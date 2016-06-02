SYDNEY, June 3 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Tightening US labor market boosts econ growth outlook, Pvt payrolls +173k in May * US jobless claims fall as labor market tightens (267k vs 270k Rtrs f/c, 268k pvs) * ECB's Draghi: inflation to pick p in H2 '16, recover in 2017/18 * ECB's Draghi: Measures taken very effective, no plan to revise inflation objective, FX rate is important for growth, price stability, ECB has no FX target * Fed's Kaplan f/cs US GDP growth of 2% in '16, expects China growth to continue to ratchet down * Fed's Kaplan: Some room for labor force participation rate to improve, Inflation has picked up in last 3-mos * Fed's Powell: Overwhelming evidence' there is probably an increase in fragility in market liquidity (DJCP) * OPEC fails to agree policy, Saudis pledge no shocks Macro Themes in Play * Markets steady/softer after ECB offers nothing new; downbeat assessment as Draghi lowers out year GDP forecasts, sees inflation undershooting objective; no reaction in Euro rate markets, no driver either way for EUR * Long DM yields (US, UK, Eur) break lower, markets consider weak global PMIs and inflation data; Japan, Europe this week all but admit policy impotence; US non-farm payroll expectations (tomorrow, 160k) not seen a threat to bond bulls * EURJPY at new lows on year on Nikkei dump, reaffirms H&S top in play, 100.00 objective; Cable takes break from Brexit beating but no bounce, UK rates lower again, traders take latest polls seriously * Oil hangs on despite OPEC pass, helped by storage draw; however CAD, MXN, and energy sector stocks signal top in crude is in; AUD offered, copper leaks lower; Japan, China PMIs tonight not expected to impress Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * * 23:30 AU AIG Services Index May 49.7-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI May 51.8-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Meager rally in Europe's morning fades after gains above 1.1220 limited * Slide sees NY open near 1.1200, ECB no chance as f/c, Draghi impacts a bit * Dovish lean by Draghi & no increase in f/c for inflation from ECB weigh EUR * Choppy while Draghi speaks but bears take over, push pair near s-t 1.1145 supt * Little bounce seen and pair near day's low late as mkt awaits US jobs * Techs favor bears, RSI diverges on high & pair below 10-DMA * If US jobs data upbeat bear likely try to push below the 200-DMA USD/JPY * USD/JPY's O/N slide finally subsided by 108.50 (50% of May's rise) late Ldn * Modest bounce off 108.52 session low afterward in pre-NFP squaring * JPY surge o/n a slight overreaction to known dissenter Sato & Moody's news * Very small USD/JPY expiries after 55mln of 109s tomorrow until Jun 22 * USD/JPY offers noted at 109.50-60, more into 110; stops sub 108.50 * EUR/JPY rode EUR/USD's 10-DMA break to a new '16 low of 121.06 * Cross threatening to close below May low of 121.48: M-T sppt's by 120 * GBP/JPY closed below its Cloud on second try * AUD/JPY's slide held just above May's 78.18 low * Japan Labor Cash Earnings & Nikkei Services PMI/composite out tonight GBP/USD * Profit-taking on GBP shorts helped inflate cable to 1.4469 European am high * Pair got a second boost after ECB hold and Draghi's dour EZ growth outlook * Pair moved off NorAm high 1.4473 post-Draghi, longs lighten ahead of US NFP * Support at 1.4397 55-DMA just above Wednesday's Brexit-induced 1.4385 low * 1.4385 was Wednesday's 16-day low, after GBP hurt by Brexit fears * EUR/GBP ends NY -0.44% at 0.7730; EZ weakness trumps Brexit, for now * US NFP Friday Rtrs f/c 164k, barring blowout number mkt sees rates on hold in June USD/CHF * USD/CHF pierced Wed's low before bouncing toward the Tenkan & 10DMA * Pair's managed to hold above the 200-DMA & Fibos at 0.9835-48 * US ADP & Claims near f/c limited USD downside. NFP awaited Friday * Tight EUR/CHF range inside Wed's and below the 21-DMA at 1.1070 * EUR/USD supported by its 200-DMA at 1.1095: could affect EUR/CHF * Long-legged Candlesticks this week hint at SNB dip buying USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3055/114,Noram range 1.3073/3144, Close 1.3115, NY +17 pts * Brent crude +0.3%, WTI "unch", Alum -1.8%, copper -0.14%, gold -0.08% * AUD/CAD -0.08%, 0.9475, CAD/JPY -0.93%, 83.80, EUR/CAD +0.3%, 1.4616 * DXY +0.11% (+0.26% in NY) US stocks +0.10/0.20% (S&P +0.30% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread +1.0, +32.3 bp; better than f/c Challenger/ADP data * Fri-Cda trade, Q1 productivity, US data slew, NFP f/c +164k [page:2417] AUD/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning on AUD/JPY & commodity slides, NY opens near 0.7215 * Further JPY strength sends AUD/JPY near 78.30, AUD/USD follows hits 0.7202 * Commodities bounce & stocks rally from lows while JPY bid fades * AUD/USD lifts above 0.7225, lingers nearby for remainder of session * AiG May Services index due, prior 49.7, impact to be limited as US jobs loom NZD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning on soft commodities & NZD/JPY slide * NY opens near 0.6795, further commodity slip & weak equities allow drop to 0.6779 * JPY strength abates, stock & commodities bounce, NZD/USD lifts above 0.6825 * Sits near 0.6810 late in the day as mkt now awaits US NFP data * Daily techs warn longs, bulls need above 0.6850 for greater control LATAM * USD/MXN meanders its way higher ends NorAm by 18.60 after putting in high 18.6540 * US data on target, ECB & OPEC meets non-events, ECB holds rates, OPEC no o/p cap * USD bid, shorts cut pre-US NFP, Fed's Kaplan sees hike in near future * USD/BRL -0.55%, ends NY by 3.58, Brazil IP gains vs prev beats f/c * Brazil's Meirelles: razil may plug deficit more rapidly than expected * USD/CLP ends NY by 689, copper near flat; China Caixin svcs PMI tonight Fed needs more than rhetoric to prepare for hikes Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is likely to be a nonstarter in terms of forcing a Fed move if it's anywhere close to expectations of a 164k rise, especially considering the Brexit referendum risk overshadowing markets. Whether they pull the trigger or stand pat this month, futures indicate the Fed has more work to do to prepare markets for the hikes it foresees. Futures price a 20% chance of a hike in June and 57% for July [bit.ly/1LtKN1u]. FOMC members have touted 2-3 rate hikes this year, but markets still don't rate the chances of a second rise very highly. While Fed officials have broached the subject of more tightening, the market has largely avoided unwinding positions ahead of a move. However, prior adjustments to Fed policy led to market volatility, and the FOMC may have to make a few waves to prepare the way for normalization.