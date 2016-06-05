SYDNEY, June 6 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Dour U.S. employment report casts doubts on Fed rate hike, NFP +38k, UE rate falls to 4.7%, U6 steady (9.7%), participation rate drops from 62.8 to 62.6% * US Markit svcs PMI final 51.3 v 51.2 pvs, Comp Final PMI 50.9 v 50.8 pvs * US Apr factory orders on target at 1.9% up vs Mar * US May ISM N-Mfg PMI, bus act & employment lower vs Apr * Fed's Brainard: US jobs report sobering, global risks still warrant caution, some evidence strong USD has depressed earnings Macro Themes in Play * Worst NFP result in more than 5 years sends rates, dollar crashing; weakest Services ISM in over 2 years adds to Fed dilemma, rounds out generally bad week for global PMIs; central bank policies under renewed scrutiny; July rate hike odds halve to 1-in-3 from 2-in-3 prior to data * Stocks down, banks crushed on prospect of lower trading vol and smaller interest margins; negative yielding sovereign debt now exceeds $10 Trln; Europe underperforms from weight of stronger currency * USDJPY collapses as bulls coming to realize pair unlikely to get help from either Fed or BOJ, Japanese seen steering away from reliance on monetary policy; GBP capped by 200 hma, bears quick to lean against uptrade to position for Brexit vote * AUD, CAD strong, big gold move emboldens dollar bears; MXN still offered as oil falls, increased rig count pressures crude Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves May 1262.50b-prev * 01:00 AU MI Inflation Gauge May 0.10%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Tight range in Europe's morning, hovers below the 10-DMA, near 1.1155 into jobs data * Nothing good to report on jobs miss, UST yields & USD dive, DE-US spreads tighten * EUR/USD spikes up sharply, almost immediately above 1.1260 after data * Brief pause then rally resumes, 1.1350 high hit before dip near 1.1325 * USD stays heavy & EUR/GBP trades bid, EUR/USD just below high late in the day * Daily techs favor bulls, RSI biased up & 55-DMA breaks, resistance 1.1360 & 1.1380 * Break of latter opens door to 1.1450 USD/JPY * USD/JPY tanked further after NFP & Services ISM missed badly * Stops run below the Kijun & 50% of May's rise at 108.50 & 61.8% at 107.80 * May 6 swing low at 106.44 only is historical sppt left until 105.55 2016 low * 200-WMA is at 105.84 (will be by 106 on Mon) been above it since Dec '12 * Dec '12 & Jan '14 peaks at 105.41/45 are next historical props, stops below * L-T H&S reversal & assorted tech support sare in the 100.00s * c105 MOF intervention would be tricky after recent G-7 warnings * JPY risk-off flows hit most crosses, but GBP/JPY was again the weakest * GBP/JPY broke its Apr-May up TL after the mid-week Cloud burst * May low at 153.61 is next support * AUD/JPY breached its May low, but not Feb's yet at 77.78 * EUR/JPY is still falling to new 2016 lows as Bund-JGB spreads slide * The monthly Cloud base at 119.90 is the next support * Wed brings Japan C/A, Trade and GDP releases GBP/USD * Cable opened NorAm near daily low (1.4400 Asia) at 1.4409, ending NorAm 1.4510 * Pair hovered by days low ahead of release of US NFP data * Weak NFP, even adjusting for Verizon strike, lifted GBP/USD to high at 1.4582 * Broad USD weakness as Fed hike expectations recede * EUR/GBP rallies to 2-wk high by 0.7811, lower DAX lifts EUR (hedge related) * Paddy Power-13/5 Britain votes to leave EU, 2/7 Britain votes to remain * Chair Yellen speaks Monday 12:30 NYT USD/CHF * USD/CHF plunged 0.9755 after the NFP shock slammed US yields * The low was by 38.2% of May's rise & the prior dn TL fm Feb at 0.9760/51 * 30- & 200-DMAs were victims of today's rout, & are now rsst at 0.9840/49 * Next key support is at 0.9700 from the Kijun & 50% of the May rise * EUR/CHF was initially yanked down to its 1.1032 low in NFP mayhem * Quickly spiked to the 1.1106 day's high, now reverting to 1.1072 21-DMA * Remains well bid (SNB?) below 1.1042, the Kijun & 50% of 1.0955-1.1128 * Fed, SNB & ECB may all be on hold for the summer * Swiss foreign reserves for May will be out on Tuesday USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3078/105,Noram range 1.2916/3097, Close 1.2925, NY -170 pts * Brent crude -0.44%, WTI -0.79%, Alum +0.96%, copper +2.05%, gold +2.56% * AUD/CAD +0.49%, 0.9511, CAD/JPY -0.66%, 82.57, EUR/CAD +0.42%, 1.4662 * DXY -1.59% (-1.62% in NY) US stocks -0.42/-0.07% (S&P +0.05% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread -5.7, +27.3 bp; abysmal US NFP hammered yields, DXY * Cda trade -2.9bn (miss) Q1 productivity +0.4% [page:2417] Tue- Ivey PMI AUD/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning, slides from above 0.7260 toward 0.7235 at NY's open * Pair spikes above 200-DMA & June 1 high after US jobs report, first pause near 0.7350 * Pullback near 0.7310 brief as USD & UST yields stay heavy, AU-US spreads widen * Bounce ensues and sees pair near day's high heading into the weekend * Market awaits RBA on June 7, no cut f/c but Stevens might up cut threats * With Fed hike chances lowered Stevens might be more dovish to get AUD down NZD/USD * Light bull pressure in Europe's morning sees pair near 0.6845 into jobs data * Weak report sees sharp spike up for pair as UST yields & the USD dive * Pair easily clears daily cloud top & May 4 high, nears 0.6960 before small pullback * Lingers near 0.6930/40 for remainder of session as market quiets in NY afternoon * RBNZ the risk next week, no cut f/c but can't be ruled out now that Fed hike odds lowered * Latest Reuters poll shows 9 out 13 economists see RBNZ on hold, cuts later in the year LATAM * USD/MXN ending NorAm by 18.63, off early NorAm highs after weak US NFP data * Pair hovered near 18.70 ahead of data fell to low at 18.4960 before bouncing higher * Daily pivot supported in NY aft near 18.6150, as pair traded in a 18.60-70 range * USD/BRL moved lower as the NFP miss cut odds of US hikes in near-term * Pair is ending NY by session low 3.5300, -1.73% * USD/CLP down 0.87% to 683.50, weak US data & higher copper add to CLP bid * US NFP & related data color: U.S. payrolls cap a bad week for central banks It's been a bad week for the central banks. First, Japan was forced to delay a long anticipated VAT tax hike. Despite all of the BOJ's extraordinary policy efforts the economy is still unable to get traction. Debt and demographics can be a toxic combination. Next up was the ECB, forced to admit similar frustration by downgrading out-year GDP forecasts and acknowledge that inflation won't hit their 2% target. The BOE is in a defensive crouch over the game changing prospect of leaving Europe. Lastly the Fed, whose problems pale in comparison, was just served with the worst NFP growth in 5 years and the weakest services ISM in more than 2 years. No wonder bond yields are collapsing. Underscored by unimpressive PMI readings from all corners of the globe the market is right to worry if the central banks are losing control of the outcome.