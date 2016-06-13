SYDNEY, June 14 (IFR) - UK poll rumors shake out some risk-off trades Market Briefs * Latest ICM poll shows 47% of Britons would vote to remain in EU, 53% would vote to leave -Guardian * Reuters poll- ECB won't hold special liquidity operations if Britain votes to leave EU, say majority of traders * ECB's Hanson: Monetary policy to be driven by inflation expectations -BBG * EZ long-term inflation expectations, 5-year/5-year breakeven forward falls back to record low of 1.36% * Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ informs Japan's finance Ministry that it will cease to serve as market maker for Japanese Gov't Bonds- Nikkei Macro Themes in Play * Markets down on double hit from Brexit and Florida terrorist attack; equity vols sharply higher for second day as investors grab protection; leave campaign gains momentum; Nikkei, DAX break primary uptrend support * Fed rate hike odds longest since Feb, this week's meeting trades near zero, July at 15%; event risk seen keeping policy on hold * GBP whipped around by both outdated and incorrectly reported ICM poll; EUR firmer after bank sector has very bad day; USDJPY at new low close, traders bet BOJ won't risk remaining credibility in falling markets * AUD bounces with copper; CAD sideways, nothing; EM down hard, MXN new lows for move * Oil down for third day but holds support; gold pushes highs on safe haven play; long treasury yields at 2016 lows as macro picture darkens Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 01:00 AUD June Consumer Inflation Expectations, no f/c prior 3.2% * 01:30 AUD May NAB Business Conditions, no f/c prior 9 * 01:30 AUD May NAB Business Confidence, no f/c prior 5 * 02:00 CNY May New Yuan Loans, f/c 750.0b prior 555.6b * 02:00 CNY May M2 Money Supply y/y, f/c 12.5% prior 12.8% * 02:00 CNY May Outstanding Loan Growth, f/c 14.2% prior 14.4% * 04:30 JPY Apr Industrial Output, no f/c prior 0.3% * 04:30 JPY Apr Capacity Utilization, no f/c prior 3.2% Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe lifts pair off 21-DMA, NY opens near 1.1280, bear pressure early on * soured risk send EUR/JPY toward 119.20, EUR/USD dives below 1.1240 * Improved risk sentiment softens JPY & lifts stocks, EUR/JPY up near 120.40 * EUR/USD rallies from NY low, pierces the 10-DMA & trades just above 1.1300 * Slight dip get bought and pair sits just below 1.1300 late in the day * EZ Apr Ind. Prod. & US May retail sales data risks due, impact might be limited * Market likely more focused on central bank meetings this week USD/JPY * O/N yen gains on broad risk-off flows centered on Brexit got pared in NY * False rumors about a Remain-favoring UK poll spoofed risk-off traders * GBP/JPY spiked from 149.94 to 152.36 before falling back - 149.44 low * USD/JPY popped fm by 106 to 106.57 - 106.95 the day's high and open * Pair's 200-WMA & 200-MMA were breached at 106.11/105.84 intraday * Some bids above May's 105.55 low & big 105.50/00 barriers * Hope is MOF may make a stand by 105, particularly if BOJ holds Thur * EUR/JPY rebounded fm 119 into Ldn to hit 120.33 hi on UK Poll rumors * Nikkei story reinforced BTMU's likely primary dealer exit view * BOJ seen steady by most on Thur; July easing is favored post event risks * Japan final Apr IP & CU out tonight. US Retail Sales also Tuesday GBP/USD * Cable in choppy session on ICM polling, ends lower * First an old poll, then results reported backward * Florida attack likely not captured in poll, probably adds to Brexit side * FTSE worst in 3 months USD/CHF * EUR/CHF got 3 tics below Apr's 1.0843 low before rebounding to 1.0922 * Bounce partly on Brexit poll rumors that proved falsely pro-Remain * Sellers camped out ahead of the 200-DMA at 1.0930 ready to pounce * Toward middle of day's range near day's end * Nothing solid, but suspicions SNB may have lent the cross support * SNB sight depo data highlights possible SNB absence * Domestic depos show decent fall while total depos up marginally * USD/CHF got past last 3 days' highs, but near flat on day now * Swiss may Producer & Import Prices are out Tues: -2.4% y/y last * US Retail Sales also out heading into Fed's two-day meeting USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2764/2810, Noram range 1.2750/827, Close 1.2795, NY +16 pts * Brent crude -0.5%, WTI -0.55%, Alum -1.8%, copper +1.2%, gold +0.82% * AUD/CAD +0.35%, 0.9450, CAD/JPY -0.81%, 83.00, EUR/CAD +0.49%, 1.4445 * DXY -0.2% (-0.1% in NY) US stocks -0.73/-0.55% (S&P -0.3% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread -1.5, +22.3 bp; Light data day, oil gyrations drove prices * Cda Mfg sales Weds, first local data this week, US retail sales Tues AUD/USD * Rally off Asia's low stalls near 0.7410 in Europe's morning, NY opens just below there * Bear pressure early as firm JPY & weak equities trump lifts in iron-ore & copper * Intra-day support near 0.7375 is neared but improved risk allows a bounce * Day's high neared again but can't be broken, steady slide back near 0.7390 late in the day * Oz NAB May business conditions & confidence are minor data risks in Asia * Market is more focused on Oz May jobs & slew of central bank risks NZD/USD * Europe rallies pair off Asia's low, lift sees NY open near day's high * Bear pressure early as stocks slide & firm JPY takes NZD/JPY lower * NZD/USD slides near 0.7045 but bounces as risk improves on dodgy Brexit poll * Risk sours again and steady slide ensues. pair back below 0.7050 late * Doji forms on daily chart, choppy action might persists until NZ GDP & CB risks pass LATAM * USD/MXN hits cycle highs at 18.8475, Oil losses, Brexit fears, Fed jitters the culprits * USD highest since Feb 17 intervention, falls back to 18.82 ahead of Mex City close * Banxico ready to act if MXN weakens in disorderly manor, to protect ag runup in inflation * USD/BRL weaker, off 1.55% to end NorAm at 3.47, Bovespa+ 0.3%, BR yields off 1-3 bp * Meirelles says Brazil's priority fiscal stability, focus improving productivity, biz environment * USD/CLP +0.1% to 684.27, early close shields from enhanced Brexit yaw, copper+1.23% Brexit, FX options and spilllovers The FX options market shows intensifying market concern over Brexit as recent polls swing in favour of the Leave camp. GBP/USD 1-mth implied vol has surged to levels last seen at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, while 1-mth EUR/GBP vols have soared beyond those highs by some 5 vols. Risk reversals show 1-mth GBP/USD favouring puts by a huge 8.5 vols. These moves are not solely related to market concerns but also reflect the unwillingness of market makers to hold risk tied to the EU referendum in size. Some banks quote the bid/offer on 1-mth GBP/USD at some 4 vols, highlighting that anyone wishing to hedge via options will not only be paying up but will unable to get anything done in decent size. Similar to the bid in EUR/USD vols, we are likely to see Brexit related spillovers onto other markets as investors that have left it too late to hedge will likely look to trim their portfolios/exposure. Chart reut.rs/1XRohbF CHART OF THE DAY (GBP/USD) Cable looks headed for a test of supports in the 1.4050s near-term following Friday's plunge and close below the 100-DMA, daily Cloud base and the up trend line across the February-April lows. Prices have pierced the 61.8% retracement of the Feb-May rally at 1.4193, but have yet to close below it. The Feb-May rally reset an oversold bullish divergence condition between weekly prices and RSI. That correction was unable to post a weekly close above 38.2% of the June-February slide or the upper 21-wk Bolli. This month's slide has daily RSI nearly oversold, but the repeated daily lows and closes and 76.4% of the Feb-May rise in the 1.4050s look attractive and well within reach. April's low and the lower 21-wk Bolli at 1.4006/1.3984 will then be pivotal. Weekly ADX is at trend-ready readings and remains in bear market mode. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/1Xkp9of (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)