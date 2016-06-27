SYDNEY, June 27 (IFR) - Brexit sends Pound back in time Monday, June 27, 2016 Market Briefs * Sterling pares losses after hitting 31-year low on Brexit, ends NY -8% * UK markets price in BoE rate cut by year-end after Brexit shock; BoE offers more than 250 billion pounds in liquidity, SNB intervenes, ECB says will provide liquidity if needed * Cameron to quit (by October) after historic EU referendum defeat * EU's Juncker says wants to begin negotiating British departure now * Germany worries France, others could follow UK in leaving EU; paper recommends making UK associated partner country of EU-paper * Japan signals readiness to intervene as Brexit boosts yen *  China to keep liquidity ample, yuan stable after Britain vote-c.bank * Wall St slides after shock Brexit vote, Futures on Wall St's VIX "fear gauge" jump, gold rallies * UST prices soar on safe haven bid as UK votes to leave EU, Vote seen keeping Fed more cautious on raising rate * Weak US durable goods (-2.2% v -0.5% Rtrs f/c) point to subdued business spending, Core capital goods orders -0.7% in May * U Mich final sentiment 93.5 v 94 Rtrs f/c, expectations 82.4 v 83.1 Rtrs f/c; 1/5-yr inflation unched * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow sees Q2 GDP +2.6% vs 2.8% pvs * IMF's Lagarde urges smooth transition for UK, EU authorities * China's Zhou: transition to mkt econ will ultimately be completed, c.bank role will then be simplified * Mexico cuts spending on Brexit, at ready on rates and peso Macro Themes in Play * Markets drift higher in NorAm after initial plunge; UK FTSE down least of all major western indices, ends up with best week in 2 months; central banks pledge support but only SNB shows up * Fed rate hikes priced out for 2016, small cut in July a longshot possibility, yield hunt helps mitigate further damage in spread product on day * Consensus quickly forms on bearish outlook for UK, uncertainty of long divorce from Europe seen hurting investment/spending decisions, BOE expected to cut rates * Macro traders on sidelines, waiting for next shoe to drop; unprecedented nature of event leaves more questions than answers Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) NZ Trade already out. Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EUR/JPY the monster slide after Brexit, still -5.9% toward week's end * EUR/USD loss far less severe after M-T N-wave target hit by 1.0912 * Rebound attempts in Ldn & NY both ran into offers pre 1.1200 * EU's Juncker saying UK exit should be quick weighed * Contagion risk in EZ after Brexit seen in core-periph spreads, stocks slide * Spanish election Sunday: Catalonia separatists being watched * EUR/USD helped by yld spread on small risk Fed might go going negative * US data weak Fri, puts greater emphasis on next Fri.'s Jobs report, Fed USD/JPY * Fear of illiquid mkts, hi vol after UK vote pushed many JPY longs to sidelines * GBP/JPY rallied past the Kijun & 50% of the May-Jun drop at 154.63 * Session's 158.05 high stopped just shy of the thin Cloud top at 158.14 * Then fell back below 157, but most of the day's sizeable gains remain * USD/JPY ran stops above the 105.25 Tenkan for a 106.03 NY peak * US data mixed and ignored & day's gains seen as book-squaring * The 200-WMA at 106.24 will be key into Fri.'s close & post-UK vote * UK vote info will begin to trickle out during early Asian trade * EUR/JPY retraced 61.8% of the May 31-Jun 16 drop before dipping * June's 115.51 low was by a multi-year 61.8% Fibo at 115.38 * G7 statement if Brexit happens; FM Aso, too, perhaps * Talk of coordinated intervention has been rife into the event * Asia to catch the brunt of initial UK vote results GBP/USD * Cable opened NY 1.3701, well abv 1.3228 Asia low after UK Brexit vote * UK Brexit hit markets broadly, Equities, UST yields much lower as risk exited * Pair traded 1.36-1.38 for most of NY, ending NY by lwr end of range 1.366 on NY close * Cable rallied as BOE/global c.banks pledge to add liquidity if needed * UK futures market prices in BoE rate cuts to ease Brexit transition * Cable losses greatest since FX rates floated in 1970's, expensive hedges worth the cost * 0.8315, the 26mth high for EUR/GBP after Brexit vote. 0.7981 ensuing low * Cross ends NorAm 0.8151 as pundits see continued GBP weakness * UK PM Cameron to step down by Oct. Boris Johnson favorite to succeed him USD/CHF * SNB's confirmed EUR/CHF buying undid most of the o/n Brexit losses * SNB's been bid sub-1.08 all month & got it fm a 1.0623 low to 1.0880 today * Banks hit particularly hard today, which wasn't good news for the Swiss * 1.1010 pre-Brexit outlier high looks like stalwart resistance * Offers are likely clustered ahead of the 200-DMA by 1.0925 as well * Today's low nearly retraced 61.8% of the Apr '15-Feb '16 rise at 1.0604 * Without SNB support, 1.06 would be at risk * Haven flows lifted USD/CHF to 0.9803, but soft US data aided a pullback * GBP/CHF is closing below key supports in the 1.3400s * Monday's Swiss Sight Deposits will get extra scrutiny after Brexit USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2715/3100, Noram range 1.2897/3057, Cl. 1.2950, NY -82 pts * Brent crude & WTI -5.0%, Alum -1.8%, copper -2.0%, gold +5.0% * AUD/CAD +0.1%, 0.9714, CAD/JPY -5.2%, 78.82, EUR/CAD -0.8%, 1.4405 * DXY +2.0% (-0.4% in NY) US stocks -4.1/-3.2% (S&P "unch" in NY, Dow -1.9%) * Brexit crushed risk sentiment rendered economic data irrelevant [page:2417] * US durables -2.2%, U-Mich 93.5 Mon- US Advance. goods trade, Markit PMIs AUD/USD * O/N range 0.7305/7650, NY range 0.7390/7510, close 0.7494 (+96 pips NY) * Brent crude & WTI -5.0%, Iron ore +1.0%, copper -2.0%, gold +5.0% * AUD/CAD +0.1%, 0.9714, AUD/JPY -5.1%, 76.61, EUR/AUD -0.7%, 1.4840 * DXY +2.0% (-0.4% in NY) AUD/NZD -0.05%, 1.0480; GBP/AUD -6.82%, 1.8210 * Brexit crushed risk sentiment rendered economic data irrelevant [page:2417] * US durables -2.2%, U-Mich 93.5 Mon- US Advance. goods trade, Markit PMIs NZD/USD * Kiwi down hard on Brexit trade * Form nasty reversal pattern but still up 1.25% on week * Buyers going to be sniffing around with Fed out for rest of year * Found good intraday support at 200 hma at .7100 LATAM * UK exit from EU sees risk hit en masse, USD/MXN rose to flash record high 19.5225 * Pair reversed to 18.65 by Lon close, ends NorAm by 18.91, +3.81% on day * FinMin Videgaray calms mkt, says if MXN affected by FX volatility to act w/all firmness * USD/BRL rises in wake of UK Brexit ends NorAm by 3.37 +0.9% on day * Pair rallied into close, BCB to take measures if needed to ensure normal mkt conditions * USD/CLP ends NorAm by 679 +1.29%, off worst of day by 686, copper -1.94% Brexit: a contrarian's dream Consensus opinion has quickly formed post-Brexit and markets are right to reprice sterling and UK assets lower. The indecision that will accompany a drawn out divorce from Europe is assumed to be recessionary and early forecasts for the GBP are dire and unanimous. But what happens if after the dust settles that markets start looking at the possibilities for an economy freed from the sclerotic regulatory burdens from Brussels? The UK has cast its lot but in Europe the fight for the EU is just beginning as countries like Holland and France tee up their own referendums. A similar uncertainty on the continent is arguably deeper and unending. It's early in the game (probably too early) but for contrarians this wholesale selloff in GBP, especially against the EUR, could be a unique opportunity. CHART OF THE DAY (EUR/CHF) * L-T tech supports in the mid-100.00s broken by plunge to 99.00 today * Resistance near the top of key O/N breakdown, hourly bar at 104.85 * Look for '13 consolidation near 98 to eventually be tested * Monthly Cloud top, now at 96.14, in play after bearish Tenkan/Kijun cross (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)