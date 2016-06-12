SYDNEY, June 13 (IFR) - Brexit risk trades break out all over Market Briefs * ORB Poll on UK EU referendum: "Leave" has 10-point lead vs "Remain" - ORB for Independent * UMich cons sentiment Idx prelim June 94.3 v final May 94.7, conditions beat 111.7 v 108.8 Rtrs f/c * UMich 1-yr inflation prelim steady at 2.4%, 5-yr 2.3% V 2.5% pvs * Canada adds 13.8k jobs in May vs f/c of 3.8k; unemployment at 10-month low * ECB's Constancio increasingly aware of limits of monetary policy * ECB's Rimsevic: ECB ready to use all tools if necessary in case of Brexit * Sterling falls hard as Brexit campaign enters final fortnight, hedging costs rise * Oil down 3 pct as U.S. drillers add rigs, strong dollar weighs Macro Themes in Play * Brexit trade breaks out in earnest; 'leave' opens 10 point lead in latest ORB poll, European stocks down hard, GBP vol up to 24.5% (1 mth), Euro VIX spikes above 30, DM bond yields at new lows as investors hedge bets * USD, CHF, JPY all higher in safety play; AUD, CAD, EM lower with stocks/commodities * July Fed rate hike odds drop below 20% * Oil down hard on demand side concerns, higher rig count; copper worst weekly close since January lows; gold up for fourth day Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Business Survey Index* Q2 -7.9-prev * 2:00 CN Urban investment (ytd) yy May f/c 10.5%, 10.5%-prev * 2:00 CN Industrial Output YY* May f/c 5.9%, 6%-prev * 2 00 CN Retail Sales YY* May f/c 10.1%, 10.1%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1295, lifts in early trade * Rally stalls near 55-DMA & can't seriously test 1.1320/25 res, steady descent ensues * 1.1280/85 support tested then small bounce above 1.1300, bears lurk though * Sharp dive take out 1.1280, 200-HMA stalls slide briefly but pressure increases * GBP weakness carries over to EUR, pair's slide quickly deepens on new Brexit poll * 10-DMA cleared & pair tests 1.1245/50 support, small bounce sees near 1.1260 late * EZ May inflation & slew of CB meetings are risks next week USD/JPY * Brexit jitters spread across assets and regions lifting JPY * GBP/JPY slammed to new '16 lows after ORB poll * Next L-T support for the cross is by 147 * EUR/JPY's probing monthly Cloud base & L-T ABC objective props @119.90 * US data decent to end week & USD/JPY holds Thur's lows do far * USD getting some of the haven bid on Tsy buys as JGB ylds also plunge * BOJ & Fed seen on hold next wk, but risk-off flows may factor in GBP/USD * Brexit fears dominate as ORB poll sees 'Leave' 10-pts ahead of 'Remain' * Pair was trading 1.4340 ahead of poll release, moves to flash low 1.4180 before bouncing * GBP/USD remains weak offers ahead of 1.4260 into NY close, pair ending NY near 1.4230 * Cost of hedging for Brexit (Jun 23) highest in 7-yrs, RRs skewed to puts in case Brexit prevails * EUR/GBP moves to flash high by 0.7930 post-ORB poll, ends NorAm 0.7895 * BoE int rate decision Jun 16, no changes expected, bank likely uber-defensive pre-referendum USD/CHF * Brexit jitters spread across assets and regions lifting JPY & CHF havens * EUR/CHF broke Fibo low 1.0885 & fell more on ORB poll * April low at 10843now nearby; Feb.'s nadir at 1.0810 * 55-WMA & M-T 38.2% Fibo are at 1.0831/33 * SNB's ability to hold it above 1.08 into Thur meeting looks pivotal * USD getting some of the haven bid on Tsy buying * US data decent to end week & USD/CHF holds Wed-Thur lows * Swiss Prod/Import Prices for May out Tues; US Retail Sales, too USD/CAD * CAD modestly lower despite big employment number * Most full-time job growth comes from over 55 y/o * Oil breaks hard on demand concerns, Brexit panic * Recent USDCAD lows hold, bulls lean against 1.2650 AUD/USD * NY opens near 0.7400 after light bear pressure applied in Europe's morning * Limited action early-on as pair ranges 0.7400/20, several tries to break 0.7420 fail * Steady slide begins after last attempt, slide accelerates as risk sours * Stocks & oil fall while JPY goes bid on latest Brexit poll, AUD/JPY dives below 78.60 * AUD/USD follows, pierces the 100-Day MA and threatens 0.7360/70 support zone * Little bounce seen as pair lingers near the day's low late * Big data & event risk next week, AU May jobs and Fed, BoE & BoJ meetings due NZD/USD * Limited action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7110, early lift quickly erased * Steady descent ensues as commodities & stocks slip while AUD/NZD lifts near 1.0480 * Brief pause at hourly support near 0.7075, gives way eventually & slide accelerates * Sour risk sentiment upped on Brexit poll, NZD/JPY dives sub-75.20, NZD/USD follows * Pair's slide extends below 0.7050 support, 0.7441 low set, nears 0.7060 late * NZ Q1 GDP and slew of CB meetings are major risks next week LATAM * USD/MXN bearish tone comes to abrupt halt, Oil losses lift USD initially, then Brexit fears * Pair rises 2.5%, to NY high by 18.7425, highest since Feb 17 intervention, falls back to 18.68 * Banxico ready to act if MXN weakens in disorderly manor, to protect ag runup in inflation * USD/BRL lags MXN, rises 1.15% to end NorAm at 3.44, Bovespa -2.5%, BR yields rise * Brazil's Rousseff calls for referendum on early elections * USD/CLP +0.84% to 684.22, early close shields from enhanced Brexit yaw, copper off 0.64% Accepting the new normal of negative bond yields Sovereign benchmark yields are not only hitting record lows but also being accompanied by yield curve flattening and an extension of negative yields down the yield curve. While not new, these trends that have accelerated as investors accept the reality this may be the new normal, not an anomaly. Before the financial crisis, faith remained that risky assets such as equities would outperform cash/bonds over the long run. While this faith will likely make a comeback, it won't be anytime soon as valuations appear historically high. It's not just equities but also EM/commodities that fail to provide a compelling alternative when the growth/inflation backdrop remains a concern. The persistent flow of money into the safety, liquidity and predictable yields on offer on govt bonds will only help to amplify existing concerns over the global economy's health and financial markets via its feedback loop. Full comment