SYDNEY, June 13 (IFR) - Brexit risk trades break out all over
Market Briefs
* ORB Poll on UK EU referendum: "Leave" has 10-point lead vs "Remain" - ORB
for Independent
* UMich cons sentiment Idx prelim June 94.3 v final May 94.7, conditions
beat 111.7 v 108.8 Rtrs f/c
* UMich 1-yr inflation prelim steady at 2.4%, 5-yr 2.3% V 2.5% pvs
* Canada adds 13.8k jobs in May vs f/c of 3.8k; unemployment at 10-month low
* ECB's Constancio increasingly aware of limits of monetary policy
* ECB's Rimsevic: ECB ready to use all tools if necessary in case of Brexit
* Sterling falls hard as Brexit campaign enters final fortnight, hedging
costs rise
* Oil down 3 pct as U.S. drillers add rigs, strong dollar weighs
Macro Themes in Play
* Brexit trade breaks out in earnest; 'leave' opens 10 point lead in latest
ORB poll, European stocks down hard, GBP vol up to 24.5% (1 mth), Euro VIX
spikes above 30, DM bond yields at new lows as investors hedge bets
* USD, CHF, JPY all higher in safety play; AUD, CAD, EM lower with
stocks/commodities
* July Fed rate hike odds drop below 20%
* Oil down hard on demand side concerns, higher rig count; copper worst
weekly close since January lows; gold up for fourth day
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 23:50 JP Business Survey Index* Q2 -7.9-prev
* 2:00 CN Urban investment (ytd) yy May f/c 10.5%, 10.5%-prev
* 2:00 CN Industrial Output YY* May f/c 5.9%, 6%-prev
* 2 00 CN Retail Sales YY* May f/c 10.1%, 10.1%-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1295, lifts in early trade
* Rally stalls near 55-DMA & can't seriously test 1.1320/25 res, steady
descent ensues
* 1.1280/85 support tested then small bounce above 1.1300, bears lurk though
* Sharp dive take out 1.1280, 200-HMA stalls slide briefly but pressure
increases
* GBP weakness carries over to EUR, pair's slide quickly deepens on new
Brexit poll
* 10-DMA cleared & pair tests 1.1245/50 support, small bounce sees near
1.1260 late
* EZ May inflation & slew of CB meetings are risks next week
USD/JPY
* Brexit jitters spread across assets and regions lifting JPY
* GBP/JPY slammed to new '16 lows after ORB poll
* Next L-T support for the cross is by 147
* EUR/JPY's probing monthly Cloud base & L-T ABC objective props @119.90
* US data decent to end week & USD/JPY holds Thur's lows do far
* USD getting some of the haven bid on Tsy buys as JGB ylds also plunge
* BOJ & Fed seen on hold next wk, but risk-off flows may factor in
GBP/USD
* Brexit fears dominate as ORB poll sees 'Leave' 10-pts ahead of 'Remain'
* Pair was trading 1.4340 ahead of poll release, moves to flash low 1.4180
before bouncing
* GBP/USD remains weak offers ahead of 1.4260 into NY close, pair ending NY
near 1.4230
* Cost of hedging for Brexit (Jun 23) highest in 7-yrs, RRs skewed to puts
in case Brexit prevails
* EUR/GBP moves to flash high by 0.7930 post-ORB poll, ends NorAm 0.7895
* BoE int rate decision Jun 16, no changes expected, bank likely
uber-defensive pre-referendum
USD/CHF
* Brexit jitters spread across assets and regions lifting JPY & CHF havens
* EUR/CHF broke Fibo low 1.0885 & fell more on ORB poll
* April low at 10843now nearby; Feb.'s nadir at 1.0810
* 55-WMA & M-T 38.2% Fibo are at 1.0831/33
* SNB's ability to hold it above 1.08 into Thur meeting looks pivotal
* USD getting some of the haven bid on Tsy buying
* US data decent to end week & USD/CHF holds Wed-Thur lows
* Swiss Prod/Import Prices for May out Tues; US Retail Sales, too
USD/CAD
* CAD modestly lower despite big employment number
* Most full-time job growth comes from over 55 y/o
* Oil breaks hard on demand concerns, Brexit panic
* Recent USDCAD lows hold, bulls lean against 1.2650
AUD/USD
* NY opens near 0.7400 after light bear pressure applied in Europe's morning
* Limited action early-on as pair ranges 0.7400/20, several tries to break
0.7420 fail
* Steady slide begins after last attempt, slide accelerates as risk sours
* Stocks & oil fall while JPY goes bid on latest Brexit poll, AUD/JPY dives
below 78.60
* AUD/USD follows, pierces the 100-Day MA and threatens 0.7360/70 support
zone
* Little bounce seen as pair lingers near the day's low late
* Big data & event risk next week, AU May jobs and Fed, BoE & BoJ meetings
due
NZD/USD
* Limited action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7110, early lift
quickly erased
* Steady descent ensues as commodities & stocks slip while AUD/NZD lifts
near 1.0480
* Brief pause at hourly support near 0.7075, gives way eventually & slide
accelerates
* Sour risk sentiment upped on Brexit poll, NZD/JPY dives sub-75.20, NZD/USD
follows
* Pair's slide extends below 0.7050 support, 0.7441 low set, nears 0.7060
late
* NZ Q1 GDP and slew of CB meetings are major risks next week
LATAM
* USD/MXN bearish tone comes to abrupt halt, Oil losses lift USD initially,
then Brexit fears
* Pair rises 2.5%, to NY high by 18.7425, highest since Feb 17 intervention,
falls back to 18.68
* Banxico ready to act if MXN weakens in disorderly manor, to protect ag
runup in inflation
* USD/BRL lags MXN, rises 1.15% to end NorAm at 3.44, Bovespa -2.5%, BR
yields rise
* Brazil's Rousseff calls for referendum on early elections
* USD/CLP +0.84% to 684.22, early close shields from enhanced Brexit yaw,
copper off 0.64%
Accepting the new normal of negative bond yields
Sovereign benchmark yields are not only hitting record lows but also being
accompanied by yield curve flattening and an extension of negative yields down
the yield curve. While not new, these trends that have accelerated as investors
accept the reality this may be the new normal, not an anomaly. Before the
financial crisis, faith remained that risky assets such as equities would
outperform cash/bonds over the long run. While this faith will likely make a
comeback, it won't be anytime soon as valuations appear historically high. It's
not just equities but also EM/commodities that fail to provide a compelling
alternative when the growth/inflation backdrop remains a concern. The persistent
flow of money into the safety, liquidity and predictable yields on offer on govt
bonds will only help to amplify existing concerns over the global economy's
health and financial markets via its feedback loop. Full comment