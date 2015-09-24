SYDNEY, Sept 25 (IFR) - Market briefs * Yellen unabashedly hawkish - expects rates to rise in 2015 = Oct or Dec 2015 * Brazil's c/bank calls extraordinary auction to sell as many as 20k currency swaps on Friday * Brazil's Real Rallies 3.65%, Strengthens Past 4 per Dollar * USTs rally on stock losses, economic worries, hold gains on as f/c US durables * U.S. Aug single-family home sales rise 5.7%; improve risk a bit * BRL moves off all-time high, Tombini hints at using reserves to stabilize BRL, Brazil Tsy announces daily sale, repurchase auctions of fixed rate NTN-F notes * Brazil's Tombini: c.bank to guarantee efficient FX market * ECB's Praet: need to study effects of QE * BOE's Broadbent not close to backing rate rise, economists see BoE Feb hike * Norway c/bank lowers rates to record low 0.75% from 1.00%, eyes more cuts Macro themes in play  Big stocks-led risk-off flow early lifted EUR, CHF & JPY, with USD/JPY eventually rebounding of its recent triangle base after US HS beat & Tombini gave the EM risk tail a yank back  Bulk of risk recovery after Ldn close should see higher openings if selling doesn't resume o/n  N225 futures & DAX probing up trends back to '12 & '11; Aug spike lows key for spot & risk generally Currency summaries prepared by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * Pair choppy but firm in Europe's morning, near 1.1230 into NY's open * Bull pressure applied early as USD & UST yields sink, 21 & 10 DMAs pierced * Lift extends near 1.1300, aided by EUR/GBPs break of t-l & run to 0.7411 * USD's slide abates & losses erode, USD buys for fix emerge, EUR/USD slides * Pair back below 10 & 21-DMAs & near 1.1225 late, Mkt awaits Yellen at 5 pm EDT * Thin liquidity at mkt close could be an issue if Yellen shocks the market USD/JPY * The daily triangle bottom at 119.21 stopped USD/JPY's risk-off slide * Rebound helped by solid US Home Sales & BCB's reverses use threat GBP/USD * EUR/GBP rose to a 4-wk high by 0.7411in early NY as equities (DAX) remain weak * EUR hedges unwound as DAX fell near 2%, Draghi dials back ECB QE extension * Sentiment for UK rate liftoff slips Feb to Q2 '16 Broadbent [ID;nL5N11T4M6] * GBP/USD lower talk of an early rate hike fades 1.5201 low after weak US data * US home sales abv f/c lifted GBP to high at 1.5290 * Risk rally in NY saw safe haven GBP flows exited, GBP/USD ends NY 1.5250 USD/CHF * USD/CHF followed stocks lower in Ldn & NY until US Home Sales beat f/c * Slide began after the o/n high only got 2 pips past Wed's & specs cut longs * 0.9668 low retraced 50% of the rebound from last Fri's Cloud base rebound * Back above 0.9750 now, with upper Bolli & Sep's high at 0.9815/24 * Dip to Tenkan by the 1.0917 low in EUR/CHF; risk-off flows cancelling out * Yellen speech after the close, but not sure what she can says now USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3307/84, Noram range 1.3309/417, close 1.3322 (-46 pips in NY) * Brent +1.1%, WTI +1.4%, alum. +0.1% (Oct) copper +0.2%, gold +2.0% * AUD/CAD +0.34%, 0.9353, CAD/JPY -0.04%, 90.01, EUR/CAD +0.35%, 1.4946 * DXY -0.16% (+0.1% NY) US stocks -0.60/-0.45% (S&P "unch" in NY trade) * Oil & EM sell off in early trade sparked stops through 1.3400 barriers AUD/USD * Europe drives pair below Sep 10 low on sour risk & AUD/JPY slip sub-83.00 * NY opens just off the lows, bull pressure applied as USD broadly offered * Commodity price drops ignored & pair steadily rises during NY * JPY weakness emerges and aids pair's lift toward 0.7025/30 * Just off the day's high late in the day, daily techs warns recent bears * RSI diverges on new low, bull hammer forms after rejection below 0.6950 NZD/USD  Limited range in Europe, NY opens near 0.6280, bull pressure applied early  AUD/NZD's dive toward 1.10 & Fontera's upped payout f/c aid NZD/USD lift  Pair quickly rises & ignores early commodity slide to trade above 0.6365  Little pullback seen as stocks recover some losses  0.6235/0.6475 consolidation intact, l-t trend is bearish LATAM * LatAm CCYs reversed early weakness vs USD, MXN & BRL move off all-time highs * USD/BRL high at 4.2482 as QIR sees cont'd inflation, econ weakness * Pair lower; Tombini says all options on table to stabilize CCY, BRL ends 4.10 * USD/MXN off early (all-time) high by 17.3410, moves to low by 16.93 as NY ends * Despite continued weak inflation/growth Banxico exp'd to hike w/ US lifts peso * USD/CLP -0.75% to 699, copper puts in small gain despite weak China outlook ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Big swings in USD/AXJ on Thursday night and premised on USD/BRL moves * Announcements/intervention saw USD/BRL retreat 7% from record highs * USD/AXJ NDFs off to the races prior = MYR NDFs hit 4.46; IDR NDFs abv 15100 * Fell in concert with USD/BRL but not to same degree; MYR NDFs back to 4.41 * An unabashed hawkish Yellen after NY closed saw USD surge on 2015 rate hike * Yellen made no mention of China and agrees with members that rates should go up before year end * Big moves since Yellen - EUR/USD down 0.5%; AUD/USD and NZD/USD down 0.6% USD/KRW traded an 1188.9-1194 range in Asia on Thursday; last 1192.5. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.4122-1.4272 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.4248. Singaporean markets closed on Thursday for a public holiday. USD/MYR Malaysian financial markets closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays. USD/IDR Indonesian markets closed on Thursday for a public holiday. USD/PHP traded a 46.83-97 range in Asia on Thursday; last 46.86. The PSE index closed down 0.15%. USD/THB traded a 36.20-285 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 36.26. Thai Set closed down 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 32.858-33.001 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.902. The Taiex closed down 0.85%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.3791 slightly higher than the previous 6.3773 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.3775-6.3842 range; last at 6.3828. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.4254; range 6.4237-6.4429. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.6150-6.6180. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.9%. The property sub sector closed up 0.3%. USD/INR traded a 66.035-27 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 66.16. The Sensex closed up 0.15%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 14930 15100 15010 14980-15010 USD/JPY 120.39 119.21 120.10 INR 66.47 66.78 66.52 66.54-59 EUR/USD 1.1296 1.1164 1.1230 KRW 1195.7 1202.2 1192 1192-1193 EUR/JPY 134.90 134.03 134.87 MYR 4.4040 4.4600 4.4050 4.4080-10 GBP/USD 1.5290 1.5201 1.5244 PHP 46.92 47.13 47.02 46.90-95 USD/CAD 1.3417 1.3291 1.3306 TWD 33.18 33.405 33.25 33.23-26 AUD/USD 0.7043 0.6938 0.7025 CNY 1-mth 6.4250 6.4200 6.4190-20 NZD/USD 0.6374 0.6264 0.6355 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.5390-40 USD/SGD 1.4300 1.4214 1.4214 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.6190-40 USD/THB 36.37 36.20 36.23 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 16201 -79 -0.48 10-year 2.13% 2.15% S&P 500 1932 -7 -0.34 2-year 0.69% 0.70% NASDAQ 4734 -19 -0.39 30-year 2.915% 2.945% FTSE 5961 -71 -1.18 Spot Gold($) 1152.30 1130.00 DAX 9428 -185 -1.92 Nymex 45.10 44.60 Nikkei 17572 -498 -2.76 Brent 48.29 47.80 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)