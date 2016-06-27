SYDNEY, June 28 (IFR) - Market Briefs * S&P lowers United Kingdom sovereign credit rating to AA from AAA * Merkel rejects informal Brexit talks before official UK application to leave * Italy's Renzi will ask Germany at meeting w/Merkel to allow more leeway on public spending & EU state-aid rules * UK's Hammond: sees genuine fear among some EU partners about contagion resulting from Brexit * US Jun Markit comp flash PMI 51.2 v 50.9 Rtrs f/c; Jun svcs OMI flash 'unched' * EU Sherpa's agree no Brexit negotiations until Art. 50 invoked- French source * PM Cameron hopes London & financial sector have strong voice in Brexit talks * Germanys Schaeuble: have to resist temptation post-Brexit vote to react w/more socialization of risks * Italy to ask Germany for more leeway on budget, state-aid rules * Copper rises on stimulus hope, strong dollar hits other metals * UK's Cameron warns parliament not to try to block Brexit * Scottish National Party's spokesman warned Cameron that SNP had no intention of seeing Scotland taken out of the EU against its will Macro Themes in Play * Knife still falling, Brexit selloff continues, UK government in disarray; Europeans won't talk until Article 50 (formal withdrawal) invoked, no one on UK side to negotiate with yet * Markets down hard but trading orderly; USD, JPY, CHF keep safe haven status; buyers of risk still on strike; entire FX list currently a derivative of same Brexit trade, no indication bottom in; S&P downgrades UK to AA * SNB only central bank yet to show hand; wipeout in bank shares keep pressure on EURCHF; rate cuts on table in UK, July cut by Fed trades 15% probability, of no interest to broader market still in shock Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair opens NY near 1.1015, holds to relatively tight range for NY session * Bears thwarted by large EUR/GBP gains while bulls held back by EUR/JPY drop * NY range holds basically 1.0970/1.1045 with pair near mid-range late in the day * Near o/s daily RSI might mean pair needs some consolidation * Continued holds below 200-DMa & May's low to keep overall bear view intact USD/JPY * Limited movement in JPY pairings save for GBP/JPY in NorAm trading * S&P's downgrading of UK to AA fm AAA kept GBP/JPY under pressure * Also had PM Cameron affirming the Brexit vote would be respected * Brexit sort of in limbo awaiting new UK leadership & Article 50 trigger * Bids at 101.40-50 suffice; offers by 102.50 & 103: Tenkan & 50% at 102.94 * Abe team jawboning v JPY, but Tsy's Lew says mkts are not disorderly * BOJ seen easing at July 28-29 meeting; some think sooner if JPY surges * GBP/JPY stays close to Fri.'s low of 133.25, Mar-Apr '12 highs nearby * Modest EUR/JPY lift in NY stalled by 112.50 GBP/USD * GBP remains offered on the back of huge uncertainty after UK vote to leave EU * 1.3122 was fresh NY/31-yr low for cable vs 1.3475 Ldn am high * Pair weakened slightly from 1.32 to 1.3160 after S&P UK downgrade * UK bank stocks hit hard, Barx/RBS off 1/3 since Friday, 10-yr gilts by record lows * UK economy is seen headed for recession & futures see BoE cutting rates by Nov * EUR/GBP makes a new 27 mos high by 0.83980, GBP losses far outstrip EUR * Market wary of host of other pot'l EU exits, Euro strength owing to large German component * Leave leaders back Carney, Osborne * Fresh resignations heap pressure on UK opposition leader USD/CHF * CHF again third best haven currency behind the JPY & USD on Monday * EUR/CHF's recovery from Fri's Brexit collapse was underpinned by SNB * SNB sight deposit data confirms Friday's intervention * Data do not include full extent of Friday's SNB action * As usual, SNB's goal is getting EUR/CHF back up to 1.0800 * Market still heavy and rallies into the 1.0900s attract plenty of offers * USD/CHF got beyond Fri's high in broad USD demand * S&P's downgrading of UK to AA fm AAA keeping USD well bid USD/CAD * CAD, other high beta FX pretty much one way down * Derivative of broader Brexit trade * Falling oil, stocks help push USDCAD toward top of range * Sellers in short supply, but lean against 1.32 good opportunity AUD/USD * 10 & 55-DMAs help cap light rally in Europe's morning, slide ensues, NY opens near 0.7410 * Tight range early but bear pressure resumes as GBP selling keeps risk soured * Two sharp drops see pair eventually trade to hourly support near 0.7320/25 * Little bounce seen, near lows late in the day, helps keep techs favoring bears * No major data to impact, Brexit ripples still the main driver of direction NZD/USD * 10-DMA caps rally in Europe's morning, ensuing drop sees NY open near 0.7065 * GBP bounce allows a lift near 0.7085 but bear pressure returns as GBP slides again * Steady drop with limited bounces sees pair trade just short of Friday's low * Small bounce has pair near 0.7000 late in the day; No major data to drive pair * Techs bearish, pair sub-10 & 21-DMAs, RSI drops & long upper wick on monthly candle LATAM * Risk remains on the backfoot as Brexit angst remains key mkt focus * USTs rally 10-yr yield drops 12bps, US equities off 2%, gold rallies 0.7% * USD/MXN moves to high 19.2430 late in session after S&P cuts UK sov rating * USD/BRL rallies w/broad risk mkt -0.85% to end NY by 3.4020 * BCB poll sees inflation rising, GDP steady * USD/CLP +0.47% offshore, local mkt closed for holiday, copper up on stimulus talk GBP might see parity double before year-end The pound has been hit hard by Britain's vote to leave the EU, with cable falling 19 cents to a 31-year low of 1.3122 and EUR/GBP rising 7.5 pence to a 27-month high of 0.8362. Uncertainty about the future relationship between Britain and the EU should keep GBP under pressure during Q3, when Britain will get a new Prime Minister. Q3 might also see a new leader of Her Majesty's opposition. The next UK general election is provisionally scheduled for May 2020, but could take place as early as Q4 if the new PM decides to seek a mandate from British voters. Given all this uncertainty, the pound is at risk of dropping as low as 1.00 versus the USD and EUR during H2, levels which were last threatened in 1985 and 2008 respectively. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/28XlKFY & tmsnrt.rs/28XoP9j.