SYDNEY, June 7 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Fed's labor mkt conditions Idx -4.8% v -3.4 in April, lowest since May 2009 * Fed's Yellen: May jobs report was disappointing but one should never attach too much significance to a single monthly report * Fed's Yellen lightly downplays 'surprise' U.S. jobs report, data is meaningful only if it changes view of med/LT outlook * Fed's Yellen: withdrawal of accommodation should start before Fed objectives reached * Fed's Lockhart: doesn't see a lot of cost waiting for July meeting to consider raising rates, more inclined to think in terms of 2 moves b/w now and YE '16 (BBG) * Fed's Bullard: will take time to know if job mkt truly downshifting, slower pace of job gains would be okay (WSJ) * Spread-betting firm IG: more money being spent on 'out' vote in EU referendum than 'in' vote * BCCh will continue to normalize monetary policy at a slower pace than previously expected, sees '16 inflation steady at 3.6% * BCB poll: '16 GDP f/c -3.71 vs -3.81% pvs, '16 YE inflation 7.12% v 7.06% pvs, '17 YE inflation steady at 5.5% Macro Themes in Play * S&P at new highs on year; lower rates, higher oil combine to push stocks within 1% of record; Yellen says nothing to disabuse markets of dovish opinion of Fed chair * Street sees Yellen failure to back up hawkish comments from May 27 forum as expression of concern for economy after latest jobs numbers; June rate hike disappears to 1-in-20, July trades 3-in-10 * USD mixed; EUR firm as event risk back in play; more polls show Brexit lead; Euro bank sector heavy, approaches key support; USDJPY bounces with stocks; GBP choppy, Brexit fear trade hard to see as FTSE best performer in Europe * CAD up big with oil; crude pushes highs as Nigerian production drops, rebel group threatens further disruption; AUD inches up with metals; MXN no bid despite CRB bull run, not good Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 AIG Construction Index May 50.8-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves May 1262.50b-prev * 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator MM* Apr 0.5-prev * 05:00 JP Leading Indicator* Apr -0.5-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 04:30 AU RBA Cash Rate* Jun f/c 1.75%. 1.75%-prev Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, basically lingers below 1.1360, NY opens near 1.1350 * Slight bull pressure early as upbeat risks lifts EUR/JPY, Asia's high tested before dip * Near 1.1355 into Yellen, dives on initial comments takes as hawksih * Hits 1.1325 but quickly reverses after second look at comments * Mkt deems overall Yellen theme as dovish, USD slips broadly, EUR/USD hits1.1393 high * USD recovers some lost ground and pair slips toward 1.1370 late in the day * Daily techs favor bulls, above 50 Fib of 1.1616-1.1097 & RSI biased up * DE Apr Industrial output & EZ Q1 GDP are the data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * Minor new 106.35 low led to 23.6% retrace of May 31-Jun 6 drop at 107.56 * High, so far, scored on initial Yellen move, then a brief 106.85 pullback * Tsy yld rebound after Fri's collapse got whittled down after Yellen * Cautious Fed hike view OK for risk, thus JPY fell back as stocks rallied * CAD/JPY was a big gainer as WTI's bullish divergence lifted CAD * EUR/JPY stopped a tic fm Fri's low & then rallied in risk-on flows * June 2 high & 50% of the May 31-June 3 slide at 122.51 is next hurdle * Slew of JPY & CNY data out Wed may spice up proceedings GBP/USD * 1.4355 was early Europe cable low as continent digested TNS/YouGov polls * Profit-taking on GBP shorts aided subsequent climb to 1.4464 * 1.4365 was pullback low after ICM poll said more Brits want to leave EU than remain * See: ; Brexit fears lift 3-wk/1 mos option vol to 8-yr highs * EUR/GBP gains topped out at 0.7906 in Asia, 61.8% of 0.8117-0.7566 * Paddy Power shortens Brexit odds to 2/1, remain 2/5 USD/CHF * EUR/CHF & USD/CHF fell Monday after Swiss Sight Deposits fell back * USD/CHF's breakdown on poor NFP claimed Kijun & 50% props at .9700 * Another round of Brexit-favoring polls also likely undermined the EUR * Yellen's speech left the mkt still thinking June hike is out, July? * EUR/CHF is threatening its 1st close below 1.1042 Kijun support * Swiss foreign reserves for May are due out on Tuesday USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2939/81,Noram range 1.2806/2960, Close 1.2812, NY -147 pts * Brent crude +1.77%, WTI +2.2%, Alum +0.48%, copper +0.25%, gold +0.33% * AUD/CAD -0.82%, 0.9447, CAD/JPY +1.71%, 83.79, EUR/CAD -0.89%, 1.4570 * DXY -0.11% (-0.25% in NY) US stocks 0.6/0.73% (S&P +0.45% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread -2.4, +25.3 bp; US NFP still weighing on yields, DXY * Tues- Ivey PMI f/c 51.5 S.A. Thur- Semi-annual financial system review AUD/USD * Europe lifts pair after Asia's dip, NY opens just above 0.7350, bull pressure persists * Pair reaches 0.7380 before pausing, lingers0.7360/80 into Yellen * Spikes down to 0.7335 on initial Yellen comments taken as hawkish * Upon second read of release mkt takes as dovish & USD sinks, 0.7392 high made * Little pullback, near 0.7375 late, daily techs lean bullish ahead of RBA * No action f/c by RBA, risk that Stevens won't be so dovish, could boost AUD * Mkt positioned short, if no dove talk 0.7510/20 zone comes into play NZD/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, hovers around 0.6920, NY opens just above * Slight bull pressure as stocks & commodities rally, 0.6950 neared * Yellen comments spike USD up initially, NZD/USD dives down near0.6900 * USD gains fade fast as mkt deems most of Yellen's speech dovish * Pair back near 0.6950 before dip near 0.6935 late in the day * No NZ econ data to drive, RBA interest rate decision might impact via AUD/NZD LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm up a touch at 18.63, lifted after Yellen comment * Yellen does her best to keep July live for pot'l hike despite Fri's weak NFP * Weak NFP seen as Trump-positive, MXN longs lighten * Mex FinMin Videgaray: confident winner of ZUS election won't hurt own econ * USD/BRL -0.74% to 3.4990, inflation f/c up a tad, growth picks up slightly * USD/CLP -0.32% ends NorAm by 680, commods/copper off early NY highs * Mexico's Videgaray: & Yellen comments: 1.usa.gov/1Ybgt3c Fed policy: Keeping the options open It's always nice to have options, and no one seems to understand that better than Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Fresh off the worst U.S. job-growth data in 5-1/2 years, she played down the report and advised against attaching "too much significance to any single monthly report." Still, it's difficult to imagine this dovishly inclined Fed completely shrugging off Friday's data. Indeed, Yellen acknowledged the report was "concerning" and deserved close monitoring. However, considering the ebb and flow of events this year, officials may be reluctant to surrender completely the possibility of July hike or undermine the chances of a September move too just yet. Given they've talked up the likelihood of two rate rises, they might like to keep their options open.