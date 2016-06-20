SYDNEY, June 21 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Sterling in biggest one-day gain for 7 years as Brexit fears ease, ends NorAm by session/3-wk high * Fed's Kashkari: all Fed policy options would be on table if UK votes to leave EU * ECB bought EUR 1.9bn of corp bonds in week to June 17 v 348mn pvs week * GS: if 'leave wins UK ref 10-yr gilt yields may fall 15 bps, UST yield -30bps, If 'remain' wins US/UK yields may rise 20 bps, Bunds +10bps * Blackrock's Turnill: Brexit-induced risk aversion & easy c.bank policy have global yields sinking, sees no imminent change in ECB policy but sees QE extending * George Soros: Russia is now emerging as EU is collapsing; future of Europe hinges oon future of Ukraine Macro Themes in Play * Big stock rally after Brexit gives back edge in polls, major indices complete roundtrip from previous week; Cable trades 200 dma for first time since November, spurs broad risk rally * All macro themes take backseat to Brexit; GBP movement drives intra-day trading; bookies universally favor remain * DXY breaks hard behind GBP move; Yellen senate testimony tomorrow not expected to alter dovish stance; traders reach for yield, spread product; EM outperforms * USDJPY trades awful, equity action produces only modest bounce, fails for new low close; EUR up but random; AUD, CAD higher with commodities; RUB notable, strong with oil, good jobs data Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 01:30 AU Home Price Index Q1 0.2%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 23:50 JP Bank of Japan to publish the minutes of April policy meeting * 01:30 AU RBA will release the minutes of June monetary policy meeting Currency Summaries Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning, slips from Asia's high, NY opens near 1.1325 * Buoyant risk and generally soft USD help pair lift near 1.1360 early on * Rally fades, risk softens a bit while EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY hit new session lows * Pair slide and takes out NY open level, extension sees pair near 1.1300 * Late day bounce on broad USD sales sees pair near 1.1320 into day's end * DE June ZEW econ sentiment & current conditions the only data risks tomorrow * Long upper wick on daily candle could be a tech warning for recent longs USD/JPY * Traders exited short GBP trades, but couldn't pass up buying JPY's dip * Kuroda sounded even less sure about policy and policy outcomes o/n * Fed already written off by most for the summer; BOJ July ease a who-cares * GBP/JPY held much of its outsized intraday gains; other crosses imploded * Nikkei article reaffirmed J exp JPY bids above & below mkt * Failure to retake 105 set stage for USD/JPY slide below 104 * Barriers at 113.50 by last week's 113.56 trend low are being eyed again * 154.63 daily Kijun & 50% of May-Jun drop is the next GBP/JPY hurdle * EUR/JPY's false 119 B/O o/n set stage for drop to new session lows * Apr All-Industries Index out tonight in JP FWIW GBP/USD * GBP moves to 3-wk high by 1.4708 near Lon close as Brexit fears wane * Pairs falls back to 1.4630 in NY aft before ending NY near 200-DMA (1.4686) * "Bremain" momentum may move GBP to test upper Bolli res by 1.4759 * EUR/GBP moves to low by 0.7696, 23.6% Fib support, ends NorAm nearby at 0.7704 * A close below Fib support eyes May low by 0.7566, 10-HMA exerting downward pressure * William Hill-7/2 UK votes to leave EU, 1/5 UK votes to remain * Betfair-78% probability of vote to remain. 55% low June 14] * Brexit referendum Thursday, 382 local results+ due Friday USD/CHF * CHF, JPY & USD softer v GBP & EUR in unwinding of Brexit-linked trades * EUR/CHF rode its O/S divergence up to 38.2% of May-Jun drop at 1.0911 * 1.0910 session high also not far from pivotal 200-DMA at 1.0926 * SNB sight depo rise reinforced notion of sub-1.08 SNB buying last week * GBP/CHF's recovery from last Thur's low melted up on Monday * 61.8% of the May-Jun slide is at 1.4193, by 1.4207-14 historical hurdles * Re-risking flows out of USD failed to push USD/CHF below Thur's low * Decent bounce fm 0.9576 toward the Cloud base at 0.9768 * Swiss May Trade data is out Tues, but Thur's UK vote is key event yet USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2805/78, Noram range 1.2773/2832, Cl. 1.2804, NY -17 pts * Brent crude +2.77%, WTI +2.67%, Alum +1.2%, copper +1.95%, gold -0.9% * AUD/CAD +0.1%, 0.9539, CAD/JPY +0.48%, 81.20, EUR/CAD -0.4%, 1.4480 * DXY -0.61% (-0.06% in NY) US stocks +1.04/1.32% (S&P +0.2% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread -2.5, +15.8 bp; Cda wholesale trade +0.1% vs +0.5% f/c * Tues- US Redbook sales the only Noram data, PM API oil data [page:2417] AUD/USD * Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens near hourly support in 0.7445 area * Buoyant risk sees early bull run, pair probes deeper into the daily cloud * 0.7480 pierced but rally runs out of gas, steady descent ensues * Stocks slip from highs & JPY gains some strength to help pair lower * Dips below the cloud base & sits near the 55-DMA late in the day * Oz Q1 house price index a minor data risk due, no f/c prior 0.2% NZD/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7100, bull pressure early * Commodity & equity lifts help pair make brief run above 0.7130 * Risk softens a bit as JPY firms & stocks come off the highs, NY open neared * Limited action thereafter, pair hugs 0.7110 area for remainder of session * Techs lean bullish, RSIs biased up & 10-DMA supports * No major data due in Asia, general risk theme to drive pair LATAM * USD/MXN remained weak as Brexit fears reduce, USD is offered & commods rise * Risk broadly higher equities and UST yields rise; Brexit polls/odds lean to 'remain' * USD/MXN bounces by minor Fib support near 18.60 ends NorAm by 18.6800 -0.8% * USD/BRL off lows of the day by 3.3750 ends NY 3.4070 * BCB poll f/c higher '16 inflation, '16 GDP growth improves but still weak * USD/CLP bounces off cloud top/55-DMA sup by 677.50 ends NY 678, copper +1.9% Brexit: Now you fear it, now you don't The odds of Britain voting to leave the EU ballooned on Monday, after weekend opinion polls suggested the remain campaign has the wind its sails again. William Hill quoted Brexit odds as long as 7/2 Monday--much closer to the 9/2 longest Brexit odds through the referendum-to-date than the 5/4 shortest. The longest odds were quoted on May 25, with the shortest odds quoted last week (Tuesday & Thursday). Sterling is on track for its biggest one-day rise in seven years Monday, courtesy of hopes that Britain will vote to remain in the EU on Thursday. Monday's cable high of 1.4708 is also nearly seven cents above last Thursday's 10wk low of 1.4013--plumbed when Brexit fears were high. EUR/GBP has dropped close to 0.7692 (1.30 GBP/EUR) having threatened 0.80 five days ago. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/28JQfQA & tmsnrt.rs/28J91L3