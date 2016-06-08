SYDNEY, June 9 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US job openings rise to 5.788 million in Apr from 5.67m in Mar * US MBA mortgage applications +9.3% vs -4.1% pvs week * ECB's Coeure: ECB prepared to act on Brexit risks, especially by providing liquidity if necessary * ECB's Stournaras: Failure to maintain strong growth, lack of cohesion, Brexit threat undermines Eurozone * USD at 5-wk low lifts commods & stocks; Oil prices rally for a 3rd session, hit '16 high * Bund yields hit record low (.035%); Brexit jitters, ECB bond-buying scheme drive demand Macro Themes in Play * Stocks extend rally after Fed rate hikes fade; July odds down to 1-in-5, had been as high as 8-in-10 only ten days prior; Yellen swerves again after bad US jobs report; soft USD helps push commodity/equity bull trade * Getting harder for central banks to spin positive news (despite stock rally) as bond yields collapse; Bunds trade new lows at 0.05 bps, drags all DM rates down * EUR firm, done nothing for 2 days, event risk keeps it bid; CHF strong for second day on Brexit nerves; GBP frozen in NorAm after unexplained spike in late Asia/early London * AUD holds RBA gains; CAD better with oil despite awful PMI; MXN plays catch-up but still suspect; EM broadly outperforms on yield grab Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -549.4b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -175.3b-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM Apr f/c -3.8%, 5.5%-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders YY* Apr f/c -2.3%, b3.2%-prev * 01:30 CN PPI YY* May f/c -3.3%, -3.4%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI YY* May f/c 2.3%, 2.3%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI MM* May f/c -0.2%, -0.2%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 21:00 RBNZ Interest Rate N/A f/c 2.25%, 2.25%-prev * --:-- JP BoJ Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso speaks to business leaders in Akita. Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Tight range in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1375, bull pressure takes hold * Broad based USD weakness allows pair to break from recent consolidation phase * Bullish RSIs and tighter DE-US yield spreads aid pairs break higher * Pair hits new s-t trend high of 1.1411, little pullback seen, just above 1.1400 late * China May PPI & CPI might impact pair via general risk sentiment * No major EZ data to drive, US claims data the only data risk from the US USD/JPY * O/N low & 76.4% of post-NFP rebound at 106.72 was broken into Ldn fix * Breach ltd to 106.58 by a round of EUR/JPY buying after it quick dip to 121.48 * Cross managing a minor new session high, but is little changed on the day * GBP/JPY heavy after Tues' rejection by the thin Cloud & despite UK IP beat * JPY softer vs MXN & other EMs as flatter Fed hike view tempts fresh specs * Wkly Japan Invst Flows tonight: key is if J buys of foreign bonds rebound * BOJ's Nakaso due to speak; BOJ seen unlikely to ease next week GBP/USD * Early NorAm USD selling lifted GBP to highs by 1.4602 * Positive UK data, delayed US hike sentiment & rising oil aided GBPs ascent * Uncertainty over Brexit and fall in GBP assets {nL8N18Z4ZR] hit cable in US aft * Cable ends NorAm by days low near 1.4510, Brexit option hedges remain bid * EUR/GBP ends session near highs of day 0.7855 * Brexit keeps GBP on back foot despite broad USD weakness on steady US rates * Scottish question could be asked again after Brexit USD/CHF * EUR/CHF got just 2 tics below its 200-DMA at 1.0929 - SNB bid suspected * Cloud base rises to 1.0930 on Thur & RSI now O/S below 30 * If 200-DMA is removed convincingly it would suggest April lows are next * No relief yet for the post-NFP USD/CHF tumble; scant US data until next wk * Brexit, rising anti-EUR EZ sentiment & CHF/JPY's rebound also lifting CHF * Swiss s.a. May Jobless rate seen steady Thur at 3.5% USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2692/2760, Noram range 1.2655/721, Close 1.2707, NY +14 pts * Brent crude +1.95%, WTI +1.6%, Alum +2.44%, copper +0.56%, gold +1.35% * AUD/CAD -0.05%, 0.9491, CAD/JPY -0.18%, 84.19, EUR/CAD +0.06%, 1.4471 * DXY -0.25% (-0.11% in NY) US stocks +0.33/0.40% (S&P +0.28% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread +1.4, +26.2 bp; Canada housing data soft [page:2417] * Thur- Cda Financial system review, Cap Util, HPI; Fri- Cda jobs f/c +4k AUD/USD * Slide in Europe's morning stalls near hourly support in 0.7435/40 area * NY opens just above, general USD weakness & stock gains help lift to new trend high * Daily cloud base & 55-DMA pierced, 0.7482 high hit, USD slide stalls * Pair slides from high & sits near 0.7465 late in the day * Techs favor bulls still, RSIs biased up, above 0.7515/20 likely sees decent squeeze * No Oz data, RBNZ OCR & China May CPI & PPI data are risks NZD/USD * Europe lifts pair from intra-day supt near 0.6980, NY opens near 0.7000 * Bull pressure persists as USD is offered & equities rally, new trend high is set * 0.7027 trades before USD bounce takes hold, slight pullback near 0.7015 late * Market now focused on RBNZ, no cut f/c but dove talk likely * Soft econ data & milk prices are Wheeler concerns * If no dove talk shorts squeeze likely ensues, April high likely breaks * Above 0.7055 sees little resistance until 0.7175/0.7230 LATAM * LatAm's join the broad risk rally, as market remains skeptical of near-term US rate hikes * USD/longs exited, USD/MXN -1.2% finds support by 18.10, the Fib/100-DMA by 18.00 * Commodities respond to weak USD oil rises to new 2016 high +1.55% * USD/BRL sees largest losses in LatAm -1.75% to 3.38, BCB avoids reverse swap mkt * Brazil poll: majority of Brazilian want new elections adds to BRL gains * USD/CLP ends NY near 674 -0.67%, copper off best of day holds on to 0.44% gain Markets gripped by another fear: underperformance Q2 is playing out almost as a mirror image to that of Q1 in the marketplace. Fear of higher rates and higher volatility that forced investors into a defensive posture early in the year has been replaced by a different kind of panic: underperformance. Investment scenarios built on the prospect of as many as four rate hikes this year (thanks Fed) are being recalculated as it's become more obvious that we'd be lucky to end 2016 with just one. Oil prices are now rising as relentlessly as they fell, pushing many market benchmarks (HYG, EEM, EMB, SPX) to new highs. It's a safe bet that most managers are behind their bogeys and trying desperately to catch up. But to infer a cheery state of global macro from this bull run would be to ignore collapsing DM bond yields and anemic non-oil commodities, and worthy of a second thought before hopping on the bandwagon.