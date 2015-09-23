Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
SYDNEY, Sept 24 (IFR) - Market briefs Draghi: too early to decide further stimulus; macro-pru first defense U.S. Markit PMI shows manufacturing stuck at near 2-yr low Xi reassures on China economy, cites forceful macro measures Lockhart: Post-crisis caution sways Fed, but hike would be good Brazil c/bank intervenes, but real remains under pressure Brazil's Congress upholds vetoes limiting fiscal deterioration S. Africa's Kganyago concerned by "rapid" Rand swings Bill Gross to Fed: 'Get off zero and get off quick' on rates Macro themes in play EUR strength the outlier as Draghi dragged back QE2 expectations others at ECB had raised in recent days USD & JPY both firm against other ccys, particularly EMs/resources/China feeders after soft China PMI o/n and fresh equities and oil selling; 11-yr USD/CAD high; USD/MXN near its historic peak from last month; Real reeling Japan returns from holiday; Oct BOJ QQE3 speculation lingers; CPI Fri Currency summaries prepared by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD Pair recovers above 55-DMA in Europe, choppy lift sees near 1.1175 into NY NY applies bear pressure, makes run toward o/n but fails to reach it Losses in early NY erode as EUR/JPY rallies toward 134.50 Draghi aids EUR/USD lift; not as dovish as hoped, EUR/USD steadily climbs 200-DMA & Sep 22 high pierced late & 1.1213 high hit, near 1.1195 late Daily techs lean bullish, RSI diverges, pair holds above 55-DMA USD/JPY EUR/JPY gains on Draghi's tip to macro-pru over Mon Pol the outlier today JPY up against the rest of the ccys, particularly EMs & China feeders Weak China PMI, another stocks & oil setbacks keep risk-off/JPY-on EUR/JPY barely broke Tues's low, squeezed back toward 134.79 38.2% Fibo 50% Fibo & Tenkan are at 135.29, if macro-pru plan gets panned in time USD/JPY remains sideways in shrinking triangle; J CPI Fri next local event GBP/JPY pierced 61.8% at 183.31; up TL from Oct next at 181.02 on Thur GBP/USD Bear pressure applied in Europe on EUR/GBP lift & 1.5330 stop run 1.5300 into NY & further bear pressure applied as GBP/JPY sinks sub-183.00 EUR/GBP breaks above 200-DMA & lift extends to t-l off August high Cross adds weight & GBP/USD hits 1.5221 low, slight bounce sees 1.5242 cl Techs bearish, RSI falling & closes sub-200 DMA, 1.5165/70 is key support If broken recent slide likely accelerates, 1.5000/25 & 1.4850/60 support USD/CHF CHF on back foot amid O/N stock mkt rebound & Swiss govt's SNB backing Swiss EconMin says SNB working to weaken franc Swiss government backs SNB campaign to weaken franc Speculation that SNB took the govt's word about intervention to heart EUR/CHF got more help after Draghi put QE on back-burner to macro-pru Focus now on whether bears will claw it again above 1.10 USD/CHF cleared dn TL fm Aug-Sep highs; Sep's 0.9824 high next rsst USD/CAD O/N rg 1.3255/95, Noram range 1.3233/357, close 1.3339 (+78 pips in NY) Brent -2.6%, WTI -4.0%, alum. -0.8% (Oct) copper -0.1%, gold +0.5% AUD/CAD -0.8%, 0.9321, CAD/JPY -0.3%, 90.04, EUR/CAD +1.15%, 1.4923 DXY -0.1% (unch in NY) US stocks -0.25/-0.1% (S&P -0.25% in NY trade) Cda retail sales f/c headline (+0.5%, ex autos missed "0" vs +0.4% f/c Thur, no local data, US durable goods heads up busy US data day AUD/USD Europe takes back some post-China PMI losses, near 0.7050 into NY open Bull pressure early sees old support near 0.7060/65 tested but gains fade Stock/commodities slides see bears press, USD buys at fix accelerate move AUD/JPY dive towards 84.00 & EUR/AUD lift near 1.60 increase bear pressure Pair testes 0.6990/0.7005 s-t support and remained nearby late in the day Techs stay bearish, RSIs biased down, 10 & 21-DMAs bearishly aligned Retest of 2015 low looks likely, no major data in Asia to drive NZD/USD Rally in Europe sees hourly res near 0.6300 tested, NY opens just below Lift persists in NY but rally reverses as risk sours; commodities soften Slide from high accelerates as fix sees USD buys, pair slips to 0.6235 low Some USD weakness in the afternoon sees pair lift near 0.6255 Techs lean bearish, new s-t low hit, RSIs weigh & 10&21-DMAs are falling LATAM LatAm CCYs continued to weaken as commodities (oil/copper) & equities fall USD/BRL moved to a new all-time high at 4.1443 onshore, 4.1447 offshore Day started well with Congress approving most budget cuts BcB forced into two rounds of intervention USDBRL +2.15% USD/MXN 17.15 high, closed near 17.10 +1.25%, (Brent -2.5%, WTI -3.5%) USD/CLP 704.2, risk off stocks, .IPSA best regional @-0.8%, copper -0.1% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ higher again in aftermath of latest soft China PMI data * Stocks down smalls but commodities crunched = CRB down 1.25% * Majors mixed on Draghi but EM, commodities and commod ccy's crunched * MYR NDFs up 1.6% on the day and closing in NY just above 4.38 * Fallout from Fed no change remains - Fed likely circuit breaker but when? USD/KRW traded an 1183-1192 range in Asia on Wednesday; last 1191.2. The Kospi closed down 1.9%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4163-1.4250 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.4224. The Straits Times closed down 0.7%. USD/MYR traded a 4.2980-4.3500 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 4.3430. The KLSE Index closed down 1.35%. USD/IDR traded a 14620-14650 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 14640. The IDX Composite closed down 2.3%. USD/PHP traded a 46.65-83 range in Asia on Tuesday; last 46.83. The PSE index closed down 1.75%. USD/THB traded a 36.03-20 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 36.19. Thai Set closed down 0.3%. USD/TWD traded a 32.70-825 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.82. The Taiex closed down 2.05%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.3773 slightly higher than the previous 6.3721 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3793-6.3855 range; last at 6.3839. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4282; range 6.4120-6.4340. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6110-6.6160. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.1%. The property sub sector closed down 1.4%. USD/INR traded a 65.895-66.12 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 66.00. The Sensex closed up 0.67%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14920 14960 14910 14950-14980 USD/JPY 120.55 119.63 120.29 INR 66.33 66.62 66.35 66.62-66 EUR/USD 1.1213 1.1105 1.1185 KRW 1191 1196.5 1192.3 1195-1196 EUR/JPY 134.68 133.18 134.50 MYR 4.3510 4.3750 4.3480 4.3800-50 GBP/USD 1.5364 1.5221 1.5242 PHP 46.92 47.05 46.90 47.03-05 USD/CAD 1.3357 1.3233 1.3320 TWD 32.95 33.10 32.88 33.06-09 AUD/USD 0.7088 0.6989 0.7005 CNY 1-mth 6.4200 6.4180 6.4200-20 NZD/USD 0.6305 0.6235 0.6273 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.5370 6.5350-80 USD/SGD 1.4281 1.4163 1.4259 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6160-90 USD/THB 36.25 36.03 36.24 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16280 -50 -0.31 10-year 2.15% 2.135% S&P 500 1939 -4 -0.20 2-year 0.70% 0.68% NASDAQ 4753 -4 -0.08 30-year 2.945% 2.945% FTSE 6032 +96 +1.62 Spot Gold($) 1130.00 1125.40 DAX 9613 +42 +0.44 Nymex 44.60 45.83 Nikkei 18070 Mkt Clsd Brent 47.80 49.17 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)
