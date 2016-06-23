SYDNEY, June 24 (IFR) - Brexit trades pruned into event horizon Market Briefs * USD down as GBP, EUR surge on bets UK remains in EU, EM & commodity-linked currencies rise on risk return * Wall St marches ahead as Brexit seen unlikely, oil higher, gold falls * Exchanges, brokers prepare for wild ride due to Brexit vote * U.S. weekly jobless claims near 43-year low, 259k vs 270k Rtrs f/c, 277k pvs; continuing claims lwr as well * Markit Jun Mfg PMI flash 51.4 vs 50.8 Rtrs f/c, output and employment up as well * Brazil's Meirelles: current fiscal trajectory is not sustainable in long-term, spending cuts to bring down interest rates Macro Themes in Play * Markets survive brief wobble to end with solid gains ahead of referendum results; 9 fig up move in Cable over last week means trading outcome on vote very asymmetrical from this point; no shortage of GBP sellers lurk above awaiting stay result * EM and commodity sensitive sectors break out higher, see further USD downside, DXY threatening to confirm 1 ½ year top; today's action does little to change Fed rate outlook, undermines USD * Good day in AUD, CAD despite unimpressive commodities complex; oil, CRB not matching bullishness in other markets, divergence worth watching Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant data Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Fear of high volatility, bad fills after UK vote pushed EUR higher into UK vote * The Ldn morning rally peaked by the prior Jun high & 61.8% of May's slide * Reversion to intraday means followed below the 1.1356 daily Cloud top * A Stay result would affirm the weekly Cloud B/O, 1.1479 100-WMA is key * A Leave result would target the 7-mo up TL & 200-DMA at 1.1145/00 * EZ Markit PMI services dragged down overall reading for June * Brexit and tourism worries & stronger EUR likely factors in soft global econ * Early UK vote results will be coming out in Asian trading USD/JPY * Fear of illiquid mkts, hi vol after UK vote pushed many JPY longs to sidelines * GBP/JPY rallied past the Kijun & 50% of the May-Jun drop at 154.63 * Session's 158.05 high stopped just shy of the thin Cloud top at 158.14 * Then fell back below 157, but most of the day's sizeable gains remain * USD/JPY ran stops above the 105.25 Tenkan for a 106.03 NY peak * US data mixed and ignored & day's gains seen as book-squaring * The 200-WMA at 106.24 will be key into Fri's close & post-UK vote * UK vote info will begin to trickle out during early Asian trade * EUR/JPY retraced 61.8% of the May 31-Jun 16 drop before dipping * Jun's 115.51 low was by a multi-year 61.8% Fibo at 115.38 * G7 statement if Brexit happens; FM Aso, too, perhaps * Talk of coordinated intervention has been rife into the event * Asia to catch the brunt of initial UK vote results GBP/USD * GBP/USD rose to 1.4948 (2016 high) during Lon AM, fell back to 1.4800 as NY closes * Pair rallied as pre-Brexit vote sentiment tipped to Remain, dipped as vote too close to call * Polls close 2100 GMT & counting begins, winning side expected to be known by 0300GMT * GBP/USD support at 1.4780 30-HMA, support at 1.4675 200-DMA * Below the 200-DMA a confluence of DMA's & the daily cloud top supports by 1.4480 * A vote to leave is expected to hit GBP/USD considerably harder, perhaps by 20% * Offers tipped 1.50-1.55 range, inclusive of profit-take interest USD/CHF * Last-minute squaring of excess Brexit risk trades lifted EUR/CHF Thur * Ldn rally peaked at 1.0914 by Jun 20 high & 38.2% of the May-Jun drop * It was then back toward middle of the day's range awaiting UK vote news * SNB didn't need to support the cross by 1.08 for a change * Might have more than it can handle if UK vote to leave * If Stay wins, look for stops above 200-DMA @1.0925 to be run; 1.10s eyed * GBP/CHF got to 1.4289 before backing off * USD/CHF dipped to new June lows on early, broad USD rerisking sales * UK vote info will begin to trickle out during early Asian trade USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2680/2843, Noram range 1.2700/2802, Cl. 1.2795, NY +92 pts * Brent crude +1.98%, WTI +1.88%, Alum +0.45%, copper +1.4%, gold -0.55% * AUD/CAD +0.9%, 0.9719, CAD/JPY +1.56%, 82.59, EUR/CAD +0.1%, 1.4531 * DXY -0.21% (+0.35% in NY) US stocks +0.95/1.18% (S&P +0.36% in NY) * Oil prices rallied on UK EU vote optimism & industry report * Fri-UK exit/remain vote the market focus, US durables, U-Mich [page:2417] AUD/USD * O/N range 0.7504/98, NY range 0.7557/7603, close 0.7594 (+13 pips NY) * Brent crude +1.98%, WTI +1.88%, Iron ore +1.16%, copper +1.4%, gold -0.55% * AUD/CAD closed +0.9%, 0.9719, AUD/JPY +2.61%, 80.33, EUR/AUD -0.79%, 1.4940 * DXY -0.21% (+0.35% in NY) AUD/NZD +0.21%, 1.04843; GBP/AUD -0.59%, 1.9483 * Oil prices rallied on UK EU vote optimism & industry report * Fri- UK exit/ remain vote the market focus, slew of EU & US data [page:2417] NZD/USD * NZD/USD powers to new 13-mos high by 0.7253 ends NorAm 0.7238 * USD weakness as Bremain sentiment strong, Risk/ commodity CCYs bid * Brexit vote to finish at 2100 GMT, results to trickle in after, result expected by 0300GMT * Liquidity expected to dry up as results announced * BNZ sees 1 cent upside on remain, 4-5 downside on leave LATAM * Risk rallies as Britons go to polls on Brexit, USD/MXN bounces off session low by 18.22 * Holds in 18.30-35 range for most of NY afternoon, market steady ahead of results * USD/MXN support by 18.22 Thurs low, then 18.07 50% Fib of 17.05-19.09 * USD/BRL ends NorAm near session low by 3.34 -0.8%, * Brazil's Meirelles says spending cuts to bring down interest rates * USD/CLP dips below 670 on broad risk rally, copper rally (+1.15%) adds to CLP strength Don't read too much into intraday GBP moves today Cable (GBP/USD) spot and option vols have provided a good barometer of market sentiment even before markets woke up to the Brexit risks in late-May and early-June. The rally on spot as well as lower implied vols today would suggest the market is confident over the referendum outcome. This interpretation is perplexing as the referendum is ongoing and there remains considerable uncertainty over the outcome, so the price action today seems premature. Keep in mind that liquidity and willingness to hold Brexit-related risk is low and the market lacks depth. The vast majority of players will be sitting on the sidelines, having either hedged or trimmed their risk to more comfortable levels waiting for the dust to settle instead of gambling on the volatile reaction to a binary outcome. Chart: reut.rs/28Q2VV2