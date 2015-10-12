SYDNEY, Oct 13(IFR) - Market briefs  Oil slides ( WTI -4.5%) on p/t and as OPEC boosts output, US equities flat  Europe shares pause; dollar dips, gold rallies on U.S. rate outlook - RTRS  Fed's Lockhart: Focus is on orderly process on rate hike that wouldn't be reversed in short order, more than 100k jobs/month sufficient to push emp rate down  Fed's Lockhart: Slowdown in China unlikely to have direct effect on US econ, Europe more exposed  Fed's Evans: repeats wants 'very gradual' rate hikes, biggest risk to US economy is state of global growth as China decelerates, Fed has met goal on job; for inflation, not so much  BOE's Weale: sees higher productivity in northern Europe, U.S.  OPEC sees more demand for its crude in 2016 as cheap oil hits rivals  Swiss president says no need for emergency Swiss franc measures  Reuters Poll: Chances ECB extends QE program fading (now 50/50) -traders Macro themes in play * Dollar softens despite turn down in commodities; correlation breaks after nearly 2 week run; oil, CRB off hard, AUD up for 9th day * Fed hold and US STIR re-pricing still exerting position squeeze on long USD trades; EUR grinds higher after CFTC data shows no cut in net shorts; USDJPY slips but range-bound; GBP firm * Atlanta Fed's Lockhart tries to keep rate hike hopes alive while attempting to manage expectations lower for monthly Non-Farm Payroll data; mkt shrugs * NorAm markets quiet; Canada out and US semi-holiday; US bonds closed * Energy/metals/resources sectors in equity market hit hard, had previously lead sharp rally from start of month; damage confined to stocks, EM FX steady Overnight Currency Summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ teams EUR/USD  Limited action due to US holiday, Europe halts rally toward 1.14  Trades 1.1355/85 in NY, lower end tested due to EUR/JPY's dip near 136.25  Near low end of range late as earlier USD weakness wanes; US equities lift  China Sep trade data & German Sep CPI data the risks for tomorrow USD/JPY  Tight holiday range with a pre-Fix slip on stops below 100-HMA, O/N lows  Fed speakers repeating well-known views; all eyes on US Retail Sales Wed  1-mo Implied-Historical vol spreads retreating from 4-yr highs last week  Fed & BOJ meetings at month's end still possible surprises, but unlikely  USD/JPY's stuck below the Cloud, w the top steady 120.72 into Nov  Most upcoming expiries still at or near 120  Some slippage on the rerisking front today gave JPY a slight bid  EUR/JPY heavy after second upper 21-d Bolli rejection  Sep BOJ Minutes, Cons Conf & Machine Tool Ords out tonight  Reuters Tankan & IP are out Friday GBP/USD  Cable holds firm near 3-wk high, puts in high at 1.5373 in light NY trade  GBP lifted by data, recent Carney talk that UK may precede US hiking rates  Fed members hint at Oct/Dec liftoff, mkt unimpressed, US bond futs rise  Third consecutive session GBP found res ahead of daily Kijun 1.5383  EUR/GBP in tight 30-pip range end NY near session lows by 0.7400 USD/CHF  Very tight holiday US range in USD/CHF to consolidate last week's slide  Fed speakers adding nothing new today; all eyes on US Retail Sales Wed  Swiss Pres said no emergency measures needed for econ re CHF strength  Swiss Prod/Import Prices for Sep & German CPI are out Tuesday  EUR/CHF flat-lining, but also has a rising Cloud approaching mid-month USD/CAD  O/N range 1.2901/63, Noram range 1.2927/3009, close 1.3001, NY +63 pips  Brent crude -4.9%, WTI -4.85%, alum. -1.0% (Nov) copper -0.1%, gold +0.5%  AUD/CAD +0.81%, 0.9569, CAD/JPY -0.5%, 92.21, EUR/CAD +0.55%, 1.4778  DXY +0.02% (+0.05% in NY) US stocks "0"/+0.2% (S&P -0.04% in NY session)  Brent slumped 4.5% in NY, WTI -4.6%, OPEC supply concerns  US & Canadian bank hols subdued prices, Gov Poloz comments [ID;nL1N12C12Y] AUD/USD  Lifts in Europe, aided by firm commodities, near 0.7360 at NY open  NY sees stocks sag JPY firm; AUD/JPY drops from above 88.60 towards 88.15  AUD/USD taken lower as well, dips to hourly supt near 0.7845/50  New s-t trend high set above 0.7380, some gains fade  RBA's Lowe & NAB Sep bus confidence/conditions data risks in Asia NZD/USD * Near 0.6720 at NY open after p/t induced slide takes hold in Europe's morning * Bull pressure applied early NY, lackluster interest but pair does hit new hi * Pair ignores JPY strength and lingers near day's high for most of session * Late day USD bounce sees pair give back NY gains, near 0.6715 late in the day * NZ Sep food price index & China Sep trade data the risks in Asia LATAM  USD/CLP outsized mover, breaks below daily cloud (670.99) falls to 658  Tipped bids below the cloud, ahead of lwr 21-d Bolli (662.56) evaporate  Some talk of future copper deficit, & rate hike a toss-up into BCCh meet  USD/MXN below daily cloud (16.4475) in early trade rallied into close  MXN proxy hedge status may have lifted USD as CLP shorts unwound  USD/BRL flat owing to Brazil holiday, US holiday (bonds) ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Modest affair due to (part) US (Colombus) and Canada holiday * Crude stole the show in another volatile session ending down 4.5% * DXY closed up just 0.06%; Gold +0.6%; CRB -1.45%; WTI -4.4%; Brent -4.5% * USD/AXJ complex held tight ranges in a mostly mixed performance offshore * China trade data takes centre stage with expectations high on poor numbers Asia session USD/AXJ complex closes USD/KRW traded an 1143.5-1150 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1143.5. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3968-1.4028 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3979. Straits Times closed up 1.1%. USD/MYR traded a 4.1370-3.1800 range in Asia on Monday; last at 4.1380. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/IDR traded a 13360-13480 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13400. The IDX Composite closed up 0.9%. USD/PHP traded a 45.77-97 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.80. The PSE index closed up 0.15%. USD/THB traded a 35.34-635 range in Asia on Monday; last at 35.37. Thai Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 32.315-32.48 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.34. The Taiex closed up 1.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.3406 slightly lower than the previous 6.3493 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3187-6.3387 range; last at 6.3230. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.3212; range 6.3160-6.3425. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.4980-6.5010. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.3%. The property sub sector closed up 3.0%. USD/INR traded a 64.69-89 range in Asia on Monday; last at 64.755. The Sensex closed down 0.65%. The week ahead - Inflation data and US earnings in focus * CPI data around the world is the highlight of the global economic calendar * US earnings season kicks into high gear - major banks and blue chips report Last week saw resurgence in global equity markets with Wall Street rebounding 3.5%. Wall Street was a bit cautious Friday ahead of key earnings reports next week. Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan and Intel report Tuesday; Bank of America, Black Rock and Netflix report Wednesday; Citigroup and Goldman Sachs report Thursday and General Electric gives their earnings and outlook on Friday. The rebound in global equity markets played a key role in stabilizing sentiment in emerging markets, which in turn significantly impacted the FX market with the AUD and NZD outperforming. Key data in the week ahead Key inflation data will be in focus with UK CPI out on Tuesday; China CPI and PPI data on Wednesday - with New Zealand and US CPI to be released on Thursday. Finally on Friday sees the final EZ inflation data. The other key China data in the week ahead will be Trade data on Tuesday with a lot of attention focused on the import and export breakdown. Other key US data in the week ahead include Retail Sales and PPI on Wednesday; Philly Fed on Thursday and IP on Friday. Other Key data out of the Euro zone in the week ahead includes German ZEW on Tuesday and EZ IP on Thursday. UK PPI is out Tuesday and UK employment data will be released on Wednesday. The key data out of Japan this week will be Thursday's IP. It will be a busy week in Australia with the NAB Business Survey out on Tuesday. The market will be looking to see if the new Aus PM Turnbull will give a boost to business confidence. Aus jobs data will be released on Thursday with both the market and the RBA paying close attention. John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 11th October Equities S&P The strong price action last week has the S&P on the verge of trending higher - according to the moving average studies. The 5, 10 and 20-dma's are pointing higher and on Friday the 10-dma crossed above the 20-dma to complete the bullish alignment. The S&P needs to break 2,020.76 - which was the Sept 20 pullback high. A break and close above 2,021 would be bullish and initially target 2,045/2,060 where the 100-day and 200-dma's converge. Support is found at the descending 50-dma which came in at 1,992 Friday. {Last 2,015} ASX threatened to trend lower over the past few weeks, but all of the signals from the moving average studies were never quite triggered. Remarkably - the strong price action last week has flipped the ASX outlook and it has commenced to trend higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and they are all pointing higher. Resistance is found at the Aug 28 pullback high at 5,305. A break and close above that level targets the 100-dma around 5,400. Support is found at the 50-dma at 5,210. {Last 5,280} Commodities Gold has resumed trending higher, but it doesn't look overly convincing yet. Resistance is found at Aug 21 trend high at 1,168 while key resistance is found at the 200-dma at 1,177. Gold has been below the 200-dma since May 19. Support is found at the 100-dma at 1,140 and a close below that level would suggest upward momentum is waning - with more range trading to follow. {Last 1,157} Iron Ore At this time last week - iron ore was just commencing a trend lower, but it turned out to be short-lived. The 5-dma has turned higher and appears poised to move back above the 10-dma - confirming the trend lower is nullified. A fix above 20-dma at 55.80 would also confirm the trend is over. Key resistance is at 200-dma at 58.45 - which lines up with the Sept 10 trend high at 58.59. A break above the 200-dma would be bullish - as it has topped out ahead of that reading each time since Jan 2014. Support is found at 53.10 and a move below that level would suggest the trend lower is about to recommence. {Last 55.50} Lon Copper isn't trending in either direction, but the short-date moving averages are starting to point higher. Resistance is at a triple top formed between 5,430/5,440 - with key fibo resistance not far behind at 5,475. This level is the 38.2 of the entire 6,481/4,855 move and a break above targets the 200-dma at 5,690. Support comes in at the 10-day MA at 5,130 and a break below could see a resumption of the trend lower. {Last 5,295} NYMEX Crude After weeks of consolidation - NYMEX Crude has started to trend higher with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages pointing higher and aligned in a bullish formation. On Friday it came very close to testing the 200-dma at 50.93 (50.92 the high) before backing away. A close above the 200-dma would be very bullish - as it hasn't had a daily close above that reading since July 30 2014 - when it was trading at 99.90. A close above the 200-dma initially targets the 61.8 fibo of the 61.80/37.75 move at 52.70 and a break above that level should see a move back above 60. Support is found at the 10-dma at 46.70 and a break below that level would warn that upward momentum is waning and more range trading lies ahead. {Last 49.63} FX EUR/USD As I wrote last week and the week before: "EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction. Key support is found at 50% retracement of the 1.0457/1.0715 move at 1.1085. A break below that level targets the 61.8 of that move at 1.0885. Resistance is found at the 1.1460 trend high and a break above that level would reignite the trend higher". The price action at the end of last week was bullish, but it still needs to trade above 1.1460 to confirm a trend higher is underway. {Last 1.1359} USD/JPY I wrote two weeks ago and is still applies to USD/JPY: "The whippy price action last week isn't giving any signal that a trend in either direction is forming. USD/JPY appears trapped in a 118.50/121.50 range UFN." {Last 120.25} AUD/USD Last week's strong price action has dramatically improved the technical outlook for AUD/USD. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are all pointing higher and the 10-day is about to turn above the 20-dma to confirm a trend higher. The nest level of resistance is found at the 100-dma at 0.7370 - while the Aug 11 trend high at 0.7440 is good resistance and a break above that level could see the trend higher accelerate. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13570 13675 13620 13650-13700 USD/JPY 120.25 119.89 120.00 INR 65.13 65.13 65.05 65.08-13 EUR/USD 1.1397 1.1351 1.1358 KRW 1144.5 1147.5 1142 1145.5-46.5 EUR/JPY 136.94 136.24 136.34 MYR 4.1250 4.1230 4.1200 4.1320-70 GBP/USD 1.5373 1.5315 1.5350 PHP 45.83 45.83 45.77 45.78-81 USD/CAD 1.3012 1.2901 1.2998 TWD 32.30 32.28 32.23 32.26-28 AUD/USD 0.7382 0.7306 0.7362 CNY 1-mth 6.3430 6.3410 6.3410-40 NZD/USD 0.6740 0.6673 0.6718 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.4270-20 USD/SGD 1.4028 1.3960 1.3988 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.4940-90 USD/THB 35.635 35.33 35.36 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17132 +48 +0.28 10-year 2.09% 2.09% S&P 500 2017 +3 +0.13 2-year 0.64% 0.64% NASDAQ 4839 +9 +0.18 30-year 2.92% 2.92% FTSE 6371 -45 -0.70 Spot Gold($) 1163.80 1156.50 DAX 10120 +23 +0.23 Nymex 47.44 49.50 Nikkei 18438 Mkt Clsd Brent 50.26 52.52