SYDNEY, June 1 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Apr cons spending posts biggest gain (+1% m/m, +0.6% inf adj) in more than six years, inflation rising * US Apr Personal Income increases 0.4%, savings fall to USD 751.1 bln * US May consumer confidence index 92.6 vs April revised 94.7 - Conference Board * US May Cons Present Sit Idx 112.9 Vs Apr 117.1 revised (Prev 116.4), Cons expectations lowest since Feb '14 * Chicago PMI 49.3 vs 50.4 last, 50.5 exp * US Case-Shiller HM prices up more than exp'd in Mar, comp Idx of 20 metropolitan areas rose 5.4% in Mar y/y * UK voters shift towards "Leave" as EU vote approaches, ICM poll (online 47% leave/44% remain; phone 45% leave/42% remain) * OPEC oil o/p decline may be limited by higher production in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait & UAE (Rtrs poll) * Copper on track for largest monthly fall since November, Oversupply and sluggish demand growth reinforced Macro Themes in Play * Stocks drop after UK poll surprise shows Brexit in lead, recent rally capped by re-emergence of potential event risk; ICM/Guardian telephone survey flips to leave, phone results had previously favored stay; GBP collapses * US rates soften, Yellen spike reversed as key data later in week (ISM, Jobs) expected to disappoint; rate hike betting focused on July meeting after latest Brexit poll gives Fed another reason to pass on June; June odds 1-in-4, July at 2-in-3 * USDJPY down with equities, bears continue to lean against prior high at 112.00; EUR frozen with new Brexit uncertainty, holding 200 dma * Oil fails again above $50, direction still matters to broader asset markets; CAD hit hard on GDP miss; AUD gives back half of Asia gains after copper dumps; EMFX still under pressure Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 AU AIG Manufacturing Index May 53.4-prev * 23:50 JP Business Capex (MOF) YY Q1 8.5%-prev * 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI* May 53.5-prev * 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI* May f/c 50, 50.1-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Final May f/c 49.3, 49.4-prev * 02:00 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI May 47.6-prev * 01:30 AU GDP QQ* Q1 f/c 0.80%, 0.6%-prev * 01:30 AU GDP YY* Q1 f/c 2.80%, 3%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe lifts pair on expected month-end USD sales, NY opens near 1.1150 * Early lift above 1.1160 snuffed-out on consumption data beat, dips near 1.1145 * Dip bought, sharp lift ensues, 200-HMA hit and 1.1173 high set * Risk sours as stocks dive & JPY firms, EUR/JPY dives from 124.19 toward 123.00 * EUR/USD follows, tests near hourly support in 1.1125 area, sits nearby late * EZ Markit May Mfg PMI & Apr PPI and US May ISM Mfg data are risks tomorrow * 10-DMA caps gains to keep daily techs bearish, monthly techs very bearish USD/JPY * Minor USD/JPY rise on strong PC followed by slide on rest of day's data * JPY also bought v EUR & GBP after UK polls favoring Brexit * US State Dept summer European terrorism warning also fed risk-off flows * Tsy yields and stocks fell with USD/JPY; latter now by c110.45 props * 2-yr spreads are down by Friday morning's levels * 2nd day running w a false daily Cloud B/O in USD/JPY: base at 110.25 * GBP/JPY implodes after nearing it's March high & the Poll results * Big bearish engulfing Candle. Cloud top & Kijun by 158.80 next sppt * EUR/JPY sold on Brexit poll after slight pierce of 2016's dn TL * Japan CAPEX, Corp Profits and May PMI the main data Wed; ISM fm US GBP/USD * Month-end GBP selling seen behind cable fall to 1.4568 European am low * Pair remained offered as Brexit fears rise going into June, vote June 23 * ICM phone/online polls see Brexit gains vs Bremain * GBP/USD ends near session low 1.4485, USD broadly bid into close * EUR/GBP rose over half-a-penny to threaten 0.7644 during European am * Remained firm in NorAm, Ending NY 0.7690 1-wk high above 10-DMA * Resistance at 0.7696 (Tues high)=23.6% Fib of 0.8117-0.7566 range * FT-Hedge funds & banks commission Brexit exit polls USD/CHF * Outside day for EUR/CHF, but the real body is well within Monday's range * A close below the Kijun at 1.1042 would give the late-May sell-off traction * USD/CHF rallied on US PC data, but dipped on weak releases thereafter * The 10-DMA support gave way intraday, but not Fri's 0.9886 low * Pair remains a little wobbly ahead of parity after big May gains * Swiss Apr Retail Sales & May PMI are out Wed USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3017/79,Noram range 1.3016/3133, Close 1.3131, NY +79 pips * Brent crude -0.2%, WTI -0.9%, Alum -0.15%, copper -1.7%, gold +1.0% * AUD/CAD +1.2, 0.9478, CAD/JPY -1.16%, 84.16, EUR/CAD +0.59%, 1.4619 * DXY +0.3% (+0.32% in NY) US stocks -0.73/-0.07% (S&P -0.5% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread +2.5, +25.9 bp; big miss Q1 Cda GDP M/E flows hit oil * Tue- RBC Mfg PMI & US data deluge- includes Mfg ISM [page:2417] AUD/USD * Europe adds to Asia gains on talk of month-end USD sales, NY opens near 0.7245 * Stop above 0.7260 targeted early & run, rally only extends to 0.7268 though * Gains erode quickly though as risk sours & JPY firms to takes AUD/JPY lower * Equity markets slide & add weight, pair back below the 200-DMA late in the day * Daily techs suggest a squeeze is possible but l-t charts remain bearish * Oz May AiG Mfg Index & Q1 GDP are data risks in Asia NZD/USD * NY opens just below 200-HMA at 0.6732, bull pressure early on * Pair lifts to 0.6760 on broad USD sales, quick dip to 0.6740 then seen * Bulls take control again as AUD/NZD dives below 1.0690, NZD/USD rally extends * Pair unaffected by soured risk sentiment, hits 0.6776 high, dips sub-0.6760 late * NZ Q1 Terms of trade & Oz data dump are risks in Asia * S-T squeeze risk extant but l-t techs remain bearish, rallies likely to be sold LATAM * USD/MXN giving up most of days losses trades near 18.47 into NorAm close * Risk getting spanked as oil and equities fade, USTs rally in NY aft * Pair back above 10-DMA (18.4547) eyes further gains, daily pivot caps by 18.4835 * USD/BRL ends NorAm 3.6250 +1.5% near session high 3.6380 * Brazil's unemployment rate rises more than expected in April * USD/CLP firms into NY close, +0.28% to 692.60, copper -1.65% June 24 Asia session could be liveliest yet for GBP Sterling will be extremely volatile on Friday June 24 when the result of the June 23 Brexit referendum is expected. The Asian session could encompass the liveliest hours for GBP on June 24, given Adam Boulton's tip via The Sunday Times that "the best guess is that we should know (the result) by about 5am BST at the latest". That will be seven hours after voting stations close. Some 382 local and 12 regional results are due before the national result. Tuesday's FT reported that hedge funds and banks have commissioned Brexit exit polls for June 23, with one pollster quoted saying "hedge funds have asked for exit polls and for hourly polls on the day". This is evidence of the law of supply and demand, as broadcasters have no plans for a Brexit exit poll. The pound could fall 15-30% if Britain votes to leave the EU. In contrast, a vote to remain could inflate GBP by approximately 5%. CHART OF THE DAY (DXY) The break of Augusts' low was false and the USD index now looks set for more gains. The August break set a new trend low but the Dixie is now set to close the month up nearly 3% m/m. This sees a bullish engulfing candle on the monthly chart and monthly RSI diverge on the new low set earlier this month. Both of those support the view further gains are due. Fed rhetoric leans hawkish and the market recently increased the chance of Fed hikes over the coming months. Resistance sits 96.20/40 (50 Fib of 100.51-91.92, weekly high of w/e 4/1). If cleared minor resistance sits by the 55-WMA and 97.00 area. Bigger resistance sits 98.40/60 (76.4 Fib, highs of w/e 3/4 & 3/11) and will likely be targeted by bulls. (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)