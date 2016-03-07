SYDNEY, March 8 (IFR) - Market Briefs Oil hits 2016 high above $40; glut warnings resurface Oil up more than 40 pct from lows hit 2 months ago * Fed's Brainard c.banks worldwide should be looking to raise glbl demand, a lot of reasons to think inflation may move higher, also troubling signs on inflation expectations * Fed's Fisher when oil/USD stabilize we'll see inflation tending closer to 2%, doesn't see US slipping into neg rates territory * ECB money printing accelerated in latest wk, ECB purchased EUR 13.238bn vs EUR 12.149bn pvs wk * Fonterra reduced its f/c Farmgate Milk Price for the 15/16 season from NZD 4.15/kgMS to NZD 3.90/kgMS * Spot iron ore surges 20% ahead of steel output curbs, China exp'd to limit steel o/p, GS keeps bearish view * Mexico consumer confidence falls by most in 7 months (Feb 91.6 vs Jan 93.3) * Oil prices expected to recover to around $70 by 2020: Kemp Macro Themes in Play Commodity rally coattails fade, stocks end broadly lower; tech hard hit, banks down; crosscurrents: Street clueless on strategies, most 2016 trade ideas stopped already Dollar edges lower despite new wides for US-Europe, US-Japan rate diffs; steady bid for EUR and JPY raises possibility of backfire of ECB, BOJ policies; DXY back at 200 dma support despite firmer outlook for Fed rate hikes AUD, CAD better with copper, oil; USDCAD below 200 dma for first time since Sep 2014; Kiwi down on Fonterra forecast Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * --:-- CN Exports YY* Feb f/c -12.5%, -11.2%-prev * --:-- CN Imports YY* Feb f/c -10%, -18.8%-prev * --:-- CN Trade Balance USD* Feb f/c 50.15b, 63.29b-prev * 23:50 JP Bank Lending YY Feb 2.3%-prev * 23:50 JP Current Account NSA JPY* Jan f/c 719.0b, 960.7b-prev * 23:50 JP GDP Rev QQ Annualised* Q4 f/c -1.5%, -1.4%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP Revised QQ* Q4 f/c -0.4%, -0.4%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP Cap Ex Rev QQ* Q4 f/c 1.2%, 1.4%-prev * 05:00 JP Consumer Confid. Index* Feb 42.5-prev * 06:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll* Feb 46.6-prev * 00:30 AU NAB Business Conditions Feb 5-prev * 00:30 AU NAB Business Confidence Feb 2-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair hugs 1.0950 in Europe's morning as DE-US spreads hit new wide, NY opens nearby * Choppy early but buyers emerge as upped risk sentiment sees USD & JPY weaken * EUR/JPY lifts above 125.20, EUR/USD follows & pierces 1.1025, little pullback seen * Near 1.1015 late as USD stays heavy in the afternoon * Techs gives bulls the edge, long lower wick on daily candle & RSIs biased up * China Fed trade data & EZ Q4 GDP the data risks due in the next session USD/JPY * USD/JPY fell despite USD-JPY 2-yr yld spreads up at 8-yr highs * Soft US LMCI on the heels of the big NFP beat on Friday * Fischer & Brainard were at odds on policy * 200-HMA & up TL off Feb 24 low at 113.38/28 broke in NY afternoon * Bids still touted above 113 & the Tenkan at 112.80; stops below the latter * Offers now 113.80-114 & again in 114.20s * Whipsaw EUR/JPY: low at 124.25 a 38.2% of Mar range; then 125.21 in NY * Slipping again with softer stocks toward the close * Similar pattern in other crosses, but big commodities rally helps some more * JPY Trade & GDP are the local features tonight GBP/USD * 1.4135 was London am low for cable, broad swath of macro shorts covered * Oil/Metals lead the way higher, Cable along for ride as mkt eyes ECB meet Mar 10 * GBP/USD moves to session high at 1.4283, set to end NorAm by 1.4250 * 1.4854 is 50% retracement of 1.4672 (Feb 4 high) to 1.3836 * Latest YouGov polls say more Brits anti-Brexit than pro-Brexit * EUR/GBP lower to 0.7715 by NorAm close, off 0.7749 high as Brexit fears recede USD/CHF * CHF broadly softer today despite an intraday turn in risk in some assets * EUR/CHF cleared the 21-DMA & 38.2% of the 1.12-1.0840 drop at 1.0956/9 * A close above those hurdles could bring the 61.8% into play at 1.1060 * Thur's ECB meeting key - 10bp depo rate cut & 10bln APP hike favored * Long wick on today's USD/CHF candle shows a rejection above parity * Soft US LMCI, but STIR remain up, albeit not helping vs other funders * Swiss Jobs and CPI data are out Tues; SNB meet a week after ECB USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3320/70, Noram range 1.3262/3377, Cl 1.3287, NY -75 pips * Brent crude +5.3%, WTI +5.4%, Alum +0.02%, copper +0.13%, gold +0.25% * AUD/CAD +0.35%, 0.9913, CAD/JPY -0.23%, 85.29, EUR/CAD -0.22%, 1.4624 * DXY -0.25% (-0.45% in NY) US stocks -0.75/0.05% (S&P "+0.15% in NY) * Light data schedule [page:2417] UST/CA 2-Yr spread +2.3 (+37.6) * The BoC meet Weds, f/c "unch", dovish language, impact of stronger CAD AUD/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, dip below 0.7395 bought, lift sees NY open near 0.7415 * Choppy in early NY but bulls emerge as commodities firm & stocks rally off lows * Brief pause ahead of Friday's high, break sees stops go off & sharp rally to 0.7486 * Dips near 0.7470 as stocks soften, late day AUD/NZD gains cushion late day risk off slip * RBA's Lowe speech, NAB Feb Bus. confidence & China Feb trade data a upcoming risks NZD/USD Bear pressure in Europe sees 0.6750 hit before small bounce, NY opens near 0.6760 0.6750 tested again but dip bought as stocks rally off lows & commodities firm Broad based USD weakness accelerates rise, sharp rally sees 0.6814 hit Back below 0.6780 late as stocks turn down & Fonterra revises 2015/16 milk price NZ Q4 Mfg sales a minor econ risk, China Feb trade data a bigger risk LATAM * Commodities rallied hard lifting LatAm CCYs, output/supply cuts putting bid in metals/oil * USD/MXN moved off early lows by 17.75 after weak Mex conf data & a move lower in oil * The oil pullback was short-lived, oil rallied as much as 6% in NY afternoon * USD/MXN put in a low just below 17.70 before ending The NY session near 17.7400 * USD/BRL moved lwr early as early iron ore rallied, on back of o/p cuts & China stability * BRL was unable to hold on to early gains & ends NorAm by 3.79 * USD/CLP moved down slightly as copper rose a touch, China attempts a soft landing WTI's technical tear might retard central bank easing WTI is generating impressive buy signals on daily and long-term charts, with bullish ramifications for oil-related currencies and perhaps for various central banks. The spot contract has cleared the daily cloud top & 38.2% of the Oct-Feb slide at 35.51/55, as well as the 100-DMA at 37.25. The latter hurdle was probed but not closed above in Oct and Nov. A close above it now would harken traders back to the last April's close above it that triggered nearly a 10 dlr surge. Nearby resistance is at 38.39/49 from the Jan 4 high and 50% of the Oct-Feb slide. This month's huge, bullish monthly Hammer candle could easily carry prices to Feb's 50.92 high, if not the 62.58 high from Jun. central banks have bemoaned falling oil's drag on inflation. A sizeable oil rebound, if sustained, could retard recent extreme easing efforts. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/1R0n1tA tmsnrt.rs/1R0ohNr tmsnrt.rs/1R0p54S