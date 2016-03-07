SYDNEY, March 8 (IFR) - Market Briefs
Oil hits 2016 high above $40; glut warnings resurface
Oil up more than 40 pct from lows hit 2 months ago
* Fed's Brainard c.banks worldwide should be looking to raise glbl demand, a
lot of reasons to think inflation may move higher, also troubling signs on
inflation expectations
* Fed's Fisher when oil/USD stabilize we'll see inflation tending closer to
2%, doesn't see US slipping into neg rates territory
* ECB money printing accelerated in latest wk, ECB purchased EUR 13.238bn vs
EUR 12.149bn pvs wk
* Fonterra reduced its f/c Farmgate Milk Price for the 15/16 season from NZD
4.15/kgMS to NZD 3.90/kgMS
* Spot iron ore surges 20% ahead of steel output curbs, China exp'd to limit
steel o/p, GS keeps bearish view
* Mexico consumer confidence falls by most in 7 months (Feb 91.6 vs Jan
93.3)
* Oil prices expected to recover to around $70 by 2020: Kemp
Macro Themes in Play
Commodity rally coattails fade, stocks end broadly lower; tech hard hit, banks
down; crosscurrents: Street clueless on strategies, most 2016 trade ideas
stopped already
Dollar edges lower despite new wides for US-Europe, US-Japan rate diffs; steady
bid for EUR and JPY raises possibility of backfire of ECB, BOJ policies; DXY
back at 200 dma support despite firmer outlook for Fed rate hikes
AUD, CAD better with copper, oil; USDCAD below 200 dma for first time since Sep
2014; Kiwi down on Fonterra forecast
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* --:-- CN Exports YY* Feb f/c -12.5%, -11.2%-prev
* --:-- CN Imports YY* Feb f/c -10%, -18.8%-prev
* --:-- CN Trade Balance USD* Feb f/c 50.15b, 63.29b-prev
* 23:50 JP Bank Lending YY Feb 2.3%-prev
* 23:50 JP Current Account NSA JPY* Jan f/c 719.0b, 960.7b-prev
* 23:50 JP GDP Rev QQ Annualised* Q4 f/c -1.5%, -1.4%-prev
* 23:50 JP GDP Revised QQ* Q4 f/c -0.4%, -0.4%-prev
* 23:50 JP GDP Cap Ex Rev QQ* Q4 f/c 1.2%, 1.4%-prev
* 05:00 JP Consumer Confid. Index* Feb 42.5-prev
* 06:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll* Feb 46.6-prev
* 00:30 AU NAB Business Conditions Feb 5-prev
* 00:30 AU NAB Business Confidence Feb 2-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Pair hugs 1.0950 in Europe's morning as DE-US spreads hit new wide, NY
opens nearby
* Choppy early but buyers emerge as upped risk sentiment sees USD & JPY
weaken
* EUR/JPY lifts above 125.20, EUR/USD follows & pierces 1.1025, little
pullback seen
* Near 1.1015 late as USD stays heavy in the afternoon
* Techs gives bulls the edge, long lower wick on daily candle & RSIs biased
up
* China Fed trade data & EZ Q4 GDP the data risks due in the next session
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY fell despite USD-JPY 2-yr yld spreads up at 8-yr highs
* Soft US LMCI on the heels of the big NFP beat on Friday
* Fischer & Brainard were at odds on policy
* 200-HMA & up TL off Feb 24 low at 113.38/28 broke in NY afternoon
* Bids still touted above 113 & the Tenkan at 112.80; stops below the latter
* Offers now 113.80-114 & again in 114.20s
* Whipsaw EUR/JPY: low at 124.25 a 38.2% of Mar range; then 125.21 in NY
* Slipping again with softer stocks toward the close
* Similar pattern in other crosses, but big commodities rally helps some
more
* JPY Trade & GDP are the local features tonight
GBP/USD
* 1.4135 was London am low for cable, broad swath of macro shorts covered
* Oil/Metals lead the way higher, Cable along for ride as mkt eyes ECB meet
Mar 10
* GBP/USD moves to session high at 1.4283, set to end NorAm by 1.4250
* 1.4854 is 50% retracement of 1.4672 (Feb 4 high) to 1.3836
* Latest YouGov polls say more Brits anti-Brexit than pro-Brexit
* EUR/GBP lower to 0.7715 by NorAm close, off 0.7749 high as Brexit fears
recede
USD/CHF
* CHF broadly softer today despite an intraday turn in risk in some assets
* EUR/CHF cleared the 21-DMA & 38.2% of the 1.12-1.0840 drop at 1.0956/9
* A close above those hurdles could bring the 61.8% into play at 1.1060
* Thur's ECB meeting key - 10bp depo rate cut & 10bln APP hike favored
* Long wick on today's USD/CHF candle shows a rejection above parity
* Soft US LMCI, but STIR remain up, albeit not helping vs other funders
* Swiss Jobs and CPI data are out Tues; SNB meet a week after ECB
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3320/70, Noram range 1.3262/3377, Cl 1.3287, NY -75 pips
* Brent crude +5.3%, WTI +5.4%, Alum +0.02%, copper +0.13%, gold +0.25%
* AUD/CAD +0.35%, 0.9913, CAD/JPY -0.23%, 85.29, EUR/CAD -0.22%, 1.4624
* DXY -0.25% (-0.45% in NY) US stocks -0.75/0.05% (S&P "+0.15% in NY)
* Light data schedule [page:2417] UST/CA 2-Yr spread +2.3 (+37.6)
* The BoC meet Weds, f/c "unch", dovish language, impact of stronger CAD
AUD/USD
* Quiet in Europe's morning, dip below 0.7395 bought, lift sees NY open near
0.7415
* Choppy in early NY but bulls emerge as commodities firm & stocks rally off
lows
* Brief pause ahead of Friday's high, break sees stops go off & sharp rally
to 0.7486
* Dips near 0.7470 as stocks soften, late day AUD/NZD gains cushion late day
risk off slip
* RBA's Lowe speech, NAB Feb Bus. confidence & China Feb trade data a
upcoming risks
NZD/USD
Bear pressure in Europe sees 0.6750 hit before small bounce, NY opens near
0.6760
0.6750 tested again but dip bought as stocks rally off lows & commodities firm
Broad based USD weakness accelerates rise, sharp rally sees 0.6814 hit
Back below 0.6780 late as stocks turn down & Fonterra revises 2015/16 milk price
NZ Q4 Mfg sales a minor econ risk, China Feb trade data a bigger risk
LATAM
* Commodities rallied hard lifting LatAm CCYs, output/supply cuts putting
bid in metals/oil
* USD/MXN moved off early lows by 17.75 after weak Mex conf data & a move
lower in oil
* The oil pullback was short-lived, oil rallied as much as 6% in NY
afternoon
* USD/MXN put in a low just below 17.70 before ending The NY session near
17.7400
* USD/BRL moved lwr early as early iron ore rallied, on back of o/p cuts &
China stability
* BRL was unable to hold on to early gains & ends NorAm by 3.79
* USD/CLP moved down slightly as copper rose a touch, China attempts a soft
landing
WTI's technical tear might retard central bank easing
WTI is generating impressive buy signals on daily and long-term charts, with
bullish ramifications for oil-related currencies and perhaps for various central
banks. The spot contract has cleared the daily cloud top & 38.2% of the Oct-Feb
slide at 35.51/55, as well as the 100-DMA at 37.25. The latter hurdle was probed
but not closed above in Oct and Nov. A close above it now would harken traders
back to the last April's close above it that triggered nearly a 10 dlr surge.
Nearby resistance is at 38.39/49 from the Jan 4 high and 50% of the Oct-Feb
slide. This month's huge, bullish monthly Hammer candle could easily carry
prices to Feb's 50.92 high, if not the 62.58 high from Jun. central banks have
bemoaned falling oil's drag on inflation. A sizeable oil rebound, if sustained,
could retard recent extreme easing efforts. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/1R0n1tA
tmsnrt.rs/1R0ohNr tmsnrt.rs/1R0p54S