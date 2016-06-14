SYDNEY, June 15 (IFR) - EUR catches Brexit flu, JPY up again Market Briefs * US import prices post largest gain in four years in May ( +1.4% vs 0.7% Rtrs f/c) * US data point to strong dom demand, stirring inflation; Core ret sales +0.4%, April revised up * US business inventories rise modestly as sales surge, Mar revised lower * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow: US econ on track to grow 2.8% v 2.5% (June 9) * Barclays trims US Q2 GDP f/c to 2.6 from 2.7%, GS Q2 tracker unched at 3.2% after US RS * Stocks fall, Bund yields go negative on Brexit fears, Crude oil futures extend losses * Betting odds indicate around 62 pct chance of "In" for UK's EU vote -Betfair * TNS says campaign for UK to leave EU has significant lead (47% to 40% remain)exit, Macro Themes in Play * European markets down hard for fourth day after polls show consistent Brexit lead; Street still seems surprised; high price of insurance (vol) sends traders to other venues for protection; bunds trade at negative yield, bank stocks hammered * Undecided voters breaking toward Brexit ups sense of panic across markets even though bookies still favor remain outcome; Cable at 2 month lows, option straddle pricing suggests expectations extend 10 figs (GBPUSD) either way * Futures market sees Fed rate hike tomorrow off the table, July chances lowest since Feb (at just 15%) despite uptick in Retail Sales; Atlanta Fed tracking model has Q2 up to 2.8%, ignored as macro forces push yields to new lows * USDJPY lower with stocks, choppy trade in NorAm; AUD, CAD, EM lower with commodities; oil down again, approaches uptrend support Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU Consumer Sentiment Jun 8.50%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * --:-- JP Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting (to June 16). Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Sharp slide in Europe's morning on increased Brexit risk sentiment, NY opens near 1.1220 * Bounces early as JPY weakens & EUR/JPY lifts above 119.00, EUR/USD hits 1.1241 * Bounce erased after new Brexit by TNS poll shows leave with 'significant lead' * Pair drops sharply, 1.1200/20 support cleared & new s-t low (1.1189) low set * Little bounce from the low seen, near 1.1200 late * No major data to drive, mkt turns focus to Fed, no major upsets from FOMC expected USD/JPY * GBP/JPY again the biggest loser amid potential Brexit hedging/derisking * Only a modest new daily low, but a 1.4% drop from the prior day's close * Was spoofed off Monday's lows by false poll rumors * Next L-T tech support is by 147 and at 145.82 * USD/JPY's new Jun low held above May's 105.55 low & 105.50/00 barriers * Decent US RS a minor support as the Fed's two-meeting began * Fed on hold at least until July - If Brexit averted, Fed view will firm a bit * BOJ seen steady Thur; MOF unlikely to weaken JPY while above 100 * Abenomics uptrend reversed, bulls fighting tide [tmsnrt.rs/1Pr844r] * EUR/JPY broke Feb '13 low @118.74, in L-T bear mkt below mnthly Cloud GBP/USD * Cable fell to 1.4112 ahead of the NorAm open amid heightened Brexit fears * The pair rallied to NorAm high at 1.4190 before probing new 2-mos low by 1.4091 * 1.4091 low probed on TNS poll which had Brexit at 47% to Bremains 40% * EUR/GBP off early highs by 0.7973 ends session 0.7946 as Brexit fears hit EUR as well * Paddy Power cut Brexit odds to 5/4 during European am * William Hill says Brexit could be favorite by weekend USD/CHF * EUR/CHF rode the Brexit threat down to its lowest levels of the year * Broke Feb's 1.0810 low & 38.2% of the Apr '15-Feb '16 rise at 1.0831 * 1.08 break ltd thus far, but still no clear sign of SNB support * SNB are seen steady at Thur's meeting, awaiting UK referendum on 23rd * If bookies are right & Bremain win out, CHF will give back recent gains * If Brexit occurs, SNB will bid hard when they think initial sell-off is over * Widening EZ core-peripheral yld spreads show Brexit risk spreading * USD/CHF's steadied since pricing in weak US NFP. US RS decent today. * Shows EUR/CHF's continued slide is almost all Brexit-related USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2816/70, Noram range 1.2822/73, Close 1.2850, NY +10 pts * Brent crude -1.1%, WTI -0.85%, Alum +0.34%, copper -0.63%, gold +0.11% * AUD/CAD -0.31%, 0.9448, CAD/JPY -0.41%, 82.45, EUR/CAD -0.63%, 1.4401 * DXY +0.57% (+0.13% in NY) US stocks -0.68/-0.51% (S&P -0.45% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread -1.3, +21.7 bp; US retail sales beat f/c [page:2417] * Wed- Cda Mfg sales f/c +0.5%; FOMC meeting- market unsure of message AUD/USD * Sharp drop in Europe's morning on soft equity & commodity mkts, NY opens near 0.7340 * Bull pressure emerges early as JPY weakens and AUD/JPY rallies, AUD/USD tests the 10-DMA * Sharp pullback as risk sours further on latest Brexit poll showing 'leave' well ahead * 0.7350 neared, small lift sees pair near 0.7360 late in the day * Daily techs up bear sentiment as 10-DMA pierced & RSI deepens bear bias NZD/USD * Sharp drop in Europe's morning, 0.7054 to 0.6998, soured risk drives the slide * NY opens just above the low, lifts early as JPY weakens & NZD/JPY lifts * 0.7031 trades but bounce erased after Brexit poll sours risk again * Slide ensues & new s-t trend low gets set, little bounce seen, near 0.7005 late * NZ Q1 Current Account data a minor data risk due but mkt more focused on CB risks LATAM * USD/MXN remains bid hits high at 19.0250 in NY am ends NorAm 18.98 up 0.78% * Brexit/weak oil keep USD bid, risk broadly weak, MXN weakness outpaces other LatAm's * Mex Deputy FinMin doesn't rule out discretionary intervention * USD/BRL ends NorAm 3.4945 +0.36%, off session low by 3.4574 * Fiscal responsibility Goldfajn's focus; undermined by econ downturn- Moody's * USD/CLP ends NorAm by 689 +0.58%, copper weak on Brexit and stronger USD USD/JPY is one shoe drop away from full decay Brexit may be the straw that breaks the backs of USD/JPY and N225, but even if that risk is averted next week, both USD/JPY and N225 appear to be headed lower over the coming quarters. Well-defined and technically affirmed long-term tops are already in place on weekly USD/JPY and N225 charts. Both are well below their Abenomics up trend lines and weekly clouds. USD/JPY's probing below its 200-WMA at 106.11 this week with the 55-WMA headed for a bearish cross below the 100-WMA. N225 has the same bearish moving average cross looming and has broken the up-trend line off this year's lows. It's closing in on the 200-WMA at 15,506 that reversed Feb.'s tumble. A weekly close below the 200-WMAs after the Fed and BOJ meetings this week or the UK referendum next week would be the final shoe dropping on these Abenomics up-trends. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/1Pr844r CHART OF THE DAY (GBP/CHF) * Short GBP/CHF is one of many pre-Brexit hedges in high demand this month * Cross had been thought of as too SNB-supported to bother with before June * Monthly Kijun & 50% of the post-Jan '15 collapse rebound are at 1.3477 * This Apr's 1.3406 low is the last historical support until Jan '15 levels * Nov-Dec '15 highs failure by '14's highs reaffirmed the L-T downtrend (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)