55-DMA * Pair makes 1.1113 low, JPY gives back some gains, EUR/JPY bounces near 133.70 * Allows EUR/USD to lift near 1.1135 late in the day * China Caixin Mfg PMI & EZ Mfg & service PMIs for Sept the risks tomorrow USD/JPY * Heavy DAX losses led broader derisking that lifted the JPY * Bund yield fall amid VW mess & ECB QE2 hints weighed more on EUR/JPY * EUR/JPY fell to 133.33, a tick below the Sep 7 high * 61.8% of the Sep rebound at 134.21 is going to be closed below * That suggest a 100% retracement to the 132.24 Sep nadir * USD/JPY held Monday's 119.70 low on two intraday attempts * Heavier losses were in the higher-beta JPY crosses * GBP/JPY hard-hit after weak budget & CBI data, BOE rate hike doubts * Japan returns on Thur. Markit Sep PMIs the main event on Wed GBP/USD * Soft UK data helps depress cable to 200-DMA support 1.5346, ends NY by 1.5370 * CBI mfg orders book balance -7 vs zero f/c * UK PSNB GBP 12.1bn vs GBP 9bn f/c * RBS: 1st UK rate hike in Aug '16, 72/93 economists see Fed hike in Dec * EUR/GBP ends NY by 0.7240 after rallying off 0.7197 low * 0.7197 = early Europe 1mth low (0.7194 = 1.39 GBP/EUR) USD/CHF * EUR/CHF's O/B top extended below 61.8% of 1.0713-1.1050 at 1.0841 * Cloud top & Bolli targets at 1.0759/32 on Wed * Heavy DAX losses & Bund yield fall amid VW mess & ECB QE2 hints weigh * USD/CHF's short-squeeze slowed as both CCYs seen as havens * Sep 15 high at 0.9764 the next hurdle * Swiss Aug Trade Surplus narrows, as Imports & Exports dip * Sep Markit PMIS the main data event Wed USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3220/59, Noram range 1.3247/98, close 1.3230 (+14 pips in NY) * Brent +0.5%, WTI -1.8%, alum. -1.6% (Oct) copper -3.6, gold -0.7% * AUD/CAD -0.55%, 0.9397, CAD/JPY -0.25%, 90.53, EUR/CAD -0.47%, 1.4760 * DXY +0.4% (+0.24% in NY) US stocks -1.75/-1.35% (S&P -0.7% in NY trade) * US data generally soft; Global equity weakness drained risk app * Cda retail sales due tomorrow, f/c +0.5%, ex autos +0.4%, US Markit Mfg PMI AUD/USD * Europe erases Asia's rally, pair dives blw 10-DMA & sits near 0.7100 NY open * Bear pressure persists as risk sours & copper nears September low * 0.7050/60 support zone pressed, 0.7057 low hit, near 0.7085 late * Techs favor bears, pair below 10 & 21DMAs & RSI biased down * AU-US yield spreads widening so bear move might be a grind * China's Sep Caixin Mfg PMI due, 47.1 prior, if weak AUD likely hit again NZD/USD  Pair hovers just below the 200-HMA in Europe, near 0.6315 into NY open  Bear pressure applied straight away as stock & commodity mkts head south  Overall sour risk sentiment helps pair slide to 0.6272 low; 0.6290 late  Techs lean bearish, holds sub-10 & 21 DMAs, RSIs are biased down  China Sep Caixin Mfg PMI the risk in Asia, 47.1 prior LATAM * LatAm CCYs continued to weaken as commodities (oil/copper) & equities fall * USD/BRL moved to a new all-time high at 4.0670 before ending session by 4.05 * Political tension weighs on BRL, inflation holds at 9.57% * USD/MXN near 16.90 +1.39%, as weak oil & fears of Dec US rate hike weigh * USD/CLP near 700 as fears of US rate hikes & China malaise weigh on copper ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ complex higher again in another 'bad' night for risk assets * Old themes to the fore; sell EM & commod ccys, commodities, stocks * Copper down a startling 3.6%; CRB index down another 1.0%; gold down 0.7% * A crumbling DAX (VW) did the damage in stocks down a whopping 3.8% * Rest just followed suit - Wall St down b/w 1.1%-1.5% - China PMI focus today USD/KRW traded an 1174.8-1180 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 1179.2. The Kospi closed up 0.9%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4095-1.4160 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.4155. The Straits Times closed down 0.5%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2680-4.2940 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 4.2940. The KLSE Index closed down 0.25%. USD/IDR traded a 14485-14500 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 14495. The IDX Composite closed down 0.7%. USD/PHP traded a 46.52-59 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 46.59. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. USD/THB traded a 35.85-97 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 35.965. Thai Set closed down 0.95%. USD/TWD traded a 32.598-718 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.605. The Taiex closed up 0.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.3676 slightly higher than the previous 6.3676 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3716-6.3764 range; last at 6.3760. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4060; range 6.3985-6.4072. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.5840-6.5870. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.9%. The property sub sector closed up 0.9%. USD/INR traded a 65.555-95 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 65.885. The Sensex closed down 2.07%. Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Flash Sep f/c 47.5, 47.1-prev The week ahead Relatively quiet as market digests Fed uncertainty It is a relatively quiet week ahead in terms of data and central bank events. The market will continue to digest the decision by the Fed to leave rates on hold. While the decision to stay put wasn't a surprise - the relatively dovish statement was unexpected. Adding to the confusion was a "neutral" Fed Chair Yellen press conference. Yellen was a bit more hawkish than the Fed statement while a bit more dovish than the market expected the statement/presser would be leading into the big event. The focus of global markets will be on developments in the emerging markets and China in particular. The performance of China equity markets and the policymakers' response to the markets will be major themes for the rest of 2015. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly light calendar in the US. On Thursday Durable Goods and New Home Sales are out. Friday sees the final read of Q2 US GDP. With China in focus - this Wednesday's Caixin China flash Mfg PMI will be a key event with the market expecting 47.5 - slightly higher than last months' 47.1. If it comes in weaker than expected it could put added pressure on EM assets/currencies, commodities and the AUD. A stronger result may bring some much needed relief. Flash PMI across the Euro zone will be out this Wednesday as well. German IFO will be released on Thursday. The key event in Japan this week will be CPI on Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14680 14830 14760 14800-14830 USD/JPY 120.61 119.69 120.12 INR 66.20 66.35 66.25 66.24-28 EUR/USD 1.1208 1.1113 1.1120 KRW 1183.5 1189.5 1185 1185.5-86.5 EUR/JPY 134.91 133.33 133.70 MYR 4.3030 4.3275 4.2990 4.3100-50 GBP/USD 1.5527 1.5341 1.5370 PHP 46.74 46.75 46.73 46.73-75 USD/CAD 1.3298 1.3220 1.3273 TWD 32.76 32.96 32.80 32.93-95 AUD/USD 0.7159 0.7057 0.7090 CNY 1-mth 6.4100 6.4010 6.4070-00 NZD/USD 0.6331 0.6272 0.6290 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5190-30 USD/SGD 1.4200 1.4095 1.4167 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6000-50 USD/THB 36.14 35.85 36.06 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16330 -180 -1.09 10-year 2.135% 2.20% S&P 500 1943 -24 -1.23 2-year 0.68% 0.71% NASDAQ 4757 -72 -1.49 30-year 2.945% 3.015% FTSE 5936 -173 -2.83 Spot Gold($) 1125.40 1133.60 DAX 9571 -378 -3.79 Nymex 45.83 46.48 Nikkei 18070 Mkt Clsd Brent 49.17 48.72 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)