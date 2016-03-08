SYDNEY, March 9 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Canadian building permits drops 9.8% in Jan, housing starts jump as Ontario, B.C. markets sizzle * BOE's Cunliffe: negotiating new trade deals could take 5-yrs after terms of Brexit agreed * BoE's Carney: leaving EU is biggest domestic risk to financial stability, banks could move UK business to Ireland/Continental Europe, after Brexit; expects reduction in FDI if UK leaves EU * BOE's Weale: rates still likely to rise, scope for stimulus if needed * Markets expect rate cuts & more QE from ECB, Yields lower before Thursday's ECB meeting * JPY & CHF advance as Chinese data weighs on risk, ECB seen likely to ease, but investors ponder extent * Gold holds its ground on weaker dollar and lower shares * Brazil's Marcelo Odebrecht gets 19-yr sentence in "operation car wash"/PBR scandal * Reuters Poll: U.S. crude stockpile seen building to record high for 4th week * Reuters Poll: First BoE hike delayed until 2017, None of the 59 economists polled expect a move on March 17 Macro Themes in Play DXY up more by default than anything else, commodity weakness leads to commodity/EMFX selloff, pushes up USD modestly vs majors; USDJPY the exception as JGB prices and yen continue higher in tandem Collapse in JGB yields has market wondering how low and betting bigger downside for JPY pairs; Cable sideways, inside day; CAD down with oil, 200 dma caps month-long USDCAD run; AUD lower but holds up well with copper -3% Stocks down for first day in six; China trade numbers set defensive risk tone; credit wider but only small, macros sidelined ahead of ECB; investors hoping ease will launch next leg up Yields down sharply, US 2/10s curve at new lows; higher rates hard to sustain absent ongoing commodity (oil) rally; gold gives nothing back Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Elec Card Retail Sales mth Feb 0.3%-prev * 21:45 NZ Elec Card Retail Sales YY Feb 5.2%-prev * 23:30 AU Consumer Sentiment Mar 4.2%-prev * 00:30 AU Housing Finance* Jan f/c -2.3%, 2.6%-prev * 00:30 AU Invest Housing Finance Jan 0.6%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * NY opens near 1.1015 after slide near 1.1000 in Europe's morning * Sour risk sees stocks open lower & commodities turn down for the day * USD & UST yields sink, steady bull pressure on EUR/USD ensues * Friday's high & 200-DMA get pierced, lift extends to 1.1058 * Offers into Feb 26 high & 21-DMA loomed & USD slide erodes * Stocks bounce from lows, EUR/USD slips back near 1.1005 late * Inverted hammer & diverging daily RSI suggest recent rally might be done * ECB risk nearing, recent longs might unwind as event gets closer USD/JPY * Another wave of derisking sent the JPY higher again Tuesday * USD/JPY slide started O/N w the up TL fm Feb 24 & Tenkan breaks * Both set to be closed below, making the Mar 1 low at 112.16 the next prop * Oil, stocks and Tsy yield drops suggest investor skittishness persists * Collapsing L-T JGB yields & rising USD-JPY spreads not helping USD/JPY * BOJ meet Mar 14-15; Abe team, Kuroda & others gather on 16-17 * EUR/JPY broke Mon's 124.25 low & 38.2% of Mar rebound there * Also now probing the 50% & Tenkan at 123.88; 21-DMA weighs above * JPY up on all the major crosses GBP/USD * Cable met headwind just shy of mooted offers at 1.4280 by 30-DMA res (1.4276) * Ensuing drop to 1.4174 influenced by Brexit warnings from Carney/Cunliffe * GBP rallied into NY close by BOE's Weale comments on likely hike * Pair ends NY session at 1.4210, despite poll shifts against Brexit option vol remain high * EUR/GBP moved off session highs by 0.7794 at 10-DMA resistance * Early strength on back of warnings by Carney/Cunliffe on * Close below 0.7693 Fib support opens way for 0.7548 61.8% Fib of 0.7314-0.7928 USD/CHF * Ldn & NY both bought the USD/CHF slides toward 0.9900 and the 21-DMA * Annualized CPI -0.8% in Feb vs -1.1% f/c * Swiss jobless rates 0.1% lower than expected at 3.7% & 3.4% * USD/CHF been in a sideways mean reversion pattern since mid Feb * Offers above parity have left long wicks on most daily Candles of late * But also seeing long tails as 0.99 is bought into * EUR/CHF had a very long tail, helped by Germany's IP beat * 1.0916 the low for a second day, with Cloud cover limiting topside * ECB meeting Thur is key; SNB's a week later USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3281/3358, Noram range 1.3311/3412, Cl 1.3400, NY +63 pips * Brent crude -3.2%, WTI -4.0%, Alum -2.5%, copper -2.9%, gold "unch" * AUD/CAD +0.6%, 0.9972, CAD/JPY -1.73%, 83.97, EUR/CAD +0.84%, 1.4750 * DXY +0.13% (+0.11% in NY) US stocks -0.85/-0.40% (S&P -0.35% in NY) * Cda housing starts solid +212.6k ann, bldg permits -9.8% [page:2417] * UST/CA 2-Yr sprd unch (+37.1) Wed BoC meet- unch, dovish, soft CAD talk AUD/USD * Lifts off hourly supt near 0.7410 in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7445 * Rally extends near 0.7470, sharp drop below 0.7435 as AUD/JPY sinks sub-83.60 * Dip bought as stocks claw back early losses, 0.7470 pierced again * Back near 0.7455 late on firmer USD, Oz Jan housing finance due, -2.3% f/c * Techs lean bullish, long lower wick on today's candle & 55-WMA supports * Offers 0.7485/00, stops above, 0.7535 area is key res, if cleared big squeeze likely NZD/USD Europe buys dip to hourly support near 0.6740, lift sees NY open near 0.6755 Choppy early but lift ensues as stocks rally from opening lows & UST yields slip 0.6785 neared before lift stalls, USD bounces & pair nears 0.6760 late NZ Feb electronic card sales due but impact likely limited Mkt more focused on RBNZ now, no cut f/c but surprise can't be ruled out Fonterra milk price forecast cut likely on Wheeler's mind LATAM * Commodities proved unable to maintain their recent ascent, weighing on risk * Weak China trade data added to EM headwinds, oil fell near 3% * USD/MXN ends NorAm at 17.88 after probing high near 17.94, oil off worst of day * Mex inflation on Wed, Rtrs f/c 12-mos infl 2.94%, core 2.67%, Banxico target 3% * USD/BRL bucked EM trend ends NY by 3.75 -0.8%; IGP inflation beat f/c * PBR scandal remains in focus, Marcelo Odebrecht convicted * USD/CLP ends NorAm by 681.50 +0.4%, copper weakness adds to CLP decline * The peso remains within lower 21-d Bolli & 10-DMA (674.99/687.08) USD/JPY-Down amid vanishing JGB curve, Treasury spreads If BOJ Gov Kuroda was befuddled by limited progress toward stated reflation goals before the Jan 29 BOJ meeting, he and the board must be downright perplexed as to what to do next after seeing the USD/JPY tumble 7% since their NIRP surprise, despite surging USD-JPY yield spreads. Two-yr yield spreads are 27bp higher than Jan 29's close. And with JGB yields below zero out to 10-yrs, the very long end of the curve has borne the brunt of panic yield-seeking buying, helping to drive the USD-JPY 30-yr spread from 1.68% on Jan 29 to 2.13% last. The leadership of the Abe govt and Kuroda are set to meet to discuss policy options March 16-17, following the March 14-15 BOJ meeting. Kuroda has indicated there will be a pause. A good idea, as NIRP is seen by many, including the BIS, as doing more harm than good. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1pw01gc