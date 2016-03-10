SYDNEY, March 11 (IFR) - Market Briefs * ECB cuts depo rate 10bps as expected, cuts refi rate 5bps as well, lifts APP from EUR 60b to 80b * ECBs Draghi does not expect further cuts in future, ECB staff sees HICP 1.3% in '17, 0.1% in '16 * ECB to launch new series of LTROs w/4-yr maturity, ECB to buy non-bank corporate debt * What the ECB did at its March 10 meeting * US jobless hit 5-mos low at 259k (Rtrs f/c 275k), cont claims below f/c (2.225m v 2.255m Rtrs f/c) * Denmark's c.bank keeps rates unchanged (-0.40%) despite ECB cut * Short-term bond/bund yields surge as ECB signals rate freeze * Iran says it will freeze oil production only after regaining market share * Gold rises more than 1% as euro rebounds on ECB comments, Fed Meet Mar 16 now in focus * FTSE hits 2-week closing low as ECB-fuelled rally fizzles out, DAX gains reversed end session -1.8% * Brazil launches 2026 global bond, first since rating cuts * Reuters Poll: Fed to raise rates by mid-year, again before year-end (60% chance by end June) Macro Themes in Play Markets left bewildered about getting done over by another ECB meeting, like December EUR goes 4 figs the wrong way; European stocks end down after being sharply higher, too early yet but ECB credibility hinges on spreads/stocks holding in Bigger than expected increase in QE/TLTRO (and to include corporate bonds) sends message that ECB more interested in lending stimulus than getting currency lower, EUR bears re-assess bigger picture; USDJPY weaker with stocks; Cable a sideshow but higher on DXY weakness US rates higher, prospect of lower USD seen as giving Fed more flexibility, lessening headwind CAD, AUD retrace with commodities but no damage done technically, inside days; oil lower as OPEC meeting proving elusive, Iran to keep pumping BRL extends on 200 dma break, markets bullish on prospect of cleaning out old guard of political system; other EM modestly lower Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 21:45 NZ Food Price Index Feb 2.00%-prev * 21:45 NZ Manufacturing PMI Feb 57.9-prev * 23:50 JP Business Survey Index Q1 380.00%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * NY opens near 1.0980 after quiet Europe morning, near 1.0965 into ECB decision * Pair drops on depo cut (as f/c) & QE increase to EUR20 bln, sharp drop to 1.0860 * Draghi presser starts dovish, notes QE extended to March 2017 or beyond if needed * Notes corp bond buys near QE2 end & TLTRO 2 begins June, pair drops to 1.0822 * Lowered GDP & CPI projections weigh also but sharp rally ensues * Draghi says doesn't anticipate more cuts, EUR spikes across the board * EUR/USD nears 1.1220, little pullback seen, near 1.1200 late * Techs favor bulls, bull engulfing candle, RSIs biased up, closes above 200-DMA USD/JPY * Post-ECB announcement & US Claims beat got USD/JPY to its 114.45 high * Offers ahead of the Mar 2 high & Kijun at 114.56/61 reinforced by derisking * Risk evaporated after Draghi said this was likely the last easing needed * Another oil slide on yet another Iran dismissal of production caps also hurt * 112.61 subsequent nadir. Price following N225 futures moves closely * Higher USD-JPY ylds spreads again having little lasting influence * Record J buying of foreign bonds this year provides a cushion for USD/JPY * Brief dip to 123.64 low in EUR/JPY on ECB release, then a big squeeze * Surge to 126.76 came after Draghi doubted the need for more easing * Kijun at 126.87 near the highs; 50% of Jan-Feb drop is at 127.27 * CAD/JPY & AUD/JPY heavy after fleeting Cloud top breaches; oil * BOJ meets Mar 14-15; Abe govt & BOJ policy meeting 16-17 GBP/USD * EUR/GBP rallied off early NorAm low by 0.7653, ends NorAm +1.38% at 0.7842 * Early weakness after the ECB cut rates (depo -10bps/refi -5bps) as equities rallied * The ECB also raised its APP to EUR 80b from 60b, initiates a new 4-yr TLTRO pgm * Markets reversed after Draghi commented that no more cuts may be needed * GBP/USD rallied albeit to a lesser degree thab EUR/USD * GBP/USD put in a high at 1.4318 before reversing to end the day by 1.4290 * Resistance at Feb 22 high 1.4360 then 1.4413 the Feb 19 high, Brexit remains a headwind USD/CHF * Post-ECB trauma initially yanks EUR/CHF & USD/CHF to 1.0894 & 1.0093 * SNB was touted buying the EUR/CHF dip, but didn't need help after that * Draghi's doubting the need for more ECB easing sent the EUR soaring * The cross surged to 1.1023, by the 1.1035 Cloud top * 1.1054, the 61.8% of Feb's downtrend is the next hurdle USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3238/85, Noram range 1.3232/3398, Cl 1.3356, NY +91 pts * Brent crude -2.4%, WTI -1.3%, Alum -1.3%, copper -0.45%, gold +1.25% * AUD/CAD +0.21%, 0.9934, CAD/JPY +1.06%, 84.65, EUR/CAD +2.64%, 1.4954 * DXY -1.21% (-2.26% in NY) US stocks -0.80/-0.45% (S&P -0.65% in NY) * ECB cut rates but Draghi opined this was last cut- unbelievably volatile * EUR/CAD range 1.4381/1.5014 Fri- Cda jobs f/c +9k [page:2417] AUD/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7485, choppy action early * Whips around 0.7457-0.7512 after ECB cut sinks EUR & EUR/AUD hits sub-1.4470 * Rally to 0.7512 erased as stock & commodity slips sours risk & AUD/JPY nears 83.75 * AUD/USD hits 0.7427 low, broad based USD weakness allows lift near 0.7450 late * No major data in Asia to drive, overall risk theme likely to drive pair NZD/USD Tight range in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6670 Slips to 0.6637 as USD firms after ECB action, dip bought, lifts to 200-HMA Soured risk emerges and JPY strengthens, NZD/JPY down toward 75.00 NZD/USD dragged down to 0.6650 before late day bounce near 0.6675 NZ Feb Food price index (prior 2.0%) & Feb Mfg PMI (prior 57.9) due in Asia LATAM * BRL holds early gains despite macro CCY yaw after ECB presser * USD/BRL ends NorAm -1.1% at 3.6450, off session low 3.6363 on pot'l regime chg * Brazil prosecutors say charges against Lula tied to state crimes * USD/MXN bounced off lows by daily cloud base 17.6188, after Draghi presser * Draghi whets mkt appetite w/rate cuts, APP increase, loses mkt on no need for more cuts * USD/CLP ends NorAm by 684, weak copper -0.5% and oil weigh on the peso ECB no more rate cut hint at odds with inflation f/c ECB chief Draghi may have been too hasty in suggesting time out on further rate cuts given the ECB's uphill struggle so far against disinflation. It's clearly at odds with the c.bank's own downbeat inflation forecast of a mere 0.1% for this year and 1.3% in 2017, a sharp downgrade from the 1% and 1.6% seen just 3 months ago. Draghi's guidance suggests faith that the series of latest easing measures, especially the non-conventional TLTRO tools, will drive the economic recovery. But by shifting the focus to the credit channel vs the FX channel, the question remains whether inflation expectations will increase with an improving underlying economy. Markets are more skeptical. The ECB's favored gauge of inflation expectations, the 5-yr/5-yr inflation forward, remains mired around pre-ECB meeting levels of 1.49%, over 30bps below levels seen just before the Dec meeting. A strengthening EUR and stubbornly low inflation may yet see Draghi delve deeper into NIRP later this year. Chart: link.reuters.com/jaz33w