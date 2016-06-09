SYDNEY, June 10 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Drop in U.S. jobless claims (264k v 268k pvs) points to labor market strength, despite recent weak US NFP * US wholesale inventories (+0.6% v 0.2% pvs) biggest gain in 10-mos, sales rise as well (1% v 0.6% pvs) * Atlanta Fed 's GDPNow U.S. economy seen growing 2.5 pct in second quarter - * GS raises Q2 GDP f/c to 3.2% from 2.9%, Barclays to 2.7% from 2.5%; after US inventory data * U.S. household net worth rose to $88.1 trillion in Q1 - Fed * Canada's Poloz: Export recovery remains uneven; econ still working through low oil despite price recovery * Sanders praises Obama, Biden for impartiality, to meet with Clinton soon - Reuters News * Reuters Poll: Next Fed rate hike likely now in September but July possible; June 5% /July 40%/ Sep 65% * Mexico annual inflation ticks up in May, still below c.bank target, despite weak MXN Macro Themes in Play * Stocks lower, break in oil rally shifts attention to weak non-oil commodities and collapsing bond yields; Europe underperforming on Brexit caution, Bund yields near zero * Recent divergence between equity and bond trends produces mixed signals in macro landscape; oil and non-oil commodities tell separate stories; gold up 4.5% on month * USD corrects broadly higher for first day in five, quiet chop in NorAm; EMFX follows commodities lower * Oil drops after some Nigerian supply back online, copper lowest since Feb; AUD, CAD pull back but still in bull hands Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:45 NZ Elec Card Retail Sales mth May 0.9%-prev * 22:45 NZ Elec Card Retail Sales YY May 7.8%-prev * 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price MM May f/c 0.1%, -0.3%-prev * 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price YY* May f/c -4.2%, -4.2%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning on sour risk & JPY bid dragging EUR/JPY lower * NY opens near 1.1345, bear pressure persists as EUR/JPY dives to 120.32 * EUR/USD slides to 1.1306 low, JPY bid fades & EUR/JPY lifts, EUR/USD side abates * Pair lingers in 1.1310/40 range for remainder of session * Little data to drive overnight, US June U. of Michigan key in NY trading hours USD/JPY * EUR/JPY led JPY gains trimmed in NorAm trading after a 102.31 new low hit * Closing below 121 has been the tricky bit for bears this month * Monthly Cloud base & A=C-wave supports at 119.90/120 are key * USD/JPY came off the 106.26 Ldn AM/session low due to scant follow-thru * Local bids seen by those & ahead of the 200-WMA support by 106 * Good US Claims & Inventories data kept the rebound rolling toward 107 * Offers seen by the hourly Cloud base, last at 106.92 * Slight bullish divergence on daily RSI pre-w/e & long-legged Candle * Offers thickest by Tues.'s 107.90 high and 108 * Most crosses well off session low * Fri.'s Japan Corp Goods Prices seen flat m/m and -4.2% y/y GBP/USD * GBP/USD weakened further to low 1.4447 in NY despite better trade data * Record UK exports in April buy net deficit little changed * Brexit fears remain in focus, GBP hedging costs ahead of referendum march higher * GBP/USD 1 mos implied volatility rises to 23.5% (mid), EUR/GBP 22% * EUR/GBP capped by thin daily Ichimoku cloud (0.7885) * Polls tight but bookies convinced Bremain win * Friday UK construction o/p Rtrs f/c +1.7% m/m, -4.8% y/y USD/CHF * EUR/CHF broke below the 200-DMA, Cloud base & 61.8% props by 1.0930 * But suspected SNB bids right at 76.4% of Feb-May rise (1.0885) revived it * SNB flirting with credibility issue if slide gets below 1.0810 * Prior 1.0930 props are now resistance * USD/CHF up on O/S RSI buy and solid second-tier US data * Bears spooked after only minor break of Wed's trend lows pre-rebound * Light data calendar Friday may bring more consolidation USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2670/2745, Noram range 1.2707/67, Close 1.2715, NY -11 pts * Brent crude -1.1%, WTI -1.35%, Alum -1.7%, copper -1.2%, gold +0.83% * AUD/CAD -0.2%, 0.9460, CAD/JPY -0.31%, 84.05, EUR/CAD -0.42%, 1.4400 * DXY +0.40% (+0.04% in NY) US stocks -0.25/-0.05% (S&P +0.15% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread -0.9, +25.3 bp; Cda FSR focus housing mkt * Poloz Q&A covered exports Fri- Cda jobs f/c +4k [page:2417] AUD/USD * Pair stays heavy in NY session, consolidates losses within 0.7420/45 area * JPY bid hits AUD/JPY to help weigh, slump in equity & commodities do as well * Daily techs have bears on edge, pair below 55-DMA & daily cloud * Bearish engulfing candle forms & daily RESI diverges, recent rally may be done * Oz June TR IPSOS primary consumer sentiment index a small data risk in Asia NZD/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning on broad USD bid & sour risk, NY opens near 0.7100 * Bull pressure emerges JPY bid fades & NZD/JPY lifts above 76.10 * AUD/NZD dive near 1.0410 helps pair's lift as well, pair nears 0.7145 before dipping * Pulls back to 0.7125 area & remains nearby late, pair nears key 0.7175/0.7235 res * NZ May e-card retail sales & China June TR IPSOS PCSI data risks in Asia LATAM * Risk was sold as commodities weakened & US data hinted the econ is not so dire * USD/MXN reversed Wed's losses bounced by recent low at 18.10 ending NY by 18.27 * Mex 12-mos inflation rose slightly to 2.60% remains below Banxico target at 3% * USD/BRL rallied as well moving off lows by 3.3600 to end the session by 3.40 * Low US rate outlook & recent BRL appreciation opens the way for Brazil to begin rate cuts * USD/CLP +0.85% to 680 copper off 1.07%, China CPI data miss also weighs on CLP ECB: A frustrated but patient Draghi A theme throughout the crisis has been the burden being placed on monetary policy to do all of the heavy lifting. Periods of optimism that governments will play a more active role via structural reforms or fiscal policy have proved short-lived. Even in Japan we have seen optimism over Abenomics with its three arrows fade with the onus falling back on BOJ stimulus. ECB President Draghi made another attempt to get governments/politicians to play a more supportive role for monetary policy in a speech in Brussels Thursday on "the importance of policy alignment to fulfil our economic potential". Dissatisfaction with ECB policies has been growing, whether it's NIRP or various risk assets that are making their way onto its balance sheet. Draghi and other GC members will continue to press home the important contribution that other non-monetary policy measures can make. Without action from governments/politicians the risk of 'Japanisation' of the euro zone will remain a constant threat. Full comment