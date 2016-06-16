SYDNEY, June 16 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Fed leaves target rate unchanged at 0.25-0.50%; sees 2 hikes in '16, 3 in '17 * Fed sees econ growing at 2% no longer above LT trend, says improvement in labor mkt slowed since April despite pickup ion econ activity; Fed f/c: * Fed's Yellen: has seen hints wage growth picking up, inflation behaving roughly as she expected * Fed's Yellen: no timetable for next hike, not impossible that by July Fed will see data strong enough for hike * US IP -0.4% in May, Mfg output drops 0.4% on auto's/parts biggest drop in 2.5 yrs * US Producer prices rise 0.4% in May, core 0.3%vs 0.1% Rtrs f/c * ECB's Constancio: No broad signs of instability or excesses in asset prices has been detected in Euro area countries, use of negative rates has limits * ECB's Weidmann: longer ultra-loose policy is maintained larger are risks of collateral damage (DJ) Macro Themes in Play * Rates fall after Fed lowers economic forecast; economy seen only at 2%, below LT trend; median rate call lowered for out years, futures market lengthens odds on July move to 1-in-10, by end year at even 50/50 * Flattening yield curve confirms downbeat view; dollar falls, gold at new closing high; Yellen says zero might be the neutral overnight rate (!) * Equity/risk market reaction to Fed subdued due to Brexit overhang; USDJPY pushes against option barriers at 105.50; EUR reverses previous day, no message; Cable in meager bounce; SNB seen quietly defending cross at 1.0800 * CAD down with oil, poor Home sales number; AUD up with copper, metals enjoy broad rally on lower rates/USD; EM modestly better Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:45 NZ GDP Production QQ* Q1 f/c 0.5%, 0.90% -prev * 22:45 NZ GDP - Annl-Avg, Prod-Bas Q1 f/c 2.4%, 2.50% -prev * 22:45 NZ GDP - Annual* Q1 f/c 2.6%, 2.30% -prev * 22:45 NZ GDP Expenditure QQ* Q1 f/c 0.6%, 1.10% -prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 893.9b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -97.8b-prev * 01:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales m/m* May 2.20%-prev * 01:30 AU Employment* May f/c 15.0k, 10.8k -prev * 01:30 AU Full Time Employment* May -9.3k-prev * 01:30 AU Participation Rate* May f/c 64.9%, 64.80%-prev * 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate* May f/c 5.7%, 5.70% -prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 00:00 JP BOJ Rate Decision f/c -0.1%; no change expected Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Quiet European morning sees NY open near 1.1225, tight range early * Spike to 1.1210 as EUR/JPY dives on JPY strength, dip bought though * DE-US spreads tighten, USD sold broadly and shorts cover pre-Fed * Pair sees steady lift from NY low, near 1.1245 into Fed * Statement taken dovish, UST yield dive & USD falls further * EUR/USD pierces 10DMA & clears June 14 high, USD bounce sees 1.1270 late * Techs lean bullish, pair above 21-DMA & RSIs biased up, 1.1300/25 res is key * If breaks decent squeeze likely, June high then in play USD/JPY * USD/JPY finally broke May's 105.55 low for the yr after the FOMC * Post-FOMC dive got barriers at 105.50, but a fleeting 105.41 low since then * Lack of follow-through may raise questions about reported 105 barriers * USD broadly off its post-FOMC reaction low despite Tsy yield drop * EUR/JPY's string of lower lows broke today: O/S & channel btm bounce * Even the Brexit-fear-heavy GBP/JPY managed a slightly higher low * BOJ seen on hold tonight ahead of Brexit vote on Jun 23 * Ease also somewhat redundant as JGB yields plunge to all-time lows GBP/USD * Cable fell to 1.4112 ahead of the NorAm open amid heightened Brexit fears * The pair rallied to NorAm high at 1.4190 before probing new 2-mos low by 1.4091 * 1.4091 low probed on TNS poll which had Brexit at 47% to Bremains 40% * EUR/GBP off early highs by 0.7973 ends session 0.7946 as Brexit fears hit EUR as well * Paddy Power cut Brexit odds to 5/4 during European am * William Hill says Brexit could be favorite by weekend USD/CHF * Suspicions rising about SNB defending EUR/CHF below 1.0800 * Steady sub-1.0800 bid since Ldn close Tues & big bounce today cited * First higher daily low this month, but rebound hurt by FOMC reaction * Fed's weaker rates & growth outlook hit USD/CHF * Pair broke back below 0.9612 Cloud base; 0.9578 is June 9 trend low * SNB meet Thur. No change exp, but ease post Brexit vote being priced in * More important is amount of intervention SNB will use to weaken CHF USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2827/79, Noram range 1.2828/943, Close 1.2915, NY +66 pts * Brent crude -1.9%, WTI -1.25%, Alum +1.2%, copper +2.4%, gold +0.45% * AUD/CAD +1.1%, 0.9571, CAD/JPY -0.44%, 82.08, EUR/CAD +0.85%, 1.4546 * DXY -0.35% (-0.17% in NY) US stocks +0.25/0.28% (S&P +0.07% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread -3.3, +19.4 bp; FOMC less hawkish, less optimistic * 6 voters saw only 1 rate hike 2016 Thur US CPI [page:2417] AUD/USD * Choppy action in early NY, opens near 0.7390, lifts to 0.7422 on broad USD slide * Backs down near the 200-HMA on USD bounce then lifts back near 0.7420 into Fed * Dovish tilt by Fed spikes pair up quickly, nears 0.7450 but pulls back on USD bounce * Yellen speech has limited impact, pair near 0.7420 late in the day * Daily techs lean a bit bullish, above 10 & 100-DMAs & RSI biased up * Oz May jobs data the next big risk, if upbeat today's rally likely extends NZD/USD * Quiet session for most on NY, hovered near 0.7035 early, nearby into Fonterra results * GDT PI unch but WMP -4.5%, volumes sold drop, NZD/USD dives near 0.7020 * Losses fade as broad based USD sales take hold, near 0.7040 into FOMC * Dovish tint by Fed sinks USD broadly, NZD/USD spikes above 0.7060/65 * USD rebounds a bit, pair sinks back below 0.7050 late * Daily techs warn shorts, RSI biased up & bull engulfing nearly forms LATAM * USD/MXN breaks below 18.80 to 18.75 after dovish Fed * Pair hovers 18.75/80 after Fed dials back hike f/c dot plot 1.usa.gov/1OpuE2k * EM ccys rally broadly as gradual Fed attempts to steady mkts pre-Brexit ref * USD/BRL moves near session low by 3.45, despite more political tumult * USD/CLP steady by 684, CLP had rallied w/copper on expanding China loan base * LatAm remains tethered to Brexit flows, for more type 'Brexit' in Eikon search box Fed stands pat in dovish fashion Few, if any, expected the Fed to touch rates today, but the FOMC still managed to put a dovish spin on holding steady. The forecast of a slower path of future hikes after 2016 trumped everything else, particularly when coupled with marked-down growth expectations. Though the FOMC infused the statement with optimistic observations, such as noting strengthening growth in household spending, the dour acknowledgment of slower labor market improvement was glaring, even though it was expected. Of course it would have been hard to hike in the face of Britain's EU referendum and after the disappointment of recent jobs data. But, even without the threat of Brexit the Fed is struggling to change the impression that it's in no position to hike despite frequent assurances, including today, that every meeting is "live."