SYDNEY, March 7 (IFR) - North America News and data * US Feb nonfarm payrolls rise by 242k vs Rtrs f/c 190k, Avg hourly earnings -0.1% v 0.2% Rtrs f/c * US labor force part rate 62.9% v 62.7%,Avg workweek 34.4 v 34.6 hrs Rtrs f/c * Canada's Ivey purchasing index slows in Feb, 53.4 vs 59 Rtrs f/c, 66 pvs (SA) * Commodities rally oil (Clc1) +3.5%, copper +2.31%, * US bond yields climb on strong employment report, 3,5,7,10-year yields climb to 1-mos highs * US dollar falls as drop in US wages suggests dovish Fed; CME Fedwatch has March at 0%, April 4% * Released from questioning related to PBR scandal, Brazil's Lula says "has nothing to fear" * Brazil markets rally on pot'l regime change USD/BRL -1%, Bovespa +3.54%, Brazil 3, 5, 10-yr yields lower * Argentina eyes return to mkt w/USD 11.68bn debt sale, if Congress approves a debt deal for holdout creditors News from the weekend China unveils 5-year plan and prepares for "a tough battle" - Reuters * GDP range for 2016 between 6.5% - 7.0% * GDP growth target to ensure sufficient employment * Goal is to maintain 2016-2020 GDP to at least 6.5% * Will keep yuan rate at reasonable balanced level * Will continue to promote bond and stock market reform * Expects 2016 CPI of 3.0%. Sets CPI target at 3.0% * Raises 2016 budget deficit to 3% of GDP The Chinese National People's Congress parliament kicked off this weekend with Premier Li Keqiang laying out goals for the year that are aimed at stimulating growth while at the same restructuring industries that are suffering from overcapacity. Premier Le said Li said the country will create 10 million new jobs, address zombie firms through mergers, bankruptcies and debt deals, and hold the urban unemployment rate below 4.5 percent in 2016. There were no great surprises contained in the 5-year plan, but definitely some disappointment in the setting of the 2016 budget deficit to 3% of GDP. According to Reuters, analysts were expecting at least 4%. Former central bank advisor Yu Yongding told Reuters on the sidelines that the budget deficit of 3% of GDP isn't enough and has to be increased. The market might be disappointed with the conservative budget deficit of 3% of GBP, as it indicates that China is being cautious and fear over-stimulating parts of the economy that are already overheated. John.Noonan@tr.com The week ahead - ECB decision key for direction of FX market Central banks in the week ahead Thursday's ECB meeting will be the main event for the FX market. ECB President Draghi recently sent expectations of aggressive easing at this week's ECB meeting soaring after he told European Parliament that downside risks have increased since the ECB met last. The market started to price in more than a 10 BP reduction to the deposit rate and the possibility of increased asset purchases in their QE program. Some of the downside risks Draghi spoke of have significantly reduced in the past week. Draghi warned of heightened uncertainty in emerging market economies and volatility in financial and commodity markets in his most recent statements and in the past week or so EM assets have made strong recoveries while key commodities have rallied enough for many to declare a bottom is in place. There will be opposition to Draghi's calls for aggressive easing from within the ECB. At the recent G20 meeting, German officials including Bundesbank President Weidmann expressed the view that monetary policy options for promoting growth and price stability were all but exhausted. The EUR/USD strengthened at the end of last week when the calming markets led to speculation the ECB will under-deliver as they did at the December meeting. The market is still short the EUR/USD and any ECB disappointment could see the EUR/USD rise sharply. IMM data released Friday showed net EUR/USD shorts jumped from 46.9 K contracts to 68.5 K contracts the week ending March 1. Recent falls in the USD against the JPY and beaten down EM currencies along with the strong rise in gold could be warnings the great USD bull-run higher has run its course. A less than aggressive ECB could make the large contingent of EUR/USD shorts very nervous. The RBNZ and Bank of Canada also meet in the week ahead. The RBNZ decision is considered to be a close call, but according to the latest Reuters poll - the majority of analysts (9 out of 12) believe they will stay on hold at this meeting before cutting around twice more in 2016. The RBNZ has to weigh up prudential concerns related to the overheated housing market against dangerously low inflation expectations, falling dairy prices and a NZD the RBNZ views as overvalued. The RBNZ is likely to stay on hold, but may intensify its easing bias in forward projections. The Bank of Canada meets on Thursday and they are not expected to move on rates. The statement will be key for future expectations, as analysts are divided over whether or not the Bank of Canada will ease in 2016. Key data in the week ahead It will be a very quiet week in the US with no tier 1 data to be released. Euro zone data includes Sentix Index and German Industrial Orders on Monday, revised Q4 GDP and German IP on Tuesday and German CPI on Friday. UK IPO will be released on Wednesday and UK Trades is out on Friday. In Japan revised Q4 GDP will be released on Monday. China FX reserves will be released on Monday will be closely examined by the markets, as shrinking China FX reserves has been one of the main sources of concern for China watchers in 2016. China trade data will be released on Tuesday with the focus on the trend in exports and imports. On Thursday China CPI and PPI will be released. In Australia ANZ job ads will be out Monday followed on Tuesday by the NAB Business survey. John.Noonan@tr.com Key global data in the week ahead There won't be any first tier US data out early in the week, but the market will gauge the health of the US housing market with plenty of readings released. On Tuesday Case-Shiller House prices will be released along with Existing home Sales. US Consumer Confidence will also be released on Tuesday. On Wednesday New Home Sales will be released followed by Building Permits on Thursday. Also out on Thursday will be Durable Goods and monthly Home Prices. Friday will be the busiest day for US data with US trades along with second estimate US GDP for Q4. The first estimate was a dismal plus 0.7% and the latest Reuters poll shows the market looking for an even weaker plus 0.4%. Core PCE (the Fed's favorite inflation gauge) is also out Friday and is expected to come in at plus 1.2% Y/Y. Univ of Mich sentiment will be released on Friday as well. Euro zone flash PMI is out on Monday while Tuesday detailed German Q4 GDP will be released along with German IFO. EZ inflation data will be out Thursday and a slew of EZ sentiment data will be out on Friday. The main event for the UK will be second release UK Q4 GDP on Thursday. The highlight for Japanese data will be CPI out on Thursday. Australian data includes wage price index on Wednesday followed on Thursday by the important Aus Q4 CAPEX . China House Prices will be released on Friday. John.Noonan@tr.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY Feb26 Mar04 %Change AUD 0.7132 0.7440 4.32% GBP 1.3873 1.4328 3.28% NZD 0.6632 0.6820 2.83% CAD 1.3515 1.3316 1.47% EUR 1.0931 1.1008 0.70% CHF 0.9967 0.9933 0.34% JPY 114.00 113.79 0.18 Comment The AUD was the best performing currency last week, as beaten down assets such as commodities, EM and sectors of equity markets made significant breaks higher to encourage carry trade strategies. Once the AUD/USD broke above the 200-day MA (0.7258 on Wednesday) for the first time in 17 months it never looked back. The AUD/USD and NZD/USD completed bullish outside weeks, while the CAD benefitted from the near 10% rise in the oil price. The oversold GBP was the second best performing currency last week, as specs reduced BREXIT bets. The USD fell across the board, as the long-term USD up-trend is showing signs of exhaustion - with the rise and rise of the gold price indicative of the sentiment change towards the greenback. John.Noonan@tr.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme across markets on Friday was the continuation of strong gains in beaten down risk assets despite strong headline US non-farm payrolls increasing the probability of a Fed rate hike later in 2016. * Beaten down commodities and emerging market assets continued to soar while EM currencies and risk currencies such as the AUD continued to make gains at the expense of the USD and JPY. * Investors liked the US payroll report due to the fact the strong US job gains suggested fears of a US recession in 2016 and generally weaker global growth were overblown. At the same time the fall in hourly earnings should temper expectations the Fed will be more aggressive in tightening policy. * Fed Fund futures are now pricing in roughly a 50% chance the Fed will hike in September. * Key commodities put in strong performances on Friday to cap off a stellar week where investor risk appetite came back from the depths and predatory hedge funds were forced to cover doomsday bets. * Iron ore rose 1.35% on Friday and soared nearly 7.0% last week. It has gained over 41% since Dec 12. Lon Copper surged 3.56% higher on Friday and gained 6.82% for the week. NYMEX Crude jumped 3.91% on Friday and had a 9.5% gain for the week. * Gold continued to make strong gains, as it has become obvious that gold strength since the start of 2016 was only partly due to extreme risk aversion and mostly due to a change of sentiment towards the US dollar. Gold traded as high as 1,279 on Friday before closing at 1,259 - down four bucks on the day, but ending up with a weekly gain of 3.0%. * Wall Street closed higher for the fourth straight day and extended the run of weekly gains to three. The rise in key commodities, easing fears over the state of emerging markets and evaporating concerns the US is heading for a recession in the near-term have brought investors back into the markets. The strong headline US jobs report fed optimism the US and global economy are on solid footing. * The S&P closed up 62.87 points or 0.37% higher at 16,945; the S&P closed up 6.59 points or 0.33% higher at 1,999.99 and the NASDAQ gained 9.6 points or 0.20% higher * For the week the Dow gained 2.1%, the S&P was up 2.6% and the NASDAQ gained 2.8%. * The recovery in certain emerging market assets has been breath taking. * The MSCI Asia ex-Japan equity index gained 0.95% on Friday and had a weekly gain of nearly 6%. It is up 11.32% since the Jan 21 low. The iShares MS EM equity ETF gained 1.99% on Friday and had a weekly gain of 9.16%. * The VIX fell 14.9% last week to close at 16.86 - the lowest weekly close in 2016. * The rise in risk appetite and solid US jobs data resulted in the 2-year Treasury yield rising 3 BPs to 0.87% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 5 BPs to 1.88%. * Despite the solid US jobs report and move higher in US yields - the USD fell against most currencies. * The NZD, AUD and GBP were the stand-out performers gaining 1.44%, 1.21% and 1.09% respectively against the USD. * The AUD and NZD were supported by strong gains in risk assets that led to carry trade demand. The AUD/USD has been in strong demand since the break above the 200-day MA on Wednesday. Real money and leveraged funds are rumoured to be in the buying mix. * The GBP/USD gained 1.09% on Friday, as specs pared back BREXIT strategies. The GBP gained 3.23% last week - its best week since 2009. * The USD/CAD fell 0.65% on Friday despite weaker than expected Canada PMI data, as the rise in oil trumped the data. The USD/CAD closed at 1.3313 - not far away from the key 200-day MA at 1.3287. The USD/CAD has been above the 200-day MA since Sept 2014. We all saw how the AUD/USD soared after breaking the 200-day MA after being below that reading for a similar period of time. * The EUR/USD rose 0.47% on Friday to close at 1.1008, as shorts pared back ahead of the ECB decision on Thursday. The market is cautious getting overly short in case of a disappointing ECB - after getting hurt badly when the ECB under-delivered in December. * The USD/JPY closed the day just 0.08% higher at 113.79. Demand for JPY funded carry trades resulted in the JPY underperformance. Wrap up The huge relief rally underway in beaten down risk assets will be tested this week, as China is back in focus. There is some disappointment over China setting the budget deficit goal at 3% of GDP with many analysts saying there needs to be larger deficit spending to compensate for the job losses and stresses to the economy caused by the need for economic reform and dealing with zombie enterprises. On Monday China FX reserves for Feb will be revealed and they are expected to drop to 3.20 TLN USD from 3.23 TLN USD in Jan. A larger than expected fall in reserves will cause concern, as the previous strong FX reserve position was seen as a buffer against the inevitable need to recapitalize some Chinese banks suffering from non-performing loans and bankruptcies. The markets chose to ignore some weak China PMI data released last week, but it is questionable how long the new found euphoria for all things EM will last. The technical picture for risk assets and risk currencies is particularly strong. The AUD/USD looks primed to continue moving higher after breaking above the 200-day MA (0.7255) and the previous trend high at 0.7387. Just to add to the positive technical outlook - the AUD/USD managed to complete a bullish outside week. The move higher in the AUD/USD is coinciding with big moves higher in key commodities. Iron ore has moved above the 200-day MA and Lon Copper looks poised to do the same. Virtually no one is looking for major rallies to continue for the likes of iron ore, copper and crude oil, but the strong technical picture is starting to convince bulls and bears that a bottom might be in place for the aforementioned commodities - for the short-term at least. The focus will switch to the ECB and the EUR later in the week, as the ECB decides on Thursday. The market is pricing in aggressive easing action by the ECB due to comments from ECD President Draghi indicating strong action is needed. After the disappointment following the ECB meeting in December, the market might be a bit cautious getting carried away with shorting the EUR/USD ahead of Thursday's decision. One of the factors behind Draghi's address to the EU Parliament that laid out the case for more easing was that financial markets were in turmoil. The markets have significantly calmed since then. If Draghi regains his "Super Mario" status and convinces the skeptical German contingent that aggressive easing is a must - the EUR/USD will likely fall below 1.0850. But the fall might be temporary due to the sentiment change towards the USD. The move up in gold despite receding investor risk aversion is indicative that the two year USD trend higher has run its course. If you believe the ECB will come through with aggressive easing it might be better selling EUR against the AUD or CAD. John.Noonan@tr.com Technical view Equities S&P The S&P gained 2.67% last week and continued to trend higher. The 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The break above the 50% retracement of the 2,116/1,810 move at 1,963, which was also last week's high - brought in freshbuying. On Friday the S&P moved above the 61.8 fibo of the aforementioned move at 2,000 , which was where the 100-day MA also sat, but closed right on that level. The next level of key resistance is at the descending 200-day MA (2,023 on Friday) and a break above that level targets a double top around 2,080. A break back below the ascending 10-day MA (1,958 on Friday) would warn the trend higher is losing momentum. {Last 1,999.99} ASX The ASX gained 4.30% last week and has started a short-term trend higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are now aligned in a bullish formation and are starting to point higher. The ASX broke and closed above the 100-day MA at 5,080 and on Friday traded above the 61.8 fibo of the 5,718/4,706 move at 5,092, but failed to close above that reading. A close above 5,100 targets the descending 200-day MA (5,239 on Friday). A fall below the 10-day MA (4,961 on Friday) would warn upward momentum is waning while a fall below the 20-day MA (4,918 on Friday) would signal the trend higher was a false break. {Last 5,090.02} Commodities Gold Gold gained around 3% last week and the short-term trend higher regained upward momentum. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are once again aligned in a bullish formation and all are pointing higher. Significantly - the 5, 10 and 20-week moving averages have also started to align in a bullish formation and point higher. Gold broke above resistance at 1,260, but didn't close above that level. Nevertheless gold is poised to at least test the 2015 high at 1,306 in this move. A fall below the 20-day MA (1,225 on Friday) would suggest the short-term trend has stalled and a short term top is in place. {Last 1,259} Iron Ore Iron ore soared nearly 7.0% last week and it has gained over 41% since Dec 12. The short-term moving averages continue to indicate it is trending higher and the break above the 200-day MA (50.73 on Friday) for the first time in over two years was a bullish event. The target for this move is the Sept 10, 2015 fix at 58.50. A break back below the 200-day MA would warn that upward momentum is waning. {Last 52.40} Lon Copper London copper soared 6.82% higher last week and started trending higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. The move higher on Friday stalled just ahead of the key 200-day MA (5,067 on Friday) and a break/close above that reading would mark the first time it has done so since mid-May last year. The first target of this move is the Sept 17, 2015 high at 5, 440. A fall below former resistance at 4,750 would warn the trend higher is losing momentum. {Last 5,027} NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude gained over 9.5% last week and is trending higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and all three are pointing higher. The break and close above 35 was bullish and targets the descending 100-day MA (37.22 on Friday). A fall below the 50-day MA at 32.31 would warn the trend is losing momentum and a top is in place. {Last 35.92} FX EUR/USD The trend lower in the EUR/USD was losing momentum by the end of the week. The 5-day MA has started to point higher and the EUR/USD closed above the 10-day MA at 1.0958. A close above the 20-day MA (1.1080) would confirm the trend lower is over. The move up on Friday stopped short of the 200-day MA at 1.1046. A break above 1.1080 targets the 61.8 fibo of the 1.1377/1.0825 move at 1.1167. A break below former resistance at 1.0850/60 would return the pressure to the downside. {Last 1.1008} USD/JPY The choppy price action last week left the technical picture mixed and unclear for the short term at least. The USD/JPY isn't trending in either direction after establishing a significant double-bottom around 111.00. The USD/JPY might be setting up for a period of 111.00/115.00 range trading before the next trend develops. {Last 113.79} AUD/USD The break above the key 200-day MA (0.7255) for the first time in around 18 months was a bullish event and suggested the long-term trend lower is exhausted. The next level of resistance is the 50% retracement of the 0.8164/0.6827 move around 0.7495. A break above 0.7500 targets the 61.8 of that move at 0.7655. A break below the 200-day MA (0.7255) would ease upward momentum. {Last 0.7440} John.noonan@tr.com