SYDNEY, July 4 (IFR) - Global stocks, bonds rally; risk gains pared Monday, July 4, 2016 Market Briefs * US Markit Mfg PMI final 51.3 vs 51.4 pvs, highest since January * US Construction spending dips in may -0.8% vs 0.6% Rtrs f/c, -2% pvs * US ISM Mfg PPM 53.2 vs 51.4 Rtrs f/c, 51.3 pvs; employment Idx beats 50.4 vs 49 Rtrs f/c, 49.2 pvs * Fed's Fischer: as Fed considers Brexit must also consider domestic econ developments * Fed's Fischer: expects to continue on slow very gradual path, Fed doesn't want to move to negative rates * Fed's Mester: oil price, China continue to be risks to the outlook, US labor mkt sound, gradual hikes appropriate * Buba's Weidmann EU should give UK a quick and fair exit deal, Brexit may slow growth in EZ, Germany, sees no need for further stimulus due to Brexit vote * Atlanta Feds GDPNow dips 0.1-pp to 2.6% on lower residential investment outlook * NY Fed's Nowcast 2.1% for Q2, 2.2% for Q3 Macro Themes in Play * Major markets up for fourth day; FTSE in lead, up 14% from week ago lows to new YTD highs (+5.4%); central bank safety net; futures market doesn't see full 25 bps Fed rate hike until year end 2018 * Extended Brexit process seen giving CBs perpetual reason to stay easy; Cable slumps but still holding lows; EUR back above 200 dma; USDJPY can't get legs despite move in stocks and Japanese rates, feels vulnerable * Falling bond yields keep investors in search of spread; EM strong; AUD, CAD press higher with commodities; MXN down, factory index hits 2 ½ yr lows right after Banxico raises rates (yesterday) * Precious metals break out to multi-year highs, part event risk hedge, part central bank hedge; oil helped by general USD softness, ends dead middle of month-long range Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 01:00 AU MI Inflation Gauge Jun -0.2%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bull pressure in Europe's morning as EUR/JPY drifts up, NY opens EUR/USD near 1.1125 * Rally persists in early NY on broad based USD weakness & further EUR/JPY gains * 50% Fib of June 24 move caps the rally, 1.1170 high set, slide ensues as USD bounces * Risk slips a bit to aid pair's slide, 1.1110/15 tested, bounce sees near 1.1130 late * Techs lean bit bullish, daily RSI rising & above 200-DMA, doji shows some indecision though * Some big US data points next week, June employment data to get most of the focus though USD/JPY * USDJPY sideways in 30 pip NorAm range * Trades poorly given rally in stocks and collapse in JGB yields * Feels like USDJPY 100.00 in a heartbeat on any downturn in equities * Sellers confident leaning against 200 hma (currently 103.15) GBP/USD * Cable weakness continues as EUR/GBP rises to 3-yr high at 0.8406, ends NY 0.84 * Brexit remains dominant theme as BOE exp'd to cut rates weighs on cable * Gilt yields fell to record lows and UK equities moved to 11-mos high * GBP/USD cont'd its descent moving to NY low 1.3244, closes NY session by 1.3260 * Dovish Carney comments Thurs, US ISM beat aided USD lift * 1st & 2nd rounds of UK PM race next week * Osborne drops 2020 UK budget surplus target - BBC USD/CHF * O/N range 0.97185/825, NY range 0.97105/53, closing unch 0.9735 ish * DXY -0.5% (+0.6% in NY) US stocks +0.97/1.07% (S&P +0.10/0.15% NY) * Gold +1.5%, +0.2% in NY trading; USD/CHF post London close 0.9723/39 * Noram marts very illiquid - Canadian bank holiday & US July 4th W/E * EUR/CHF 1.08215/60 in NY trade, extremes pre US 10.00AM option cut * Mon-Swiss sight depos, EZ Sentix & PPI [page:2417] US closed July 4th USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2926/75, Noram 1.2866/2947, Cl. 1.2915-ish, NY -20 pips * Brent crude and WTI +0.75%, Alum +1.15%, copper +0.8%, gold +1.2% * AUD/CAD +0.33%, 0.9655, CAD/JPY -0.58%, 79.40, EUR/CAD +0.05%, 1.4356 * DXY -0.45% (+0.05% in NY) US stocks +0.11/0.29% (S&P +0.15/0.20% NY) * Liquidity poor today- Canada closed for bank holiday, July 4th holiday eve * US ISM beat [page:2417] Mon RBC Mfg PMI due, Wed- Cda & US trade data AUD/USD * Europe adds to Asia's gains, NY opens near 0.7480, bull pressure persists * Broad USD weakness and lift in equity & commodity mkts helps pair pierce 0.7500 * Little follow through as profit taking into long US weekend limits gains * Little pullback though as pair sits near daily cloud top & 0.7490 late * Oz election risk due, tight race could mean messy post-vote leadership * RBA next week, no cut f/c but with Fed likely on hold RBA might have to cut soon NZD/USD * NY adds to gains from Asia & Europe early on, opens near 0.7175 * Broad USD weakness & boosts in stock & commodity mkts aid the lift * 61.8 Fib of June 24 move gets cleared, gains extend and 0.7200 neared * USD bid emerges & equities slide a bit, 0.7160 pierced, near 0.7165 late * Techs lean bullish, RSIs biased up & 10-DMA supports * Oz elections & RBA may impact next week via AUD/NZD LATAM * Banxico surprise 50bp hike holds sway early, USD/MXN drops to low 18.1150 * Pair exits recent shorts rises to high 18.4320 settles by 18.35 into NY close * Daily cloud top support 18.1305, below eyes Jun 8 low 18.0775, then 100-DMA * USD/BRL fell to 11-mos low by 3.1818, shorts lighten pre-weekend ends NY 3.2226 * Dealer wary of increased BCB reverse swaps to slow rising BRL * USD/CLP ends NorAm 660.80 -0.4%, copper rallied 1.2% as glbl rates remained low BoE Looking to expand CB's toolkit Bloomberg reports that the BoE plans to ease banks' capital requirements, with an announcement as early as next week. Specifically, the BoE FPC that met this week will reverse a March decision to boost countercyclical capital buffers by 0.5% of RWA from zero. The market had already been looking at the possibility that countercyclical buffers might be removed, but what is new is the potential for an announcement next week, ahead of the July and Aug MPC meetings. The likelihood the BoE will act early suggests we are in the zone where policy easing will likely surprise in timing and magnitude. Loosening banks' capital requirements shows the BoE does not want to discourage banks from keeping credit flowing to firms and households. It also highlights the potential for countercyclical capital buffers as another tool in CB toolkits in addition to more traditional tools. Full comment. CHART OF THE DAY (EUR/USD) * Rally stops dead at 50% fib of the July 24 move, broad USD bid emerges * Pair eyes intra-day support into 1.1115 & a doji candle forms on daily charts * If support breaks next supports near 1.1095 then 1.1070 * A daily close below the 200-DMA will have recent bulls on edge * Monthly chart suggests bears hold the reigns for now (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)