Africa's Kganyago concerned by "rapid" Rand swings  Bill Gross to Fed: 'Get off zero and get off quick' on rates Macro themes in play  EUR strength the outlier as Draghi dragged back QE2 expectations others at ECB had raised in recent days  USD & JPY both firm against other ccys, particularly EMs/resources/China feeders after soft China PMI o/n and fresh equities and oil selling; 11-yr USD/CAD high; USD/MXN near its historic peak from last month; Real reeling  Japan returns from holiday; Oct BOJ QQE3 speculation lingers; CPI Fri Currency summaries prepared by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD  Pair recovers above 55-DMA in Europe, choppy lift sees near 1.1175 into NY  NY applies bear pressure, makes run toward o/n but fails to reach it  Losses in early NY erode as EUR/JPY rallies toward 134.50  Draghi aids EUR/USD lift; not as dovish as hoped, EUR/USD steadily climbs  200-DMA & Sep 22 high pierced late & 1.1213 high hit, near 1.1195 late  Daily techs lean bullish, RSI diverges, pair holds above 55-DMA USD/JPY  EUR/JPY gains on Draghi's tip to macro-pru over Mon Pol the outlier today  JPY up against the rest of the ccys, particularly EMs & China feeders  Weak China PMI, another stocks & oil setbacks keep risk-off/JPY-on  EUR/JPY barely broke Tues's low, squeezed back toward 134.79 38.2% Fibo  50% Fibo & Tenkan are at 135.29, if macro-pru plan gets panned in time  USD/JPY remains sideways in shrinking triangle; J CPI Fri next local event  GBP/JPY pierced 61.8% at 183.31; up TL from Oct next at 181.02 on Thur GBP/USD  Bear pressure applied in Europe on EUR/GBP lift & 1.5330 stop run  1.5300 into NY & further bear pressure applied as GBP/JPY sinks sub-183.00  EUR/GBP breaks above 200-DMA & lift extends to t-l off August high  Cross adds weight & GBP/USD hits 1.5221 low, slight bounce sees 1.5242 cl  Techs bearish, RSI falling & closes sub-200 DMA, 1.5165/70 is key support  If broken recent slide likely accelerates, 1.5000/25 & 1.4850/60 support USD/CHF  CHF on back foot amid O/N stock mkt rebound & Swiss govt's SNB backing  Swiss EconMin says SNB working to weaken franc  Swiss government backs SNB campaign to weaken franc  Speculation that SNB took the govt's word about intervention to heart  EUR/CHF got more help after Draghi put QE on back-burner to macro-pru  Focus now on whether bears will claw it again above 1.10  USD/CHF cleared dn TL fm Aug-Sep highs; Sep's 0.9824 high next rsst USD/CAD  O/N rg 1.3255/95, Noram range 1.3233/357, close 1.3339 (+78 pips in NY)  Brent -2.6%, WTI -4.0%, alum. -0.8% (Oct) copper -0.1%, gold +0.5%  AUD/CAD -0.8%, 0.9321, CAD/JPY -0.3%, 90.04, EUR/CAD +1.15%, 1.4923  DXY -0.1% (unch in NY) US stocks -0.25/-0.1% (S&P -0.25% in NY trade)  Cda retail sales f/c headline (+0.5%, ex autos missed "0" vs +0.4% f/c  Thur, no local data, US durable goods heads up busy US data day AUD/USD  Europe takes back some post-China PMI losses, near 0.7050 into NY open  Bull pressure early sees old support near 0.7060/65 tested but gains fade  Stock/commodities slides see bears press, USD buys at fix accelerate move  AUD/JPY dive towards 84.00 & EUR/AUD lift near 1.60 increase bear pressure  Pair testes 0.6990/0.7005 s-t support and remained nearby late in the day  Techs stay bearish, RSIs biased down, 10 & 21-DMAs bearishly aligned  Retest of 2015 low looks likely, no major data in Asia to drive NZD/USD  Rally in Europe sees hourly res near 0.6300 tested, NY opens just below  Lift persists in NY but rally reverses as risk sours; commodities soften  Slide from high accelerates as fix sees USD buys, pair slips to 0.6235 low  Some USD weakness in the afternoon sees pair lift near 0.6255  Techs lean bearish, new s-t low hit, RSIs weigh & 10&21-DMAs are falling LATAM  LatAm CCYs continued to weaken as commodities (oil/copper) & equities fall  USD/BRL moved to a new all-time high at 4.1443 onshore, 4.1447 offshore  Day started well with Congress approving most budget cuts  BcB forced into two rounds of intervention USDBRL +2.15%  USD/MXN 17.15 high, closed near 17.10 +1.25%, (Brent -2.5%, WTI -3.5%)  USD/CLP 704.2, risk off stocks, .IPSA best regional @-0.8%, copper -0.1% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ higher again in aftermath of latest soft China PMI data * Stocks down smalls but commodities crunched = CRB down 1.25% * Majors mixed on Draghi but EM, commodities and commod ccy's crunched * MYR NDFs up 1.6% on the day and closing in NY just above 4.38 * Fallout from Fed no change remains - Fed likely circuit breaker but when? USD/KRW traded an 1183-1192 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 1191.2. The Kospi closed down 1.9%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4163-1.4250 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4224. The Straits Times closed down 0.7%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2980-4.3500 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 4.3430. The KLSE Index closed down 1.35%. USD/IDR traded a 14620-14650 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 14640. The IDX Composite closed down 2.3%. USD/PHP traded a 46.65-83 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 46.83. The PSE index closed down 1.75%. USD/THB traded a 36.03-20 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 36.19. Thai Set closed down 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 32.70-825 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.82. The Taiex closed down 2.05%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3773 slightly higher than the previous 6.3721 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3793-6.3855 range; last at 6.3839. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4282; range 6.4120-6.4340. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6110-6.6160. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.1%. The property sub sector closed down 1.4%. USD/INR traded a 65.895-66.12 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 66.00. The Sensex closed up 0.67%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14920 14960 14910 14950-14980 USD/JPY 120.55 119.63 120.29 INR 66.33 66.62 66.35 66.62-66 EUR/USD 1.1213 1.1105 1.1185 KRW 1191 1196.5 1192.3 1195-1196 EUR/JPY 134.68 133.18 134.50 MYR 4.3510 4.3750 4.3480 4.3800-50 GBP/USD 1.5364 1.5221 1.5242 PHP 46.92 47.05 46.90 47.03-05 USD/CAD 1.3357 1.3233 1.3320 TWD 32.95 33.10 32.88 33.06-09 AUD/USD 0.7088 0.6989 0.7005 CNY 1-mth 6.4200 6.4180 6.4200-20 NZD/USD 0.6305 0.6235 0.6273 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.5370 6.5350-80 USD/SGD 1.4281 1.4163 1.4259 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6160-90 USD/THB 36.25 36.03 36.24 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16280 -50 -0.31 10-year 2.15% 2.135% S&P 500 1939 -4 -0.20 2-year 0.70% 0.68% NASDAQ 4753 -4 -0.08 30-year 2.945% 2.945% FTSE 6032 +96 +1.62 Spot Gold($) 1130.00 1125.40 DAX 9613 +42 +0.44 Nymex 44.60 45.83 Nikkei 18070 Mkt Clsd Brent 47.80 49.17 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)