SYDNEY, June 8 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. Q1 non-farm productivity revised to -0.6 pct from -1% * US Redbook m/m -1% vs 2.2% pvs, y/y +0.6 vs +0.9% * ECB's Makuch: return to inflation target seen beyond policy horizon * ECB's Villeroy: very important for ECB to reaffirm 2% inflation target * German 10-yr Bund yield falls to record low 0.049% * Brazil's Goldfajn says supports central bank autonomy * Brazil's Senate committee confirms Goldfajn as central bank chief, needs ratification from Upper House Floor * US Crude futures (CLc1) settles USD 50.36/bbl, +1.35% Macro Themes in Play * Stocks extend rally after Fed rate hikes fade; July odds down to 1-in-5, had been as high as 8-in-10 only ten days prior; Yellen swerves again after bad US jobs report; soft USD helps push commodity/equity bull trade * Getting harder for central banks to spin positive news (despite stock rally) as bond yields collapse; Bunds trade new lows at 0.05 bps, drags all DM rates down * EUR firm, done nothing for 2 days, event risk keeps it bid; CHF strong for second day on Brexit nerves; GBP frozen in NorAm after unexplained spike in late Asia/early London * AUD holds RBA gains; CAD better with oil despite awful PMI; MXN plays catch-up but still suspect; EM broadly outperforms on yield grab Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * --:-- CN Exports YY* May f/c -3.6%, -1.80%-prev * --:-- CN Imports YY* May f/c -6%, -10.90%-prev * --:-- CN Trade Balance USD* May f/c 58.00b, 45.56b-prev * 23:50 JP Bank Lending YY May 2.20%-prev * 23:50 JP Current Account NSA JPY Apr f/c 2318.9b, 2980.4b-prev * 23:50 JP GDP Rev QQ Annualized Q1 f/c 1.9%, 1.70%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP Revised QQ* Q1 f/c 0.5%, 0.40%-prev * 1:30 AU Housing Finance* Apr f/c 2.5%, -0.90%-prev * 1:30 AU Invest Housing Finance* Apr 1.50%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Action remains limited in NY session as consolidation persists * Continues to hug the 50 Fib of 1.1616-1.1097 & a second daily doji forms * Daily RSI gets chance to unwind near o/b while monthly still rises * Tighter DE-US 2 year spreads help keep pair aloft * Daily techs suggest rally to resume once consolidation completes * No major EZ or US data due, China May trade likely sets general risk tone USD/JPY * JPY was a little firmer vs the EUR & USD, but lost ground elsewhere Tues * Broadly risk-on session favored the higher beta, EM & resource ccys * USD/JPY ran into offers in NY ahead of 108 & by the hourly Cloud top * Dipped to minor new session low of 107.55 into Ldn close, tight since * EUR/JPY's rally toward the 122.74 Kijun line imploded in Ldn/NY trading * GBP/JPY's recovery was rejected by the thin Cloud near 157.90 * AUD/JPY held onto most of its gains following Monday's c78 bounce * Japanese lenders being put on the spot re negative rates * Japan C/A & Trade data out tonight; China Trade, too GBP/USD * GBP/USD ends NorAm 1.4560 +0.86%, well off 1.4664 Asia flash high * Talk of trader error, algo's & stops responsible for near 2 big fig rise in Asia * Brexit tensions add to scramble to buy pounds, Tues polls give Bremain a slight lead * Monday 2 online polls gave Brexit camp a 4-5% lead, Option hedging to Jun 24 bid * EUR/GBP ends NY 0.7805 well below 0.7867, Tues high, EUR sellers as DAX rallied * Noram action mostly contained between 0.7780 & 0.7803 * Paddy Power lengthens Brexit odds to 9/4 USD/CHF * EUR/CHF hurt again, stops run: Poland CHF story cited * Proposal a little light on details & how it would be enforced * Sell stops run below 38.2% & May 13 swing low (1.1019/15) & 1.10 * 61.8% of Apr-May rise & late Apr lows in 1.0950s are the next props * 200-DMA, last at 1.0928, is key after marking April's major base * SNB May FX reserves up CHF 14 bln; chart link.reuters.com/dub54w * Bit of chicken & egg there as SNB buying v USD & EUR weakness at play * USD/CHF is on the lower 21-d Bolli & by 61.8% of May's rise by 0.9640 * The Cloud base will be at 0.9720 on Wed * Swiss May CPI out Wed exp at unch at -0.5% y/y EU harmonized USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2760/838, Noram range 1.2765/817, Close 1.2770, NY -12 pts * Brent crude +1.7%, WTI +1.4%, Alum +0.73%, copper -2.9%, gold +0.05% * AUD/CAD +0.76%, 0.9512, CAD/JPY +0.13%, 84.05, EUR/CAD -0.32%, 1.4504 * DXY -0.09% (-0.13% in NY) US stocks 0.08/0.39% (S&P +0.30% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread +1.0, +25.8 bp; Ivey PMI SA weak. Wed- housing data * Thur- Semi-annual financial system review, Fri- Cda jobs [page:2417] AUD/USD * Pair retains gains post-RBA in Europe & NY, NY opens near 0.7435 * USD generally soft & equity rally helps pair lift from opening levels * Wider AU-US yield spreads also help buoy the pair, 0.7460 neared * Little pullback seen, near 0.7455 late, techs suggest further gains * Daily cloud base,May 6 high, 55-DMA & 50 Fib of 0.7836-0.7145 are res * If cleared bigger squeeze due, mkt may start to target 0.7700 area * China May trade data the main risk in Asia, if weak AUD might soften NZD/USD * Europe adds to gains from Asia, NY opens near 0.6955, bull pressure persists * General USD weakness and buoyant equities help pair gain * June 6 high cleared, rally extends above 0.6980, little pullback seen * Techs say more gains, bullish outside candle forms, RSIs rise, daily cloud supports * RBNZ now in focus, no cut f/c but might get dovish rhetoric * Milk price & econ data are concerns, Wheeler may deliver serious jawboning LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm -1.35% at 18.41, moves back in line with recent EM moves * Oil rallies 1.2%, to 2016 high & steady US rate outlook adds to MXN strength * Mex FX Cmte doesn't rule out possibility of discretionary interventions * USD/BRL ends NY -1.14% at 3.45, Goldfajn pledges mkt friendly policies * Brazil's Senate confirms Goldfajn as CB chief, needs to be ratified by Upper House Floor * USD/CLP ends NY session 678.80 -0.1%, CLP strong despite copper falling 3.2% Balanced Yellen keeps July-Sept Fed hike in play Give Fed Chair Yellen credit: she manages to give detailed speeches on the economic and policy outlook with barely a ripple on expectations and markets, arguably a good thing. Similar to last year, the Fed wants maximum flexibility even while ensuring that the market doesn't go too far in pricing out rate hikes. What stood out in Yellen's speech was the upbeat note -- even the paragraph calling the May jobs report "concerning" noted positives such as low jobless claims and said too much shouldn't be read into a single report. Yellen's balanced tone stands in contrast to Brainard whose speech on Friday was full of downside risks, few of which Yellen seemed to share -- especially on inflation. While Brainard has played a role in the Fed pausing and adopting a more global view in taking USD/China/financial conditions into consideration, Yellen sounds more prepared to forge ahead. A July hike is still on the table. Full speech 1.usa.gov/1Ybgt3c and chart 1) link.reuters.com/nyb77t 2) link.reuters.com/juw22w