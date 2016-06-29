SYDNEY, June 29 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Q1 GDP revised up to +1.1%, but consumer spending weak to 1.5% in Q1 from 1.9% * US Case Shiller 20MM SA Apr dips to 0.5% below pvs, misses Rtrs f/c 0.6% * US June cons confidence index 98.0 vs Rtrs f/c 93.3, May 92.4pvs * S&P: expects BoE to help UK to dodge recession, UK rating not affected by whether UK triggers Article 50 now or at end of year * Fitch says direct Brexit impact on U.S. limited, impact to be felt through renewed strengthening in USD, which will have dampening effect on growth, could delay Fed's next rate hike * Draghi said to see Brexit vote cutting Euro GDP as much as 0.5%, concerned Brexit may lead to competitive valuations (BFW) * Germany's Merkel: Germany will do everything to prevent further EU breakup, important to see Britain as friend & partner * Scotland's Sturgeon to meet EU leaders in drive to keep Scotland in bloc Macro Themes in Play * Markets exhale for first time since Brexit result, major equity indices up between 1.5% and 3%, crude oil, EM, spread product all follow suit; correlations still strong across asset classes; nobody taking brave stands * Discussion turns to UK politics and how might impact timing of Article 50; pro-EU Theresa May takes lead over BoJo at bookies for next PM, could alter outlook; buyers of sterling still in short supply * US rate market still pricing longshot rate cut in July; treasury yield curve breaks hard to new lows as macro outlook darkens; Bunds historical -0.11 bps * AUD, CAD, MXN better with commodities; BRL new highs, propelled by BRL/MXN cross, investors short MXN as proxy get routed Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Retail Sales YY May f/c -1.6%, -0.8%-prev * 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales m/m May -4.7%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * 200-Day MA pierced in Europe's morning, rally then probes 1.1110/20 res zone * Lift falters & steady slide ensues, risk sours as GBP, stock & commodities slide * USD firms to add weight, EUR/USD lips back below the 200-DMA & nears 1.1035 * Draghi comment on BBG to Brexit leading to competitive devaluation weighs too * Pair nears NY lows late, long upper wicks in place on monthly & daily candles * Bears still have the upper hand for now USD/JPY * JPY's retreat on Brexit trade consolidation persisted in NorAm * USD/JPY is up by 102.94, the Tenkan, 50% of Fri's dive & hourly Cloud top * Offers noted into the figure with some stops above * GBP/JPY's struggled in NY at 137.42, the 38.2% of the 144.06-133.32 drop * Failure Mon to break Fri's low on retest & diverse Brexit scenarios underpin * EUR/JPY's struggling to add to o/n gains due to EUR/USD's pullback * EUR/USD's high right at 38.2% of Jun 24 slide triggered the pullback * Abe, Aso, Kuroda meet again tonight to discuss Brexit, JPY rise, etc * Looks like window-dressing to fend off speculation * Big JP data dump Thur & Fri, with IP, Tankan & CPI main events * May Retail Trade is out tonight & seen stagnant at best GBP/USD * GBP/USD bounced off lows by 1.3275, in NY's aft, looks to end NorAm by 1.3320 * Cable had pushed its recovery from 1.3122, Mon low, to 1.3421 in early NY * The nascent rally stalled as worries over banks and UK growth in wake of Brexit took hold * Profit taking & month-end flows lifted GBP as the pair shrugged off ratings downgrades * Offers expected 1.34-1.35, 1.3475 was Ldn am high Monday * Bookies say Theresa May marginal favorite to be next UK PM * Sturgeon to meet EU leaders in drive to keep Scotland in bloc USD/CHF * EUR/CHF used the Brexit relief rally to test key resistance Tuesday * Current hi at 1.0865 is by the Kijun & 50% of Jun 24's drop at 1.0862/67 * A lot less SNB intervention needed as P/T on risk-off trades dominated * SNB stand ready to clean up any price spills below 1.08 * The 200-DMA at 1.0923 & daily Cloud base at 1.0986 are further rsst * 1.0782 low is likely to be reinforced by the SNB * USD/CHF is nearing Jun 1-2 lows by 0.9860 broken by Jun 3's plunge USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2967/1.3086, Noram 1.3014/3108, Cl. 1.3060, NY +43 pips * Brent crude -2.0% WTI -2.25%, Alum +1.9%, copper +2.2%, gold -0.75% * AUD/CAD +0.47%, 0.9621, CAD/JPY +0.7%, 78.59, EUR/CAD +0.26%, 1.4441 * DXY -0.33% (+0.26% in NY) US stocks +0.73/1.36% (S & P +0.55% in NY) * Quarter end flow boosted stocks, US economic data mixed [page:2417] * US GDP & Corp profits revised up. Wed- US PCE & pending home sales due * Chart: tmsnrt.rs/291wJi7 AUD/USD * NY opens just below day's high, lingers nearby as risk buoyant early on * GBP slips while stocks & commodities slide from their highs, AUD dragged lower * AUD/USD slips & tests hourly support near 0.7345, little bounce seen * Pair seen below the daily cloud late, long upper wick forms on daily candle * Oz May HIA new homes sales due, no f/c prior -4.7% NZD/USD * Overnight rally stalls near 10-DMA, slide ensues, NY opens near 0.7080 * Early lift toward day's high on buoyed risk, gains fade as GBP slides * Equity & commodity mkts slip & JPY firms to sour risk, NZD/USD slides lower * Pair tests hourly supt near 0.7030 before pausing, no bounce seen * Slips below 21-DMA in late NY and puts s-t supt near 0.7000/10 in play * Long upper wicks on daily & monthly candles suggests bear hold the cards LATAM * Risk reverses recent post-Brexit slide, USD/MXN moves dn 1.7% to 18.85 * Oil & copper rallied 2.3% & significant month-end EM buying aided gains * Uncertainty over timing of UK invoking Article 50 remains a headwind * In near-term Banxico meets Wednesday Rtrs poll sees rate hike * USD/BRL moves to 11-mos low by 3.3150, finds support just ahead of 3.30 * BCB raises '16 inflation f/c, lowers '17, rate hikes seen delayed * USD/CLP moves to 7-wk low by 666, copper rally & month end buying lift CLP UK's post-Brexit options amid political upheaval As the Tory leadership race prepares to get underway and Labour leader Corbyn faces a confidence vote, the issue of what happens next in Brexit is starting to boil down to whether Article 50 gets triggered and whether those that had campaigned for Leave would be willing to accept some free movement of labour to join the EEA arrangement of which non-EU Norway is a member. Some reports today have suggested Leave champion Boris Johnson, a top contender to become PM, is backtracking on some claims of softening the stance on free movement of people/labour. Merkel's comments to the Bundestag made clear treaty members need to respect all 4 EU freedoms: trade, services, capital and people. So how the UK approaches the freedom of labour issue will determine what trade arrangement it does or does not have. A snap election in Oct still seems likely later this year to set the stage for a govt/new PM to make the A50 and other decisions, a second referendum less likely.