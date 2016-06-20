SYDNEY, June 20 (IFR) - Somber session, Bullard blurts the truth Market Briefs * US May housing starts hurt by weakness in multi-family units (1.164m v 1.150 Rtrs f/c, 1.167 pvs) * Canada annual inflation down slightly in May on lower gas (CPI y/y 1.5% v 1.6% Rtrs f/c, 1.7% pvs) * GBP, oil & risk up as Brexit fears ease, less anxiety over Britain leaving EU after Cox death * Fed's Bullard: down to 1 rate hike, then on hold until end '18; says Fed communication confusing markets * NY Fed Nowcast: US GDP seen growing 2.1% in Q2 v 2.4% Jun 3, 2.1% Q3 v 2.2% * Atlanta Fed GDPNow: US econ on track to grow 2.8% in Q2 unched from Jun 14 * Italy's Renzi warns Britain that Brexit would be "forever" , either way Europe has to restart itself or it is finished Macro Themes in Play * Markets mostly frozen after Brexit info flow goes dark, campaigns shut until Monday; Cable, Euro bank stocks grind higher all day, suggest vote expectations shifting after MP murder * Dollar broadly lower after Bullard says Fed's rate projection not believable, markets right after all, encourages colleagues to admit economy won't do much for foreseeable future, sees one rate hike through 2018 * AUD, CAD, EM better after higher GBP gives lift to commodity complex Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Exports YY May f/c 4%, -10.10%-prev * 23:50 JP Imports YY May f/c -13.8%, -23.30%-prev * 23:50 JP Trade Balance Total Yen May f/c 40.0b, 823.5b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 07:50 JP BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at Keio University Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy action in NY session, pair opens near 1.1250, early dip bought * Rise sees pair probe 1.1295/1.1321 resistance zone, sharp pullback ensues * Bout of risk-off sees JPY firm, EUR/JPY slides from 117.75 area to 117.15 * EUR/USD slips back near 1.1240, rally takes hold again as GBP/USD rallies * Pair sits near 1.1285 late in the day * DE June ZEW & EZ June Markit PMIs are data risks next week * Market to be more focused on Brexit vote and general risk theme afterwards USD/JPY * USD/JPY very quite after late-Thur-early Fri recovery peaked at 104.85 * Local trade offered into 105 and bid above 104, barriers at 103.50/00 * Bullard's candid & dovish comments ended USD rally hopes * GBP/JPY post-tragedy rebound stalled by 38.25 of Jun 7-16 slide at 150.10 * EUR/JPY rebound yet to get back above lower 30-d Bolli (118.36 last) * 115.51 Thur low close to L-T 61.8% Fibo at 115.38 * AUD/JPY, too, just bouncing toward its lower 30-d Bolli at 77.53 * JP Trade & Dept Store Sales out Mon. Yellen's speech on Tues. * JPY traders still Brexit poll watching into Thur's UK referendum GBP/USD * GBP/USD remains bid into close, breaks above 10-DMA resistance rallies to 1.4388 * Daily cloud base 1.4388 holds, for now; GBP strong on weak flows (FXHEAT) * Positions lighten ahead of weekend, risk bid as commods rally, USTs fall; though gold up * BUZZ-FX options capturing Brexit vote/illiquidity risk * Cable strength outpaces EUR EUR/GBP ends NY -0.61 at 0.7855, sup 50% Fib 0.7842 * Probability of remain vote rises to 67%-Betfair odds USD/CHF * EUR/CHF today made its 1st higher low & high since June 3 * Low is also by the lower 30-d Bolli after 7 days trading well below it * Mkt still looks supported by SNB below 1.08, but unable to close strong * Respite from Brexit-related selling begun Thur being eyed suspiciously * USD/CHF fell back toward June lows: Bullard's dovish comments noted * Pair's O/S bullish divergence yet to get bullish price action to confirm it * Swiss May Trade data & Yellen's speech on Tues are next key events * Markets in general still Brexit poll watching into Thur's UK referendum USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2899/2967, Noram range 1.2830/2923, Cl. 1.2867, NY -50 pts * Brent crude +3.55%, WTI +3.3%, Alum +0.88%, copper +0.12%, gold +1.1% * AUD/CAD -0.23%, 0.9520, CAD/JPY +0.73%, 80.99, EUR/CAD -0.25%, 1.4516 * DXY -0.49% (-0.2% in NY) US stocks -0.77/-0.25% (S&P -0.2% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread +1.0, +17.9 bp; Cda CPI +0.4% (f/c 0.5%) BoC core +0.2% * US housing starts beat f/c-revisions hurt [page:2417] Mon-Cda w'sale trade AUD/USD * Pair holds most gains made in Asia during Europe & NY, tight range though * Lingers below converging 10 & 100-DMA for the most part * Brief spike above 0.7410 as GBP rally keep the USD soft * Equity market weakness pushes pair near 0.7375 but pair bounces late * Near the session's high heading into the weekend * Limited data next week, action likely limited until Brexit vote next week NZD/USD * Limited action in Europe & NY sessions, NY opens near 0.7040 * Light bull pressure for most of NY after the 10-DMA lends support * Gains see pair lift toward 0.7075/80 resistance, little pullback seen * Only second tier data next week so market to focus on Brexit vote * Techs show indecision, large dojis form June 16 & 15 * Choppy trade likely into event risk next week LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm near session lows by 18.8150, risk on, equities, UST yields rise * USD longs lighten ahead of weekend, Brexit angst reduced and commods rally * MXN option volatility continues its post-Fed declines, Peso firm despite weak volume * USD/BRL -1.17% ends NorAm 3.4270, holds supt by 3.4218 23.6% Fib of 3.6378-3.3551 * Brazil's pension reform to be ready in up to 8 weeks -finmin * USD/CLP ends NY by session low 684, copper (+0.37%) joins in broad risk/commod rally Fed still adjusting to new normal A key take away from this week's FOMC meeting is that Fed thinking over the speed and magnitude of policy normalization is still evolving. Downward adjustments to the dot plot were not minor, especially the 25bps lowering of the longer-term fed funds rate to 3%. With estimates of the equilibrium real rate closer to zero, further lowering of the longer-term fed funds rate closer to 2.50% is likely. These downward adjustments to the longer-term fed funds rate have happened with minute adjustments lower to where the Fed sees long-term unemployment and growth. Prior to the crisis, this equilibrium real rate had been around 1.75%. Continued disappointment on productivity and lack of an uptick in wage growth are likely to provide comfort to the Fed in 1) not being rushed into normalizing policy and moving the fed funds rate from close to zero and 2) gradually lowering the longer-term rate closer to 2.50%. Full story