SYDNEY, July 1 (IFR) - Buck up, Carney's conundrum, ECB's QE key FRIDAY, July 1, 2016 Market Briefs * BoEs Carney: Econ outlook worse, some monetary policy stimulus likely needed over summer * Carney: "uncomfortable truth" is BoE cannot fully offset large economic shock of leaving EU * BoE's Carney says will not quit if critics come to power * Ex-London mayor Johnson abruptly quits race to be prime minister * ECB mulling QE rule loosening to ensure enough bonds to buy post-Brexit-BBG * S&P cuts rating on EU to 'AA' after Brexit * Mexico central bank hikes more than expected to defend peso * US jobless claims rose to 268k vs fcast 267k, 258k prior week * Chicago PMI 56.8 in June vs consensus for 50.7 and May's 49.3 * No market access without budget contributions, Dombrovskis tells UK * Russia wants Turkish compensation before restoring ties - Ifax * OPEC oil output hits record high in June on Nigerian rebound Macro Themes in Play * Stocks up big after BOE's Carney promises easier policy; FTSE drives broad up move for second day, completes H&S bottom * Cable down hard but holds lows, further political uncertainty after BoJo withdraws from PM consideration, sentiment all one way * EUR hit on talk ECB might expand QE parameters, sharp move down in rates shrinks pool of available securities for purchase; USDJPY up with equities * AUD, CAD pull back after oil falls on OPEC output jump; MXN up on surprise Banxico rate hike; EM benefits from yield grab Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 19:30 AUD Jun AIG Mfg Index; prior 51 * 19:30 JPY May Jobless Rate f/c 3.2% v 3.2% * 19:30 JPY May Job-to-Applicants f/c 1.35 v 1.34 * 19:30 JPY May core CPI y/y f/c -0.4% v -0.3$ * 19:30 JPY Jun Tokyo core CPI y/y -0.5% v -0.5% * 19:50 JPY Q2 Tankan Big Mfg idx f/c 4.0 v 6.0 * 19:50 JPY Q2 Tankan non-Mfg idx f/c 19 v 22 * 19:50 JPY Q2 Tankan Big CapEx f/c +5.9% v -0.9% * 21:00 CNY Jun Mfg PMI f/c 50.1 v 50.1 * 21:00 CNY Jun Non-Mfg PMI, prior 53 * 21:00 CNY Jun Caixin Mfg PMI, prior f/c 49.2 v 49.2 * 21:00 JPY Jun Nikkei Mfg PMI f/c, prior 47.7 * 01:00 JPY May Natl core-core CPI y/y f/c 0.8% v 0.9% * --:-- JPY Jun Official Reserve Assets Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * JPY Japan PM holds second meeting with top Japan econ policy makers Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Roller coaster EUR/USD session engulfed Wed's range on techs & news * 1.1154 hi early NY faltered by prior up TL fm Dec, 50% of Jun 24 & Tenkan * Stops were run below the hrly up TL off post-Brexit lows & the NY low * Bbg story about dwindling L-T ECB QE options & Carney comments hit * But the ECB QE rule loosening idea brought big periph debt buys to EUR * 10-yr Bund-Tsy yld spreads are also up near June's high * In the end, EUR/USD is near the 200-DMA at 1.1097 as H1 end nears * Tenkan, Kijun & 50% of Jun 24 dive at 1.1170 remain the key obstacles * EZ PMI & US ISM are the main econ event Friday USD/JPY * Late USD surge sent USD/JPY above Exp offers by 103 toward 200-HMA * JPY initially bought on Carney's candid comment about CB limitations * But story about ECB looking at loosening QE rules hit the haven JPY * All eyes on BOJ easing in July; Intervention just talk so far * Jun 156 & 21 low & 10-DMA next key USD/JPY hurdles at 103.56-58 * JP CPI, Jobs & Tankan Data on tap tonight, among others * GBP/JPY failed again by 50% of the 144.06-133.32 post-Brexit 2nd drop * That hurdle by 138.70 set stage for slide to 135.888 on Carney HLs * EUR/JPY shook off its NY afternoon ECB-story dive' 115.51/65 rsst GBP/USD * Cable down hard after Carney promises further easing * July 14 meeting seen as timing for first move, may go beyond rate cut * Lower rates, cheap currency send FTSE to 1 yr high, forms H&S bottom * GBP sentiment all one-way, sellers now leaning against 1.3280 USD/CHF * EUR/CHF sunk intraday by ECB QE loosening story & Carney's comments * USD broadly stronger, but EUR/CHF still susceptible to risk-off flows * ECB looking at how to expand QE when eligible bonds dry up & Brexit hurt * Fear is ECB balance sheet will take on weaker peripheral debt * EU also agreed to an Italian bank backstop today as a precaution * Offers at 1.09 held O/N & 50% of post-Brexit rise at 1.0807 then tested * SNB likely on the bid to keep the cross above it's favored 1.08 support * USD/CHF was sinking before the ECB story (Bbg) revived it * 200-DMA & 76.4% of the June drop at 0.9845/54 are key hurdles USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2927/96, Noram range 1.2915/3016, Cl. 1.2977, NY +46 pts * Brent crude -1.75% WTI -3.1%, Alum +0.87%, copper -0.8%, gold "unch" * AUD/CAD +0.2%, 0.9650, CAD/JPY +0.08%, 79.55, EUR/CAD -0.21%, 1.4356 * DXY +0.46% (+0.6% in NY) US stocks +0.97/1.07% (S&P +0.85 in NY) * Canadian GDP +0.1% on f/c, PPI/RMPI above f/c, Chi PMI beat Global Economic Calendar * FRI- No local data; US ISM & car sales due - short session July 4 W/E AUD/USD * O/N range 0.7372/0.74770, NY range a sedate 0.7424/63 * Close 0.7452, NY basically "unch" O/N stops cleared order boards * 0.7372 hit London low- 'China to tolerate weaker yuan' * Month end flows today's driver, Brent closed -1.75%, WTI -3.1% * Iron ore -0.24%, , Alum +0.87%, copper -0.8%, gold "unch" * AUD/CAD +0.2%, 0.9650, AUD/JPY +0.43%, 76.90, EUR/AU * EUR/AUD -0.37%, 1.4874, DXY +0.46%, Fri- US ISM NZD/USD * O/N range 0.7059/7127 flushed out stops both sides * Noram range 0.7094/0.7139, Cl. 0.7130, NY +12 pts * Brent crude -1.75% WTI -3.1%, gold "unch", Aug milk futs -2.0% * NZD/CAD +0.46%, 0.9235 NZD/JPY +0.78%, 73.62, * EUR/NZD -0.61% 1.5540 DXY +0.46% AUD/NZD 1.0433 -0.31% * US stocks +0.97/1.07% (S&P +0.85% NY) Fri- US ISM due LATAM * Global equity rebound continued, USD/MXN -1.15%, 18.2600 * Brent -1.75% WTI -2.75%, silver +2.8%, Gold +0.23% * Month-end EM buying boosted in the AM, flow reversed in PM * DXY +0.4% in NY -ECB & BoE comments Euro Briefing & Sterling Briefing * USD/BRL -0.2% 3.2160 after 3.1830 low, USD/MXN 18.1798 * USD/CLP fresh 7-wk low by 657.29, USD/COP low 2904, * Banxico hiked 50bp BoE's Carney gives clear signal of coming stimulus We were looking for Carney to provide easing signals when he spoke today and he did not disappoint (Full Story). Carney says that "some" monetary policy stimulus is likely to be needed over the summer. The likelihood of action at the July and Aug meetings can be gleamed from his reported comment that the BoE will make an "initial assessment" at July 14 meeting and discuss "further options" at the Aug meeting. The price action shows how unprepared the market was for the BoE to move sooner rather than later, with the OIS market pricing in a 25 bp cut at the Aug meeting vs previous expectations for a move by Nov. Given the likelihood of a rise in bank funding costs, the BoE will likely support the economy via 1) an extension of the Funding for Lending Scheme and 2) the possibility of restarting corp bond purchases. Such measures should be announced at the July 14 BoE MPC meeting, with rate cut and possibly ZIRP delayed until Aug. Full comment (Full Story) & chart: link.reuters.com/zak22w . CHART OF THE DAY (GBP/JPY) * GBP/JPY rebound again stalled by 138.70 (50% of 144.06-133.32 drop) * H1-end flows & Mon's failed attempt to break Fri's lows have underpinned * But w/o a clear B/O beyond the 50% Fibo, H2 flows could weigh on prices * Post-Brexit politics confused, budget plans pushed back, A50 delayed * BOJ & MOF trying desperately to talk JPY dn, but exporters buying dips Huge Japan data dump on Fri will lift focus on BOJ/MOF responses (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)