SYDNEY, June 23 (IFR) - Market Briefs * TNS poll shows 41% of Britons for 'Remain', 43% for 'Leave', Opinium has 'in' 44%, 'out ' 45% * Sterling ticks down after TNS poll gives Brexit camp 2-point lead * U.S. existing home sales rise to more than 9-yr high, 5.53mn vs 5.43mn pvs * USD weakens, impending Brexit vote lifts GBP & EUR; DXY lower after Yellen sounds downbeat on jobs * Fed's Yellen: productivity has been slow, expects further improvement in job market & wage growth * IMF's Lagarde: 10-20% overvaluation of USD vs range of CCYs likely due to flight to safety 7 lower oil * IMF's Lagarde: Fed should focus on stability, avoid "abrupt" moves; doesn't see competitive devaluation in CCY mkts * ECB reinstates waiver provides Greek banks' access to cheap funding Macro Themes in Play * Activity thin and choppy, most Brexit bets already placed; polls show leads for both sides but within margin of error; Cable fails at 200 dma for third day * USD broadly weaker after Yellen testimony, Fed chair sticks to cautious approach, chances for July rate hike fade to single digits * EUR, JPY going sideways, marking time before vote; AUD up with copper, CAD down with oil, NZD at new highs as real money chases yield * Oil breaks hard, storage data bearish, pullback part of Brexit trade, shouldn't draw conclusions yet Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 867.8b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 128.3b-prev * 02:00 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash Jun 47.7-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 01:30 JP BoJ board member Kiuchi speaks to business leaders in Ishikawa Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Intraday rally fm just below Tues's low ran into sellers just ahead of Tues's hi * An Opinium poll with Leave ahead by 1% dragged EUR/USD off the highs * 200-HMA caught the pullback at 1.1270 * Tues's drop looked an overreaction to misconstrued Draghi comments * Wed just more squaring up before Thur's UK referendum * Up TL from Dec-Mar lows will be at 1.1143 on Thur; 200-DMA at 1.1100 * Cloud top at 1.1356 is the first hurdle * EZ Markit PMI & US Claims & Housing data Thur are sideshows USD/JPY * JPY firming intraday as Bremain bettors faced some polling resistance * GBP/JPY's recovery on Bremain hopes from last week stops at key hurdles * 154.56 Wed high just shy of the Kijun & 50% of the May-Jun drop at 154.63 * Cross fell below 153 in the NY afternoon * Tight USD/JPY range, but ending heavy in general JPY-Brexit fear bid * Ex offers 105+, bids into 104 & 103.50; stops below latter & 103 barrier * EUR/JPY with an inside day in pre-event consolidation GBP/USD * Cable remains volatile ahead of Thursday's Brexit vote * NorAm high by 1.4775 reversed as poll data (TNS) sees leave at 43% to remains 41% * Large undecided component (Tues Survation poll) may swing vote either way * Pair moved to session low by 1.4641, before ending NY by 1.4680 * Matching volumes subside ahead of Brexit vote (FXHEAT), option vols remain frothy * Cross rallied to high by 0,7718 on TNS poll data, dipped back below 0.77 on NY close * Referendum polling stations open 0600-2100GMT Thursday USD/CHF * USD/CHF finally broke below the June lows at 0.9572 on Wed * But follow-through was limited to 0.9551 before an intraday rebound * Decent ZEW (19.4 v 17.4 last) follows a strong Swiss Trade report Tues * SNB still seen limiting CHF gains generally, but focus is on EUR/CHF * EUR/CHF based for a second day within 2 ticks of 1.08 (SNB) * UK Brexit polls remain too close to call, keeping CHF & JPY bid * EUR & USD Markit PMIs on tap Thur into UK referendum USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2767/2816, Noram range 1.2743/2853, Cl. 1.2824, NY +54 pts * Brent crude -1.34%, WTI -1.42%, Alum unch, copper +0.9%, gold -0.25% * AUD/CAD +0.8%, 0.9615, CAD/JPY -0.42%, 81.39, EUR/CAD +0.73%, 1.4508 * DXY -0.26% (+0.02% in NY) US stocks -0.11/-0.01% (S&P -0.13% in NY) * Oil prices fell on supply concerns lower EIA draw * Thur - No local data, Slew of US data- focus Markit PMI & claims [page:2417] AUD/USD * O/N range 0.7442/0.7502, NY range 0.7485/7527, close 0.7497 ("unch" NY) * Brent crude -1.34%, WTI -1.42%, Iron ore +2.35%, copper +0.9%, gold -0.25% * AUD/CAD closed +0.8%, 0.9615, AUD/JPY +0.23%, 78.23, EUR/AUD -0.13%, 1.5067 * DXY -0.26% (+0.02% in NY) AUD/NZD +0.1%, 1.0453; GBP/AUD -0.41%, 1.9565 * Oil prices fell on supply concerns lower EIA draw * Thur- Main focus the UK exit/ remain vote, slew of EU & US data [page:2417] NZD/USD * Kiwi at 1 year highs as real money grabs for yield * Managers underweight, specs short * Rate hike odds slip further after Yellen testimony * NZDUSD capped by res at Q1 2015 lows, .7175-.7200 LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm just above session low (18.49) at 18.52 * Brexit key concern, late TNS poll shows remain 41%, leave 43% * Peso shrugs off weak oil (-1.44%), sees slight rise in s-t option * USD/BRL ends NorAm -1.1% at 3.38, joins in broad risk rally pre-Brexit * Brazil to present proposals to stimulate economy in two weeks * USD/CLP ends NY by 675, copper rallied 0.7%, custody bank sees CLP/equity buying Markets keep faith in Brexit bookies with polls split Financial markets have been taking their cues more from the betting community that sees the UK voting to remain in the EU on Thursday. However, opinion polls are very mixed with the 'leave' and 'remain' camps having equal support and just over 10% of voters still undecided. In addition to a large proportion of undecided voters, you also have forecasts of potentially poor weather on Thursday that could impact voter turnout. Given the market sensitivity to Brexit-related betting odds, this has to be an ideal vehicle for someone to move the market in a favorable direction. Liquidity is not so great, especially for those wanting to get things done via the FX options market on GBP: short-dated vols, risk reversals and bid-offer spreads are all higher. Expect markets to be very jumpy Thurs with GBP having an strong correlation with risk assets likely and sudden moves blamed to the results of hedge fund commissioned exit polls. Full comment and chart: reut.rs/28MNe0G